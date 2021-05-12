Bf4 l2011 manual de mantenimiento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
C 2000 1 9931es Manual de manejo 2011
SPANISCH • Kapitel 00 • Seite 2 ● Lea atentamente y observe las presentes instrucciones de manejo. De esta manera evitará ...
C 2000 3 9931es 0297 9931 es Número de motor: Sírvase escribir aquí el número del motor. De esta manera contribuirá a faci...
4 9931es Prólogo Muy estimado cliente: Los motores refrigerados por líquido de la marca DEUTZ han sido desarrollados para ...
5 9931es Ìndice 1. Información general 2. Descripción del motor 2.1 Tipo de motor 2.1.1 Placa de fabricante 2.1.2 Posición...
C 2000 6 9931es Ìndice 7. Fallos, causas y remedio 7.1 Tabla de fallos 8. Conservación del motor 8.1 Conservación 9. Datos...
C 2000 7 9931es
1 C 2000 8 9931es Información general Los motores DEUTZ El mantenimiento y el cuidado Este símbolo se utiliza en todas las...
2 C 2001 9 9931es Descripcióndelmotor 2.1 Tipodemotor 2.2 Ilustracióndelmotor 2.3 Circuitodeaceite 2.4 Esquemadelcircuitod...
2 C 2001 10 9931es C © 31 864 0 © 26 332 2 A B © 31 865 0 Descripcióndelmotor 2.1Tipodemotor 2.1.1 Placadefabricante El ti...
2 C 2001 11 9931es ! 1 2 3 4 © 26 431 0 © 26 387 0 2.1Tipodemotor Descripcióndelmotor 2.1.4 Numeracióndeloscilindros Losci...
2 C 2001 12 9931es © 31 873 1 1 2 3 4 5 7 6 16 15 21 20 19 18 17 9 8 12 14 13 11 10 Descripcióndelmotor 2.2Ilustracionesde...
2 C 2001 13 9931es © 31 874 1 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor Descripcióndelmotor 2.2.2 Ladodesalidadeaire FL2011 22 Chapadesopor...
2 C 2001 14 9931es © 31869 1 3 4 7 6 15 14 20 19 18 17 16 21 1 2 9 8 10 11 12 13 5 Descripcióndelmotor 2.2. Ilustracióndel...
2 C 2001 15 9931es © 31 868 1 22 23 24 26 28 30 27 29 31 32 25 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor Descripcióndelmotor 2.2.4 Ladodesa...
2 C 2001 16 9931es © 31 875 2 Descripcióndelmotor 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor 2.2.5 Ladodemanejo FM2011 1 Bocadellenadodelata...
2 C 2001 17 9931es © 31876 2 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor Descripcióndelmotor 2.2.6 Ladodesalidadeaire FM2011 22 Culata 23 Col...
2 C 2001 18 9931es © 31 861 1 Descripcióndelmotor 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor 2.2.7 Ladodemanejo BFM2011 1 Tubodeadmisión 2 R...
2 C 2001 19 9931es 18 27 19 20 23 21 22 26 25 24 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor Descripcióndelmotor 2.2.8 Ladodesalidadeaire BFM...
2 C 2001 20 9931es © 31877 2 Descripcióndelmotor 2.3 Circuito de aceite 2.3.1 Circuitodelaceitelubricante 1 Cárterdeaceite...
2 C 2001 21 9931es © 31 863 0 2.4Esquemadelcircuitodecombustible Descripcióndelmotor 2.4.1 Circuitodecombustible 1 Conduct...
3 23 9931es Manejo 3.1 Primera puesta en marcha 3.2 Arranque 3.3 Vigilancia de operación 3.4 Parada 3.5 Condiciones de ope...
3 24 9931es OIL 3.1.1.2 Primer llenado de aceite de motor B/FM 2011 © 26 432 0 Manejo 3.1 Primera puesta en funcionamiento...
3 25 9931es ! FUEL © 26 398 0 3.1 Primera puesta en funcionamiento Manejo 3.1.1.3 Primer llenado de aceite de motor B/FM 2...
3 26 9931es Manejo 3.1 Primera puesta en funcionamiento 3.1.3 Otros trabajos preparativos ● Comprobación de la batería y l...
3 28 9931es 2 1 ! © 25 746 2 © 26 423 0 Manejo 3.2 Arranque 3.2.1 Arranque eléctrico Antes de arrancar el motor, asegú- re...
3 29 9931es © 25 746 2 3.2 Arranque Manejo Con ayuda de arranque en frío bujías de precalentamiento de llama ● Introduzca ...
3 30 9931es © 25 754 0 © 25 753 0 © 25 752 1 Manejo 3.3 Vigilancia de operación 3.3.1 Presión de aceite del motor Luz test...
3 31 9931es © 24 985 0 3.3 Vigilancia de operación Manejo 3.3.2 Temperatura del motor Indicador de la temperatura ● La agu...
3 32 9931es 2 1 © 26 424 0 © 25 746 2 Manejo 3.4 Parada 3.4.1 Parada mecánica ● Coloque la palanca de ajuste de revolucion...
3 33 9931es © 26 248 0 3.5 Condiciones de operación Manejo 3.5.1 Funcionamiento en invierno ● Viscosidad del aceite lubric...
3 34 9931es C F 0 32 25 901 1 Manejo 3.5 Condiciones de operación 3.5.2 Elevada temperatura ambiente gran altitud ● La den...
4 C 2000 35 9931es Sustancias utilizadas durante el funcionamiento 4.1 Aceite lubricante 4.2 Combustible
4 © 2003 Sustancias utilizadas durante el funcionamiento 4.1Aceite lubricante 4.1.2 Viscosidad Dadoquelaviscosidaddelaceit...
4 C 2000 37 9931es 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 % 0 - 5 - 10 - 15 - 20 - 25 - 30 +32 +23 +14 + 5 - 4 - 13 - 22 B A °F °C 26441 1 I ...
5 39 9931es Mantenimiento preventivo 5.1 Plan de mantenimiento 5.2 Plan de mantenimiento 5.3 Cuadro de mantenimiento 5.4 T...
5 40 9931es Apartado Mantenimiento 5.1 Plan de mantenimiento Etapas de conservación = E controlar = ● ajustar = ❍ Limpieza...
5 41 9931es Apartado 5.1 Plan de mantenimiento Mantenimiento Etapas de conservación = E controlar = ● ajustar = ❍ Limpieza...
5 42 9931es Mantenimiento 5.2 Plan de mantenimiento 5.2.1 Plan de mantenimiento Intervalos Grados de conservación Activida...
5 43 9931es ! 5.3 Cuadro de mantenimiento Mantenimiento El cuadro de mantenimiento que aparece en esta página se entrega c...
Fecha Horas de servicio Firma / sello Horas de servicio Fecha Firma / sello 5 5.4 Trabajos de mantenimiento realizados Man...
Fecha Fecha Firma / sello Horas de servicio Firma / sello 5 Mantenimiento 5.4 Trabajos de mantenimiento realizados Horas d...
Fecha Horas de servicio Firma / sello Horas de servicio Fecha Firma / sello 5 5.4 Trabajos de mantenimiento realizados Man...
Fecha Fecha Firma / sello Horas de servicio Firma / sello 5 Mantenimiento 5.4 Trabajos de mantenimiento realizados Horas d...
6 C 2001 49 9931es Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.1 Sistema de lubricación 6.2 Sistema de combustible 6.3 Sistema d...
6 C 2001 50 9931es Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.1 Sistema de lubricación 6.1.1 Intervalos de cambio de aceite ● L...
6 C 2001 51 9931es 6.1 Sistema de lubricación Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento Calidad de aceite lubricante Deutz Schmi...
6 C 2001 51 9931es 6.1.2 Control del nivel de aceite / cambio de aceite del motor 6.1.2.1 Control del nivel de aceite 6.1....
6 C 2001 52 9931es Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.1 Sistema de lubricación 6.1.3 Cambio del filtro de aceite ● Limp...
6 C 2001 53 9931es 6.1 Sistema de lubricación Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.1.4 Limpieza y cambio del filtro de co...
6 C 2001 54 9931es Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.2 Sistema de combustible 6.2.1 Cambio del filtro de combusti- ble...
6 C 2001 55 9931es 6.2.2 Limpieza y cambio del filtro de combustible (cubierta cilíndrica) No encienda ningún fuego cuando...
6 C 2001 56 9931es 3 1 2 2 4 3 1 ● Cierre la llave de paso de combustible. ● Afloje los tornillos de la cabeza hexagonal 1...
6 57 9931es 6.3 Sistema de refrigeración Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.3.1 Intervalos de limpieza Intervalos de li...
6 58 9931es 6.4.2 Vaciar el depurador previo tipo ciclón No llene nunca el depósito de polvo con aceite, sustitúyalo cuand...
6 59 9931es ● Vacíe la válvula de extracción de polvo (1) com- primiendo la ranura de extracción en el sentido de la flech...
6 60 9931es Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.5 Accionamiento por correas 6.5.1 Revisión de las correas trapezoidales ...
6 61 9931es 6.5.2 Tensado de la correa trapezoidal del generador ● Afloje los tornillos (1), (2) y (3). ● Ajuste el genera...
6 62 9931es 6.6.1 Comprobación del juego de válvulas, ajuste si es necesario ● Desmonte la tapa de culata. ● Coloque el ej...
6 63 9931es 2 1 1 2 3 4 1 2 1 2 3 2 3 4 1 1 2 1 2 3 6.6.1.1 Esquema de ajustes para el juego de válvulas 6.6 Operaciones d...
6 64 9931es 6.7.1 Batería Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.7 Accesorios adosados 6.7.1.1 Verificación de la batería y...
6 65 9931es 6.7 Accesorios adosados Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento Trópicos 1,23 1,12 1,08 Normal 32 24 16 Trópicos 2...
6 66 9931es 6.7.2 Alternador trifásico 6.7.3 Suspensión para transporte Utilice solamente el dispositivo de suspensión apr...
6 67 9931es 6.8.1 Limpieza de motor ! Preparación ● Detenga el motor. ● Desmontar las cubiertas del motor y las campa- nas...
7 69 9931es Fallos, causas y remedio 7.1 Tabla de fallos
7 70 9931es ● Los fallos se deben con frecuencia a que el manejo del motor o las medidas de manteni- miento aplicadas no s...
7 71 9931es 7.1 Tabla de fallos Fallos, causas y remedio Apartado Causas No está desembragado (en caso que proceda) Temper...
7 72 9931es El motor no arranca o lo hace con dificultad. Verificar V El motor arranca, pero gira irregularmente o se para...
8 73 9931es Conservación del motor 8.1 Conservación
8 74 9931es Conservación del motor 8.1 Conservación 8.1.1 Conservación del motor: Si el motor debe permanecer fuera de ser...
9 75 9931es Datos técnicos 9.1 Datos del motor y valores de ajuste 9.2 Pares de apriete de tornillos 9.3 Herramientas
9 76 9931es Tipo de motor Número de cilindros Disposición de los cilindros Diámetro [mm] Carrera [mm] Cilindrada total [cm...
9 77 9931es Tipo de motor Número de cilindros Disposición de los cilindros Diámetro [mm] Carrera [mm] Cilindrada total [cm...
9 78 9931es Tipo de motor Número de cilindros Disposición de los cilindros Diámetro [mm] Carrera [mm] Cilindrada total [cm...
9 79 9931es 9.1 Datos del motor y valores de ajuste Datos técnicos Tipo de motor Número de cilindros Disposición de los ci...
9 80 9931es Datos técnicos 9.2 Pares de apriete de tornillos Lugar de montaje Tensión previa [Nm] Tensión ulterior [°] Tot...
9 81 9931es TORX Aparato medidor de tensión de correa En los motores de la serie 1011 se utiliza, entre otros, el sistema ...
10 Service La confianza de saber que es DEUTZ DEUTZ siempre ha estado a la vanguardia de la industria de fabricación de mo...
  1. 1. C 2000 1 9931es Manual de manejo 2011
  2. 2. SPANISCH • Kapitel 00 • Seite 2 ● Lea atentamente y observe las presentes instrucciones de manejo. De esta manera evitará accidentes, podrá hacer uso de la garantía de fabricación y dispondrá de un motor eficiente y operable. ● Este motor ha sido construido conforme a la finalidad, la cual está de acuerdo al volumen de entrega. La finalidad ha sido definida por el fabricante (uso de acuerdo a la finalidad). Cualquier uso más allá de esta solicitación no estará de acuerdo a la finalidad.Elfabricantenoseráresponsable por daños debidos a aplicaciones que no estén de acuerdo a la finalidad. El riesgo estaráexclusivamentedepartedelusuario. ● El uso de acuerdo a la finalidad implica también el cumplimiento de las instruccio- nes de fabricación respecto al montaje y al manejo. El motor deberá ser usado, man- tenido y reparado solamente por personas quehansidoanteriormenteinstruidassobre los trabajos y sobre los peligros. ● Esimprescindibleobservarlosreglamentos vigentes para la prevención de accidentes, así como otras prescripciones generales reconocidas sobre seguridad técnica e higiene industrial. ● Cuando el motor está en marcha, los si- guientes componentes entrañan riesgos de lesiones físicas: - piezas giratorias o calientes - motores con encendido de chispa - sistemasdeencendido(altatensióneléctrica) Evite el contacto con estos componentes. ● Si se efectúan arbitrariamente modifica- cionesenelmotor,elfabricantenoaceptará responsabilidad alguna por los daños oca- sionados por dichas modificaciones. Del mismo modo, cualquier tipo de mani- pulación en el sistema de inyección y regulación puede alterar el rendimiento y el nivel de emisión de gases del motor. En estos casos, no será posible garantizar que el motor cumpla con las estipulaciones legales sobre protección ecológica. ● No modifique, obstruya o tape las zonas de entrada de aire de refrigeración. El fabricante no aceptará responsabilidad alguna por los daños causados si no se cumplen estas instrucciones. ● Si realiza alguna labor de mantenimiento o reparación en el motor deberá utilizar úni- camentepiezasoriginalesdeDEUTZ.Estas piezas han sido diseñadas especialmente para su motor y garantizan un manejo inmejorable. Si no cumple este requisito se extinguirá la garantía. ● Sólo se pueden realizar labores de mante- nimiento y limpieza en el motor si éste se encuentra parado y frío. Hay que asegurarse de que los sistemas eléctricos no estén en funcionamiento y de que la llave de encendido esté desconec- tada. Es imprescindible observar la normativa sobre prevención de accidentes en siste- mas eléctricos (por ejemplo, -VDE-0100/- 0101/-0104/-0105 Medidas de protección eléctrica frente a tensiones que entrañan peligro de electrocución). Encasoderealizarlaboresdelimpiezacon líquidos, todos los componentes eléctricos se deben recubrir herméticamente. !
  3. 3. C 2000 3 9931es 0297 9931 es Número de motor: Sírvase escribir aquí el número del motor. De esta manera contribuirá a facilitar la gestión de consul- tas a los servicios técnicos y de solicitud de repa- raciones y piezas de recambio (véase el apartado 2.1). Nos reservamos los derechos a efectuar modifica- ciones técnicas respecto a las informaciones y datoscontenidosenestasinstruccionesdemanejo que sirvan para mejorar los motores. Sólo podrá realizar impresiones ulteriores o reproducciones de cualquier tipo, ya sean parciales o totales, con nuestra autorización por escrito. Manual de manejo 2011
  4. 4. 4 9931es Prólogo Muy estimado cliente: Los motores refrigerados por líquido de la marca DEUTZ han sido desarrollados para un extenso campo de aplicaciones. La gran variedad de varian- tes en oferta garantiza el óptimo cumplimiento de las exigencias de cada caso. Su motor ha sido equipado de acuerdo al tipo de instalación que usted nos ha indicado; esto signifi- ca que no se han montado en su motor todos los componentes descritos en estas instrucciones. Hemos tratado de destacar claramente las diferen- cias, de manera que usted pueda encontrar con facilidad la información más relevante para el ma- nejo y el mantenimiento de su motor. Le rogamos leer este manual antes de poner en marcha el motor y observar las instrucciones de manejo y mantenimiento que aparecen en él. Si tiene alguna duda diríjase a nosotros, estaremos encantados de ayudarle. Atentamente DEUTZ AG
  5. 5. 5 9931es Ìndice 1. Información general 2. Descripción del motor 2.1 Tipo de motor 2.1.1 Placa de fabricante 2.1.2 Posición de la placa del fabricante 2.1.3 Número de motor 2.1.4 Numeración de los cilindros 2.1.5 Bloqueo de indicador 2.2 Ilustraciones del motor 2.2.1 Lado de manejo Ejemplo FL 2011 2.2.2 Lado de salida de aire: Ejemplo FL 2011 2.2.3 Lado de manejo Ejemplo BF4L 2011 2.2.4 Lado de salida de aire: Ejemplo BF4L 2011 2.2.5 Lado de manejo Ejemplo FL 2011 2.2.6 Lado de salida de aire: Ejemplo FM 2011 2.2.7 Lado de manejo Ejemplo BFM 2011 2.2.8 Lado de salida de aire: Ejemplo BFM 2011 2.3 Circuito de aceite 2.3.1 Circuito del aceite lubricante 2.4 Esquema del circuito de combustible 2.4.1 Circuito de combustible 3. Manejo 3.1 Primera puesta en funcionamiento 3.1.1 Llenado de aceite de motor 3.1.2 Llenado de combustible 3.1.3 Otros trabajos preparativos 3.1.4 Trabajos adicionales 3.2 Arranque 3.2.1 Arranque eléctrico 3.3 Vigilancia de operación 3.3.1 Presión de aceite del motor 3.3.2 Temperatura del motor 3.4 Parada 3.4.1 Parada mecánica 3.4.2 Parada eléctrica 3.5 Condiciones de operación 3.5.1 Funcionamiento en invierno 3.5.2 Elevada temperatura ambiente gran altitud 4. Sustancias utilizadas durante el funcionamiento 4.1 Aceite lubricante 4.1.1 Calidad 4.1.2 Viscosidad 4.2 Combustible 4.2.1 Calidad 4.2.2 Combustible de invierno 5. Mantenimiento preventivo 5.1 Plan de mantenimiento 5.2 Plan de mantenimiento 5.3 Cuadro de mantenimiento 5.4 Trabajos de mantenimiento realizados 6. Trabajosdecuidadoymantenimiento 6.1 Sistema de lubricación 6.1.1 Intervalos de cambio de aceite 6.1.2 Control del nivel de aceite / cambio de aceite del motor 6.1.3 Cambio del filtro de aceite 6.1.4 Limpiezaycambiodelfiltrodecombustible 6.2 Sistema de combustible 6.2.1 Cambio del filtro de combustible 6.2.2 Limpiezaycambiodelfiltrodecombustible 6.2.3 Bomba de combustible Limpieza del filtro tamiz 6.2.4 Cambiar conducto para fugas de combustible 6.3 Sistema de refrigeración 6.3.1 Intervalos de limpieza 6.4 Filtro de aire de combustión 6.4.1 Intervalos de limpieza 6.4.2 Vaciar el depurador previo tipo ciclón 6.4.3 Filtro de aire en seco 6.5 Transmisiones por correa 6.5.1 Revisión de las correas trapezoidales 6.5.2 Tensado de la correa trapezoidal del generador 6.5.3 Cambio de la correa trapezoidal del generador 6.6 Operaciones de ajuste 6.6.1 Comprobación y del juego de válvulas, ajuste si es necesario 6.7 Accesorios adosados 6.7.1 Batería 6.7.2 Alternador trifásico 6.7.3 Suspensión para transporte 6.8 Limpieza del motor 6.8.1 Limpieza de motor
  6. 6. C 2000 6 9931es Ìndice 7. Fallos, causas y remedio 7.1 Tabla de fallos 8. Conservación del motor 8.1 Conservación 9. Datos técnicos 9.1 Datos del motor y valores de ajuste 9.2 Pares de apriete de tornillos 9.3 Herramientas 10.Servicio
  7. 7. C 2000 7 9931es
  8. 8. 1 C 2000 8 9931es Información general Los motores DEUTZ El mantenimiento y el cuidado Este símbolo se utiliza en todas las instrucciones de seguridad. La no observancia de estas precauciones puede provocar graves lesiones o incluso la muerte. Cúmplalas con atención. Distribuya estas instruc- cionesdeseguridadentreelpersonaldeoperación. Además, también hay que cumplir las normas generales de seguridad y prevención de accidentes vigentes. Servicio técnico Si se produce algún fallo de operación o necesita piezas de repuesto, diríjase a cualquiera de nues- tros servicios técnicos oficiales. Si se ha producido algún desperfecto, nuestro personal especializado llevará a cabo la reparación correspondiente de forma rápida y eficaz, utilizando los repuestos originales. Precauciones con el motor en marcha Los trabajos de mantenimiento o reparación sólo deberán efectuarse con el motor parado. Asegúre- se de que no es posible poner en marcha el motor de forma involuntaria (peligro de accidentes). Si ha desmontado algún dispositivo de protección, deberá volver a montarlo al terminar su trabajo. Tenga en cuenta las prescripciones estipuladas en las leyes de protección laboral cuando realice algu- na operación en recintos cerrados o subterráneos. Cuando realice alguna operación con el motor en marcha,debellevarlaropadetrabajobienajustada. Llene siempre el depósito de combustible con el motor parado. también son decisivos para que el motor pueda cumplir satisfactoriamente las demandas solicita- das. Por esta razón, es absolutamente necesario observar los intervalos de mantenimiento prescri- tos y realizar con atención las labores de manteni- miento y cuidado. Habrá que prestar especial aten- ción cuando las condiciones de trabajo sean más duras de lo normal. Amianto Las piezas para motores de DEUTZ no contienen amianto. Seguridad ! son producto de largos años de investigación y desarrollo. La experiencia y los conocimientos técnicos adquiridos durante este tiempo, combinados con las altas demandas de calidad, garantizan la larga vida de nuestros motores, su alto grado de confianza y su reducido consumo de combustible. Naturalmente, los motores también cumplen con las estrictas prescripciones en materia de protección del medio ambiente.
  9. 9. 2 C 2001 9 9931es Descripcióndelmotor 2.1 Tipodemotor 2.2 Ilustracióndelmotor 2.3 Circuitodeaceite 2.4 Esquemadelcircuitodecombustible
  10. 10. 2 C 2001 10 9931es C © 31 864 0 © 26 332 2 A B © 31 865 0 Descripcióndelmotor 2.1Tipodemotor 2.1.1 Placadefabricante El tipo A y el número B del motor, así como las característicasdelmismo,seencuentrangrabados enlaplacadelfabricante. Parapedidosderepuestossedebenindicartantoel tipocomoelnúmerodelmotor. 2.1.2 Posicióndelaplacadel fabricante LaplacadefabricanteCquedafijadasobrelatapa delasválvulas. 2.1.3 Númerodemotor ElnúmerodelmotorBestágrabadoenelbloque motorDasícomoenlaplacadelfabricante.
  11. 11. 2 C 2001 11 9931es ! 1 2 3 4 © 26 431 0 © 26 387 0 2.1Tipodemotor Descripcióndelmotor 2.1.4 Numeracióndeloscilindros Loscilindrossenumerancorrelativamentecomen- zandoporelladodelvolante. 2.1.5 Bloqueodeindicador Siseefectúanarbitrariamentemodificacionesenel regulador,elfabricantenoaceptaráresponsabili- dadalgunaporlosdañosocasionadospordichas modificaciones. Aquí,alcontrario,lostornillosdebloqueoseen- cuentranasegurados: 1. conlacadeseguridadparaelmodelo: Adaptacióndepardegiro. 2. concápsuladeprotecciónplásticaparael modelo:sinadaptacióndepardegiro. Cambiosenelregulador,sólopor personaltécnicoautorizadode DEUTZSERVICE.
  12. 12. 2 C 2001 12 9931es © 31 873 1 1 2 3 4 5 7 6 16 15 21 20 19 18 17 9 8 12 14 13 11 10 Descripcióndelmotor 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor 2.2.1 Ladodemanejo FL2011 1 Bocadellenadodelatapadeválvulas 2 Conductodeairedesobrealimentación/tubo deadmisión 3 Ventiladorcongeneradorintegrado 4 Correastrapezoidalesangostas 5 Electroimándeelevación 6 Cubiertadecajaderuedas 7 Poleadelacorreatrapezoidaldelcigüeñal 8 Cárterdeaceite 9 Palancadeparo 10 Palancaderegulación 11 Varilladeniveldeaceite 12 Tornillopurgadordeaceite 13 Cárterdelcigüeñal 14 Llenadodeaceite(cárterdecigüeñallateral) 15 Bombadecombustible 16 Filtrodecombustibleintercambiable 17 Conexióndecalefacciónparaaceite 18 Filtrointercambiabledeaceitelubricante 19 Tapadelconductoderefrigeracióndesmon- table 20 Bombadeinyección 21 Radiadordeaceite
  13. 13. 2 C 2001 13 9931es © 31 874 1 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor Descripcióndelmotor 2.2.2 Ladodesalidadeaire FL2011 22 Chapadesoporte 23 PosibilidaddemontajedeunacajaSAE 24 Volanteconcoronadentada 25 Motordearranque 26 Tapadelantera 27 Cajadelcigüeñal 28 Colectordegasdeescape 29 Conductodeairedeadmisión 22 24 23 29 28 27 26 26
  14. 14. 2 C 2001 14 9931es © 31869 1 3 4 7 6 15 14 20 19 18 17 16 21 1 2 9 8 10 11 12 13 5 Descripcióndelmotor 2.2. Ilustracióndelmotor 2.2.3 Ladodemanejo Ejemplo:BF4L2011 1 Bocadellenadodelatapadeválvulas 2 Conductodeairedesobrealimentacióna/tubo deadmisión 3 Ventiladorcongeneradorintegrado 4 Correastrapezoidalesangostas 5 Electroimándeelevación 6 Cubiertadecajaderuedas 7 Poleadelacorreatrapezoidaldelcigüeñal 8 Cárterdeaceite 9 Palancadeparo 10 Palancaderegulación 11 Varilladeniveldeaceite 12 Cárterdelcigüeñal 13 Llenadodeaceite(cárterdecigüeñallateral) 14 Bombadecombustible 15 Filtrodecombustibleintercambiable 16 Conexióndecalefacciónparaaceite 17 Topedeplenacargadelapresióndeairede admisión(LDA) 18 Filtrointercambiabledeaceitelubricante 19 Tapadelconductoderefrigeracióndesmon- table 20 Bombadeinyección 21 Radiadordeaceite
  15. 15. 2 C 2001 15 9931es © 31 868 1 22 23 24 26 28 30 27 29 31 32 25 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor Descripcióndelmotor 2.2.4 Ladodesalidadeaire Ejemplo:BF4L2011 22 Culata 23 Colectordeescape 24 Volanteconcoronadentada 25 Arrancador 26 Cárterdelcigüeñal 27 EntradadeaceiteTurbocompresor 28 Retornoaceiteturbocompresor 29 Tubodeadmisión 30 Turbocompresorgasesdeescape 31 Colectordeadmisión 32 Tuboairesobrealimentación
  16. 16. 2 C 2001 16 9931es © 31 875 2 Descripcióndelmotor 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor 2.2.5 Ladodemanejo FM2011 1 Bocadellenadodelatapadeválvulas. 2 Conductodeairedesobrealimentación/tubode admisión 3 Generador 4 Correastrapezoidalesangostas 5 Electroimándeelevación 6 Cubiertadecorreadentada 7 Poleadelacorreatrapezoidaldelcigüeñal 8 Cárterdeaceite 9 Palancadeparo 10 Palancaderegulación 11 Varilladeniveldeaceite 12 Tornillopurgadordeaceite 13 Llenadodeaceite(cárterdecigüeñallateral) 12 Cárterdelcigüeñal 14 Bombadecombustible 15 Filtrodecombustibleintercambiable 16 Conexióndecalefacciónparaaceite 17 Filtrointercambiabledeaceitelubricante 18 Bombadeinyección 19 Conexiónderefrigeradordeaceite 20 Conductoparafugasdecombustible 21 Válvulasdeinyección
  17. 17. 2 C 2001 17 9931es © 31876 2 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor Descripcióndelmotor 2.2.6 Ladodesalidadeaire FM2011 22 Culata 23 Colectordegasdeescape 24 Volanteconcoronadentada 25 Motordearranque 26 Chapadeproteccióndelmotordearranque 27 Cárterdelcigüeñal 28 Conductodeairedeadmisión
  18. 18. 2 C 2001 18 9931es © 31 861 1 Descripcióndelmotor 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor 2.2.7 Ladodemanejo BFM2011 1 Tubodeadmisión 2 Rodetedelventilador 3 Poleadelacorreatrapezoidaldelcigüeñal 4 Correastrapezoidalesangostas 5 Electroimándeelevación 6 Cubiertadecorreadentada 7 Palancadeparo 8 Palancaderegulación 9 Llenadodeaceite(cárterdecigüeñallateral) 10 Varilladeniveldeaceite 11 Bombadecombustible 12 Filtrodecombustibleintercambiable 13 Conexióndecalefacciónparaaceite 14 Filtrointercambiabledeaceitelubricante 15 Bombadeinyección 16 Conexiónderefrigeradordeaceite 17 Válvulasdeinyección 18 Conductoparafugasdecombustible
  19. 19. 2 C 2001 19 9931es 18 27 19 20 23 21 22 26 25 24 2.2Ilustracionesdelmotor Descripcióndelmotor 2.2.8 Ladodesalidadeaire BFM2011 19 Purgadeairedelcárterdel cigüeñal(opcional) 20 Tapadeculata 21 Colectordegasdeescape 22 CarcasaSAE 23 Motordearranque 24 Cárterdelcigüeñal 25 Turbocompresordegasesdeescape 26 Generadorconchapadecubierta 27 Conductodeairedesobrealimentación 28 Tubuladuraderellenodeaceite © 31 862 1
  20. 20. 2 C 2001 20 9931es © 31877 2 Descripcióndelmotor 2.3 Circuito de aceite 2.3.1 Circuitodelaceitelubricante 1 Cárterdeaceite 2 Tubodeaspiracióndeaceite 3 Bombadeaceite 4 Canaldeaceiteprincipal 5 Cilindrodeaceiterefrigerante 6 Ranurasderefrigeracióndelaculata 7 Canaldeaceiteparalalubricacióndelbalancín 8 Balancín 9 Canalizaciónprincipaldeaceiteparaelter- mostato 10 Afluenciaalradiadorexternodelmotor 11 Retornodelrefrigeranteexternodelmotor 12 Cubiertadeltermostatocontermostatosde corredera 13 Canaldeaceitehaciaelfiltrodeaceite 14 Filtrodeaceite 15 Canaldeaceitealcojinetedelevas,cojinetede bielaycojinetedecigüeñal . 16 Toberarociadorapararefrigeracióndelpistón 17 Retornodelaceiteporlacajadelcigüeñalal cárterdeaceite 18 Afluenciadeaceitelubricanteal turbocompresordegasesdeescape 0ç Tt5Docomo>«sordega «sdeescape 20 Retornordelturbocompresordegasesde escapealcárterdeaceite
  21. 21. 2 C 2001 21 9931es © 31 863 0 2.4Esquemadelcircuitodecombustible Descripcióndelmotor 2.4.1 Circuitodecombustible 1 Conductodecombustibledeldepósitoala Bombadecombustible 2 Bombadecombustible 3 Conductodecombustibledelabombade transporteal filtrodecombustibleintercambiable 4 Filtrodecombustibleintercambiable 5 Conductodecombustibledeldepósitoala bombadeinyección 6 Bombadeinyección 7 Conductodedistribucióndecombustible 8 Tuberíadeinyección 9 Válvuladeinyección 10 Conductodefugadecombustible 11 Válvuladesobrantedecombustible 12 Conductoderetornodecombustiblealde- pósito Debidoalasuciedadenelcom- bustible está obligatoriamente prescrita la instalación de un prefiltrodecombustible/bombade manoentreeltanquedecombus- tibleyelmotorparalaprotección delosmotores. !
  22. 22. 2 C 2001 22 9931es
  23. 23. 3 23 9931es Manejo 3.1 Primera puesta en marcha 3.2 Arranque 3.3 Vigilancia de operación 3.4 Parada 3.5 Condiciones de operación
  24. 24. 3 24 9931es OIL 3.1.1.2 Primer llenado de aceite de motor B/FM 2011 © 26 432 0 Manejo 3.1 Primera puesta en funcionamiento 3.1.1 Llenado de aceite de motor Por norma general, los motores se suministran sin carga de aceite. Llene el motor de aceite lubricante por la boca de llenado (flecha). Para la calidad y viscosidad del aceite, véase el apartado 4.1. ● Llenarelcárterconaceitehastalalínea”max”del indicador de aceite (volumen de llenado de acei- te ver 9.1). ● Arrancar el motor y operar 2 minutos en ralentí bajo. ● Detenga el motor. ● Controlar el nivel del aceite, dado el caso llenar hasta la marca superior ”max”. ● Llenar el cárter con aceite hasta el indicador de aceite ”min”. ● Además llenar la cantidad de aceite de la man- guera conductora y del radiador externo de aceite (según indicaciones del fabricante). ● Calentarelmotorhastaqueeltermostatoseabra (alrededor de 95°C). ● Déjelo funcionar previamente unos dos minu- tos. ● Detenga el motor. ● Controlar el nivel del aceite, dado el caso llenar hasta la marca superior ”max”. 3.1.1.1 Primer llenado de aceite de motor para B/FL 2011 Si el motor no se calienta después del primer llenado, entonces el indicador de aceite marca ”max”. Una indicación del nivel de aceite sólo es posible después del calientamiento del motor.
  25. 25. 3 25 9931es ! FUEL © 26 398 0 3.1 Primera puesta en funcionamiento Manejo 3.1.1.3 Primer llenado de aceite de motor B/FM 2011 – Motor para grupo electrógeno ● Llenar el cárter con aceite hasta la línea”max” del indicador de aceite. ● Arrancar el motor y operar 2 minutos en ralentí bajo. ● Detenga el motor. ● Controlar el nivel del aceite, dado el caso llenar hasta la marca superior ”max”. 3.1.2 Llenado de combustible Utilice únicamente combustible diesel corriente y de marca. Para la calidad del combustible, véase el apartado 4.2. Utilice combustible de invierno o de verano según corresponda a la temperatura exte- rior. Llene siempre el tanque de com- bustible con el motor parado. Mantenga una buena limpieza. No derrame el combustible.
  26. 26. 3 26 9931es Manejo 3.1 Primera puesta en funcionamiento 3.1.3 Otros trabajos preparativos ● Comprobación de la batería y las conexiones de cables ver 6.7.1. ● Ojetes de transporte En caso de estar instalados, apartarlos, ver 6.7.3 ● Prueba de funcionamiento Después de los preparativos haga una prueba. de alrededor de 10 min. No cargar el motor. Durante y después de la prueba de funciona- miento - Examine la estanqueidad del motor. Con el motor parado - control del nivel de aceite ver 6,10,2. dado el caso llenar el aceite ver 3,1.1. - tensar la correa trapezoidal ver 6.5. 3.1.4 Trabajos adicionales Alponerenmarchamotoresnuevosyreparados se deben llevar a cabo los sgtes. trabajos de manteni- miento. ● Cambio de aceite lubricante, ver 6.1.1. + 6.1.2. ● Cambiar el cartucho de filtro de aceite, ver 6.1.3. ● Cambiar cartucho de filtro de combustible, ver 6.20.1. ● Controlarlatensióndelascorreastrapezoidales, dado el caso tensar, ver 6.5. ● Controlar la hermeticidad del motor (fugas). ● Controlar la suspensión del motor, dado el caso tensar, ver 9.2. ● Verificación y, dado el caso, ajuste del juego de válvulas ver cap. 5.1. + 6.6.1.
  27. 27. 3 27 9931es
  28. 28. 3 28 9931es 2 1 ! © 25 746 2 © 26 423 0 Manejo 3.2 Arranque 3.2.1 Arranque eléctrico Antes de arrancar el motor, asegú- resedequenadieseencuentraenla zonadepeligroalrededordelmotor o de la máquina de trabajo. Después de reparaciones: Compruebe que todos los dispositivos de protec- ciónsehanmontadodenuevoyquesehanretirado del motor todas las herramientas. Alarrancarconbujíasdeprecalentamientodellama nodeberánemplerseayudasdearranqueadiciona- les(porejemplo,inyeccióncon"startpilot").Peligro de accidente. Atención: En ningún caso se arrancará el motor cuando el regulador de revoluciones esté des- montado. Separe las conexiones de la batería. No debe accionar el arranque durante más de 20 segundos de forma ininterrumpida. Si el motor no arranca a la primera, espere por lo menos un minuto antes de intentarlo de nuevo. Si el motor no ha arrancado tras dos intentos, busque la posible causa en la tabla de fallos (ver apartado 7.1). ● Separar el motor de los equipos proplados, siem- pre que sea posible. ● Poner en posición ralentí la palanca de regula- ción del régimen de giro 1. ● Coloque la palanca de parada (2) en posición de trabajo Sin ayuda de arranque en frío ● Introduzca la llave. - Posición 0 = no hay tensión de trabajo. ● Gire la llave hacia la derecha. - Posición 1 = tensión de trabajo. Se enciende la luz testigo ● Introducirlallaveygirarencontradelaresisten- cia del resorte hacia la derecha - Posición 2 = sin función. - Posición 3 = arranque. ● Suelte la llave en cuanto arranque el motor. - Se apagan las luces testigo.
  29. 29. 3 29 9931es © 25 746 2 3.2 Arranque Manejo Con ayuda de arranque en frío bujías de precalentamiento de llama ● Introduzca la llave. - Posición 0 = no hay tensión de trabajo. ● Gire la llave hacia la derecha. - Posición 1 = tensión de trabajo. Se encienden las luces testigo ● Introducirlallaveygirarencontradelaresisten- cia del resorte hacia la derecha Posición 2. Precaliente alrededor de un minuto. Lámpara de precalentamiento se enciende - Posición 3 = arranque. ● Suelte la llave en cuanto arranque el motor. Las luces testigo se apagan.
  30. 30. 3 30 9931es © 25 754 0 © 25 753 0 © 25 752 1 Manejo 3.3 Vigilancia de operación 3.3.1 Presión de aceite del motor Luz testigo de presión de aceite ● La luz testigo de presión de aceite se ilumina cuando la tensión de trabajo y el motor parado están encendidos. ● La luz testigo de presión de aceite deberá estar apagada mientras el motor funciona. Indicador de presión de aceite ● La aguja del indicador debe encontrarse dentro del sector verde durante la gama completa de servicio. Manómetro para presión de aceite ● La aguja del manómetro debe indicar la presión mínima de aceite (ver 9.1).
  31. 31. 3 31 9931es © 24 985 0 3.3 Vigilancia de operación Manejo 3.3.2 Temperatura del motor Indicador de la temperatura ● La aguja del indicador de la temperatura debe encontrarse siempre en el sector verde y sólo en casos excepcionales en el sector verde amari- llento Si pasa al sector naranja quiere decir que el motor se ha sobrecalentado. Pare el motor y localice la causa valiéndose de la tabla de fallos (véase el apartado 7.1).
  32. 32. 3 32 9931es 2 1 © 26 424 0 © 25 746 2 Manejo 3.4 Parada 3.4.1 Parada mecánica ● Coloque la palanca de ajuste de revoluciones (1) en baja velocidad de giro. ● Accionar la palanca de ajuste 2 hasta motor parado.Laslucestestigoparacorrientedecarga y presión de aceite se encienden después de pararse el motor. ● Gire la llave hacia la izquierda (hasta alcanzar la posición0)ysáquela.Seapaganlaslucestestigo. 3.4.2 Parada eléctrica (llave de encendido) ● Gire la llave hacia la izquierda (hasta alcanzar la posición 0) y sáquela. Se apagan las luces testi- go. No parar el motor repentinamente, habiendo esta- do funcionando a plena carga.
  33. 33. 3 33 9931es © 26 248 0 3.5 Condiciones de operación Manejo 3.5.1 Funcionamiento en invierno ● Viscosidad del aceite lubricante - Escoger la viscosidad (clase SAE) según la temperatura ambiente al arrancar el motor, ver 4.1.2. - Cuando trabaje con temperaturas inferiores a 10 ºC bajo cero, aplique los lapsos más cortos entre cambios de aceite, ver 6.1.1. ● Combustible diesel - Bajo0°Cutilizarcombustibleparainvierno.Ver 4.2.2. ● Trabajos adicionales de mantenimiento - Vacíe el sedimento barroso del depósito de combustible una vez a la semana (aflojando el tapón roscado de drenaje). - Si es necesario, adaptar tanto la carga de aceite de filtro de aire en baño de aceite como la del motor a la temperatura ambiente. - A temperaturas inferiores a –20°C, si es nece sario después de haber desmontado el arrancador, engrasar de vez en cuando con grasa resistente al frío (p.ej. con grasa Bosch FT 1 V 31) la corona dentada en el volante, a través del orificio del piñón. ● Ayudas de arranque en frío - Con temperaturas bajo cero, arranque con la ayuda de dispositivos de precalentamiento de llama si es necesario, véase 3.2.1. - Estas bujías no sólo sirven para reducir las temperaturas mínimas de arranque, sino tam bién para facilitar el arranque a temperaturas bajo las cuales normalmente no se requiere ayuda de arranque. ● Batería - Un buen estado de carga de la batería es indispensable para una maniobra satisfactoria de arranque en frío, véase el apartado 6.7.1. - Calentando la batería a unos +20 °C (desmon taje y depósito de la misma en un lugar temperado) se reducen las temperaturas míni- mas de arranque del motor entre 4 y 5 ºC.
  34. 34. 3 34 9931es C F 0 32 25 901 1 Manejo 3.5 Condiciones de operación 3.5.2 Elevada temperatura ambiente gran altitud ● La densidad del aire disminuye cuando aumenta la altitud o cuando se eleva la temperatura am- biente.Estoinfluyesobrelapotenciamáximadel motor, la calidad de los gases de escape, el nivel de temperatura y, en casos extremos, en el comportamiento durante el arranque. En servi- cios no estacionarios se admite el funciona- miento a una altura de hasta 1000 m y a una temperatura de hasta 30 °C. Para el funciona- miento en condiciones desfavorables (mayor altura o temperatura superior) es necesario re- ducir el caudal de combustible inyectado y, en consecuencia, la potencia del motor. ● En caso de duda respecto a la operación del motor en tales condiciones, pregunte a su pro- veedor si en su motor se ha efectuado una reducción del volumen de combustible por ajus- te en la bomba inyectora, por razones de segu- ridad de funcionamiento, duración del motor y calidad del escape (humos) o diríjase a uno de nuestros servicios oficiales de DEUTZ.
  35. 35. 4 C 2000 35 9931es Sustancias utilizadas durante el funcionamiento 4.1 Aceite lubricante 4.2 Combustible
  36. 36. 4 © 2003 Sustancias utilizadas durante el funcionamiento 4.1Aceite lubricante 4.1.2 Viscosidad Dadoquelaviscosidaddelaceitelubricantevaría con la temperatura, la elección del tipo de visco- sidad (clase SAE) depende de la temperatura ambiente del lugar de trabajo del motor. Orientándoseconeldiagramarelativoalavisco- sidaddelaceitesituadoalmargen,podráobtener unas condiciones óptimas de funcionamiento. Si, ocasionalmente, se queda por debajo de los límitesdetemperatura,puedensurgirdificultades para el arranque en frío, pero no se producirán daños en el motor. Para reducir el desgaste al mínimo, no deberá sobrepasardichoslímitesdurantemuchotiempo. Empleando aceites multigrado podrá evitar los cambiosdeaceiteestacionales(verano-invierno). Además, los aceites multigrado, sobre todo los sintéticos de propiedades específicas, reducen el consumo de combustible. Sólo con precalentamiento. © 30 298 1 4.1.1 Calidad Los aceites lubricantes se diferencian por parte de Deutz según su eficacia y clase de calidad. Se pueden utilizar aceites de diferentes y comparables especificaciones. Aceites API homologados: Deutz DQC I DQC II DQC III ACEA E2-96 E3/96/E5-02 E4-99 API CF/CF-4 CH-4/CG-4 - DHD - DHD-1 - La exacta asignación a los motores de las calidades de aceite admisibles figura en capítulo 6.1.1. En caso de duda consulte a su representante de servicio. 9954ES_K04.P65 27.02.2003, 10:20 Uhr 28
  37. 37. 4 C 2000 37 9931es 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 % 0 - 5 - 10 - 15 - 20 - 25 - 30 +32 +23 +14 + 5 - 4 - 13 - 22 B A °F °C 26441 1 I II ! ! © 26 441 1 4.2 Combustible Sustancias utilizadas durante el funcionamiento 4.2.1 Calidad Utilice combustibles diesel corrientes con un con- tenido de azufre inferior al 0,5%. Si el contenido de azufre fuera mayor, tendrá que cambiar el aceite a intervalos más cortos (véase el apartado 6.1.1). Están autorizadas las siguientes especificaciones de combustible: ● DIN EN 590 ● BS 2869 ● ASTM D 975-96; 1-D y 2-D ● NATO Código F-54 / F-34 / F-44 y XF 63 Los valores eventualmente determinados en las pruebas de tipo para emisiones de gases de escape se refieren siempre al combustible de referencia prescrito por las autoridades para esta clase de pruebas. 4.2.2 Combustible de invierno Contemperaturasbajas,esposiblequeseobstruya el sistema de combustible debido a la disgregación de parafinas, causando fallos de operación. Utilizar combustible diesel de invierno (hasta –15°C) para temperaturas ambiente inferiores a 0°C (se ofrece en los surtidores de combustible oportunamente antes de comenzar la estación fría). Frecuentemen- teseofrececombustibledieselconaditivos,utiliza- ble hasta temperaturas de aprox. –20°C (”diesel super”) ● A temperaturas ambiente inferiores a –15°C o bien –20°C, se puede mezclar con petróleo. Consultelasrelacionesdemezclaeneldiagrama que aparece en esta página. Si fuese necesario utilizar combustible diesel de verano a temperaturas bajo 0 ºC, también se podrá mezclar con hasta un 60%, de acuerdo con el diagrama de al lado). En la mayoría de los casos es posible obtener suficiente resistencia al frío agregando un agente aumentador de la fluidez (aditivo para combusti- bles). Consulte al respecto a su Servicio DEUTZ No debe mezcla nunca combusti- bles diesel con gasolina (normal o súper). Explicaciones: I Combustible diesel de verano II Combustible diesel de invierno A Tamperatura ambiente B Fracción de petróleo Realice la mezcla sólo en el depósi- to. Agregue primero la cantidad necesaria de petróleo y luego el combustible diesel.
  38. 38. 4 C 2001 38 9931es
  39. 39. 5 39 9931es Mantenimiento preventivo 5.1 Plan de mantenimiento 5.2 Plan de mantenimiento 5.3 Cuadro de mantenimiento 5.4 Trabajos de mantenimiento realizados
  40. 40. 5 40 9931es Apartado Mantenimiento 5.1 Plan de mantenimiento Etapas de conservación = E controlar = ● ajustar = ❍ Limpieza = ▲ renovar = ■ ⇓ comprobar antes o durante la primera prueba de funcionamiento, dos veces al día durante la fase de rodaje o al poner en marcha motores nuevos y reparados ⇓ cada 10 hs o una vez al día en horas de servicio (hs) cada E10 E20 E25 E30 E40 E50 E60 E70 Años 500 1000 3000 5000 6000 12000 1 2 ● ● ■ ■ ● ▲ ■ ■ ■ ■ ▲ ● ■ ● ■ ● ▲ ● ■ ● ● ■ ❍ ❍ ❍ ■ ● ■ ■ ■ ● ● ■ ■ Motores industriales Los intervalos de mantenimiento del motor indicados son tiempos máximos admisibles. Dependiendo del caso, pueden ser necesarios unos intervalos de mantenimiento menores, observe las instrucciones del fabricante. # Sólo el personal autorizado debe realizar las labores de mantenimiento. Actividad Nivel de aceite lubricante, reponer la cantidad necesaria 6.1.2/3.1.4 Aceite lubricante FL 2011, ver TR 0199-99-3002 6.1.1/ 6.1.2 Aceite lubricante FL 2011, ver TR 0199-99-3002 6.1.1/ 6.1.2 Baño de aceite (calidad de aceite lubricante, ver TR 0199-99-3002 / filtro seco 6.4 Cartucho de filtro de aceite FL 2011 6.1.3 Cartucho de filtro de aceite BF 2011 6.1.3 Cartucho de filtro de combustible Bomba de combustible /cambiar Filtro-tamiz 6.2.2 Conducto flexible para fugas de combustible, ver TR 0138-21-9300 6.2.1/ 6.2.3 Válvula de inyección # Depurador previo de combustible 4.2 Filtro de aspiración de aire (si existe, siga las instrucciones del indicador de mantenimiento) 6.4.3 /6.4.4 Batería y conexiones de cables 6.7.1 Control del motor, dispositivo de alarma 3.3 # Juego de válvulas 6.6.1# Correas 6.5.# Válvula de purga de la caja del cigüeñal # Correa dentada trabajo pesado, ver la tabla # Correa dentada trabajo liviano, ver la tabla # Correa dentada en leve funcionamiento, ver la tabla # Hermeticidad del motor (comprobar visualmente la existencia de fugas) – Soporte del motor (cambiar cuando tenga desperfectos) 9.2 Revisión a fondo #
  41. 41. 5 41 9931es Apartado 5.1 Plan de mantenimiento Mantenimiento Etapas de conservación = E controlar = ● ajustar = ❍ Limpieza = ▲ renovar = ■ ⇓ comprobar antes o durante la primera prueba de funcionamiento, dos veces al día durante la fase de rodaje o al poner en marcha motores nuevos y reparados ⇓ cada 10 hs o una vez al día en horas de servicio (hs) cada E10 E20 E25 E30 E40 E50 E60 E70 Años 250 500 1000 3000 6000 12000 1 2 ● ● ■ ■ ● ■ ● ● Página 2 de 2 Ampliaciones o modificaciones de motores con certificación EPA Los intervalos de mantenimiento del motor indicados son tiempos máximos admisibles. Dependiendo del caso, pueden ser necesarios unos intervalos de mantenimien- to menores, observe las instrucciones del fabricante. # Sólo el personal autorizado debe realizar las labores de mantenimiento. Aceite lubricante FL 2011, ver TR 0199-99-3002 6.1.1/ 6.1.2 Aceite lubricante BFL 2011, ver TR 0199-99-3002 6.1.1/ 6.1.2 Válvula de inyección # Válvula de purga de la presión de la cámara del cigüeñal # intervalos de cambio de correas dentadas Aplicación del motor puesta en marcha del motor / ajustes Valores orientativos en horas de servicio Ejemplo: Ejemplo: 6000 o máximo 5 años Grupos electrógenos 1500/1800 rpm; grupos de bombas bajas de revoluciones; temperatura ambiente media; con bajas revoluciones; plataforma de elevación, grupo refrigerador, etc. poca exposición a polvo 5000 o máximo 5 años Compresores; rodillos; carretillas elevadoras; grupo de soldadura; revoluciones variables medias y altas; elevada temperatura cargadora sobre ruedas; volquete pequeño; cargadora de pala, etc. ambiente; exposición media al polvo 3000 o máximo 5 años Maquinaria agrícola; cargador de pala; cargador sobre ruedas; altas revoluciones; carga de impactos; muy elevada temperatura equipo de perforación; fresa de zanjas; cortadora de juntas; excavadora; etc. ambiente; alta exposición al polvo Actividad
  42. 42. 5 42 9931es Mantenimiento 5.2 Plan de mantenimiento 5.2.1 Plan de mantenimiento Intervalos Grados de conservación Actividad Ajustes realizados por en/hacia 50 [hs] E 10 después de la puesta en funcionamiento y E 50-E 70 Personal especializado autorizado a diario E 20 paseo de control diario del usuario 250 [hs] E 25 Inspección Personal especializado autorizado 500 [hs] E 30 inspección ampliada Personal especializado autorizadol 1000 [hs] E 40 Revisión intermedia Personal especializado autorizado 3000 [hs] E 50 revisión intermediaria ampliada Personal especializado autorizado 6 000 [hs] E 60 revisión en parte Personal especializado autorizado 12 000 [hs] E 70 Revisión a fondo Personal especializado autorizado
  43. 43. 5 43 9931es ! 5.3 Cuadro de mantenimiento Mantenimiento El cuadro de mantenimiento que aparece en esta página se entrega con cada motor en forma de pegatina, que debe estar pegada en un lugar bien visible del motor o de la máquina. Colóquelo en un lugar bien visible en el motor o en la máquina. Asegúrese de que es así. En caso contrario, pídasela al proveedor de su motor o equipo. Lo determinante para el mantenimiento es el plan de mantenimiento, ver 5.1. Todos los trabajos de mantenimien- tosetienenquerealizarsiemprecon el motor parado. 0297 9935 0 1000 10 1000 B/FM 2011 125 – 2000 2011 1000 FUEL O IL a ex. in. h/Bh 0,3 mm 0.012 in. in. 0,5 mm 0.020 in. ex. OIL 1 2 3 4 6 OIL max. 5 1 4 3 5 6 2 B/FL 2011 1 4 2 6 3 5 BFM/BFL 500 FM/FL 1000 BFM/BFL 500 FM/FL 1000
  44. 44. Fecha Horas de servicio Firma / sello Horas de servicio Fecha Firma / sello 5 5.4 Trabajos de mantenimiento realizados Mantenimiento 45 9931es - 250 500 750 1000 1250 1500 1750 2000 2250 2500 2750 50-150* 125 375 625 875 1125 1375 1625 1875 2115 2375 2625 * tras puesta en marcha de motores nuevos y revisados. En la tabla se pueden registrar y confirmar los trabajos de mantenimiento debidamente realizados.
  45. 45. Fecha Fecha Firma / sello Horas de servicio Firma / sello 5 Mantenimiento 5.4 Trabajos de mantenimiento realizados Horas de servicio 46 9931es 2875 3125 3375 3625 3875 4125 4375 4625 4875 5125 5375 5625 En la tabla se pueden registrar y confirmar los trabajos de mantenimiento debidamente realizados. 3000 3250 3500 3750 4000 4250 4500 4750 5000 5250 5500 5750
  46. 46. Fecha Horas de servicio Firma / sello Horas de servicio Fecha Firma / sello 5 5.4 Trabajos de mantenimiento realizados Mantenimiento 47 9931es En la tabla se pueden registrar y confirmar los trabajos de mantenimiento debidamente realizados. 5875 6125 6375 6625 6875 7125 7375 7625 7825 8125 8375 8625 6000 6250 6500 6750 7000 7250 7500 7750 8000 8250 8500 8750
  47. 47. Fecha Fecha Firma / sello Horas de servicio Firma / sello 5 Mantenimiento 5.4 Trabajos de mantenimiento realizados Horas de servicio 48 9931es
  48. 48. 6 C 2001 49 9931es Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.1 Sistema de lubricación 6.2 Sistema de combustible 6.3 Sistema de refrigeración. 6.4 Filtro de aire de combustión 6.5 Transmisiones por correa 6.6 Operaciones de ajuste 6.7 Accesorios adosados 6.8 Limpieza de motor
  49. 49. 6 C 2001 50 9931es Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.1 Sistema de lubricación 6.1.1 Intervalos de cambio de aceite ● Los plazos para el cambio de aceite dependen del servicio que preste el motor y de la calidad del aceite lubricante. ● Si no se realizan los cambios de aceite en el lapso de 1 año entonces se deberá cambiar el aceite 1 x por año. ● La tabla está basada en las siguientes condiciones: - Contenido máximo de azufre en el combustible diesel de 0,5% en peso. - Temperatura ambiente constante hasta -10°C (+14 °F). ● Si el contenido de azufre es superior al 0,5 % hasta el 1 % o la temperatura constante es inferior a –10°C (+ 14°F), los lapsos entre cambios de aceite se deben reducir a la mitad. ● En caso de combustibles con un contenido de azufre superior al 1% consulte al co- rrespondiente representante de servicio Realice el cambio de aceite con el motor detenido y caliente (la temperatura del aceite lubricante oscilará en torno a los 80 ºC).
  50. 50. 6 C 2001 51 9931es 6.1 Sistema de lubricación Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento Calidad de aceite lubricante Deutz Schmieröl-Qualitätsklasse DQC I DQC II DQC III Especificación ACEA E2-96 E3-96/E5-02 E4-99 Especificación API CF/CF-4 CG-4/CH-4 - Especificación mundial - DHD-1 - Lista especial DEUTZ de aceites autorizados - - Capitulo 4.1 Siglas de los lubricantes normalizados EO... EO...C - para máquinas y vehículos de obras EO...A, EO...B Serie de Versión de motor Intervalos de cambio de aceite en hs motores Solicitación aceiteSolicitación aceiteSolicitación aceite normal elevada normal elevada normal elevada 1011 / 2011 Motores de aspiración natural 1000 500 1000 500 1000 500 Motores turboalimentados 250 125 500 250 500 250 4.1 Intervalos entre cambios de aceite lubricante para motores industriales y marinos * Por grupos electrógenos se entienden aquí aquellos con servicio de red / en paralelo. Los grupos de emergencia se tratan en la circular TR 0199-99-1126.
  51. 51. 6 C 2001 51 9931es 6.1.2 Control del nivel de aceite / cambio de aceite del motor 6.1.2.1 Control del nivel de aceite 6.1.2.2 Cambio de aceite del motor ● Calentar el motor ● Coloque el motor o el vehículo en posición horizontal. - La temperatura del aceite lubricante aprox. los 80 ºC. ● Detenga el motor. ● Verificación del nivel de aceite con motor parado ● Coloque el motor o el vehículo en posición horizontal. ● Extraiga la varilla de medición del nivel de aceite. ● Límpiela con un trapo limpio y sin fibras. ● Introdúzcala hasta el tope y extráigala de nuevo. ● Compruebe el nivel de aceite y, en caso necesa- rio,añadamáshastaquealcancelamarca"MAX". - Si el nivel de aceite está un poco más allá de “Min”- entonces se deberá completar el nivel de aceite hasta la marca de trazo. Tenga cuidado al vaciar aceite ca- liente: peligro de quemaduras. Re- coja el aceite usado, no deje que se derrame en el suelo. Elimínelo de acuerdo con las prescripciones. ! ● Coloque un recipiente colector de aceite bajo el motor. ● Desenrosque el tapón de vaciado de aceite. ● Deje salir el aceite. ● Coloque el tapón de vaciado de aceite con un nuevo anillo de junta y apriételo (par de apriete ver 9.2). ● Añada el aceite lubricante. Especificaciones de calidad y viscosidad, véase el apartado 4.1. Capacidades, véase el apartado 9.1. ● Compruebe el nivel de aceite, véase el apartado 6.1.2.1. 6.1 Sistema de lubricación Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento © 25 729 0 © 26 022 0 © 26 023 0 El nivel de aceite no debe estar por debajo de la marca "MIN".
  52. 52. 6 C 2001 52 9931es Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.1 Sistema de lubricación 6.1.3 Cambio del filtro de aceite ● Limpie la suciedad de la superficie de junta del portafiltro cuando sea necesario. ● Engrase ligeramente la junta de goma del nuevo cartucho para el filtro de aceite lubricante. ● Enrosque el cartucho con la mano hasta que quede ajustado a la junta. ● Afloje y destornille el cartucho del filtro de aceite lubricante con herramientas convencionales. ● Recoja el aceite que haya podido derramarse. Tenga cuidado con el aceite calien- te: Peligro de quemaduras! ● Apriete el cartucho para el filtro de aceite lubri- cante una media vuelta más. ● Compruebe el nivel de aceite, véase el apartado 6.1.2. ● Compruebe la presión de aceite, véase el aparta- do 3.3.1. ● Compruebelaestanqueidaddelajuntadelcartu- cho del filtro de aceite lubricante. ! © 25 880 0 © 25 882 0 © 25 881 0
  53. 53. 6 C 2001 53 9931es 6.1 Sistema de lubricación Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.1.4 Limpieza y cambio del filtro de combustible (cubierta cilíndrica) Tengacuidadoconelaceitecaliente: peligro de quemaduras. ● Detenga el motor. ● Afloje la tapa del filtro de aceite lubricante (1) y desenrósquela en sentido contrario al de las agujas del reloj. ● Extraiga con cuidado el cartucho del filtro de papel (3) de la guía (4) tirando de él hacia arriba. ● Recoja el aceite que haya podido derramarse. ● Cambie el cartucho del filtro de papel (3). ● Limpielasuciedaddelasuperficiedelportafiltro, de la tapa del filtro de aceite lubricante (1) y de la guía (4) cuando sea necesario. ● Cambie la junta de goma (2) y engrásela ligera- mente. ● Coloque con cuidado el cartucho nuevo del filtro de papel (3) en la guía (4). ● Apriete la tapa del filtro de aceite lubricante (1) en sentido de las agujas del reloj (25 Nm). ● Arranque el motor. ● Compruebe el nivel de aceite, véase el apartado 6.1.2. ● Compruebe la presión de aceite, véase el aparta- do 3.3.1. ● Compruebe la estanqueidad de la instalación del filtro de aceite lubricante. ! 2 3 4 1 © 30 074 0
  54. 54. 6 C 2001 54 9931es Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.2 Sistema de combustible 6.2.1 Cambio del filtro de combusti- ble No encienda ningún fuego cuando trabaje con la instalación de com- bustible. No fume. ● Cierre la llave de paso de combustible. ● Afloje y destornille el cartucho de filtro de com- bustible con herramientas convencionales. ● Recoja el combustible que haya podido derra- marse. ● Limpie la suciedad de la superficie de junta del portafiltro cuando sea necesario. ● Engrase ligeramente la junta de goma del nuevo cartuchodefiltrodecombustibleohumedézcala con combustible diesel. ● Enrosque el cartucho con la mano hasta que quede ajustado a la junta. ● Apriete el cartucho para el filtro de combustible una media vuelta más. ● Abra la llave de paso de combustible. ● Compruebe la estanqueidad. No es necesario purgar el sistema de combustible. ! © 25 880 0 © 25 882 0 © 25 881 0
  55. 55. 6 C 2001 55 9931es 6.2.2 Limpieza y cambio del filtro de combustible (cubierta cilíndrica) No encienda ningún fuego cuando trabaje con la instalación de com- bustible. No fume. ● Detenga el motor. ● Afloje la tapa del filtro de aceite lubricante (1) y desenrósquela en sentido contrario al de las agujas del reloj. ● Extraiga con cuidado el cartucho del filtro de papel (3) de la guía (4) tirando de él hacia arriba. ● Recoja el combustible que haya podido derramarse. ● Cambie el cartucho del filtro de papel (3). ● Limpielasuciedaddelasuperficiedelportafiltro, de la tapa del filtro de aceite lubricante (1) y de la guía (4) cuando sea necesario. ● Cambie la junta de goma (2) y engrásela ligera- mente. ● Coloque con cuidado el cartucho nuevo del filtro de papel (3) en la guía (4). Apriete la tapa del filtro de aceite lubricante (1) en sentido de las agujas del reloj (25 Nm). ● Arranque el motor. ● Examine la estanqueidad del motor. 2 3 4 1 © 30 074 0 ! 6.2 Sistema de combustible Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento
  56. 56. 6 C 2001 56 9931es 3 1 2 2 4 3 1 ● Cierre la llave de paso de combustible. ● Afloje los tornillos de la cabeza hexagonal 1 y sáquelos. ● Retirar filtro combustible (campana y filtro son una pieza). Limpiar el filtro para combustible 1, limpiar estos elementos en combustible, según estado cambiarlos. ● Colocar el anillo de junta 3. ● Montar la tapa del filtro de combustible 2. ● Asegurar tornillo de cabeza exagonal 1. ● Compruebe la hermeticidad. 6.2.3 Bomba de combustible Limpieza del filtro tamiz No encienda ningún fuego cuando trabaje con la instalación de com- bustible. No fume. Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.2 Sistema de combustible ! ● Cierre la llave de paso de combustible. ● Desmontelasmanguerasdegoma3separándo- las de la válvula de inyección. ● Separar la maguerra de goma 1 del tanque de combustible. ● Separar las mangueras de goma 4, 3 y 1 de las piezas de conexión 2 y eliminarlas de forma ecológica. ● Unir las mangueras de goma nuevas 4, 3 y 1 con las piezas de conexión 2. ● Conectarlasmanguerasdegoma3alasválvulas de inyección. ● Unir las mangueras de goma 1 al tanque de combustible. ● Abra la llave de paso de combustible. ● Examine la estanqueidad del motor después de ponerlo en marcha. 6.2.4 Cambiar conducto para fugas de combustible © 26 436 0 © 31 867 0
  57. 57. 6 57 9931es 6.3 Sistema de refrigeración Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.3.1 Intervalos de limpieza Intervalos de limpieza o de comprobación Valores orientativos, horas de servicio Aplicación del motor 2000 Barcos, grupos eléctricos en locales cerrados, bombas. 1000 Vehículos en carreteras asfaltadas. 500 Tractores, montacargas de horquilla, grupos eléctricos móviles. 250 Vehículos en obras de construcción y carreteras sin asfaltar, maquinaria de construcción, compresores, máquinas de mi nería subterráneas 125 Maquinaria agrícola, tractores ● El ensuciamiento del sistema de refrigeración depende del tipo de servicio del motor. ● Losresiduosdeaceiteycombustibleenelmotor aumentan las posibilidades de ensuciamiento. Por tal motivo, se debe prestar especial atención a la estanqueidad del motor, al trabajar en am- bientes de alta saturación de polvo. ● Se registra ensuciamiento intenso, por ejemplo: - Cuando se trabaja en obras de construcción, debido al gran contenido de polvo en el aire. - al trabajar en cosechas, por la alta concentra- ción de paja en la zona de trabajo de la máquina. ● Los intervalos entre trabajos de limpieza se deben fijar de forma individual en cada caso, teniendoencuentalasdiferentescondicionesde servicio. Los intervalos indicados en la tabla siguientesepuedenconsiderarcomodatosorien- tativos.
  58. 58. 6 58 9931es 6.4.2 Vaciar el depurador previo tipo ciclón No llene nunca el depósito de polvo con aceite, sustitúyalo cuando esté dañado. ● Afloje la tuerca de mariposa (1) y levante la tapa de la carcasa (2). ● Extraiga el depósito de polvo (3) de la parte inferior del ciclón (4) y vacíelo. Limpie las hojas, pajas, etc. de la parte inferior del ciclón. ● Coloque el depósito de polvo (3) en la parte inferior (4) y apriete la tapa de la carcasa (2) con las tuercas de mariposa (1). © 25 886 0 ● La suciedad del filtro de aire de combustión depende del contenido de polvo en el aire y del tamañodefiltroelegido.Sisecuentaconungran contenido de polvo en el aire se puede conectar el filtro de aire de combustión un depurador previo tipo ciclón. ● Por lo tanto, los intervalos de limpieza no se pueden generalizar, sino que es preciso definir- los para cada caso individual. ● Al utilizar filtros de aire seco, la limpieza se debe realizarsóloenfuncióndelindicadory/ocontac- to de mantenimiento. ● Se exige el mantenimiento del filtro en los si- guientes casos: - Indicador de mantenimiento sea totalmente visible cuando el motor esté parado. - Interruptor de mantenimiento se enciende la luz testigo amarilla del interrup- tor de mantenimiento cuando el motor está en marcha. ● Terminado el trabajo de mantenimiento, se de- berá pulsar el botón de reposición del indicador de mantenimiento. Así éste se encuentra de nuevo servicio. 6.4.1 Intervalos de limpieza © 25 885 1 Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.4 Filtro de aire de combustión
  59. 59. 6 59 9931es ● Vacíe la válvula de extracción de polvo (1) com- primiendo la ranura de extracción en el sentido de la flecha. ● Limpie la ranura de extracción de vez en cuando. ● Extraiga el posible polvo acumulado compri- miendo la parte superior de la válvula. ● Abra el estribo de sujeción (1). ● Retire la cubierta del filtro (2) y extraiga el cartucho del filtro (3). ● Limpie el cartucho del filtro y cámbielo al menos una vez al año. ● Limpie el cartucho del filtro (3). Soplarlo desde adentro hacia afuera con aire comprimido seco (máx. 5 bar), golpearlo (sólo como emergencia) cuidando de no dañar el cartucho, o bien lavarlo completamente según prescripción del fabricante. ● Montando y desmontando con demasiada fre- cuencia, se puede dañar la junta en el cartucho filtrante. Compruebe que el papel del filtro (al trasluz)ylasjuntasdelcartuchodelfiltronosufren desperfectos. Cámbielos en caso necesario. 6.4.3 Filtro de aire en seco Válvula de extracción de polvo No limpie nunca el cartucho del filtro con gasolina o con líquidos calientes. ● Cambie el cartucho de seguridad (4) (no lo limpienunca)despuésdehaberlimpiadoelfiltro 5 veces o una vez cada 2 años como mínimo. Para ello: - Afloje la tuerca hexagonal (5) y extraiga el cartucho (4). - Introducir un nuevo cartucho y asegurar otra vez con la tuerca hexagonal. ● Coloque el cartucho del filtro (3), ajuste la cu- bierta (2) y cierre el estribo de sujeción (1). Patrones del filtro ! © 25 889 0 © 25 888 1 6.4 Filtro de aire de combustión Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento
  60. 60. 6 60 9931es Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.5 Accionamiento por correas 6.5.1 Revisión de las correas trapezoidales - Pulse ligeramente el botón 4 en dirección perpendicular a la correa trapezoidal 2 hasta que oiga o o note que el muelle se ha desenca- jado. - Elevar el aparato de medición, sin que el brazo indicador 1 cambie. - Leaelvalormedidoenelpuntodeintersección (flecha) entre la escala 5 y el brazo indicador 1. Valores de ajuste ver 9,1. En caso necesario, reajuste la tensión y repita la medición. Verificar/retensar/cambiar las co- rreas trapezoidales sólo con el mo- tordetenido.Montarelprotectorde correa. ● Compruebevisualmentequelacorreatrapezoidal no presente ningún desperfecto en todo su pe- rímetro. ● Cambie las correas dañadas. ● Compruebelatensióndelascorreastrapezoidales nuevas tras 15 minutos de funcionamiento. ● Utilice el aparato medidor de tensión de correas trapezoidales (véase el apartado 9.3) para com- probar la tensión de las correas. - Introduzca el brazo indicador (1) en el aparato medidor. - Apoye la guía 3 sobre la correa trapezoidal entre las dos poleas, de manera que el tope quede apoyado lateralmente. Compruebe la tensión de las correas trapezoidales nuevas tras 15 minutos de funcionamiento. ! © 26 261 0 © 31 866 0
  61. 61. 6 61 9931es 6.5.2 Tensado de la correa trapezoidal del generador ● Afloje los tornillos (1), (2) y (3). ● Ajuste el generador (4) en la dirección de la flecha girando el tornillo (3) hasta que la correa trapezoidal alcance la tensión adecuada. ● Vuelva a colocar los tornillos (1), (2) y (3). Verificar/retensar/cambiar las co- rreas trapezoidales sólo con el mo- tordetenido.Montarelprotectorde correa. 6.5.3 Cambio de la correa trapezoidal del generador ● Afloje los tornillos (1), (2) y (3). ● Colocar el generador 4 en dirección de la flecha girando la tuerca 3. ● Retire la correa trapezoidal y coloque una nueva. ● Ajuste el generador (4) en la dirección de la flecha girando el tornillo (3) hasta que la correa trapezoidal alcance la tensión adecuada. ● Vuelva a colocar los tornillos (1), (2) y (3). ! © 31 860 0 © 31 859 0 6.5 Accionamiento por correas Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 5 3 2 1 4 5 3 2 1 4
  62. 62. 6 62 9931es 6.6.1 Comprobación del juego de válvulas, ajuste si es necesario ● Desmonte la tapa de culata. ● Coloque el eje de cigüeñal según el esquema de ajuste, véase el apartado 6.6.1.1. ● Antes de volver a colocar el juego de válvulas, deje que el motor se enfríe durante 30 minutos por lo menos: la temperatura del aceite deberá ser inferior a 80 ºC. ● Compruebe el juego de válvulas 1 situado entre el tope del balancín 2 y la válvula 3 mediante el calibre de espesores 6 (el calibre debe poder desplazarse oponiendo baja resistencia). Para el juego admisible de válvulas, véase el apartado 9.1. ● Si es necesario ajustar el juego de válvulas, proceda como sigue: - Afloje la contratuerca (4). - Regule el tornillo de ajuste (5) con la llave macho hexagonal (7) de tal manera que des- pués de apretar la contratuerca (4) el juego de válvulas quede ajustado correctamente. ● Aplique estos trabajos de control y ajuste a cada cilindro. ● Montedenuevolatapadeválvulasconunajunta nueva. Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.6 Operaciones de ajuste © 19 691 2 © 25 893 0
  63. 63. 6 63 9931es 2 1 1 2 3 4 1 2 1 2 3 2 3 4 1 1 2 1 2 3 6.6.1.1 Esquema de ajustes para el juego de válvulas 6.6 Operaciones de ajuste Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento ● Posición 2 del eje de cigüeñal: Darle otra vuelta al cigüeñal (360°). Ajuste el juego de válvulas de acuerdo con el esquema de ajuste (marcas negras). ● Posición 1 del eje de cigüeñal: Girarelcigüeñalhastaquesecruceelmovimien- to de ambas válvulas del cilindro 1 (la válvula de escape aún no está cerrada: y la de admisión comienza a abrirse.) Ajuste el juego de válvulas de acuerdo con el esquema de ajuste (marcas negras). Para comprobar que se han efectuado los ajustes, marque con tiza los balancines res- pectivos. © 25 894 4
  64. 64. 6 64 9931es 6.7.1 Batería Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.7 Accesorios adosados 6.7.1.1 Verificación de la batería y conexiones de cables 6.7.1.2 Comprobación del nivel de ácido 6.7.1.3 Comprobación de la densidad del ácido ● Mantenga la batería limpia y seca. ● Afloje los bornes que estén sucios. ● Limpie los polos (+ y -) y los bornes de la batería yengráselosconunagrasasinácidoyresistente al ácido. ● Al volver a montar los bornes, asegúrese de que están bien conectados. Apriete a mano los torni- llos de los bornes. ● Retire las tapas roscadas (1). ● Si existen insertos de control (2): el nivel de líquido deberá llegar al fondo de dichos insertos. ● Si no hay insertos de control: el nivel de líquido deberá estar entre 10-15 mm por encima del borde superior de las placas. ● En caso necesario, añada agua destilada. Vuelva a atornillar las tapas roscadas. ● Medir la densidad del electrólito de cada una de las celdas con un densímetro común en el co- mercio. Puede determinar el estado de carga de la batería conlosvaloresmedidos(véaselatablaadyacente). Aserposible,latemperaturadelácidodurantela medición será de +20 °C. © 25 896 0 © 24 232 3 © 25 895 0
  65. 65. 6 65 9931es 6.7 Accesorios adosados Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento Trópicos 1,23 1,12 1,08 Normal 32 24 16 Trópicos 27 16 11 en [kg/ l] en [°Bé (grados Baumé)*] Estado de carga Normal 1,28 1,20 1,12 bien cargada semicargada, recargar descargada, cargar inmediatamente * La unidad °Bé (grados Baumé) ha quedado obsoleta y ya casi no se utiliza. Los gases que emite la batería son explosivos. Evite que se produzcan chispas o fuego a su alrededor. No deje que le caiga ácido sobre la ropa o la piel. Utilice gafas protectoras. No deposite herramientas sobre la batería. ! Densidad del ácido
  66. 66. 6 66 9931es 6.7.2 Alternador trifásico 6.7.3 Suspensión para transporte Utilice solamente el dispositivo de suspensión apropiado. Indicaciones relativas al sistema de corriente trifásica: ● No interrumpa las conexiones entre la batería, el generador y el regulador con el motor en marcha. ● Si tiene que arrancar y mantener en marcha el motor sin la batería, deberá separar la conexión entre el regulador y el generador antes del arran- que. ● No confunda las conexiones de la batería. ● Sustituya inmediatamente las lámparas de con- trol de carga defectuosas. ● Para la limpieza del motor, se cubrirán el alterna- dor y regulador. ● En sistemas de corriente trifásica, está termi- nantemente prohibido rozar los conductores con masa para comprobar si tienen tensión. ● En los trabajos de soldadura eléctrica, el borne a masa del aparato de soldar se conectará directa- mente a la parte que se va a soldar. ● Para el transporte del motor utilice sólo el dispo- sitivo de suspensión adecuado 1. ● Una vez terminado el transporte y antes de la puesta en servicio del motor: Retirar las argollas de transporte 2. Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento 6.7 Accesorios adosados ! © 31 870 0 © 31 871 0 1 2
  67. 67. 6 67 9931es 6.8.1 Limpieza de motor ! Preparación ● Detenga el motor. ● Desmontar las cubiertas del motor y las campa- nas de aire de refrigeración. Montar estos com- ponentes después de la limpieza y antes de la marcha de prueba. ● Quitar las cubiertas de los componentes/co- nexiones eléctricos y electrónicos (por ejemplo, generador, motor de arranque, regulador, imán de elevación). Con aire comprimido ● Soplarelmotortomandoespecialcuidadoconel radiador y sus aletas de refrigeración (comenzar a soplar desde el lado de salida de aire). Quitar la suciedad que hubiera accedido al espa- cio interior. Con detergente al frío ● Rociarelmotorconundetergentealfríousualen elcomercioydejarloqueactúeunos10minutos. ● Enjuagar el motor con un chorro fuerte de agua y, dado el caso, repetir el proceso. ● Ponga en marcha el motor hasta que se caliente para que se evaporen los restos de agua. Con aparato de limpieza a alta presión ● Limpiar el motor con el chorro de vapor (presión máximadelchorro devapor60bar,temperatura máxima del vapor 90°C). ● Ponga en marcha el motor hasta que se caliente para que se evaporen los restos de agua. ¡Llevar a cabo los trabajos de lim- pieza en el motor, siempre con el motor parado! 6.8 Limpieza del motor Trabajos de cuidado y mantenimiento
  68. 68. 6 68 9931es
  69. 69. 7 69 9931es Fallos, causas y remedio 7.1 Tabla de fallos
  70. 70. 7 70 9931es ● Los fallos se deben con frecuencia a que el manejo del motor o las medidas de manteni- miento aplicadas no son adecuados. ● Cuando surja cualquier fallo, compruebe si se han tenido en cuenta todas las prescripciones de operación y de mantenimiento. ● Encontrará la tabla de fallos pertinente en las páginas siguientes. ● Si no puede identificar el origen de un fallo o subsanarlo usted mismo, póngase en contacto con nuestro servicio oficial DEUTZ. Fallos, causas y remedio 7.1 Tabla de fallos
  71. 71. 7 71 9931es 7.1 Tabla de fallos Fallos, causas y remedio Apartado Causas No está desembragado (en caso que proceda) Temperatura límite para el arranque no alcanzada. Nivel de aceite demasiado bajo. Nivel de aceite demasiado elevado. Inclinación excesiva del motor. Clase SAE del aceite lubricante del motor es incorrecta o su calidad La calidad del combustible no corresponde a la estipulada en el manual de manejo Filtro de aire sucio / turbocompresor defectuoso. Interruptor de mantenimiento/indicador del filtro de aire defectuoso LDA * defectuoso Fugas en el conducto de aire de sobrealimentación. Laminillas del refrigerador de aceite sucias Ventilador defectuoso / correa trapezoidal rota o floja Calentamiento del aire de refrigeración / Cortocircuito térmico Resistencia al flujo demasiado alta en el sistema de refriger. /. Caudal de paso insufic. Batería defectuosa o no cargada Fallos Medidas El motor no arranca o lo hace con dificultad. Verificar V El motor arranca, pero gira irregularmente o se para. Ajustar A El motor se sobrecalienta. Reacciona la alarma de sobretemperatura. Cambiar C El motor no desarrolla suficiente potencia. Limpiar L El motor no trabaja con todos sus cilindros. Llenar LI El motor no tiene presión de aceite o la presión es muy baja. Reducir R El motor consume demasiado aceite. El motor echa humos - azules. - blancos. - negros. ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● * LDA = tope de plena carga dependiente de la presión de sobrealimentación. Manejo Sustancias utilizadas durante el funcionamiento Aire de combustión. Sistema de refrigeración. Sistema eléctrico. V V LI V R C C V / C V / C V V V / L V / C V V V / LI
  72. 72. 7 72 9931es El motor no arranca o lo hace con dificultad. Verificar V El motor arranca, pero gira irregularmente o se para. Ajustar A El motor se sobrecalienta. Reacciona la alarma de sobretemperatura. Cambiar C El motor no desarrolla suficiente potencia. Limpiar L El motor no trabaja con todos sus cilindros. Llenar LI El motor no tiene presión de aceite o la presión es muy baja. Reducir R El motor consume demasiado aceite. El motor echa humos - azules. - blancos. - negros. Apartado Causas Fallos Medidas Fallos, causas y remedio 7.1 Tabla de fallos Uniones de cables del circuito del motor de arranque flojas u oxidadas Motor de arranque defectuoso o el piñón no engrana. Imán de elevación defectuoso (circuito de liberación o desbloqueo) Juego de válvulas incorrecto. Conducto de inyección con fugas. Válvula de inyección defectuosa. V V V A V V / C ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● Sistema eléctrico. Motor
  73. 73. 8 73 9931es Conservación del motor 8.1 Conservación
  74. 74. 8 74 9931es Conservación del motor 8.1 Conservación 8.1.1 Conservación del motor: Si el motor debe permanecer fuera de servicio durante un tiempo prolongado, será necesario to- mar precauciones para preservarlo contra oxida- ción. Las medidas descritas aquí, son válidas para un tiempo máximo de aprox. 6 meses de inactividad. Antesdeponerelmotorenmarchaotravez,sedeben eliminar los agentes de preservación utilizados. ● Aceites anticorrosivos según especificación: MIL-L-21260B TL 9150-037/2 Código OTAN C 640/642 ● Agentes anticorrosivos según especificación: Código OTAN C 632 ● Detergente recomendado para limpieza de los agentes de preservación: Bencina de petróleo (clase de peligro A3) 8.1.2 Eliminación de la conserva- ción del motor: ● Limpiar el motor con un equipo de limpieza a alta presión (en caso necesario con detergente al frío). ● Deje el motor en marcha hasta que se caliente y deténgalo. ● Vaciar el aceite del motor, véase cap. 6.10.2 y agregar aceite anticorrosivo. ● Dado el caso, limpiar el filtro de aire en baño de aceite, véase cap. 6.40.3 y agregar aceite anticorrosivo. ● Vacíe el combustible del depósito. ● Prepare una mezcla del 90% de combustible diesel y del 10 % de aceite anticorrosivo y viértala en el depósito. ● Déjelo funcionar previamente unos 10 minutos. ● Detenga el motor. ● Girar el motor completamente, varias veces a mano para para la conservación de cilindros y cámara de combustión. ● Desmonte, envuelva y guarde las correas trapezoidales. ● Rocíe las ranuras de las poleas de correas trapezoidales con agente anticorrosivo. ● Obturar las bocas de aspiración y de escape. ● Retire el agente corrosivo de las ranuras de las poleas de correas trapezoidales. ● Montar las correas trapezoidales y corregir su tensión, despuésdeunbrevetiempodemarcha, ver 6.5. ● Eliminar los tapones de las bocas de aspiración y de escape. ● Ponerelmotorenservicio,segúncap.5.1,nota2.
  75. 75. 9 75 9931es Datos técnicos 9.1 Datos del motor y valores de ajuste 9.2 Pares de apriete de tornillos 9.3 Herramientas
  76. 76. 9 76 9931es Tipo de motor Número de cilindros Disposición de los cilindros Diámetro [mm] Carrera [mm] Cilindrada total [cm3 ] Relación de compresión [ε] Funcionamiento Método de combustión Sentido de giro Peso según DIN 70020-A, incl. sist. de refrig. (sin motor de arranque, con generador) [aprox. kg] Potencia del motor [kW] (CV) Número de revoluciones [r/min] Lubricación Aceite SAE Temperatura máxima del aceite en el cárter [°C] Presión de aceite mínima a motor caliente, temperatura de aceite 110°C, a: 900/min (ralentí bajo) [bar] 1800/min [bar] máx. 2800 /min [bar] Cantidad de cambio de aceite (cárter de aceite) aproximadamente [ltr.] Cantidad de cambio de aceite con cambio de filtro (estándar 0,5 ltr), aprox. [ltr.] Juego de válvulas en el motor frío (tiempo mínimo de enfriamiento del motor: 30 min.: la temperatura del aceite deberá ser inferior a 80°C.)[mm] Presión de abertura de la válvula de inyección: Vehículo/grupo [bar] Comienzo de alimentación grados de cigüeñal a PMS Orden de encendido del motor Tensión de correa trapezoidal: Tensión previa / tensión ulterior (después de que el motor funcionó 15 min bajo carga) [N] 1) La potencia, rpm y comienzo de inyección del motor están indicados en la placa de tipo, véase también 2.1. 2) Los valores aproximativos pueden variar según la versión. La marca superior de la varilla de medición de nivel de aceite siempre es válida. 3) Especificaciones para motores sin calefacción de aceite. Datos técnicos 9.1 Datos del motor y valores de ajuste ———— F2L 2011 ————— F3L 2011 —————— F4L 2011 ———— ————— 2 ————————— 3 ———————— 4 —————— ————————————— Vertical en línea —————————————— ———————————————— 94 ———————————————— ——————————————— 112 ———————————————— ———— 1554 ——————— 2331 ———————— 3108 ————— ———————————————— 19 ———————————————— ——————————— Motor diesel de 4 tiempos ———————————— ———————— Motor de aspiración con inyección directa ———————— ———————— Hacia la izquierda vista sobre el volante ————————— ————— 175 ———————— 217 ———————— 256 ————— ———————————————— 1) ———————————————— ———————————————— 1) ———————————————— ———————— Lubricación a presión en circuito cerrado ————————— —————————————— 20 W 20 ——————————————— ——————————————— 130 ———————————————— ——————————————— 1,4 3) ———————————————— ——————————————— 2,2 3) ———————————————— ——————————————— 3 3) ———————————————— ————— 6 2) ———————— 5,5 2) ———————— 10 2) ————— ———— 6,5 2) ——————— 6 2) ——————— 10,5 2) ————— —————————— Admisión 0,3 +0,1 / Escape 0,5 +0,1 —————————— ———————————————— 1) ———————————————— ——————————————— 210 +8 ——————————————— ————— 1 - 2 ——————— 1 - 2 - 3 ————— 1 - 3 - 4 - 2 ———— ————————————— 450 / 350 ±20 ——————————————
  77. 77. 9 77 9931es Tipo de motor Número de cilindros Disposición de los cilindros Diámetro [mm] Carrera [mm] Cilindrada total [cm3 ] Relación de compresión [ε] Funcionamiento /método de combustión Sentido de giro Peso sin el sistema de refrigeración Peso sin motor de arranque, con generador, conf. a DIN 70020-A aprox. [kg] Potencia del motor [kW] (CV) Número de revoluciones [r/min] Lubricación Aceite SAE Temperatura máx. del aceite en el cárter de aceite [°C] a: 900/min (ralentí bajo) [bar] 1800/min [bar] máx. 2800 /min [bar] Cantidad de cambio de aceite (cárter de aceite sin sistema de refr.) [ltr.] Cantidad de cambio de aceite con cambio de filtro (estándar 0,5 ltr), aprox. [ltr.] Juego de válvulas en el motor frío (tiempo mínimo de enfriamiento del motor: 30 min.: la temperatura del aceite deberá ser inferior a 80°C. [mm] Presión de abertura de la válvula de inyección: Vehículo/grupo [bar] Comienzo de alimentación grados de cigüeñal a PMS Orden de encendido del motor Tensión de correa trapezoidal: Tensión previa / tensión ulterior (después de que el motor funcionó 15 min bajo carga) [N] ——— BF3L 2011 ————————— BF4L 2011 ———— ————— 3 ———————————— 4 —————— ————————— Vertical en línea —————————— ———————————— 94 ————————————— ———————————— 112 ———————————— ———— 2331 ——————————— 3108 ————— ———————————— 17,5 ———————————— ——— Diesel de 4 tiempos con sobrealimentación e inyección directa —— ————— Hacia la izquierda vista sobre el volante ————— ————— 222 ———————————— 257 ————— —————————————— 1) ——————————————— ———————————— 1) ——————————————— ———— Lubricación a presión en circuito cerrado —————— ——————————— 20 W 20 ———————————— ———————————— 130 ———————————— ——————————— 1,4 3) —————————————— ——————————— 2,2 3) —————————————— ———————————— 3 3) —————————————— ————— 7,5 ———————————— 10 2) —————— ————— 8 ——————————— 10,5 2) —————— —————— Admisión 0,3 + 0,1 / Escape 0,5 + 0,1 ——————— ——————————— 210 + 8 ————————————— —————————————— 1) ——————————————— ———— 1 - 2 - 3 —————————— 1-3-4-2 ————— —————————— 450 / 350 ±20 —————————— 9.1 Datos del motor y valores de ajuste Datos técnicos 1) La potencia, rpm y comienzo de inyección del motor están indicados en la placa de tipo, véase también 2.1. 2) Los valores aproximativos pueden variar según la versión. La marca superior de la varilla de medición de nivel de aceite siempre es válida. 3) Especificaciones para motores sin calefacción de aceite.
  78. 78. 9 78 9931es Tipo de motor Número de cilindros Disposición de los cilindros Diámetro [mm] Carrera [mm] Cilindrada total [cm3 ] Relación de compresión [ε] Funcionamiento Método de combustión Sentido de giro Peso sin el sistema de refrigeración (sin motor de arranque, con generador) alrededor. alrededor [kg] Potencia del motor [kW] (CV) Número de revoluciones [r/min] Lubricación Aceite SAE Temperatura máxima del aceite en el cárter de aceite [°C] Presión de aceite mínima a motor caliente, temperatura de aceite 110°C, a: 900/min (ralentí bajo) [bar] 1800/min [bar] máx. 2800 /min [bar] Motor con termostato: Cantidad de cambio de aceite sin refrigerador externo (véase 3.1.1.2)/ sin filtro, aproximadamente [ltr.] Cantidad de cambio de aceite sin refrigerador externo (véase 3.1.1.2) + cambio de filtro (standard 0,5 ltr.)[ltr.] Motor para grupo sin termostato: Cantidad de cambio de aceite incluyendo refrigerador (véase 3.1.1.3)/ sin filtro, aproximadamente ltr.] Cantidad de cambio de aceite incluyendo refrigerador (véase 3.1.1.3) + cambio de filtro (standard 0,5 ltr.)[ltr.] Juego de válvulas en el motor frío (tiempo mínimo de enfriamiento del motor: 30 min.: la temperatura del aceite deberá ser inferior a 80°C. [mm] Comienzo de alimentación grados de cigüeñal a PMS Presión de abertura de la válvula de inyección: Vehículo/grupo [bar] Orden de encendido del motor Tensión de correa trapezoidal: Tensión previa / tensión ulterior (después de que el motor funcionó 15 min bajo carga):[N] Datos técnicos 9.1 Datos del motor y valores de ajuste — F2M 2011 ————— F3M 2011 ———— F4M 2011 —— ——— 2———————— 3 ———————— 4 ———— ————————— Vertical en línea —————————— ———————————— 94 ————————————— ———————————— 112 ———————————— —— 1554 ——————— 2331 —————— 3108 ——— ———————————— 19 ————————————— ————————— Motor diesel de 4 tiempos ——————— —————— Motor de aspiración con inyección directa ——— ——————— Hacia la izquierda vista sobre el volante ———— ———————— Consultar al fabricante ————————— —— 169 ——————— 210 —————— 248 ——— ———————————— 1) ————————————— ———————————— 1) ————————————— —————— Lubricación a presión en circuito cerrado ———— ——————————— 20 W 20 ———————————— ———————————— 130 ———————————— ———————————— 1,4 3) ———————————— ———————————— 2,2 3) ———————————— ———————————— 3 3) ———————————— —————— 5,5 2) ———————— 10 2) ——————— ——————— 6 2) ———————— 10,5 2) ——————— —————— 8,5 2) ———————— 13 2) ——————— ——————— 9 2) ———————— 13,5 2) ——————— ——————— Admisión 0,3 +o,1 / Escape 0,5 +o,1 —————— ———————————— 1) ————————————— ——————————— 210 +8 ———————————— —— 1-2 —————— 1 - 2 - 3 ————— 1 - 3 - 4 - 2 —— —————————— 450 / 350 ±20 —————————— 1) La potencia, rpm y comienzo de inyección del motor están indicados en la placa de tipo, véase también 2.1. 2) Los valores aproximativos pueden variar según la versión. La marca superior de la varilla de medición de nivel de aceite siempre es válida. 3) Especificaciones para motores sin calefacción de aceite.
  79. 79. 9 79 9931es 9.1 Datos del motor y valores de ajuste Datos técnicos Tipo de motor Número de cilindros Disposición de los cilindros Diámetro [mm] Carrera [mm] Cilindrada total [cm3 ] Relación de compresión [ε] Funcionamiento Método de combustión Sentido de giro Peso sin el sistema de refrigeración (sin motor de arranque, con generador) alrededor [kg] Potencia del motor [kW] (CV) Número de revoluciones [r/min] Lubricación Aceite SAE Temperatura máxima del aceite en el cárter de aceite [°C] Presión de aceite mínima a motor caliente, temperatura de aceite 110°C, a: 900/min (ralentí bajo) [bar] 1800/min [bar] máx. 2800 /min [bar] Motor con termostato: Cantidad de cambio de aceite sin refrigerador externo (véase 3.1.1.2)/ sin filtro, aproximadamente [ltr.] Cantidad de cambio de aceite sin refrigerador externo (véase 3.1.1.2) + cambio de filtro (standard 0,5 ltr.) [ltr.] Motor para grupo sin termostato: Cantidad de cambio de aceite sin refrigerador externo (véase 3.10,10,3)/ sin filtro, aproximadamente [ltr.] Cantidad de cambio de aceite incluyendo refrigerador (véase 3.1.1.3) + cambio de filtro (standard 0,5 ltr.) [ltr.] Juego de válvulas en el motor frío (tiempo mínimo de enfriamiento del motor: 30 min.: la temperatura del aceite deberá ser inferior a 80 °C. [mm] Comienzo de alimentación grados de cigüeñal a PMS Presión de abertura de la válvula de inyección: Vehículo/grupo [bar] Orden de encendido del motor Tensión de correa trapezoidal: Tensión previa / tensión ulterior (después de que el motor funcionó 15 min bajo carga) [N] ————— BF3M 2011 ————— BF4M 2011 —————— ——————— 3 ————————— 4 ———————— ————————— Vertical en línea —————————— ———————————— 94 ————————————— ———————————— 112 ———————————— —————— 2331 ———————— 3108 ——————— ———————————— 17,5 ———————————— ——————— Motor diesel de 4 tiempos ———————— ———— Con sobrealimentación e inyección directa ————— ————— Hacia la izquierda vista sobre el volante —————— ———————— Consultar al fabricante ————————— —————— 215 ———————— 250 ——————— ———————————— 1) ————————————— ———————————— 1) ————————————— ——— Lubricación a presión en circuito cerrado ——————— ——————————— 20 W 20 ———————————— ———————————— 130 ———————————— ———————————— 1,4 3) ———————————— ———————————— 2,2 3) ———————————— ———————————— 3 3) ————————————— ——————— 7,5 ———————— 10 2) ——————— ——————— 8 ———————— 10,5 2) ——————— ——————— 11 ———————— 13,5 2) ——————— —————— 11,5 ———————— 14 2) ——————— ——————— Admisión 0,3 +0,1 / Escape 0,5 +0,1 —————— ———————————— 1) ————————————— ——————————— 210 +8 ———————————— —————— 1-2-3 —————— 1-3-4-2 —————— ————————— 450 / 350 ±20 ——————————— 1) La potencia, rpm y comienzo de inyección del motor están indicados en la placa de tipo, véase también 2.1. 2) Los valores aproximativos pueden variar según la versión. La marca superior de la varilla de medición de nivel de aceite siempre es válida. 3) Especificaciones para motores sin calefacción de aceite.
  80. 80. 9 80 9931es Datos técnicos 9.2 Pares de apriete de tornillos Lugar de montaje Tensión previa [Nm] Tensión ulterior [°] Total Observaciones 1. Fase 2. Fase 3. Fase 1. Fase 2. Fase 3. Fase 4. Fase [Nm] Tapa de culata 8,5 Cubierta de la culata 8,5 Tornillo de ajuste del balancín 21 Colector de admisión 8,5 Base soporte rígido 30 45 Base soporte elástico 106 Conducto de admisión de aire 21 Colector de gas de escape 22 Tornillo purgador de aceite 55 Cárter de aceite (de chapa) 21 Cárter de aceite (de hierro) 31 Elemento de fijación del conducto de inyección 30 Elemento de fijación de la válvula de inyección 21 TORX Cartucho para el filtro de aceite lubricante 27 en el motor o por separado Racor (tubular) 4
  81. 81. 9 81 9931es TORX Aparato medidor de tensión de correa En los motores de la serie 1011 se utiliza, entre otros, el sistema de llaves TORX. 8189. Estesistemasehaintroducidodebidoanumerosas ventajas: ● Excelente accesibilidad de los tornillos. ● Alta transmisión de fuerza al aflojar y apretar. ● Es prácticamente imposible que la llave se res- baleorompa,conloqueseevitaelpeligrodeque se lastime el operador. Puede solicitar las herramientas TORX a: FA.WILBÄR Postfach 14 05 80 D-42826 Remscheid Puedeobtenerelaparatodemedicióndetensiónde las correas trapezoidales (número de pedido 8115) de: FA.WILBÄR Postfach 14 05 80 D-42826 Remscheid 25899 0 26002 0 9.3 Herramientas Datos técnicos
  82. 82. Notas
  83. 83. 10 Service La confianza de saber que es DEUTZ DEUTZ siempre ha estado a la vanguardia de la industria de fabricación de motores. Como marca independiente, ofrecemos, a escala mundial, una gama muy completa de motores diesel y de gas, con potencias comprendidas entre 4kW y 7400kW. Nuestros productos están estudiados para satisfacer plenamente las exigencias de nuestros clientes. Más de 1.400.000 motores DEUTZ funcionan con toda fiabilidad en distintas partes del mundo. Estamos resueltos a mantener las elevadas pres- taciones de nuestros motores y, por consiguiente, laconfianzaysatisfaccióndenuestrosclientes.Por ello, contamos con una red mundial de centros de asitencia, cuya densidad corresponde a la distribución de motores en las distintas regiones. Así pues, DEUTZ no es tan sólo el nombre de un motor fruto del genio creador. DEUTZ también significa un paquete de servicios de apoyo para garantizar un funcionamiento óptimo del motor y una asistencia técnica en la que puede Ud. confiar. El registro Sales & Service le ofrece una panorá- mica de los centros DEUTZ en su zona geográfica, detallando, en particular, los productos de los que se ocupa cada centro y la gama de servicios dispo- nibles. Pero incluso cuando no se mencione un productodeterminado,puedeUd.estarseguroque su centro de asistencia DEUTZ tendrá mucho gusto en asesorarle y ayudarle en todo lo que pueda. El registro se actualiza periódicamente. No dude en solicitar la última edición a su centro de asistencia DEUTZ. DEUTZ AG A su servicio. No. Pedito: 0312 0806 No. Pedito.: 0312 0807 (CD-ROM) DEUTZ AG Deutz-Mülheimer Str. 147-149 D-51057 Köln Téléfono: 0049-221-822-0 Telefax: 0049-221-822-5304 Telex: 8812-0 khd d http://www.deutz.de Obtenible a través de su servicio local corres- pondiente o de: es

×