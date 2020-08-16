Personaliza su página de Goggle sites - Parte 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ENRIQUE CONDORI CHIPANA PERSONALIZA TU SITIO WEB CON GOOGLE SITES Parte 3
INSERTAR NUEVA PÁGINA  Haga clic aquí  Haga clic en la pestana <Páginas> del panel derecho
 Escribir el nombre de la nueva página
 Haga clic en <Listo>
 Vista de la nueva página
INSERTAR SUBPÁGINA  Haga clic en los tres puntos de la nueva página.
 Haga clic en <Añadir una subpágina>
 Escriba el nombre de la <Nueva subpágina>
 Haga clic en <Listo>
 Resultado de la nueva <Subpágina>
 Haga clic en la pestana <Insertar> del panel derecho  Deslizar hacia abajo la <Barra de desplazamiento> INSERTAR BOTONES
 Haga clic en <Botón>
 En el <Nombre> de la página o subpágina con el cual se desea vincular
 En la opción <Enlace> elija una página o subpágina a enlazar
 Haga clic en <Insertar>
 Resultado del botón insertado
INSERTAR MATERIALES DESDE DRIVE COMPARTIDO  Acceder al <Drive>  Ir a <Mi unidad>  Crear <Nueva carpeta>
 O arrastrar archivos o carpetas aquí  Subir archivos aquí SUBIR ARCHIVOS O CARPETAS AL DRIVE
 Primero seleccione la carpeta o subcarpeta.  Haga clic en el botón <Nuevo>  Una forma de subir archivos (o carpetas) p...
 Haga clic en la opción <Subir archivo> o <Subir carpeta>
 Seleccione el archivo o carpeta  Luego haga clic en <Abrir>
 Espere que se complete el proceso
 Vista de los archivos subidos recientemente
 Haga clic derecho sobre la carpeta o archivo a compartir.  Luego haga clic en <Compartir> COMPARTIR CARPETAS O ARCHIVOS...
 Para quitar la restricción haga clic en <Cambiar a cualquier persona con el enlace>
 Recomendable compartir sólo en modo <Lector>
 Haga clic en <Listo>  Nota: Evite compartir aquellos archivos privados o netamente personales.
 Haga clic derecho sobre la carpeta compartida  Haga clic en la opción <Cambiar color>  Luego el color deseado
 Resultado  Nota: Evite compartir aquellos archivos privados o netamente personales.
 Haga clic en <Insertar>  Luego clic en el botón <Drive> INSERTAR UNA CARPETA COMPARTIDA A GOOGLE SITES
 Elija la carpeta  Si es una subcarpeta como en este ejemplo, haga doble clic en la subcarpeta previamente compartida
 Seleccione la subcarpeta.  Luego haga clic en <Insertar>  Recuerde que cambiamos de color para darnos cuenta que esta ...
 Resultado
 Vista previa  Para visualizar hacemos clic en <Vista previa>  Y para volver a modo edición cerramos la vista previa
 Los menús de navegación por defecto se encuentran en la parte superior. PERSONALIZAR MENÚS DE NAVEGACIÓN
 Ubicar el cursor del mouse en el sector del logotipo hasta visualizar el <Configuración de la navegación>  Luego hacemo...
 En la opción de <Navegación>  Hacemos clic en el <Arriba>.
 En la opción moda  Elegimos <Lateral>.
 En la opción color  Elegimos uno de ellos
 Además podemos tenemos la opción de configurar otras opciones  Para salir de configuración hacemos clic en < X > Cerrar.
 Resultado  Se cambió la posición de los menús de navegación.
 Vista previa
 Si desea que los menús de navegación se ubiquen en su posición inicial (parte superior) haga clic en el <Engranaje> y si...
Personaliza su página de Goggle sites - Parte 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Personaliza su página de Goggle sites - Parte 2

24 views

Published on

Tutorial de Google Sites para insertar páginas, botones y carpetas compartidas de drive.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Personaliza su página de Goggle sites - Parte 2

  1. 1. ENRIQUE CONDORI CHIPANA PERSONALIZA TU SITIO WEB CON GOOGLE SITES Parte 3
  2. 2. INSERTAR NUEVA PÁGINA  Haga clic aquí  Haga clic en la pestana <Páginas> del panel derecho
  3. 3.  Escribir el nombre de la nueva página
  4. 4.  Haga clic en <Listo>
  5. 5.  Vista de la nueva página
  6. 6. INSERTAR SUBPÁGINA  Haga clic en los tres puntos de la nueva página.
  7. 7.  Haga clic en <Añadir una subpágina>
  8. 8.  Escriba el nombre de la <Nueva subpágina>
  9. 9.  Haga clic en <Listo>
  10. 10.  Resultado de la nueva <Subpágina>
  11. 11.  Haga clic en la pestana <Insertar> del panel derecho  Deslizar hacia abajo la <Barra de desplazamiento> INSERTAR BOTONES
  12. 12.  Haga clic en <Botón>
  13. 13.  En el <Nombre> de la página o subpágina con el cual se desea vincular
  14. 14.  En la opción <Enlace> elija una página o subpágina a enlazar
  15. 15.  Haga clic en <Insertar>
  16. 16.  Resultado del botón insertado
  17. 17. INSERTAR MATERIALES DESDE DRIVE COMPARTIDO  Acceder al <Drive>  Ir a <Mi unidad>  Crear <Nueva carpeta>
  18. 18.  O arrastrar archivos o carpetas aquí  Subir archivos aquí SUBIR ARCHIVOS O CARPETAS AL DRIVE
  19. 19.  Primero seleccione la carpeta o subcarpeta.  Haga clic en el botón <Nuevo>  Una forma de subir archivos (o carpetas) podría ser de la siguiente forma:
  20. 20.  Haga clic en la opción <Subir archivo> o <Subir carpeta>
  21. 21.  Seleccione el archivo o carpeta  Luego haga clic en <Abrir>
  22. 22.  Espere que se complete el proceso
  23. 23.  Vista de los archivos subidos recientemente
  24. 24.  Haga clic derecho sobre la carpeta o archivo a compartir.  Luego haga clic en <Compartir> COMPARTIR CARPETAS O ARCHIVOS DEL DRIVE
  25. 25.  Para quitar la restricción haga clic en <Cambiar a cualquier persona con el enlace>
  26. 26.  Recomendable compartir sólo en modo <Lector>
  27. 27.  Haga clic en <Listo>  Nota: Evite compartir aquellos archivos privados o netamente personales.
  28. 28.  Haga clic derecho sobre la carpeta compartida  Haga clic en la opción <Cambiar color>  Luego el color deseado
  29. 29.  Resultado  Nota: Evite compartir aquellos archivos privados o netamente personales.
  30. 30.  Haga clic en <Insertar>  Luego clic en el botón <Drive> INSERTAR UNA CARPETA COMPARTIDA A GOOGLE SITES
  31. 31.  Elija la carpeta  Si es una subcarpeta como en este ejemplo, haga doble clic en la subcarpeta previamente compartida
  32. 32.  Seleccione la subcarpeta.  Luego haga clic en <Insertar>  Recuerde que cambiamos de color para darnos cuenta que esta compartida.
  33. 33.  Resultado
  34. 34.  Vista previa  Para visualizar hacemos clic en <Vista previa>  Y para volver a modo edición cerramos la vista previa
  35. 35.  Los menús de navegación por defecto se encuentran en la parte superior. PERSONALIZAR MENÚS DE NAVEGACIÓN
  36. 36.  Ubicar el cursor del mouse en el sector del logotipo hasta visualizar el <Configuración de la navegación>  Luego hacemos clic en el engranaje.
  37. 37.  En la opción de <Navegación>  Hacemos clic en el <Arriba>.
  38. 38.  En la opción moda  Elegimos <Lateral>.
  39. 39.  En la opción color  Elegimos uno de ellos
  40. 40.  Además podemos tenemos la opción de configurar otras opciones  Para salir de configuración hacemos clic en < X > Cerrar.
  41. 41.  Resultado  Se cambió la posición de los menús de navegación.
  42. 42.  Vista previa
  43. 43.  Si desea que los menús de navegación se ubiquen en su posición inicial (parte superior) haga clic en el <Engranaje> y siga el mismo procedimiento anterior

×