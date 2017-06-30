REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA D...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ADMINISTRATIVAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE PSICOLOGÍA SECCIÓN P1 Evolución Histórica de La Psicología Social Alumno: Eneyderts Carpio CIV:19.962.234 Junio, 2017
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION Como bien es sabido la psicología constituye un importante medio para estudiar y comprender la conducta humana pero este estudio no solo se debe realizar desde un enfoque individual, también debe realizarse desde un enfoque colectivo para lo cual es necesario apelar a la psicología social pues con ella se puede determinar la influencia que ejercen los grupos sociales sobre el comportamiento y pensamientos de los sujetos . Este importante campo de la psicología ha tenido grandes avances desde sus inicios y ha dado numerosos aportes que permiten conocer diversos fenómenos sociales que afectan e influyen sobre la dinámica social de la humanidad. Por lo cual es necesario comprender su transcurrir histórico partiendo desde sus principales estudios realizados por profesionales de esta área y por otros como Janet Elliot que siendo pedagoga influyo mediante sus experimentos en este importante campo de la Psicología. Los estudios realizados desde 1897 hasta la actualidad han asentado y consolidado las bases de la psicología social contemporánea que ha hecho que hoy por hoy sea una de las ramas mas influyentes de la psicología a nivel universal.
  3. 3. 1897 1908 1924 1929 1936 1950 1951 1954 1957 1964 1972 Década de los 80 y 90 2000 a la Actualidad Triplett Le da carácter científico a la Psicología Social midió el rendimiento Individual del Sujeto (estudio a un grupo de ciclistas) W. Mcdougall( desarrollo la obra Introducción a la Psicología Social , planteo que la conducta son a causa de los instintos y no por el ambiente). F. Allport ( Publico la Obra La Psicología Social, estudio la conducta social y la relación entre sujetos) Thurstone ( Publicó el estudio “ La Medición en las Actitudes”, midió las actitudes y opiniones y analizó la influencia de las propagandas en los prejuicios sociales). Sheri ( Planteo el Efecto AutoKinetico luego de un experimento sobre la formación de Normas Sociales). Se crea La Sociedad para el estudio Psicológico de Temas Sociales). Se consolidan diversos estudios Psicológicos relacionados con la Conformidad y Obediencia como consecuencia de la 2 Guerra Mundial. S. Asch ( Elaboro el Experimento de Asch donde determino que los individuos cambian de criterios por la presión de las masas). G. Allport ( Publica “ La Naturaleza del Prejuicio “ otorga el concepto a la Psicología social como “un medio para comprender como la conducta individual es influenciada por el entorno”. K. Clark y M. Clark (realizan pruebas de estereotipos mediante el experimento de la Muñeca de Clark parta como los estereotipos causan racismo). G. Allport Festinger (Plantea la Disonancia Cognitiva estableció que las personas tienen diferentes conocimientos de su mundo y que modificarlos produce estados inestables. Milgram en el contexto del Nazismo publica su experimento “Obediencia a la Autoridad” para determinar si los sujetos son conscientes al momento de obedecer una autoridad y determinó que la consciencia de estos deja de funcionar y el criterio de responsabilidad se abdica. Durante estos periodos la Psicología Social se perfecciona y con la ayuda de otras disciplinas como la Neurociencia enfoco sus estudios en la cognición social y en la forma en que se relacionan los sujetos con su entorno y como estos influyen en su comportamiento. J. Eliott ( realizo un Experimento denominado “Una Clase Dividida” el cual explicó el efecto del racismo sobre las masas las cuales toman las posturas de dominantes o subordinados. Desde 2000 y hasta la actualidad la Psicología sigue con su enfoque en determinar como los grupos sociales influyen sobre la conducta humana, pero los análisis comprenden una serie de elementos inexistentes para los tiempos pasados como por ejemplo la globalización que ha influido directamente sobre el sistema de vida mundial y ha traído consigo la aparición de nuevos fenómenos sociales. Además las técnicas e instrumentos de evaluación psicológica se han ido perfeccionado lo que les da mayor rigor y validez científica. EVOLUCION HISTORICA DE LA PSICOLOGIA SOCIAL
  4. 4. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS Morris, C., y Maisto. A.(2005). Introducción a la Psicología. Atlacomulco, México: Pearson Educación. Seidmann, S. (s.f.). Historia de la Psicología Social. Recuperado el 19 de Junio de 2017 de http://www.psi.uba.ar/academica/carrerasdegrado/psicologia/sitios_catedras/obligatorias/ 035_psicologia_social1/material/descargas/historia_psico_social.pdf Robertazzi, M. (2011). Dossier: La Psicología Social ante los Problemas y Desafíos de las Sociedades Contemporáneas. Recuperado el 21 de Junio de 2017 de http://www.scielo.org.ar/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1515-94852011000100002 Evolución y Psicología Social. (s.f.). Recuperado el 20 de Junio de 2017 de http://webdeptos.uma.es/psicologiasocial/luisgomez/Evoluci%F3n%20y%20psicolog%ED a%20social.pdf

