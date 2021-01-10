Successfully reported this slideshow.
PALABRAS CON N NA NE NI NO NU
ESCUCHA Y REPITE PALABRAS CON…N (reconocimiento auditivo) NARIZ
NEGRO
NIÑO
NOCHE
NUBE
JUGAMOS AL VEO-VEO
BUSCA LA N (reconocimiento visual) N L T N P N S T N N L T
BUSCA LA NA NO NA NI NA NU NE NA NI NO NA NA NA NE NA NI
BUSCA LA NE NE NI NO NA NE NI NU NE NA NE NO NI NE NU NA
BUSCA LA NI NE NA NI NO NI NI NU NI NA NE NO NI NE NI NA
BUSCA LA NO NO NE NI NO NA NU NO NI NO NE NA NU NO NE NO
BUSCA LA NU NI NE NU NU NO NA NU NE NU NI NU NI NO NU NA
LEEMOS PALABRAS CON N
NATA
ENANO
NO
PINO
LANA
PIANO
MANO
JUGAMOS A LAS PALMADAS cuenta cuántas palmadas damos con cada palabra
NATA
ENANO
NO
PINO
LANA
PIANO
MANO
JUGAMOS A CONTAR cuenta cuántas letras tiene cada palabra
NATA
ENANO
NO
PINO
LANA
PIANO
MANO
JUEGA CON LAS LETRAS MÓVILES A FORMAR LAS PALABRAS
Adaptación del método de lectura
Palabras con N
(P-L-M-S-T-N)

Palabras con N

×