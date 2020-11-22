Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COLOREA TU MUNDO CON AMABILIDAD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwelE8yyY0U AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valo...
COMENTAMOS EL VÍDEO respondemos a preguntas • QUÉ OCURRE • CÓMO SE SIENTE • POR QUÉ AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabaja...
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
REFLEXIÓN FINAL AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Colorea tu mundo con amabilidad

28 views

Published on

Trabajo de las emociones y teoría de la mente, analizando situaciones sociales y reforzando valores para la mejora de la convivencia y la vida en sociedad

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Colorea tu mundo con amabilidad

  1. 1. COLOREA TU MUNDO CON AMABILIDAD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwelE8yyY0U AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  2. 2. COMENTAMOS EL VÍDEO respondemos a preguntas • QUÉ OCURRE • CÓMO SE SIENTE • POR QUÉ AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  3. 3. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  4. 4. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  5. 5. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  6. 6. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  7. 7. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  8. 8. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  9. 9. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  10. 10. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  11. 11. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  12. 12. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  13. 13. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  14. 14. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  15. 15. AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones
  16. 16. REFLEXIÓN FINAL AULA TEA CEIP EUROPA (CÓRDOBA) Trabajamos valores y emociones

×