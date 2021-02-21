Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EMELITA A. FERNANDO Mga Patakaran at Programa ng Pamahalaan Tungo sa Pag-unlad ng Bansa Fidel V. Ramos
Layunin: 1. Natutukoy ang mga patakaran at programa ng pamahalaan tungo sa pag-unlad ng bansa. 2. Napapahalagahan ang mga ...
Balik-aral: Flaglets Race Panuto: 1. Unahan sa pagtataas ng flaglets ang bawat pangkat 2. Bawat pangkat ay mag-uunahan sa ...
1. Pagtatasa ng mga produktong iniluluwas / 2. Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program / 3. Bell trade at Parity Agreement X...
Pagbuo ng jigsaw puzzle Pagkatapos buuin ang puzzle magbigay ng description. Anong katangian ang dapat mataglay ng isang m...
Ano ang alam ninyo tunkol kay Pang. Fidel V. Ramos? FIDEL V. RAMOS 12th Pres. of the Philippines
Ating Alamin: A. Paano pinamahalaan ni Pangulong Fidel V. Ramos ang Bansang Pilipinas? B. Anu-ano ang kanyang naging Patak...
1. Deregulasyon sa industriya ng eroplano, telepono at langis kaya nabawasan ang monopolyo sa maraming negosyo 2. Pagbibig...
Sabihin kung Sang-ayon sa bawat programa ni Fidel Ramos kung itoy nakatulong sa pag-unlad ng bansa at di- sang-ayon kung w...
Pangkatang Gawain: Panuto: Lapatan ng masayang mukha ang mga programa ni Fidel V. Ramos at malungkot na mukha naman kung h...
Sagutin ang tanong: Kung ikaw ay mamumuno, paano mo naman kaya ipapatupad ang mga batas.
Paglalahat: Mga Programa at Patakaran sa panahon ng pamahalaan ni Fidel V. Ramos? 1.Pagpapa-unlad ng Industriya ng eroplan...
Punan ng tamang sagot. Piliin sa loob ng kahon ang angkop na programa isulat ang titik sa bawat bilang. ______1. Ito ang p...
Karagdagang Gawain: Alamin ang mga Programa at nagawa ni Pangulong Joseph Estrada sa panahon ng kanyang panunungkulan
EMELITA A. FERNANDO Teacher III
Mga Patakaran at Programa ng Pamahalaan Tungo sa Pag-unlad ng Bansa
Mga Patakaran at Programa ng Pamahalaan Tungo sa Pag-unlad ng Bansa
Mga Patakaran at Programa ng Pamahalaan Tungo sa Pag-unlad ng Bansa
Mga Patakaran at Programa ng Pamahalaan Tungo sa Pag-unlad ng Bansa
Mga Patakaran at Programa ng Pamahalaan Tungo sa Pag-unlad ng Bansa
Mga Patakaran at Programa ng Pamahalaan Tungo sa Pag-unlad ng Bansa
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mga Patakaran at Programa ng Pamahalaan Tungo sa Pag-unlad ng Bansa

35 views

Published on

Classroom Evaluation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Login to see the comments

  • Be the first to like this

Mga Patakaran at Programa ng Pamahalaan Tungo sa Pag-unlad ng Bansa

  1. 1. EMELITA A. FERNANDO Mga Patakaran at Programa ng Pamahalaan Tungo sa Pag-unlad ng Bansa Fidel V. Ramos
  2. 2. Layunin: 1. Natutukoy ang mga patakaran at programa ng pamahalaan tungo sa pag-unlad ng bansa. 2. Napapahalagahan ang mga patakaran at programa ng pamahalaan tungo sa pag-unlad ng bansa. 3. Nasasagot ang mga tanong tungkol sa mga patakaran at programa ng pamahalaan tungo sa pag-unlad ng bansa sa panahon ni Pangulong Fidel V. Ramos.
  3. 3. Balik-aral: Flaglets Race Panuto: 1. Unahan sa pagtataas ng flaglets ang bawat pangkat 2. Bawat pangkat ay mag-uunahan sa pagsagot kung ang patakaran o programa ay sa panahon ni Corazon Aquino o hindi 3.Ang pangkat na may mataas na iskor ang panalo sa paligsahan.
  4. 4. 1. Pagtatasa ng mga produktong iniluluwas / 2. Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program / 3. Bell trade at Parity Agreement X 4.Pangangalaga sa mga OFW X 5. National Manpower and Youth Council X Sagutin ang mga tanong:
  5. 5. Pagbuo ng jigsaw puzzle Pagkatapos buuin ang puzzle magbigay ng description. Anong katangian ang dapat mataglay ng isang mabuting pinuno ng bansa?
  6. 6. Ano ang alam ninyo tunkol kay Pang. Fidel V. Ramos? FIDEL V. RAMOS 12th Pres. of the Philippines
  7. 7. Ating Alamin: A. Paano pinamahalaan ni Pangulong Fidel V. Ramos ang Bansang Pilipinas? B. Anu-ano ang kanyang naging Patakaran at Programa upang mapaunlad ang ating bansa ?
  8. 8. 1. Deregulasyon sa industriya ng eroplano, telepono at langis kaya nabawasan ang monopolyo sa maraming negosyo 2. Pagbibigay diin sa bagong balangkas ng programang pang- ekonomiya 3. Pagtatatag ng programang liberalisasyon 4. Pagpokus nang mabuti sa batas sa Pamumuhunan ng mga Dayuhan na nagbibigay ng kaluwagan sa pagpasok ng dayuhang kapital 5. Pagtatatag ng “ Pilipinas 2000” 6.Responsible sa pagpasok ng maraming banko para magnegosyo sa bansa 7. Paglulunsad ng Medium Term Development Plan (MTPDP)
  9. 9. Sabihin kung Sang-ayon sa bawat programa ni Fidel Ramos kung itoy nakatulong sa pag-unlad ng bansa at di- sang-ayon kung walang buting nagawa sa bansa. Sabihin kung bakit di sang-ayon. ______ 1. Deregulasyon sa industriya ng eroplano,telepono at langis ______ 2. Medium Term Philippine Development Plan ______ 3. Pagtatatag ng Pilipinas 2000. ______4. Programang pang ekonomiya ______5. Special Economic Zone
  10. 10. Pangkatang Gawain: Panuto: Lapatan ng masayang mukha ang mga programa ni Fidel V. Ramos at malungkot na mukha naman kung hindi. ______1. Special Economic Zones ______2. Pilipinas 2000 ______3. National Manpowered and Youth Council ______4. Programang pang-ekonomiya ______5. Agrarian Reform Program ______6. Medium Term Philippine Development Plan ______7. Programang pang agrikultura ______8. Pagtangkilik sa sariling produkto ______9. Pagpapataas ng Gross National Product (GNP) ______10. Batas sa Pamumuhunan ng mga Dayuhan
  11. 11. Sagutin ang tanong: Kung ikaw ay mamumuno, paano mo naman kaya ipapatupad ang mga batas.
  12. 12. Paglalahat: Mga Programa at Patakaran sa panahon ng pamahalaan ni Fidel V. Ramos? 1.Pagpapa-unlad ng Industriya ng eroplano 2.Pag- angat ng ekonomiya 3. Programang liberalisasyon 4. Pamumuhunan ng mga dayuhan 5. Pilipinas 2000 6. Pagpasok ng maraming bangko sa bansa 7. Medium Term Philippine Development Plan 8. Special Economic Zones 9. Makamit ang Pambansang Pagkakaisa 10. Paglutas sa Suliranin sa Kalusugan
  13. 13. Punan ng tamang sagot. Piliin sa loob ng kahon ang angkop na programa isulat ang titik sa bawat bilang. ______1. Ito ang programang nagbigay daan sa malayang pagbubukas ng ekonomiya at sentrong pang-industrialisasyon. ______2. Layunin ng programang ito ang maiangat ang ekonomiya ng bansa at mapabilng sa newly Highly Industrialized na bansa. ______3. Nagkaroon ng pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibang bansa upang mamuhunan sa bansa. ______4. Ito ay pamaraang tumutukoy sa paglipat ng pagmamay ari ng negosyo mula sa pamahalaan patungo sa pribadong negosyante. ______5. Ito ang pinakakontrobersiyal na hinarap ng Ramos Administration. a. Special Economic Zones e. Programang liberalisasyon b. Pamumuhunan ng mga dayuhan f. Pilipinas 2000 c. Pagpasok ng maraming bangko sa bansa d. Medium Term Philippine Development Plan F D B A E
  14. 14. Karagdagang Gawain: Alamin ang mga Programa at nagawa ni Pangulong Joseph Estrada sa panahon ng kanyang panunungkulan
  15. 15. EMELITA A. FERNANDO Teacher III

×