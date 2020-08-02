Plantviruses 180225175525

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANT VIRUSES By T.SATHYA MSC Microbiology(2017-2019) Tirupur Kumaran College For Women, Tirupur Tamil Nadu.
Plant viruses are viruses that affect plants. Pathogenic to higher plants. •. Harmless to human and other animals. •Reduce...
HISTORY • Beijernick ( 1897) coined the latin name “VIRUS” meaning Poison. He studied plant juices and found they caused h...
CHEMICAL COMPOSITION:
TYPES DNA SS- Geminivirus ds- cauliflower mosaic virus RNA SS-? ds-?
1) Geminiviridae: • one of the family of plant virus. • Currently over 360 species in this family, divided among 9 genera....
Continued… According to Baltimore Classification , they are considered Class II Viruses. It is the largest known family of...
VIRUS CLASSIFICATION: • Group – Group II (ssDNA) • Order - Unassigned • Family - Geminiviridae • Genera – Becurtovirus Gra...
STRUCTURE: • have Circular single-stranded DNA. • Genome is either in two segments. • The non-segmented genome is 2500-300...
VIRION STRUCTURE: • Geminivirus are non-enveloped, icosahedral virions that consists of a capsid. • The capsid is germinat...
SYMPTOMS: • the time of infection, the virus strains and the presence of mixed infections. • Common symptoms are stunting,...
* Yellowing of the infected plants , very small , down-curled tips and margins of the youngest leaves, chlorosis and stunt...
REPLICATION: • Geminivirus encodes only a few proteins, thus they need to dependent host cell factors for replication. • T...
Contin… • Replication takes place inside the Nucleus of the host cell. • 1st step: single strand circular DNA is converted...
Continued.. • The ss DNA is packaged into germinate particles in the nucleus. • These viruses can introduced into differen...
VIRUSES

  1. 1. PLANT VIRUSES By T.SATHYA MSC Microbiology(2017-2019) Tirupur Kumaran College For Women, Tirupur Tamil Nadu.
  2. 2. Plant viruses are viruses that affect plants. Pathogenic to higher plants. •. Harmless to human and other animals. •Reduce plant crop yield and quality of crops. • Some may be able to multiply within the bodies Of aphids and nematodes.
  3. 3. HISTORY • Beijernick ( 1897) coined the latin name “VIRUS” meaning Poison. He studied plant juices and found they caused healthy plants to become sick. • Wendell Stanley (1935) crystallized sap from sick Tobacco plants. He discovered viruses were made of nucleic acids and proteins.
  4. 4. CHEMICAL COMPOSITION:
  5. 5. TYPES DNA SS- Geminivirus ds- cauliflower mosaic virus RNA SS-? ds-?
  6. 6. 1) Geminiviridae: • one of the family of plant virus. • Currently over 360 species in this family, divided among 9 genera. • Diseases associated with this family include bright yellow mosaic , yellow mosaic, yellow mottle, leaf curling, stunting, streaks, reduced yields. • Ss circular dna diverge in both directions from a virion strand origin of replication (AMBISENSE).
  7. 7. Continued… According to Baltimore Classification , they are considered Class II Viruses. It is the largest known family of Single Stranded DNA viruses. @1
  8. 8. VIRUS CLASSIFICATION: • Group – Group II (ssDNA) • Order - Unassigned • Family - Geminiviridae • Genera – Becurtovirus Grablovirus Begomovirus Mastrevirus Capulavirus Topocuvirus curtovirus Turncurtovirus Eragrovirus
  9. 9. STRUCTURE: • have Circular single-stranded DNA. • Genome is either in two segments. • The non-segmented genome is 2500-3000 nucleotides long, and the segmented genome is 4800-5600 nucleotides long. • The genome encodes for both structural and non-structural proteins. • In geminivirus, both segments must be transmitted to the host for a full systemic infection to occur.
  10. 10. VIRION STRUCTURE: • Geminivirus are non-enveloped, icosahedral virions that consists of a capsid. • The capsid is germinate, or twinned, and consists of 22 Capsomers. • The capsid is 30nm long and has a diameter of 18-20nm.
  11. 11. SYMPTOMS: • the time of infection, the virus strains and the presence of mixed infections. • Common symptoms are stunting, curling, and twisting of leaves. • Short internodes and stunted appearance , no apical growth caused by early infection.
  12. 12. * Yellowing of the infected plants , very small , down-curled tips and margins of the youngest leaves, chlorosis and stunting. SOURCE: -not by seed or mechanical. -whitefly ,leafhopper,
  13. 13. REPLICATION: • Geminivirus encodes only a few proteins, thus they need to dependent host cell factors for replication. • These factors are DNA polymerase and repair polymerase to amplify their genome. • Replicate by a rolling circle mechanism like bacteriophages such as M13, and many plasmids.
  14. 14. Contin… • Replication takes place inside the Nucleus of the host cell. • 1st step: single strand circular DNA is converted to a double stranded circular intermediate. In this step Cellular DNA repair enzymes produce complementary negative strand for template. • 2nd step: virus strand cleave at the site of origin by viral Rep protein to initate replication.
  15. 15. Continued.. • The ss DNA is packaged into germinate particles in the nucleus. • These viruses can introduced into differentiated plant cells, by mouth of vector. • These cells generally lack the host enzymes necessary for DNA replication, making it difficult for the virus to replicate. • To overcome this block GEM viruses can induce plant cells to reenter the cell cycle from a quiescent state so that virus can replicate.

