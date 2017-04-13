Accelerating Low Carbon Transport Towards India’s INDCs Aditya Ramji Programme Lead Council on Energy, Environment and Wat...
CEEW: one of South Asia’s leading think-tanks 1 Energy Access Renewables Low-Carbon Pathways Greenhouse Gases and Monitori...
Road Transport • 7 states Contribute to 67% of the road transport emissions in India • Implementing authorities – States •...
Navigation and waterways • India’s GHG emissions from Navigation are small: 2 MtCO2eq in 2012-13 – Declined from 4 MT CO2e...
Aviation • Deal will be implemented in 2 phases – – First phase (2020 to 2026) is voluntary – Second phase (2027 to 2035) ...
Low-carbon Transport: Transmission to Transformation 5 SOURCE: CEEW 2017 • Increasing mobility requirements: From road to ...
Decarbonisation of the Indian Railways
Integrating Renewables: Scaling Ambitions 7 • Two objectives: – Reduce the cost of power procurement – Increase the share ...
Water management in the Indian Railways • With 23 million passengers each day, railways is one of the largest consumers of...
Railways: An attractive business opportunity? • Energy + Water + Waste • Railways – Sovereign rating • Low risk of payment...
10 Climate Finance
• Balance – affordability + sustainable transport solutions – Differential population; income inequality and poverty • Inf...
THANK YOU http://ceew.in/ 12
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CK2017: Accelerating Low-Carbon Transport Towards India’s NDCs

40 views

Published on

Climate Action at #CK2017 | Aditya Ramji, CEEW

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

CK2017: Accelerating Low-Carbon Transport Towards India’s NDCs

  1. 1. Accelerating Low Carbon Transport Towards India’s INDCs Aditya Ramji Programme Lead Council on Energy, Environment and Water National Conference New Delhi, 24 January 2017 © Council on Energy, Environment and Water, 2017
  2. 2. CEEW: one of South Asia’s leading think-tanks 1 Energy Access Renewables Low-Carbon Pathways Greenhouse Gases and Monitoring, Reporting, Verification Risks and Adaptation Technology
  3. 3. Road Transport • 7 states Contribute to 67% of the road transport emissions in India • Implementing authorities – States • Delhi, Odisha, Haryana, Kerala Gujarat, MP have formulated own state Transport policies
  4. 4. Navigation and waterways • India’s GHG emissions from Navigation are small: 2 MtCO2eq in 2012-13 – Declined from 4 MT CO2eq in 2010 • Major fuels consumed by the shipping sector : HSDO and Furnace Oil • Jal Marg Vikas Project has been an initiative of GOI; to provide environment friendly, fuel efficient and cost effective alternative transport for hazardous goods & bulk goods. • Harnessing coastal routes for connectivity across towns/cities
  5. 5. Aviation • Deal will be implemented in 2 phases – – First phase (2020 to 2026) is voluntary – Second phase (2027 to 2035) is mandatory • Huge tourism potential – Indian share is only 0.6% of global tourist arrivals • Developmental concerns – Need to cater to 300 million middle-class base if not the entire 1.3 billion citizens • Need to offset emissions commensurate with at least 10 billion RTKs annually by 2030 – Present emissions commensurate with 6.5 billion RTKs – This burden will further increase due to the individual offsetting • Historical burden completely absolved due to the individual offsetting clause • Need more non-market based measures to stay within 2 degree limit – Stringent standards – More investments in developing bio fuels
  6. 6. Low-carbon Transport: Transmission to Transformation 5 SOURCE: CEEW 2017 • Increasing mobility requirements: From road to rail • Moving from petroleum fuels to electricity based transportation Water Integrated Rail Transport Solutions Efficiency Affordable Union Rail Budget Mission 41k Environmentally Sustainable EnergyWaste
  7. 7. Decarbonisation of the Indian Railways
  8. 8. Integrating Renewables: Scaling Ambitions 7 • Two objectives: – Reduce the cost of power procurement – Increase the share of renewables in the electricity mix • From 1 GW to 5 GW? – 25% renewables in electricity mix by 2025 IR Solar Projects 5 GW Large Scale Ground Mounted 4,000 MW Far from TSS 2,000 MW Along the track/TSS 2,000 MW Rooftop 1,000 MW Sheds/Buildings 1,000 MW
  9. 9. Water management in the Indian Railways • With 23 million passengers each day, railways is one of the largest consumers of water • With an expanding rail network, associated railway operations will continue to become resource intensive • Apart from energy, water as resource is essential for its operations • First critical step: comprehensive metering, monitoring and benchmarking • water use • wastewater generation • Second: water audits across all facilities • avenues for water conservation and water use efficiency • potential to save 71% of the present water use • Third: use wastewater as resource • water, energy, nutrient recovery • 1 MLD of wastewater can generate 100 m3 of biogas 8 SOURCE: CEEW, 2016; TERI, 2012 DLW Varanasi STP
  10. 10. Railways: An attractive business opportunity? • Energy + Water + Waste • Railways – Sovereign rating • Low risk of payment delays • Low cost finance for developers – Railways can raise capital for integration and infrastructure costs • Utility of multilateral funds – De-risking instruments 9
  11. 11. 10 Climate Finance
  12. 12. • Balance – affordability + sustainable transport solutions – Differential population; income inequality and poverty • Infrastructure in transport - land acquisition • Rural connectivity and mobility of passengers and freight crucial as part of development plan • Least carbon intensive transport methods have become the least preferred • Integrated urban planning and development • Finance and Technology – Developed Countries Commitment Going forward: Challenges for transport sector
  13. 13. THANK YOU http://ceew.in/ 12

×