Mapping your community

! See what your community can offer you and your family in the areas of recreation, physical education, and coaching! Expe...
Experience What Your Community Has To Offer! It is amazing how much Port Coquitlam has to offer in the realms of coaching ...
Recreation serves many purposes within our community. Recreation is able to assist individuals while they are developing t...
Coaching Services Port Coquitlam Marlins Swim Club About our coaches: “Marlin’s coaching staff are paid members of the tea...
Port Coquitam Pirate Minor Hockey League About our coaches and committee: “Port Coquitlam Minor Hockey Association is over...
Port Coquitlam Minor Softball About our organization and coaches: Port Coquitlam Minor Softball is a non-profit organizati...
Tri-City Youth Basketball Association About our association and coaches: “The Tri City Youth Basketball Association (TCYBA...
Port Coquitlam Euro-Rite Soccer Club About our association and coaches: “The purpose of the Port Coquitlam Euro-Rite FC (P...
Physical Education Programs ! Hazel Trembath Elementary School Address: 1278 Confederation Drive, Port Coquitlam School Di...
Physical Education Programs ! Ecole Kilmer Elementary School Address: 1575 Knappen Street, Port Coquitlam School District:...
Physical Education Programs ! Minnekhada Middle Schools Address: 1390 Laurier Ave., Port Coquitlam School District: 43 Web...
Physical Education Programs ! Ecole Riverside Secondary School Address: 2215 Reeve Street, Port Coquitlam School District:...
Physical Education Programs ! Terry Fox Secondary School Address: 1260 Riverwood Gate, Port Coquitlam School District: 43 ...
Recreation ! Hyde Creek Recreation Centre Address:1379 Laurier Ave., Port Coquitlam Website: http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/R...
Recreation ! Port Coquitlam Recreational Complex Address: 2150 Wilson Ave., Port Coquitlam Website: http://www.portcoquitl...
Recreation ! Wilson Centre Address: 2150 Wilson Ave., Port Coquitlam Website: http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/Recreation_and_C...
Recreation Leigh Square Community Arts Village Address: 1100-2253 Leigh Square, Port Coquitlam Website: http://www.portcoq...
Recreation Gates Park Outdoor Gym Address: 2575 Wilson Ave., Port Coquitlam Website: http://www.pocomotion.ca/Initiatives/...
Local Sporting and Recreation Businesses Address: 2276 Elgin Ave., Port Coquitlam Phone: 604-554-0104 Email: cornersports@...
Local Sporting and Recreation Businesses ! The Mountain Edge Lacross Philosophy: “At Mountain Edge Lacrosse, we strive to ...
References Lunn, Ed. (2013). Humanism & recreation, physical education, and coaching. SPSC 2210: Foundations of physical e...
  1. 1. ! See what your community can offer you and your family in the areas of recreation, physical education, and coaching! Experience It! Port Coquitlam! Carly Munroe 300153242
  2. 2. Experience What Your Community Has To Offer! It is amazing how much Port Coquitlam has to offer in the realms of coaching services, physical education programs, and recreation! While putting this flyer together it became apparent to me that there are so many fun and active ways to be involved in the community; whether it be through recreational sporting leagues, drop in community centre programs, or watching your child participate in after school physical activities! The purpose of this flyer is to provide you, the reader, with a list of public facilities and organizations that provide a variety of community activities for you and your family to partake in. All organizations selected fall under one of three sectors; public, commercial, or voluntary. The public sector focuses on providing recreation that is continually reinforcing values and ideals that are beneficial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle (Lunn, 2013, “Reading #4”). This sector provides opportunities that are thought to be valuable by society (Lunn, 2013). The commercial sector is recreation that the supplier of recreation expects to make profit from (Lunn, 2013). The voluntary sector is a non-governmental organization that is for non profit and run by volunteers (Lunn, 2013). The Canada Sport for Life model is a highly regarded model that focuses on the long term development of all Canadians in regards to an active and healthy lifestyle. The coaching services provided in this flyer put a big focus on the first five tiers of the Canada Sport for Life Model; Active Start, FUNdamentals, Learn to Train, Train to Train, and Train to Compete. Many of the coaching services listed offer services to children as young as five years old. Active start embraces the idea of keeping these young children active while making the activity fun as the primary focus. FUNdamentals is all about developing an understanding of the fundamentals of movements. It is proven that learning these movements early on makes learning new sports later in life easier. Learning to Train teaches children how to train in order to improve as an athlete in their sport. After learning to train athletes can Train to Train and choose whether or not they would like to Train to Compete. Many of Port Coquitlam’s sport organizations offer competitive leagues, providing athletes with the opportunity to play sport competitively if interested. For more information on the Canadian Sport for Life Model please visit their website: http://canadiansportforlife.ca
  3. 3. Recreation serves many purposes within our community. Recreation is able to assist individuals while they are developing through the different stages of life (Lunn, 2013, “Reading #2”). This is apparent in the City of Port Coquitlam. Hyde Creek Recreation Centre and the Port Coquitlam Recreation Centre offer programs for infants, toddlers, teens, adults, and seniors! We even have Wilson Centre that focus specifically on those 50 years or better! These facilities and programs offer our citizens social opportunities and a chance to spend time with others in their age demographic. Parent tot programs offer new parents a chance to spend time with other parents and help their children grow through drop in programs. The youth centre welcomes teens with activities that suit their age group. Wilson Centre provides seniors with a relaxing environment and activities to enhance a retired lifestyle. It is obvious that recreation in Port Coquitlam accommodates every stage of life! Every public school in Port Coquitlam offers mandatory physical education class (excluding grades 11 and 12) as well as an athletics department. These physical education classes teach the fundamentals of movements and sport while keeping the main focus on play! Play is so important because it allows children to express and develop their individuality, it helps them feel meaningful and is intrinsically motivating, while fostering creativity in a non-judgemental environment (Lunn, 2013, “Theories of Play”). Because our physical education program revolves around learning and having fun our teachers understand the importance of humanism in the classroom. Humanism is exhibited in the classroom through all students being treated equally no matter their skill level, all students being offered the same opportunities that support potential growth, and the importance of teachers ,as well as students, always offering help to each other(Lunn, 2013, “Humanism…”). Students who do wish to play for a school sport team or club have many different options to choose from. Many of these teams and clubs allow students to play competitively for the first time. It is important to note that this can be a great experience and motivator for children and youth but the primary focus of all school sport programs is to intrinsically motivate. Above all else, our schools want to instill a passion to play sport for the love of playing sport! If our students love the sport they are more likely to stick with the sport; in turn reaping all the benefits of an active and social lifestyle! In conclusion, The City of Port Coquitlam hopes that you and your family are able to use this flyer to learn what your community has to offer in the realms of recreation, physical education, and coaching. With all these possibilities why not get out there and try something new?
  4. 4. Coaching Services Port Coquitlam Marlins Swim Club About our coaches: “Marlin’s coaching staff are paid members of the team. Coaches cannot vote in an annual general meeting or at executive meetings. The Head Coach attends the meetings during most of the year, advising the executive on technical matters. The coaching staff is normally comprised of students working their way through University. The coaching staff provides the technical expertise in how to train and to swim the strokes correctly. They encourage our athletes, dealing with each individual’s strengths and weaknesses. They provide guidance and leadership at Events Schedule and in practices. The coaches are committed to helping each Marlin have a successful season.” (http://pocomarlins.com/coaching-staff/) ! Club President: Dave Stevens Email: info@pocomarlins.com Website: http://pocomarlins.com Club location: Centennial Pool 3050 Chester Street, Port Coquitlam ! Swim Club Programs: run from May-August for Boys and Girls Mini Marlins: Ages 5-8 Registration Fee: $100 Competitive Swim Club Trial Program: Ages 6-17 Registration Fee: $150 Competition Swimming Full Program: Ages 6 - 17 Registration Fee: $530 * The Poco Marlins belongs to the commercial sector.
  5. 5. Port Coquitam Pirate Minor Hockey League About our coaches and committee: “Port Coquitlam Minor Hockey Association is overseen by a volunteer Executive Committee. Our association is indebted to the parents and volunteer who selflessly give their time, skill and support to help promote and foster amateur hockey in City of Port Coquitlam.” (http://pocominorhockey.com) ! All of our coaches are trained with a minimum of Coach 2, a three step program including HU-ONLINE COACH 1/2. All of our rep coaches are required to have their Development 1. Additional clinics are held regularly to ensure coaches are up to date on their coaching skills and techniques. (http://pocominorhockey.com) ! Club President: Kim Egli Email: registrar@pocominorhockey.com Website: http://pocominorhockey.com Ice Rinks: Wilson Centre Planet Ice 2150 Wilson Ave., Port Coquitlam 2300 Rocket Way, Coquitlam 604-927-7970 604-941-9911 ! League Options: Boys and Girls Timbits: Ages 5-8 Registration Fee: $600 Atom: Ages 9-10 Registration Fee: $625 Pee Wee: Ages 11-12 Registration Fee: $650 Bantam: Ages 13-14 Registration Fee: $675 Midget: 15-17 Registration Fee: $750 Juvenile: Ages 18+ Registration Fee: $750 ! *The Port Coquitlam Minor Hockey League belongs to the voluntary sector Coaching Services
  6. 6. Port Coquitlam Minor Softball About our organization and coaches: Port Coquitlam Minor Softball is a non-profit organization that provides children and youth with the opportunity to join a softball team, learn and develop softball skills, make new friends, compete for fun or competitively, and have a whole lot of fun! All of our coaches are volunteers, many being parents, with a passion to pass along their knowledge and love of softball to the next generation. All head coaches are required to have had previous coaching experience and basic coaching certification. (http://www.pocominorsoftball.com) ! Club President: Bob Buchan Email: bbuchan13@hotmail.com Website: http://www.pocominorsoftball.com Home Field Locations McLean Park Terry Fox Park 3155 Wellington St., Port Coquitlam 1269 Riverside Drive, Port Coquitlam Gates Park Aggie Park 2575 Wilson Ave., Port Coquitlam 3050 Chester St., Port Coquitlam ! League Options: Boys and Girls Learn to Play: Ages U6 Registration Fee: $110 Mini Mite: Ages U8 Registration Fee: $110 Mite: Ages U10 Registration Fee: $110 Squirt: Ages U12 Registration Fee: $160 Pee Wee: Ages U14 Registration Fee: $185 Bantam: Ages U16 Registration Fee: $185 Midget: Ages U19 Registration Fee: $185 *The Port Coquitlam Minor Softball Association belongs to the voluntary sector. Coaching Services
  7. 7. Tri-City Youth Basketball Association About our association and coaches: “The Tri City Youth Basketball Association (TCYBA) was formed in 1999 and serves Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody, in British Columbia. Currently, there are over 1,200 players, in grades 2 to 9, playing the various divisions in the club. Open to both boys and girls, the TCYBA operates out of school gyms across the Tri City area.” (http://www.tcyba.org) ! Through a passion for basketball and coaching our volunteer coaches make TCYBA fun and rewarding! Development team coaches (grades 2-8 and recreational grades 9-12) have experience with the sport of basketball and are keen on learning everything they can about the game and coaching; this is achieved through regular attendance at coaching clinics. Rep team coaches require the same requirements of the development team coaches with the added training of basic NCCP and an interest in coaching competitively. (http://www.tcyba.org) ! Club President: David Counsell Email: league.coordinator@tcyba.org Website: http://www.tcyba.org Maps to Different School Locations: http://www.tcyba.org/maps-to-schools.html ! League Options: Boys and Girls Grades 2/3 Registration Fee: $100 Grades 3/4 Registration Fee: $140 Grades 4/5 Registration Fee: $140 Grades 5/6 Registration Fee: $140 Grades 6/7 Registration Fee: $145 Grades 7/8 Registration Fee: $145 Grades 9-12 Girls Registration Fee: $145 Grades 9/10 Boys Registration Fee: $185 Grades 11/12 Boys Registration Fee: $185 *The TCYBA belongs to the voluntary sector Coaching Services
  8. 8. Port Coquitlam Euro-Rite Soccer Club About our association and coaches: “The purpose of the Port Coquitlam Euro-Rite FC (PoCo Euro-Rite FC) is to promote, teach and perpetuate the game of soccer, to encourage sportsmanship and to teach respect for the laws of our games, officials and players while building a life long desire for the sport.” (http://www.pocosoccer.com) All Poco Soccer coaches are volunteers, many being parents, that have their A license, B license, and NCCP training. This training varies depending on the age group and is as follows: U4-U6 - Active Start U7-U9 - Fundamentals U9-U12 - Learning to Train U13-U18 - Active for Life (http://www.pocosoccer.com) ! Club President: Fred Malmberg Email: president@pocosoccer.com Website: http://www.pocosoccer.com Maps to Different Field Locations: http://www.pocosoccer.com/fields/field-locations/ ! League Options: Boys and Girls U06 Registration Fee: $190 U07 Registration Fee: $190 U08 Registration Fee: $220 U09 Registration Fee: $220 U10 Registration Fee: $220 U11 Registration Fee: $250 U12 Registration Fee: $250 U13 Registration Fee: $265 U14 Registration Fee: $265 U15 Registration Fee: $285 U16 Registration Fee: $285 U17 Registration Fee: $295 U18 Registration Fee: $295 * The Port Coquitlam Euro-Rite Soccer Club belongs to the voluntary sector Coaching Services
  9. 9. Physical Education Programs ! Hazel Trembath Elementary School Address: 1278 Confederation Drive, Port Coquitlam School District: 43 Website: https://www.sd43.bc.ca/elementary/hazeltrembath/ Phone: 604-941-0517 Email: hazeltrembath@sd43.bc.ca “At our school we promote healthy, active living. Every class attends P.E. at least twice a week. In addition, every Tuesday and Thursday morning, the entire school population participates in a program called "Bounce at the Bell". This is a 20 minute aerobic program that the students and staff "bounce" to.” (https://www.sd43.bc.ca/elementary/hazeltrembath/Pages/default.aspx) “We are very fortunate to be located adjacent to Settler's Park, which has a beautiful little man-made lake with trails surrounding it. Classes very often take advantage of this beautiful setting and go for supervised runs around the lake.” (https://www.sd43.bc.ca/elementary/hazeltrembath/Pages/default.aspx) “In addition to our regular school physical activities, our school participates in the District No. 43 Como Lake Relays which are held every April. This involves our Grade 4 and 5 students who always do a fine job of representing our school. Our school also participates in the District No. 43 Track & Field Event which is held annually during the month of May. The many track & field events are open to students in Grades 3, 4 & 5. Our students train hard for this event, demonstrating positive attitudes, strong efforts and are always great ambassadors for our school.” (https://www.sd43.bc.ca/elementary/hazeltrembath/Pages/default.aspx) “Our Grade 5 students are also encouraged to join our school Volleyball and Basketball Teams. These teams play against neighbouring schools and also attend the annual Tournaments held at Citadel Middle School.” (https://www.sd43.bc.ca/elementary/hazeltrembath/Pages/default.aspx) ! *Hazel Trembath Elementary belongs to the Public Sector !
  10. 10. Physical Education Programs ! Ecole Kilmer Elementary School Address: 1575 Knappen Street, Port Coquitlam School District: 43 Website: https://www.sd43.bc.ca/elementary/kilmer/ Phone: 604-941-3401 Email: kilmer@sd43.bc.ca “All Kilmer students participate in Kilometer Club. This happens as part of our efforts to encourage daily physical activity. Thanks to the support of he Kilmer PAC students receive ribbons for every 10km completed up to 160km, then for every 20km after that. In the so 13-2014 school year we had several students over 300km for the year!” (https://www.sd43.bc.ca/elementary/kilmer/) “On a school wide basis we have the gymnastics equipment set up in January. Grade 5 students have the opportunity to participate in volleyball (October-November) and basketball (February-March) with a jamboree at the end of each season. Como Lake Relays starts before Spring Break and is open to grade 4 & 5 students. Grade 3, 4 & 5 students participate in Track Attack (an introduction to track and field events) and then try out for the district track meet held in the week after the May long weekend.” (https://www.sd43.bc.ca/elementary/kilmer/) “A highlight for our Grade 4 and 5 students is to play in the Kilmer Hockey League (KHL) The KHL season runs from February through April with the playoff winners receiving the Kilmer Cup - permanently on display in the front display case.” (https://www.sd43.bc.ca/elementary/kilmer/) “Kindergarten to Grade 3 students have opportunities for fun lunch hours in the gym on a rotating basis during the wet winter months.” (https://www.sd43.bc.ca/elementary/kilmer/) ! *Ecole Kilmer Elementary belongs to the Public Sector ! !
  11. 11. Physical Education Programs ! Minnekhada Middle Schools Address: 1390 Laurier Ave., Port Coquitlam School District: 43 Website: http://www.sd43.bc.ca/middle/minnekhada/ Phone: 604-937-6874 Email: minnekhada@sd43.bc.ca “Physical activity is an important part of a middle school student’s life. It improves health, concentration and self-esteem. It also reduces stress and promotes physical growth and development.” (http://www.sd43.bc.ca/middle/minnekhada/ProgramsServices/Sports/Pages/default.aspx) ! “Our sports programs aim to develop in our students a positive attitude and an interest in a wide range of physical activities. They also aim to raise student’s awareness in making good health and fitness choices.” (http://www.sd43.bc.ca/middle/minnekhada/ProgramsServices/Sports/Pages/default.aspx) ! The Coquitlam Middle School Athletic Association Web site (http://www.sd43.bc.ca/Schools/cmsaa/) contains information and forms concerning the Minnekhada middle school athletic program. This middle school athletic program contains the following: ! Fall Sports Winter Sports Spring Sports Cross Country Running Basketball Track and Field Swimming Wrestling Badminton Volleyball ! ! *Minnekhada Middle belongs to the Public Sector
  12. 12. Physical Education Programs ! Ecole Riverside Secondary School Address: 2215 Reeve Street, Port Coquitlam School District: 43 Website: http://www.sd43.bc.ca/secondary/riverside/ Phone: 604-937-8058 Email: riverside@sd43.bc.ca “Riverside's Athletics is second to none is the Province with individual and team champions at league, district, and provincial levels. We are proud to support over 300 individual student-athletes on 40 plus teams in over 15 different sports. The successes of our programs are because of the dedication and knowledge of coaches, enthusiastic fans and supportive parents.” (http://www.sd43.bc.ca/secondary/riverside/)" ! Our sports and their respective sporting seasons are as follows: ! Fall Sports Winter Sports Spring Sports Cross Country Basketball Badminton Field Hockey Curling Golf Soccer - Boys Gymnastics Rugby Swimming Wrestling Soccer - Girls Volleyball Tennis Track and Field ! ! ! *Riverside Secondary belongs to the Public Sector
  13. 13. Physical Education Programs ! Terry Fox Secondary School Address: 1260 Riverwood Gate, Port Coquitlam School District: 43 Website: http://www.sd43.bc.ca/secondary/terryfox/ Phone: 604-941-5401 Email: terryfox@sd43.bc.ca Terry Fox Secondary takes their Athletics Programs so seriously they have a whole website dedicated to it! Check out https://tfsathletic.wordpress.com to find out all you want to know about our athletic programs, featured athletes and teams, game and practice schedules, as well as coach’s profiles. ! Below is a list of the sport clubs Terry Fox Secondary offers: ! Senior / Junior Football Grade 9 Girls Basketball Grade 9 Girls Volleyball Junior Girls Basketball Junior Girls Volleyball Senior Girls Basketball Senior Girls Volleyball Grade 9 Boys Basketball Junior Boy’s Soccer Junior Boys Basketball Senior Boy’s Soccer Senior Boys Basketball Cross Country Wrestling Swimming Ski and Snowboarding Cheerleading Track and Field Minor Officials Junior Tennis Senior Girls Soccer Senior Tennis Boys Rugby Golf Girls Rugby Lacrosse ! *Terry Fox Secondary belongs to the Public Sector
  14. 14. Recreation ! Hyde Creek Recreation Centre Address:1379 Laurier Ave., Port Coquitlam Website: http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/Recreation_and_Culture/Facilities___Amenities/ Hyde_Creek_Recreation_Centre.htm Phone: 604-927-7946 Email: parksrec@portcoquitlam.ca “Nestled among the trees of the nature reserve and bordering the scenic Traboulay PoCo Trail, the Hyde Creek Recreation Centre consists of 55,000 square feet of the very latest in recreation services and facilities.” (http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/) “The Centre is a completely renovated aquatics complex complete with a lap pool, leisure pool, river run, climbing wall, water slide, sauna, whirlpool, steam room, and bright roomy change rooms for men, women and families. Other amenities include poolside food services and a comfortable viewing area.” (http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/) “This state of art complex also includes racquetball and squash courts, a gymnasium, a full service weight and fitness room with the very latest machines, an aerobics/dance studio and a martial arts studio complete with a sprung floor. The facility provides special interest areas, including rooms for children’s programming, one with its own mini-kitchen, a youth centre complete with pool tables, a fireplace and kitchen.” (http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/) ! For Hours of Operation please call 604-927-7946 Admission Rates can be found to the right: These rates include access to pool, water aerobics, sauna and steam rooms, swirl pool, aerobics, weight room, racquetball/squash courts, and drop- in gym sports Free public parking on site Children services are available. For further information please contact: Janis Dancs Phone: 604-927-5182 Email: dancsj@portcoquitlam.ca * Hyde Creek belongs to the Public Sector
  15. 15. Recreation ! Port Coquitlam Recreational Complex Address: 2150 Wilson Ave., Port Coquitlam Website: http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/Recreation_and_Culture/Facilities___Amenities/ Port_Coquitlam_Recreation_Complex.htm Phone: 604-927-7970 Email: parksrec@portcoquitlam.ca The Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex includes the following amenities: Two ice arenas used for public skates, skating lessons, drop in hockey and hockey leagues. A Large multi-purpose hall used for community dances and events. The Offside Youth Center where youth, through grades 7-12, can do the following: -get homework help, resume help, and job searching help -play pool, foosball, basketball, ping ping, and air hockey -take part in movie nights, game nights, late night skates, and community events -learn baking and cooking skills Admission rates can be found to the right: The following rules apply to all admissions: - CSA approved helmets are mandatory on ice for all children under 11 years - Children under 7 must be accompanied by a person 16 years of age or older - Strollers and wheelchairs are permitted on ice - No hockey sticks or pucks are permitted during public skates For Hours of Operation please call 604-927-7970 Free public parking on site * This recreation complex belongs to the Public Sector
  16. 16. Recreation ! Wilson Centre Address: 2150 Wilson Ave., Port Coquitlam Website: http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/Recreation_and_Culture/Facilities___Amenities/Wilson_Centre.htm Phone: 604-927-7970 Email: parksrec@portcoquitlam.ca The Wilson Centre is a destination activity centre for adults with membership opportunities for those 50 years or better. It is also a second home for many community members. The Centre provides a variety of recreational and fitness programs for those of all abilities. It is a friendly and welcoming space in the heart of Port Coquitlam with plenty of free parking. (http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/) ! The Centre has a naturally lit craft room, a snooker room, several program spaces, a relaxing bright solarium and a warm and welcoming dining area, with food service available from 9am-3pm. Lunch is served from 11.30am-1pm. (http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/) ! For a complete listing of programs and services, download a copy of What’s Up Wilson off our website! ! Membership(50+) is $18.75 annually and includes the following benefits: • $1 drop in activities or unlimited drop in activities for $8.25/month • Subsidized registered program rates • Access to league play, including snooker, carpet bowling and slo- pitch • Free admittance to select Health and Educational talks • Potential membership/participation in the Choir and Honeycombs • Blood pressure clinic • Podiatrist/Foot Clinic • Free Senior’s Week Activities • Preferred rates on select meals (http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/) ! Free public parking on site * Wilson Centre belongs to the Public Sector Hours of Operation: Mon Wed & Thur: 8:30am-4pm 6pm-9:30pm Tue Fri: 8:30am-4pm Sat: 9am-1pm Sun: closed
  17. 17. Recreation Leigh Square Community Arts Village Address: 1100-2253 Leigh Square, Port Coquitlam Website: http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/Recreation_and_Culture/Leigh_Square_Community_Arts_Village.htm Phone: 604-927-8400 Email: arts@portcoquitlam.ca “Leigh Square encourages and facilitates community development through arts, culture and heritage within Port Coquitlam and serves as a cultural meeting place, a 21st century community arts centre.” (http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/) “Whether through direct programming or community partnerships, the best and most accessible Arts & Cultural programs in the Tri-Cities are found here at Leigh Square. Each season, an exciting line up of visual and performing arts programs are available for all ages. Join our weekly artist drop in session and connect with other like minded individuals or take a photography or portrait workshop. Kids can join the fun at our spring and summer art camps, can learn how to draw and paint, or can celebrate their birthday in style with our themed theatrical parties. Get involved and experience the arts at Leigh Square!” (http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/) Children and Youth Programs Include: Visual Arts Performing Arts Youth Programs Creative Writing Pro D Day Camps Family Programs Birthday Parties Adult Programs include: Artist in Residence Felice Women's Choir The Singing Project Philosophers Cafe Open Studio Artists Demonstrations Crossroads Coffee House ! “The Exhibition Program at the Leigh Square Community Arts Village facilitates community cultural development through the coordination of multi-disciplinary, temporary exhibits that represent diversity of cultural materials including arts, crafts and artifacts from Port Coquitlam and surrounding areas; and to promote inclusive community access to and interaction with materials that cultivate the imagination.” (http://www.portcoquitlam.ca/) ! Free public parking on site For further program information please visit our website. *Leigh Square belongs to the Public Sector
  18. 18. Recreation Gates Park Outdoor Gym Address: 2575 Wilson Ave., Port Coquitlam Website: http://www.pocomotion.ca/Initiatives/Outdoor_Gym.htm Phone: 604-927-7983 Email: info@pocomotion.ca Enjoy the benefits of a gym membership without the cost and outside along the beautiful Traboulay Poco Trail! This 15 piece outdoor gym is open from dusk to dawn. The equipment offers full body resistance training. The Gym is segregated into 4 different stations. A detailed list of the equipment and exact location of each of these stations can be found on our website! ! Free public parking is available throughout gates park. All ages welcome but children under 7 need to be supervised be a person of 16 years of age or older. * Gates Park Outdoor Gym belongs to the Public Sector
  19. 19. Local Sporting and Recreation Businesses Address: 2276 Elgin Ave., Port Coquitlam Phone: 604-554-0104 Email: cornersports@shaw.ca Website: http://cornersports.ca/poco/ About Corner Sports: “Corner Sports is a sporting goods retailer based in Port Coquitlam, BC, Canada. Corner Sports carries new and used sporting goods in all major team sports, including Hockey, Soccer, Lacrosse, and Baseball / Softball. We also carry new and used gear for individual sports such as Skiing, Snowboarding, Tennis, Golf, Inline Skating, Wakeboarding, Waterskiing, and many more! Please visit our About Us page for more details about what we do, and all about our Trade-in program for used sporting goods!” (http://cornersports.ca/poco/) ! “In general, we are happy to accept any good quality, gently used sports equipment as part of our trade-in program. We do ask that you clean any used equipment prior to bringing it to the store, particularly if the gear has been exposed to any significant dirt or dust (i.e. please clean soccer cleats of any dirt), and use common household cleaners to eliminate any stains or odors.” (http://cornersports.ca/poco/) ! ! ! Free parking is located around back. * Corner Sports belongs to the commercial sector Hours of Operation
  20. 20. Local Sporting and Recreation Businesses ! The Mountain Edge Lacross Philosophy: “At Mountain Edge Lacrosse, we strive to provide our customers with the largest range of box lacrosse and ﬁeld lacrosse equipment any time of the year. We are constantly working to improve upon our already superior customer service and to ensure that each customer leaves our store satisﬁed.! We strive to make sure your shopping experience is a positive one. At Mountain Edge Lacrosse you get a streamlined online shopping experience with easy to navigate categories, account creation, and checkout.! Plus, if you are in the B.C. region then stop in and try out some of our custom strung sticks in our shooting cage. We are sure you will leave our store with the right stick thanks to a hands-on experience and our expert staff.” (http://www.mountainedgelax.com/about-us/)! ! A little bit about our store:! ! “We established our second store in Port Coquitlam, B.C. and this location is now our largest retail outlet and provides a shopping experience like no other.! Not only will you ﬁnd a comprehensive inventory of box lacrosse and ﬁeld lacrosse equipment, including custom and manufactured heads, protective gear, and goalie equipment for all ages, but also an interactive shooting cage where you get the opportunity to try our products before buying.” ! (http://www.mountainedgelax.com/about-us/)! ! Hours of operation: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm Sat 9:30am-5:30pm Sun 11am-5pm ! Free parking in front of store. * Mountain Edge Lacrosse belongs to the commercial sector Address: #403 1515 Broadway Street, Port Coquitlam Phone: 604-464-7621 Email: info@mountainedgelax.com Website: http:// www.mountainedgelax.com
  21. 21. References Lunn, Ed. (2013). Humanism & recreation, physical education, and coaching. SPSC 2210: Foundations of physical education, recreation, and coaching. New Westminster, BC. Douglas College. Lunn, Ed. (2013). Reading #2 - Recreation & leisure. SPSC 2210: Foundations of physical education, recreation, and coaching. New Westminster, BC. Douglas College. Lunn, Ed. (2013). Reading #4 - Recreation & leisure. SPSC 2210: Foundations of physical education, recreation, and coaching. New Westminster, BC. Douglas College. Lunn, Ed. (2013). Theories of play. SPSC 2210: Foundations of physical education, recreation, and coaching. New Westminster, BC. Douglas College. ! !

