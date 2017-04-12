GERENCIA DE EDUCACIÓN UGEL 01 – EL PORVENIR PROCESO CAS N° 008-2017-GRLL-GGR-GRSE/UGEL 01 EP CONVOCATORIA PARA LA CONTRATA...
II. PUESTOS Y DETALLES DE LOS CARGOS EN CONCURSO: N° INTERVENCION PUESTO A CONTRATAR NUMERO DE PLAZAS VACANTES TOTALSEDE U...
III. PERFIL Y CARACTERISTICAS DEL PUESTO Y/O CARGO: 1. PERSONAL DE MANTENIMIENTO PP 0090 - PELA ACTIVIDAD 5005629 INTERVEN...
PP 0090 - PELA ACTIVIDAD 5005629 INTERVENCIÓN Jornada Escolar Completa - JEC DEPENDENCIA Director de la IIEE NOMBRE DEL PU...
VI. DOCUMENTACIÓN A PRESENTAR ( 20 de abril de 2017) Presentar la hoja de vida documentada y los formatos de Declaración J...
Cas 08 2017 - ugel 01 el porvenir

Cas 08 2017 - ugel 01 el porvenir

  1. 1. GERENCIA DE EDUCACIÓN UGEL 01 – EL PORVENIR PROCESO CAS N° 008-2017-GRLL-GGR-GRSE/UGEL 01 EP CONVOCATORIA PARA LA CONTRATACION ADMINISTRATIVA DE SERVICIOS (CAS) I. GENERALIDADES: 1. Objeto de la Convocatoria Contratar los servicios de 01 colaborador. Dependencia, unidad orgánica y/o área solicitante UGEL Nº 01 – El Porvenir / Órgano de Dirección. 2. Dependencia encargada de realizar el proceso de contratación Unidad de Gestión Educativa Local Nº 01 – El Porvenir / Comité de Evaluación 3. Base legal: a. Ley Nº 28044, Ley General de Educación. b. Ley N° 30518, Ley de Presupuesto del Sector Público para el Año Fiscal 2017. c. Ley N° 29849, Ley que establece la eliminación progresiva del régimen especial del Decreto Legislativo 1057 y otorga derechos laborales. d. Decreto Legislativo Nº 1057, Decreto Legislativo que regula el Régimen Especial de Contratación Administrativa de Servicios, y su modificatoria. e. Decreto Supremo Nº 075-2008-PCM, que aprueba el Reglamento del Decreto Legislativo Nº 1057, y su modificatoria. f. Decreto Supremo Nº 304-2012-EF, que aprueba el Texto Único Ordenado de la Ley Nº 28411, Ley General del Sistema Nacional de Presupuesto. g. Decreto Supremo Nº 011-2012-ED, que aprueba el Reglamento de la Ley Nº 28044, Ley General de Educación y su modificatoria. h. Resolución Ministerial N° 451-2014-MINEDU, que crea el modelo de servicio educativo “Jornada Escolar Completa para las instituciones educativas públicas del nivel de educación secundaria”. i. Resolución de Secretaría General N° 008-2016-MINEDU, que aprobó la Norma Técnica denominada “Norma que establece disposiciones para el Acompañamiento Pedagógico en la Educación Básica”, y su modificatoria, aprobada por Resolución de Secretaría General N° 007-2016-MINEDU. j. Resolución de Secretaría General 040-2016-MINEDU, que aprueba los Lineamientos que regulan las formas de atención diversificada en el nivel de Educación Secundaria de la Educación Básica Regular en el Ámbito Rural. k. Resolución de Secretaría General N° 043-2016-MINEDU; que aprobó los “Lineamientos para implementar las acciones de Soporte Pedagógico en Instituciones Educativas públicas de Educación Básica Regular”, y su modificatoria. l. RM 061-2017-MINEDU m. RSG 016-2017-MINEDU Contratación CAS 090 - 091 - 106
  2. 2. II. PUESTOS Y DETALLES DE LOS CARGOS EN CONCURSO: N° INTERVENCION PUESTO A CONTRATAR NUMERO DE PLAZAS VACANTES TOTALSEDE UGEL 01 EL PORVENIR 80664 SAN IGNACIO DE LOYOLA - SAN IGNACIO 80825 VIRGEN DEL CARMEN - POROTO 80026 HORACIO ZEVALLOS GAMEZ SAN MARTIN DE PORRES 81524 - QUIRIHUAC 4 JEC Personal de Mantenimiento 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 TOTAL 1
  3. 3. III. PERFIL Y CARACTERISTICAS DEL PUESTO Y/O CARGO: 1. PERSONAL DE MANTENIMIENTO PP 0090 - PELA ACTIVIDAD 5005629 INTERVENCIÓN Jornada Escolar Completa - JEC DEPENDENCIA Director de la IIEE NOMBRE DEL PUESTO Personal de Mantenimiento PERFIL DEL PUESTO REQUISITOS DETALLE Experiencia Experiencia General: - Experiencia laboral general no menor de un (01) año en el sector público o privado. Experiencia Especifica: - Experiencia laboral de seis (06) meses, en mantenimiento o limpieza Competencias - Alto sentido de responsabilidad y proactividad. - Capacidad para trabajar en equipo. - Actitud de servicio y con iniciativa - Habilidades comunicacionales, asertividad/ empatía. - Trabajo por resultados. Formación Académica, grado académico y/o nivel de estudios Educación básica completa Conocimientos para el puesto y/o cargo: mínimos o indispensables y deseables (Evaluación psicológica y entrevista) - Desempeño eficaz en el trabajo en beneficio de los estudiantes y la comunidad educativa. - Manejo organizado de los insumos y recursos de mantenimiento. - Manejo eficiente de procedimientos, técnicas, insumos y herramientas de mantenimiento. Otros - No registrar antecedentes penales y policiales el cual será presentado al momento de suscribir el contrato. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL PUESTO Y/O CARGO Principales funciones a desarrollar: Contribuir a brindar un mejor servicio educativo a través del ordenamiento, mantenimiento y limpieza permanente de los espacios de la IE, ambientes de aprendizaje, equipos y materiales educativos. a. Realizar permanentemente actividades de limpieza, desinfección y mantenimiento, cuidando la organización de los materiales y equipos de la IE. b. Informar sobre las condiciones de las instalaciones, mobiliarios y equipos de la IE. c. Velar por el mantenimiento y limpieza del local escolar, ambientes de aprendizaje, oficinas, servicios higiénicos, equipos y materiales educativos. d. Apoyar al desarrollo de actividades escolares especiales, instalando escenografías, y otros en espacios y ambientes adecuados. e. Custodiar los materiales de mantenimiento y limpieza a su cargo f. Realizar labores de conserjería y seguridad orientando el ingreso y salida de las personas, así como de equipos, materiales, y/o vehículos de la institución. g. Otras actividades inherentes a sus funciones que designe el Órgano Directivo de la Institución Educativa. CONDICIONES ESENCIALES DEL CONTRATO CONDICIONES DETALLE Lugar de prestación del servicio IE 80825 VIRGEN DEL CARMEN – POROTO Duración del contrato Inicio: 26 de abril de 2017 Termino: 30 de junio de 2017 Retribución mensual S/ 1,150.00 (Mil ciento cincuenta y 00/100 Soles) mensuales. Incluyen los montos y afiliaciones de ley, así como toda deducción aplicable al trabajador.
  4. 4. PP 0090 - PELA ACTIVIDAD 5005629 INTERVENCIÓN Jornada Escolar Completa - JEC DEPENDENCIA Director de la IIEE NOMBRE DEL PUESTO Personal de Mantenimiento Otras condiciones esenciales del contrato Jornada semanal máxima de 48 horas. Acreditar buen estado de salud física con certificado de salud original, expedidos por un establecimiento de salud autorizado. No tener impedimentos para contratar con el Estado. No registrar antecedentes judiciales, policiales, penales o de proceso de determinación de responsabilidades. No tener sanción por falta administrativa vigente. La supervisión de la labor efectuada por el trabajador contratado estará bajo responsabilidad del director de la Institución Educativa en la que preste servicios, y quien tendrá la calidad de jefe inmediato superior. IV. CRONOGRAMA: V. DE LA ETAPA DE EVALUACIÓN Los factores de evaluación dentro del proceso de selección tendrán un máximo y un mínimo de puntos, distribuyéndose de la siguiente manera: RESUMEN Porcentaje P. max P. min Etapa Evaluación Curricular 50% 30 16 Etapa Entrevista 50% 30 16 TOTAL 100% 60 32 El puntaje mínimo para adjudicación será de 32 puntos en total. ETAPAS DEL PROCESO CRONOGRAMA LUGAR DE PRESENTACION DE EXPEDIENTES 1 Aprobación de la convocatoria 27 de marzo de 2017 Av. Sánchez Carrión 1505 - El Porvenir, en horarios de 8:00 Hrs. a 16:00 Hrs. 2 Publicación de la convocatoria en SENEP 28 de marzo al 10 de abril de 2017 CONVOCATORIA CRONOGRAMA 11 al 19 de marzo de 2017 3 Convocatoria UGEL (Publicación en periódico mural y pagina web) 4 Inscripción de postulantes (presentación hoja de vida documentado) 20 de abril de 2017 SELECCIÓN CRONOGRAMA 21 de abril de 20175 Evaluación de la hoja de vida 6 Publicación de resultados 21 de abril de 2017 7 Presentación de Reclamos (Hasta 12 m.) 24 de abril de 2017 8 Absolución de Reclamos, publicación de resultados y cronograma de entrevistas. 24 de abril de 2017 9 Entrevista personal 25 de abril de 2017 10 Publicación de resultados finales 25 de abril de 2017 11 Adjudicación (08:00 am) 26 de abril de 2017 CRONOGRAMA 26 de abril de 201712 Suscripción del Contrato 13 Registro de Contrato 26 de abril de 2017
  5. 5. VI. DOCUMENTACIÓN A PRESENTAR ( 20 de abril de 2017) Presentar la hoja de vida documentada y los formatos de Declaración Jurada (Formato 01, 02,03-A, 03-B, 03-C, 03-D) colgados en la página web: www.grelalibertad.gob.pe y www.regionlalibertad.gob.pe/trabajo/ . La información consignada en la hoja de vida y documentos adjuntos tienen carácter de declaración jurada, por lo que el postulante será responsable de la información consignada en dichos documentos y se somete al proceso de fiscalización posterior que lleve a cabo la entidad. VII. DE LA DECLARATORIA DE DESIERTO O DE LA CANCELACIÓN DEL PROCESO Declaratoria del proceso como desierto - Cuando no se presentan postulantes al proceso de selección. - Cuando ninguno de los postulantes cumple con los requisitos mínimos. - Cuando habiendo cumplido los requisitos mínimos, ninguno de los postulantes obtiene puntaje mínimo en las etapas de evaluación del proceso. Cancelación del proceso de selección El proceso puede ser cancelado en alguno de los siguientes supuestos, sin que sea responsabilidad de la entidad: - Cuando desaparece la necesidad del servicio de la entidad con posterioridad al inicio del proceso de selección. - Por restricciones presupuestales. - Otras debidamente justificadas Los formatos de Declaración Jurada y demás anexos, se colgaran oportunamente en forma detallada en la página web: http://www.regionlalibertad.gob.pe/trabajo/ y http://ugel01ep.blogspot.pe/ LA COMISIÓN

