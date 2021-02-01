Nava sqlcompleto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Tema 5. SQL El estándar de las Bases de Datos Relacionales Elmasri/Navathe 07 • Defini...
2 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia SQL (Structured Query Language) • Álgebra relacional → orden de las operaciones • SQL:...
3 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Esquema y catálogo en SQL2 • Esquema de BD: el término se incorporó en SQL2 • Catálogo...
4 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Instrucción CREATE TABLE CREATE TABLE DEPARTAMENTO ( NOMBRED VARCHAR(15) NOT NULL, NUM...
5 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Tipos de datos en SQL2 Enteros de diversos tamaños: – INTEGER / INT – SMALLINT Reales:...
6 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Dominios en SQL2 • Un dominio es un tipo de datos definido por el usuario CREATE DOMAI...
7 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia CREATE TABLE: especificación de restricciones y valores por omisión • Definición de at...
8 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia CREATE TABLE: especificación de restricciones y valores por omisión (2) FOREIGN KEY (c...
9 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Borrar esquemas (DROP SCHEMA) y borrar tablas (DROP TABLE) • Borrar un esquema complet...
10 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Evolución del esquema: columnas (ALTER TABLE) • Añadir columnas: ALTER TABLE EMPRESA....
11 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Evolución del esquema: restricciones (constraints) (ALTER TABLE) • Borrar restriccion...
12 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia OPERACIONES DE ACTUALIZACIÓN INSERT A1: INSERT INTO EMPLEADO VALUES (‘Richard’, ‘K’, ...
13 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia OPERACIONES DE ACTUALIZACIÓN INSERT (2) A3A: CREATE TABLE INFO_DEPTOS ( NOMBRE_DEPTO ...
14 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia OPERACIONES DE ACTUALIZACIÓN DELETE A4A: DELETE FROM EMPLEADO WHERE APELLIDO=‘Brown’ ...
15 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia OPERACIONES DE ACTUALIZACIÓN UPDATE A5: UPDATE PROYECTO SET LOCALIZACIÓNP=‘Bellaire’,...
16 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Consultas básicas • Fecha de nacimiento y dirección de John Smith C0: SELECT FECHA_NC...
17 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Consultas básicas (2) • Nombre y dirección de los empleados del departamento de Inves...
18 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Consultas básicas (3) • Nº de proyecto, nº de departamento que lo controla, apellido,...
19 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Calificar atributos • Nombre, apellido y dirección de los empleados del departamento ...
20 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Alias • Nombre y apellido de cada empleado junto al nombre y apellido de su superviso...
21 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Omisión de WHERE • Indica selección de tuplas incondicional • Equivale a WHERE TRUE •...
22 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia SELECT * • Selecciona todos los atributos de las tablas de FROM C1C:SELECT * FROM EMP...
23 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia DISTINCT y ALL C11:SELECT ALL SALARIO FROM EMPLEADO • SQL NO elimina automáticamente ...
24 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia UNION y UNION ALL INTERSECT e INTERSECT ALL EXCEPT y EXCEPT ALL • En SQL existen las ...
25 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Comparar subcadenas (LIKE en WHERE) • Empleados que viven en Houston, Texas: C12: SEL...
26 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Operaciones aritméticas: ‘+’, ‘-’, ‘*’, ‘/’ y operación de concatenación: ‘||’ • Nomb...
27 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ordenación de tuplas (ORDER BY) • Empleados y proyectos donde trabajan, ordenados por...
28 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Operador BETWEEN y conjuntos explícitos de valores Operador BETWEEN: • Información de...
29 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia IS NULL e IS NOT NULL • Nombre y apellido de empleados sin supervisores C18: SELECT N...
30 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Renombrar atributos del resultado con AS C8A: SELECT E.APELLIDO AS NOMBRE_EMPLEADO, S...
31 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Tablas combinadas (INNER y NATURAL JOIN en FROM) • Nombre y dirección de los empleado...
32 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Tablas combinadas (2) (INNER y NATURAL JOIN en FROM) Uso de NATURAL JOIN: C1B: SELECT...
33 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Funciones agregadas y de agrupación • COUNT (cuenta), SUM (suma), MAX (máximo), MIN (...
34 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Funciones agregadas y de agrupación (2) • Suma de los salarios de los empleados del d...
35 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Funciones agregadas y de agrupación (3) • Cuántos valores de salario diferentes hay: ...
36 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Atributos de agrupación: GROUP BY • Obtener cada número de departamento junto a su nú...
37 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Atributos de agrupación: GROUP BY (2) • Obtener por cada proyecto su número y nombre ...
38 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia GROUP BY con ORDER BY • Obtener por cada proyecto su número y nombre junto al número ...
39 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Constructor de valor de tupla • Una sola comparación incluye todos los valores de dos...
40 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Análisis de consultas SQL SELECT <atributos y funciones> FROM <tablas> [WHERE <condic...
41 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Análisis de consultas SQL (2) • En SQL hay varias alternativas para especificar la mi...
42 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Características adicionales de SQL • Especificación de vistas (CREATE VIEW) • Especif...
43 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicios
44 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL EMPRESA (8.13 (7.18) Elmasri/Navathe 02) Sobre el esquema de...
45 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL EMPRESA (2) (8.13 Elmasri/Navathe 02) Figura 7.7 restriccion...
46 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL BIBLIOTECA (8.11 (7.23) Elmasri/Navathe 02) a) Número de cop...
47 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicios consultas SQL BIBLIOTECA (2) h) Tiempo medio que duran los préstamos de li...
48 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL UNIVERSIDAD (8.16 Elmasri/Navathe 02) a) Nombres de los alum...
49 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL BANCOS Sobre el esquema que aparece en la siguiente página: ...
50 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL BANCOS (2) Código Nombre NúmCta BANCO Interés Saldo CUENTA N...
51 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL BIBLIOTECA-2 Escribe las siguientes consultas SQL sobre la B...
52 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: definición y actualización SQL de ITINERARIOS (1,1) (0,N) (1,N) (1,1) VEHI...
53 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: definición y actualización SQL de ITINERARIOS (2) CREATE TABLE VEHICULO ( ...
54 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: definición y actualización SQL de ITINERARIOS (3) CREATE TABLE VEHI-ITINE ...
55 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: análisis de restricciones de integridad en BANCOS Analizar todas las R.I. ...
56 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: análisis de restricciones de integridad en BANCOS (2) Código Nombre 1 BBVA...
57 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Junio 00 a) Obtener el nombre científico, hábitat y esperanza de vida de las mariposa...
58 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Septiembre 00 a) Obtener el DNI, nombre y edad de dueños de casas particulares, con l...
59 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Junio 01 a) Media de tiempo que se tarda en servir cada uno de los productos especial...
60 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Septiembre 01 a) Para cada película de género policiaco obtener su título y el número...
61 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Junio 02 a) Buscando casualidades que se hayan producido en el mundial, deseamos obte...
62 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Septiembre 02 a) Obtener el nombre de los alumnos que viajan en autobuses contratados...
63 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Junio 03 a) DNI y Dirección, sin tuplas repetidas en el resultado, de aquellos alumno...
64 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia a) DNI, nombre y dirección de las personas solicitantes de algún permiso de obra asig...
65 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia c) Obtener la descripción, nº de propiedad y el presupuesto máximo para aquellos perm...
66 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia a) Obtener la clasificación general de la vuelta, es decir, el dorsal, nombre del cic...
67 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia a) Nombre y procedencia de los voluntarios que hablan francés y acompañan a deportist...
68 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia a) Nombre y dirección de aquellos clientes (sin repeticiones) que hayan participado e...
69 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia a) Especie, crotal y fecha de nacimiento de las reses de la raza “Angus” con padre y ...
70 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio y Septiembre 00 MARIPOSA ESPECIE PERSONA COLECCIÓN EJEMPLAR Proce...
71 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio y Septiembre 01 INGREDIENTE ARTÍCULO PEDIDO DOMICILIO PRODUCTO ES...
72 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio y Septiembre 02 HOTEL Cód Direcc Tfno. Nombre EQUIPO Cód País Cam...
73 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio 2003 Septiembre 2003 Alumno Apuntes Asignatura Copistería Cursa A...
74 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio 2004 Septiembre 2004 CICLISTA Nombre Fecha_Ncto Dorsal Edad En_Ca...
75 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio 2005 Septiembre 2005 VIAJE HOTEL CLIENTE GUÍA EXCURSIÓN OPCIONAL ...
  1. 1. 1 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Tema 5. SQL El estándar de las Bases de Datos Relacionales Elmasri/Navathe 07 • Definición de datos y restricciones (CREATE TABLE), y cambios en el esquema (DROP y ALTER) • Consultas (SELECT...FROM...WHERE) → restringidas * • Actualización (INSERT, DELETE, UPDATE) restringidas * En este curso NO se cubren todos los aspectos de SELECT. No se estudian, por ejemplo, SELECT anidados o la cláusula HAVING (consultar el temario de la asignatura). En el examen NO se admiten soluciones que incluyan aspectos de SQL no cubiertos en la asignatura.
  2. 2. 2 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia SQL (Structured Query Language) • Álgebra relacional → orden de las operaciones • SQL: lenguaje declarativo → – Se indica cuál es el resultado esperado – Permite que el SGBD seleccione las operaciones y el orden más adecuados para obtener el resultado: optimización • SGBD comerciales → son variantes de SQL • Estándares SQL: SQL1 1986, SQL2 1992, SQL3 (extiende SQL2 con conceptos de BD y OO) • SQL: – Lenguaje de Definición de Datos (LDD) – Lenguaje de Manipulación de Datos (LMD): consulta y actualización – Definición de vistas – Especificación de seguridad y autorización – Definición de restricciones de integridad – Especificación de control de transacciones – Reglas para inclusión en lenguajes (C, PASCAL,...) • Nos centraremos en SQL2 Mod. Relacional SQL Relación Tabla Tupla Fila Atributo Columna
  3. 3. 3 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Esquema y catálogo en SQL2 • Esquema de BD: el término se incorporó en SQL2 • Catálogo del SGBD: colección de esquemas en un entorno SQL Esquema 1 Tablas Restricciones Vistas Dominios Autorizaciones Esquema 2 ... Catálogo del SGBD CREATE SCHEMA Nombre [AUTHORIZATION Usuario]; Cuenta propietaria del esquema Elementos de un esquema – RI: sólo entre relaciones del mismo catálogo del SGBD – Esquemas del catálogo del SGBD: pueden compartir elementos (por ejemplo dominios) INFORMATION _SCHEMA Esquema especial que da a los usuarios autorizados información de todos los esquemas del catálogo del SGBD
  4. 4. 4 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Instrucción CREATE TABLE CREATE TABLE DEPARTAMENTO ( NOMBRED VARCHAR(15) NOT NULL, NUMEROD INT NOT NULL, NSS_JEFE CHAR(9) NOT NULL, FECHA_INIC_JEFE DATE, PRIMARY KEY(NUMEROD), UNIQUE(NOMBRED), FOREIGN KEY(NSS_JEFE) REFERENCES EMPLEADO(NSS) ); CREATE TABLE DEPARTAMENTO ( NOMBRED VARCHAR(15) NOT NULL, NUMEROD INT NOT NULL DEFAULT ‘888665555’, NSS_JEFE CHAR(9) NOT NULL, FECHA_INIC_JEFE DATE, CONSTRAINT CLP_DPTO PRIMARY KEY(NUMEROD), CONSTRAINT CLS_DPTO UNIQUE(NOMBRED), CONSTRAINT CLE_JEFES_DPTO FOREIGN KEY(NSS_JEFE) REFERENCES EMPLEADO(NSS) ON DELETE SET DEFAULT ON UPDATE CASCADE ); Clave candidata Clave candidata Clave primaria Clave primaria Integridad de entidades Integridad de entidades Clave extranjera (o externa) Clave extranjera (o externa) No pueden tomar valor nulo No pueden tomar valor nulo Atributos Atributos Restricciones Restricciones Valor por defecto Valor por defecto Constraint: se pone nombre a la RI, para poder cambiarla o eliminarla con ALTER y DROP Constraint: se pone nombre a la RI, para poder cambiarla o eliminarla con ALTER y DROP Restricciones (con nombre) Restricciones (con nombre) Acciones: a realizar en caso de borrado (ON DELETE) o modificación (ON UPDATE) del valor referenciado Acciones: a realizar en caso de borrado (ON DELETE) o modificación (ON UPDATE) del valor referenciado Opciones: • CASCADE • SET DEFAULT • SET NULL • RESTRICT (no poner ON UPDATE – ON DELETE) Opciones: • CASCADE • SET DEFAULT • SET NULL • RESTRICT (no poner ON UPDATE – ON DELETE) Atributos Atributos Fig 8.1(a) Fig 8.1(b)
  5. 5. 5 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Tipos de datos en SQL2 Enteros de diversos tamaños: – INTEGER / INT – SMALLINT Reales: – FLOAT – REAL – DOUBLE PRECISION Números con formato: – NUMERIC(i,j) – DECIMAL(i,j) / DEC(i,j) – i dígitos enteros y j dígitos decimales – Por defecto: i según la implementación, j=0 Cadena de caracteres de longitud fija: – CHAR(n) – CHARACTER(n) Cadena de caracteres de longitud variable: – CHARACTER VARYING(n) – VARCHAR(n) – CHAR VARYING(n) – n=máximo definido. Por defecto n=1 Cadena de bits de longitud fija: – BIT(n) – n = número de bits – Por defecto n=1 Cadena de bits de longitud variable: – BIT VARYING(n) – n=máximo definido. Por defecto n=1 Fecha: – DATE – Sólo admite fechas válidas – Generalmente YYYY-MM- DD – Componentes: YEAR, MONTH, DAY Hora: – TIME(i) – Sólo admite horas válidas – Normalmente HH-MM-SS – Componentes: HOUR, MINUTE, SECOND – i = posiciones de fracciones de sg. Hora con desplazamiento de huso horario: – TIME WITH TIME ZONE – +13:00 a -12:59 – Sin ‘WITH TIME ZONE’: huso local de la sesión Marca de tiempo: – TIMESTAMP [WITH TIME ZONE] – Componentes: DATE, TIME y mínimo 6 posiciones de fracciones de sg. Intervalo de tiempo: – INTERVAL – valor relativo (de tiempo) para incrementar o decrementar a un valor de fecha, hora o marca de tiempo – Se pueden calificar con YEAR/MONTH o DAY/TIME (unidad mayor/unidad menor)
  6. 6. 6 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Dominios en SQL2 • Un dominio es un tipo de datos definido por el usuario CREATE DOMAIN TIPO_NSS AS CHAR(9); • En CREATE TABLE se pueden usar para definir atributos: CREATE TABLE EMPLEADO ( NSS TIPO_NSS NOT NULL, ... • DEFAULT: – CREATE DOMAIN TIPO_NSS AS CHAR(9) DEFAULT ‘987654321’; – Valor por defecto de los atributos declarados con ese dominio – si no se especifica ‘DEFAULT’ el valor por defecto es NULL
  7. 7. 7 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia CREATE TABLE: especificación de restricciones y valores por omisión • Definición de atributos: – NOT NULL: no se permite que el atributo tome valor nulo – DEFAULT un-valor: se indica qué valor tomará el atributo si no se le asigna nada. Si no se indica DEFAULT, el valor por defecto es el valor nulo • Especificación de restricciones (tras las definiciones de atributo): – PRIMARY KEY: clave primaria – UNIQUE: clave candidata – FOREIGN KEY: clave extranjera • Se puede calificar con: – ON DELETE: en caso de borrarse la tupla a la que se hace referencia con un valor de la clave extranjera – ON UPDATE: en caso de modificarse el valor de clave primaria al que se hace referencia con el valor de clave extranjera CREATE TABLE DEPARTAMENTO ( NOMBRED VARCHAR(15) NOT NULL, NUMEROD INT NOT NULL DEFAULT 1, NSS_JEFE CHAR(9) NOT NULL, FECHA_INIC_JEFE DATE, PRIMARY KEY(NUMEROD), UNIQUE(NOMBRED), FOREIGN KEY(NSS_JEFE) REFERENCES EMPLEADO(NSS) ON UPDATE CASCADE ON DELETE SET NULL );
  8. 8. 8 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia CREATE TABLE: especificación de restricciones y valores por omisión (2) FOREIGN KEY (clave extranjera): • Acciones posibles (en ON DELETE / ON UPDATE): – SET NULL: el valor de clave extranjera en cuestión se sustituye por el valor nulo – SET DEFAULT: el valor de clave extranjera en cuestión se sustituye por el valor por defecto del atributo clave extranjera – CASCADE: en caso de ON DELETE se borran las tuplas que hacen referencia a la tupla que desaparece. En caso de ON UPDATE se aplica la misma modificación en las claves extranjeras que la realizada sobre la clave primaria a la que hacen referencia. CASCADE es adecuada para: • vínculos (TRABAJA_EN) • atributos multivaluados (LOCALIZACIONES_DEPT) • tipos de entidad débiles (DEPENDIENTE) – RESTRICT (cuando NO se pone ON DELETE / ON UPDATE): impide el borrado (si falta ON DELETE) o la modificación (si falta ON UPDATE) de cualquier tupla referenciada desde un valor de la clave extranjera en cuestión. CREATE TABLE DEPARTAMENTO ( NOMBRED VARCHAR(15) NOT NULL, NUMEROD INT NOT NULL DEFAULT 1, NSS_JEFE CHAR(9) NOT NULL, FECHA_INIC_JEFE DATE, PRIMARY KEY(NUMEROD), UNIQUE(NOMBRED), FOREIGN KEY(NSS_JEFE) REFERENCES EMPLEADO(NSS) ON UPDATE CASCADE ON DELETE SET NULL );
  9. 9. 9 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Borrar esquemas (DROP SCHEMA) y borrar tablas (DROP TABLE) • Borrar un esquema completo: DROP SCHEMA EMPRESA CASCADE – RESTRICT:borra el esquema sólo si NO contiene ningún elemento – CASCADE: borra el esquema y todos sus contenidos • Borrar una tabla de un esquema: DROP TABLE DEPENDIENTE CASCADE – RESTRICT: borra la tabla sólo si NO existen referencias a la misma: – Desde claves externa de otra tabla – Desde alguna vista – CASCADE: borra tabla y todas las restricciones (constraints) y vistas donde haya referencias a ésta
  10. 10. 10 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Evolución del esquema: columnas (ALTER TABLE) • Añadir columnas: ALTER TABLE EMPRESA.EMPLEADO ADD PUESTO VARCHAR(12); – En las tuplas existentes se asignan valores NULL. Alternativas: definir DEFAULT o introducir valores con la orden UPDATE (se estudiará más adelante) – NOT NULL no está permitido • Borrar columnas: ALTER TABLE EMPRESA.EMPLEADO DROP DIRECCIÓN CASCADE; – CASCADE borra también las restricciones (constraints) y vistas que hagan referencia a la columna (DIRECCIÓN) – RESTRICT sólo borra la columna (DIRECCIÓN) si no hay restricciones ni vistas que le hagan referencia • Modificar la definición de columnas: ALTER TABLE EMPRESA.DEPARTAMENTO ALTER NSS_JEFE DROP DEFAULT; ALTER TABLE EMPRESA.DEPARTAMENTO ALTER NSS_JEFE SET DEFAULT ‘333445555’; – Elimina la definición DEFAULT ‘888665555’ – Inserta una nueva definición de DEFAULT para el atributo NSS_JEFE
  11. 11. 11 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Evolución del esquema: restricciones (constraints) (ALTER TABLE) • Borrar restricciones: ALTER TABLE EMPRESA.EMPLEADO DROP CONSTRAINT CLE_SUPERV_EMP; – Es preciso haberle dado un nombre con CONSTRAINT en la definición (por ejemplo en CREATE TABLE) • Añadir restricciones: ALTER TABLE EMPRESA.EMPLEADO ADD CONSTRAINT CLE_SUPERV_EMP FOREIGN KEY (NSS_SUPERV) REFERENCES EMPLEADO(NSS) ON DELETE SET NULL ON UPDATE CASCADE;
  12. 12. 12 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia OPERACIONES DE ACTUALIZACIÓN INSERT A1: INSERT INTO EMPLEADO VALUES (‘Richard’, ‘K’, ‘Marini’, ‘653298653’, ‘1962-12-30’, ’98 Oak Forest, Katy, TX’, ‘H’, 37000, ‘987654321’, 4) – Mismo orden en el que se especificaron los atributos en CREATE TABLE A1A: INSERT INTO EMPLEADO(NOMBRE, APELLIDO, NSS) VALUES (‘Richard’, ‘Marini’, ‘653298653’) – Así los atributos con valor NULL o DEFAULT se pueden omitir – Los valores de VALUES en el mismo orden que se especifican los atributos en INSERT INTO – También se pueden incluir varias tuplas en la misma instrucción: INSERT ... INTO ... VALUES (tupla1), (tupla2), ... (tuplaN) A2:INSERT INTO EMPLEADO (NOMBRE, APELLIDO, NSS, ND) VALUES (‘Robert’, ‘Hatcher’, ‘980760540’, 2) – Rechazada por la inexistencia del departamento número 2 A2A: INSERT INTO EMPLEADO (NOMBRE, APELLIDO, ND) VALUES (‘Robert’, ‘Hatcher’, 5) – Rechazada por no proporcionar valor para NSS (clave primaria: NOT NULL)
  13. 13. 13 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia OPERACIONES DE ACTUALIZACIÓN INSERT (2) A3A: CREATE TABLE INFO_DEPTOS ( NOMBRE_DEPTO VARCHAR(15), NÚM_DE_EMPS INTEGER, SAL_TOTAL INTEGER); A3B: INSERT INTO INFO_DEPTOS (NOMBRE_DEPTO, NÚM_DE_EMPS, SAL_TOTAL) SELECT NOMBRED, COUNT (*), SUM(SALARIO) FROM DEPARTAMENTO INNER JOIN EMPLEADO ON NÚMEROD=ND GROUP BY NOMBRED; – Inserta varias tuplas (el resultado de la consulta) – Utilidad: tabla temporal donde realizar consultas • Sus datos pueden perder actualidad • Alternativa sin este problema: vista
  14. 14. 14 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia OPERACIONES DE ACTUALIZACIÓN DELETE A4A: DELETE FROM EMPLEADO WHERE APELLIDO=‘Brown’ – Una sola tabla – WHERE: selección de tuplas a eliminar – El borrado se puede propagar (RI referencial) A4B: DELETE FROM EMPLEADO WHERE NSS=‘123456789’ A4C: DELETE FROM EMPLEADO WHERE ND IN (SELECT NÚMEROD FROM DEPARTAMENTO WHERE NOMBRED=‘Investigación’) A4D: DELETE FROM EMPLEADO – Sin WHERE se borran todas las tuplas (quedaría la tabla vacía) – Usando DROP TABLE se hubiera eliminado además la definición de la tabla
  15. 15. 15 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia OPERACIONES DE ACTUALIZACIÓN UPDATE A5: UPDATE PROYECTO SET LOCALIZACIÓNP=‘Bellaire’, NÚMD=5 WHERE NÚMEROP=10 – Una sola tabla – WHERE: selección de tuplas a modificar – SET: atributos a modificar y nuevos valores – SET: el nuevo valor puede ser NULL o DEFAULT – Modificaciones de clave primaria pueden propagarse a clave/s extranjera/s (debido a las acciones declaradas en la RI, como CASCADE) A6: UPDATE EMPLEADO SET SALARIO=SALARIO*1.1 WHERE ND IN (SELECT NÚMEROD FROM DEPARTAMENTO WHERE NOMBRED= ‘Investigación’) – A la izda se refiere al nuevo valor de SALARIO – A la dcha al valor antiguo
  16. 16. 16 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Consultas básicas • Fecha de nacimiento y dirección de John Smith C0: SELECT FECHA_NCTO, DIRECCIÓN FROM EMPLEADO WHERE NOMBRE=‘John’ AND APELLIDO=‘Smith’ – Secuencia σ- π – Condiciones en WHERE: {=, <>, <, >, <=, >=}, AND, OR, NOT El resultado de una consulta SQL puede contener ... El temario de FBD NO cubre todos los aspectos de SELECT. En particular NO estudiaremos SELECT anidados El temario de FBD NO cubre todos los aspectos de SELECT. En particular NO estudiaremos SELECT anidados SELECT columnas FROM tablas [WHERE condición] tuplas repetidas πFECHA_NCTO, DIRECCIÓN (1) (1) = σNOMBRE=‘John’ Y APELLIDO=‘Smith’(EMPLEADO) NOMBRE INIC APELLIDO NSS FECHA_NCTO DIRECCIÓN SEXO SALARIO NSS_SUPERV ND EMPLEADO ... ...
  17. 17. 17 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Consultas básicas (2) • Nombre y dirección de los empleados del departamento de Investigación C1: SELECT NOMBRE, APELLIDO, DIRECCIÓN FROM EMPLEADO, DEPARTAMENTO WHERE NOMBRED=‘Investigación’ AND NÚMEROD=ND – Secuencia: |×| - σ - π – WHERE:condiciones de σ y |×| πNOMBRE, APELLIDO, DIRECCIÓN (2) (1) = DEPARTAMENTO |×|NÚME- ROD=ND EMPLEADO (2) = σNOMBRED=‘Investigación’ (1) NOMBRE INIC APELLIDO NSS FECHA_NCTO DIRECCIÓN SEXO SALARIO NSS_SUPERV ND EMPLEADO ... ... NOMBRED NÚMEROD NSS_JEFE FECHA_INIC_JEFE DEPARTAMENTO
  18. 18. 18 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Consultas básicas (3) • Nº de proyecto, nº de departamento que lo controla, apellido, dirección y fecha de nacimiento del jefe del departamento, de todos los proyectos realizados en ‘Stafford’ C2: SELECT NÚMEROP, NÚMD , APELLIDO, DIRECCIÓN, FECHA_NCTO FROM PROYECTO, DEPARTAMENTO, EMPLEADO WHERE NÚMD=NÚMEROD AND NSS_JEFE=NSS AND LOCALIZACIÓNP=‘Stafford’ NOMBRED NÚMEROD NSS_JEFE FECHA_INIC_JEFE DEPARTAMENTO PROYECTO NOMBREP NÚMEROP LOCALIZACIÓNP NÚMD NOMBRE INIC APELLIDO NSS FECHA_NCTO DIRECCIÓN EMPLEADO ... PR_STF ← σLOCALIZACIÓNP=‘Stafford’(PROYECTO) DP_CN← PR_STF |×|NÚMD=NÚME- ROD DEPARTAMENTO JEFE_DP_PR← DP_CN |×| NSS_JEFE = NSS EMPLEADO πNÚMEROP, NÚMD, APELLIDO, DIRECCIÓN, FECHA_NCTO (JEFE_DP_PR) 1 2 3 4
  19. 19. 19 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Calificar atributos • Nombre, apellido y dirección de los empleados del departamento de investigación C1A:SELECT EMPLEADO.NOMBRE, APELLIDO, DIRECCIÓN FROM EMPLEADO, DEPARTAMENTO WHERE DEPARTAMENTO.NOMBRE = ‘Investigación’ AND DEPARTAMENTO.NÚMEROD=EMPLEADO.NÚMEROD – Con EMPLEADO.NOMBRE se distingue el atributo NOMBRE de la tabla EMPLEADO del atributo NOMBRE de la tabla DEPARTAMENTO NOMBRE NÚMEROD NSS_JEFE FECHA_INIC_JEFE DEPARTAMENTO NOMBRE INIC APELLIDO NSS FECHA_NCTO DIRECCIÓN SEXO SALARIO NSS_SUPERV NÚMEROD EMPLEADO ... ...
  20. 20. 20 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Alias • Nombre y apellido de cada empleado junto al nombre y apellido de su supervisor C8: SELECT E.NOMBRE, E.APELLIDO, S.NOMBRE, S.APELLIDO FROM EMPLEADO E, EMPLEADO S WHERE E.NSS_SUPERV=S.NSS – Admite varias referencias a una misma tabla (útil para consultas recursivas de un nivel) – E y S representan dos copias diferentes de la tabla EMPLEADO, pero no hay más que una copia de EMPLEADO en la BD • Para cambiar los nombres de atributo: FROM EMPLEADO AS E(NP, IN, AP, NSS, FN, DIR, SEX, SAL, NSSS, ND), ... • Se pueden usar alias aunque no haya varias referencias a una misma tabla→ para manejar nombres más cortos • Por ejemplo, C1A se puede escribir: C1B:SELECT E.NOMBRE, E.APELLIDO, E.DIRECCIÓN FROM EMPLEADO E, DEPARTAMENTO D WHERE D.NOMBRE = ‘Investigación’ AND D.NÚMEROD=E.NÚMEROD NOMBRE INIC APELLIDO NSS FECHA_NCTO NSS_SUPERV ND EMPLEADO S ... NOMBRE INIC APELLIDO NSS FECHA_NCTO NSS_SUPERV ND EMPLEADO E ... Uso de alias Declaración de alias Uso de alias
  21. 21. 21 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Omisión de WHERE • Indica selección de tuplas incondicional • Equivale a WHERE TRUE • Producto cartesiano: sin WHERE y más de una relación en FROM • NSS de todos los empleados: C9: SELECT NSS FROM EMPLEADO • Combinaciones posibles de NSS de empleados con nombres de departamento: C10: SELECT NSS, NOMBRED FROM EMPLEADO , DEPARTAMENTO • Es importante especificar todas las condiciones de σ y |×| en WHERE ya que el resultado puede ser una tabla incorrecta y de gran tamaño
  22. 22. 22 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia SELECT * • Selecciona todos los atributos de las tablas de FROM C1C:SELECT * FROM EMPLEADO WHERE ND=5 C1D:SELECT * FROM EMPLEADO, DEPARTAMENTO WHERE NOMBRED=‘Investigación’ AND ND=NÚMEROD C10A:SELECT * FROM EMPLEADO, DEPARTAMENTO • También se puede usar en SELECT la calificación de atributos con *. Ejemplo: EMPLEADO.*
  23. 23. 23 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia DISTINCT y ALL C11:SELECT ALL SALARIO FROM EMPLEADO • SQL NO elimina automáticamente tuplas repetidas porque: – Es una operación costosa: ordenar+eliminar duplicados – El usuario puede desear ver las tuplas repetidas – Usando funciones agregadas suele interesar no eliminarlos. Ejemplo: al calcular el salario medio, NO interesa considerar únicamente los valores de salario diferentes entre sí C11:SELECT DISTINCT SALARIO FROM EMPLEADO • Si sólo nos interesan los salarios distintos SELECT DISTINCT SALARIO, APELLIDO FROM EMPLEADO • En el resultado: – Puede haber dos filas con el mismo salario. – No puede haber dos filas con igual salario y apellido Poner SELECT ALL es lo mismo que poner sólo SELECT (sin DISTINCT)
  24. 24. 24 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia UNION y UNION ALL INTERSECT e INTERSECT ALL EXCEPT y EXCEPT ALL • En SQL existen las operaciones UNION (∪), INTERSECT (∩) y EXCEPT (resta). • Por defecto las tuplas repetidas se eliminan del resultado • Usando UNION ALL se conservan las repeticiones • Se exige compatibilidad de unión (ver en tema anterior) • Números de proyecto donde participa Smith como trabajador o como jefe del departamento controlador: C4: SELECT NUMEROP FROM PROYECTO, DEPARTAMENTO, EMPLEADO WHERE NÚMD=NÚMEROD AND NSS_JEFE=NSS AND APELLIDO=‘Smith’ UNION SELECT NP FROM TRABAJA_EN, EMPLEADO WHERE NSSE=NSS AND APELLIDO=‘Smith’
  25. 25. 25 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Comparar subcadenas (LIKE en WHERE) • Empleados que viven en Houston, Texas: C12: SELECT NOMBRE, APELLIDO FROM EMPLEADO WHERE DIRECCIÓN LIKE ‘%Houston, TX%’ – Compara parte de una cadena de caracteres (DIRECCIÓN) – % sustituye a un nº arbitrario de caracteres – _ sustituye a un solo carácter • Empleados que nacieron en la década de 1950: C12A: SELECT NOMBRE, APELLIDO FROM EMPLEADO WHERE FECHA_NCTO LIKE ’195_ _ _ _ _ _ _’
  26. 26. 26 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Operaciones aritméticas: ‘+’, ‘-’, ‘*’, ‘/’ y operación de concatenación: ‘||’ • Nombre y salario de los empleados que trabajan en ‘ProductoX’ tras aumentarles el sueldo un 10% : C13: SELECT NOMBRE, APELLIDO, 1.1*SALARIO FROM EMPLEADO, TRABAJA_EN, PROYECTO WHERE NSS=NSSE AND NP=NÚMEROP AND NOMBREP=‘ProductoX’ – ‘+’, ‘-’,’*’ y ‘/’ son operadores aritméticos – ‘||’ concatena cadenas de caracteres. Ejemplo: SELECT ‘Nombre=‘ || NOMBRE – ‘+’, ‘-’ también sirven para sumar/restar a una fecha, hora o marca de tiempo, un intervalo compatible – Se puede calcular un intervalo como la diferencia entre fechas, horas o marcas de tiempo ¿Qué produce 1.1 * SALARIO cuando SALARIO vale NULL?
  27. 27. 27 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ordenación de tuplas (ORDER BY) • Empleados y proyectos donde trabajan, ordenados por departamento y, dentro de cada departamento, ordenados alfabéticamente por apellido y nombre : C15: SELECT NOMBRED, APELLIDO, NOMBRE, NOMBREP FROM DEPARTAMENTO, EMPLEADO, TRABAJA_EN, PROYECTO WHERE NÚMEROD=ND AND NSS=NSSE AND NP=NÚMEROP ORDER BY NOMBRED, APELLIDO, NOMBRE – Por defecto, el orden es ascendente – DESC indica orden descendente – ASC indica orden ascendente ORDER BY NOMBRED DESC, APELLIDO ASC, NOMBRE ASC
  28. 28. 28 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Operador BETWEEN y conjuntos explícitos de valores Operador BETWEEN: • Información de los empleados del departamento 5 cuyo salario está entre 30.000 y 40.000 C14: SELECT * FROM EMPLEADO WHERE (SALARIO BETWEEN 30000 AND 40000) AND ND=5 – La condición de WHERE es equivalente a: SALARIO >= 30000 AND SALARIO <= 40000 AND ND=5 Conjuntos explícitos de valores: • NSS de los empleados que trabajan en los proyectos 1, 2 o 3 C17: SELECT DISTINCT NSSE FROM TRABAJA_EN WHERE NP IN (1,2,3) – El conjunto explícito se encierra entre paréntesis • La consulta anterior utilizando BETWEEN: C14’: SELECT DISTINCT NSSE FROM TRABAJA_EN WHERE NÚMP BETWEEN 1 AND 3
  29. 29. 29 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia IS NULL e IS NOT NULL • Nombre y apellido de empleados sin supervisores C18: SELECT NOMBRE, APELLIDO FROM EMPLEADO WHERE NSS_SUPERV IS NULL – En lugar de = y ≠ se usa IS e IS NOT – SQL considera el valor nulo de diferente forma – Las tuplas con valores nulos en el atributo de reunión no se incluyen en el resultado (salvo en reunión externa) • Si pusiera WHERE NSS_SUPERV = NULL – Para las filas con NSS_SUPERV nulo se estaría comparando si NULL = NULL – Esta comparación NO devuelve cierto – Tampoco devuelve falso – La comparación devuelve NULL (UNKNOWN) • Cualquier cosa operada con NULL devuelve NULL (UNKNOWN) Una condición puede NO verificarse por FALSE o por NULL
  30. 30. 30 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Renombrar atributos del resultado con AS C8A: SELECT E.APELLIDO AS NOMBRE_EMPLEADO, S.APELLIDO AS NOMBRE_SUPERVISOR FROM EMPLEADO AS E, EMPLEADO AS S WHERE E.NSS_SUPERV = S.NSS – Cambia el nombre de cualquier columna (atributo) que aparezca en el resultado – Antes hemos visto que la construcción AS también sirve para declarar alias de tablas: FROM EMPLEADO E, ... FROM EMPLEADO AS E, ... FROM EMPLEADO AS E(NP, IN, AP, NSS, FN, DIR, SEX, SAL, NSSS, ND), ... SQL1 SQL2 SQL2
  31. 31. 31 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Tablas combinadas (INNER y NATURAL JOIN en FROM) • Nombre y dirección de los empleados del departa- mento de Investigación C1: SELECT NOMBRE, APELLIDO, DIRECCIÓN FROM EMPLEADO, DEPARTAMENTO WHERE NOMBRED=‘Investigación’ AND ND=NÚMEROD C1A: SELECT NOMBRE, APELLIDO, DIRECCIÓN FROM (EMPLEADO INNER JOIN DEPARTAMENTO ON ND=NÚMEROD) WHERE NOMBRED=‘Investigación’ – Este concepto se incorporó a SQL2 – La consulta se entiende más fácilmente, al evitar la mezcla de condiciones de |×| y σ en el WHERE – Se pueden especificar diferentes tipos de reunión: INNER JOIN (o JOIN) y NATURAL JOIN – También de reunión externa (que este curso NO usaremos): OUTER JOIN, LEFT [OUTER] JOIN, RIGHT [OUTER] JOIN y FULL [OUTER] JOIN – NO se pueden definir alias de tablas combinadas: FROM (EMPLEADO INNER JOIN DEPARTAMENTO ON ND=NÚMEROD) AS ED ...
  32. 32. 32 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Tablas combinadas (2) (INNER y NATURAL JOIN en FROM) Uso de NATURAL JOIN: C1B: SELECT NOMBRE, APELLIDO, DIRECCIÓN FROM (EMPLEADO NATURAL JOIN (DEPARTAMEN- TO AS DEPTO (NOMBRED, ND, NSSG, FECHAIG))) WHERE NOMBRED=‘Investigación’ – Renombra DEPARTAMENTO.NÚMEROD por ND – condición de reunión implícita: EMPLEADO.ND = DEPARTAMENTO.ND Anidamiento de INNER y de NATURAL JOIN: C2: SELECT NÚMERO, NÚMD, APELLIDO, DIRECCIÓN, FECHA_NCTO FROM PROYECTO, DEPARTAMENTO, EMPLEADO WHERE NÚMD=NÚMEROD AND NSS_JEFE=NSS AND LOCALIZACIÓNP=‘Stafford’ C2A:SELECT NÚMEROP, NÚMD, APELLIDO, DIRECCIÓN FECHA_NCTO FROM (PROYECTO INNER JOIN DEPARTAMENTO ON NÚMD=NÚMEROD) INNER JOIN EMPLEADO ON NSS_JEFE=NSS WHERE LOCALIZACIÓNP=‘Stafford’
  33. 33. 33 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Funciones agregadas y de agrupación • COUNT (cuenta), SUM (suma), MAX (máximo), MIN (mínimo), AVG (media) – El argumento de una función agregada puede ser una expresión: AVG(1.1*SALARIO) – MAX y MIN se pueden aplicar a atributos NO numéricos (con orden total en el dominio) • Suma de los salarios de todos los empleados, junto a los salarios máximo, mínimo y medio: C19: SELECT SUM(SALARIO), MAX(SALARIO), MIN(SALARIO), AVG(SALARIO) FROM EMPLEADO NOMBREP EMPLEADO Franklin John Alicia Jennifer Ramesh Joyce Ahmad James SALARIO ND 15.000 NULL 10.000 20.000 10.000 10.000 20.000 20.000 5 5 4 4 5 5 4 1 ... ... ... NOMBRED NÚMEROD DEPARTAMENTO Investigación Administración Dirección 5 4 1 SUM(SA- LARIO) MAX(SA- LARIO) 105.000 20.000 MIN(SA- LARIO) 10.000 AVG(SAL- ARIO) 15.000 C19:
  34. 34. 34 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Funciones agregadas y de agrupación (2) • Suma de los salarios de los empleados del departamen- to de ‘Investigación’, junto a los salarios máximo, mínimo y medio del mismo: C20: SELECT SUM(SALARIO), MAX(SALARIO), MIN(SALARIO), AVG(SALARIO) FROM EMPLEADO INNER JOIN DEPARTAMENTO ON ND=NÚMEROD WHERE NOMBRED=‘Investigación’ • Cuántos empleados hay en la compañía y cuántos en el departamento ‘Investigación’: C21: SELECT COUNT(*) FROM EMPLEADO C22: SELECT COUNT(*) FROM EMPLEADO INNER JOIN DEPARTAMENTO ON ND=NÚMEROD WHERE NOMBRED=‘Investigación’ SUM(SA- LARIO) MAX(SA- LARIO) 35.000 15.000 MIN(SA- LARIO) 10.000 AVG(SAL- ARIO) 11.666 C20: 35.000 / 3 35.000 / 3 NOMBREP EMPLEADO Franklin John Alicia Jennifer Ramesh Joyce Ahmad James SALARIO ND 15.000 NULL 10.000 20.000 10.000 10.000 20.000 20.000 5 5 4 4 5 5 4 1 ... ... ... NOMBRED NÚMEROD DEPARTAMENTO Investigación Administración Dirección 5 4 1 * se refiere a tuplas * se refiere a tuplas COUNT(*) 8 C21: COUNT(*) 4 C22:
  35. 35. 35 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Funciones agregadas y de agrupación (3) • Cuántos valores de salario diferentes hay: C23: SELECT COUNT(DISTINCT SALARIO) FROM EMPLEADO • Cuántos valores de salario hay (con repeticiones): C23’: SELECT COUNT(SALARIO) FROM EMPLEADO • Cuántos empleados hay: C23’’: SELECT COUNT(*) FROM EMPLEADO Cuenta las filas con salario NO nulo COUNT(DISTINCT SALARIO) 3 C23: COUNT( SALARIO) 7 C23’: COUNT( *) 8 C23’’: Cuenta todas las filas de la tabla NO cuenta los valores nulos ¿Qué ocurre cuando todos los salarios valen NULL? ¿Qué ocurre cuando la tabla está vacía? NOMBREP EMPLEADO Franklin John Alicia Jennifer Ramesh Joyce Ahmad James SALARIO ND 15.000 NULL 10.000 20.000 10.000 10.000 20.000 20.000 NULL 5 4 4 5 5 4 1 ... ...
  36. 36. 36 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Atributos de agrupación: GROUP BY • Obtener cada número de departamento junto a su número de empleados y salario medio: C24: SELECT ND, COUNT(*), AVG(SALARIO) FROM EMPLEADO GROUP BY ND – En GROUP BY está el/los atributo/s de agrupación – NO confundir GROUP BY y ORDER BY (que ordena) – Todos los atributos de SELECT deben estar en GROUP BY – Los atributos de GROUP BY no es obligatorio que estén en SELECT – Se suelen poner en SELECT algunos/todos los de GROUP BY Fig. 8.4 (a) NOMBREP EMPLEADO Juan Jon Rosa Ana SALARIO ND 10 NULL 10 10 NULL NULL 5 5 ... ... NULL 5 ND 2 2 10 10 COUNT(*) AVG(SALARIO) NOMBREP EMPLEADO Franklin John Alicia Jennifer Ramesh Joyce Ahmad James SALARIO ND 15.000 30.000 10.000 20.000 10.000 10.000 20.000 20.000 5 5 4 4 5 5 4 1 ... ... 5 4 1 ND 4 3 1 16.250 16.666 20.000 COUNT(*) AVG(SALARIO) C24: C24: Los valores nulos forman su propio grupo
  37. 37. 37 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Atributos de agrupación: GROUP BY (2) • Obtener por cada proyecto su número y nombre junto al número de empleados que trabajan en él C25: SELECT NÚMEROP, NOMBREP, COUNT(*) FROM PROYECTO INNER JOIN TRABAJA_EN ON NÚMEROP=NP GROUP BY NÚMEROP, NOMBREP PROYECTO INNER JOIN TRABAJA_EN ON NÚMEROP=NP : NP HORAS 2 1 3 1 2 2 3 10 30 20 10 10 30 30 20 20 7.5 32.5 40.0 20.0 20.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 30.0 10.0 10.0 35.0 5.0 20.0 15.0 nulo ... NÚMEROP 2 1 3 1 2 2 3 10 30 20 10 10 30 30 20 20 NOMBREP ProductoY ProductoX ProductoZ ProductoX ProductoY ProductoY ProductoZ Automatización Nuevos beneficios Reorganización Automatización Automatización Nuevos beneficios Nuevos beneficios Reorganización Reorganización NÚMEROP 1 NOMBREPR ProductoX COUNT(*) 2 2 ProductoY 3 3 ProductoZ 2 10 Automatización 3 20 Reorganización 3 30 Nuevos beneficios 3 C25: En C25, ¿se puede eliminar NOMBREP del GROUP BY? Agrupación por varios atributos
  38. 38. 38 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia GROUP BY con ORDER BY • Obtener por cada proyecto su número y nombre junto al número de empleados que trabajan en él, ordenado ascendentemente por el número de empleados C25’: SELECT NÚMEROP, NOMBREP, COUNT(*) FROM PROYECTO INNER JOIN TRABAJA_EN ON NÚMEROP=NP GROUP BY NÚMEROP, NOMBREP ORDER BY COUNT(*) ASC • Si se renombran los atributos del resultado con AS, el nuevo nombre NO se puede usar en ORDER BY (en general, no sólo con funciones agregadas): C25’: SELECT NÚMEROP, NOMBREP, COUNT(*) AS NUM_EMP FROM PROYECTO INNER JOIN TRABAJA_EN ON NÚMEROP=NP GROUP BY NÚMEROP, NOMBREP ORDER BY NUM_EMP ASC NO se puede usar el nuevo nombre (AS) del atributo del resultado en ORDER BY
  39. 39. 39 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Constructor de valor de tupla • Una sola comparación incluye todos los valores de dos tuplas: WHERE (NOMBRE,EDAD,ESTADO_CIVIL) = (“José María”, 18, ‘S’) WHERE NOMBRE= “José María” AND EDAD=18 AND ESTADO_CIVIL=‘S’ WHERE (C1, C2, C3) < (T1, T2, T3) WHERE C1<T1 OR (C1=T1 AND C2<T2) OR (C1=T1 AND C2=T2 AND C3<T3)
  40. 40. 40 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Análisis de consultas SQL SELECT <atributos y funciones> FROM <tablas> [WHERE <condición>] [GROUP BY <atributos agrupación>] [ORDER BY <atributos ordenación>] • Una consulta SQL se evalúa conceptualmente así: – Primero FROM, seguido de WHERE, en tercer lugar GROUP BY y por último ORDER BY – Si no hay GROUP BY ni ORDER BY, para cada combinación de tuplas (una de cada tabla de FROM), se evalúa la condición de WHERE. Si es cierta se colocan en el resultado los valores correspondientes a los atributos del SELECT. – Esta NO es una forma eficiente de implementar una consulta SQL. Así pues, cada SGBD tiene rutinas para optimizar la evaluación. También hay HAVING, que este curso no estudiaremos
  41. 41. 41 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Análisis de consultas SQL (2) • En SQL hay varias alternativas para especificar la misma consulta : – Ventaja: el programador elige la técnica que le resulte más cómoda. – Desde el punto de vista de optimización de consultas, conviene que las consultas tengan el menor anidamiento y el menor ordenamiento implícito posible. – Desventaja: el programador puede desconocer cuál es la técnica más eficiente en cada caso – Idealmente, el SGBD debería procesar la consulta de la misma manera sin importar cómo se haya escrito. – En la práctica esto resulta muy difícil, y es conveniente que el usuario sea consciente de qué construcciones tienen un costo más elevado que otras.
  42. 42. 42 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Características adicionales de SQL • Especificación de vistas (CREATE VIEW) • Especificación de restricciones de integridad generales (CREATE ASSERTION) • Concesión y revocación de privilegios (GRANT y REVOKE) • Sentencias SQL en lenguajes de programación: – Metodología para insertarlas. – Ligaduras con varios lenguajes de programación. – El concepto de cursor para recorrer el resultado de las consultas. • Instrucciones de control de transacciones. • Cada SGBD contará con un conjunto de instrucciones para especificar parámetros de diseño físico: – Se denomina LDA, o lenguaje de definición de almacenamiento – Las primeras versiones de SQL tenían instrucciones para crear índices, pero se eliminaron porque no aparecían en el nivel del esquema conceptual. • Operadores CASE, NULLIF, COALESCE, CAST
  43. 43. 43 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicios
  44. 44. 44 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL EMPRESA (8.13 (7.18) Elmasri/Navathe 02) Sobre el esquema de BD de la figura 7.7 (ver pg. siguiente): a) Empleados del departamento 5 que trabajan más de 10 horas/semana en el proyecto ‘Producto X’ b) Empleados con un dependiente con su mismo nombre de pila c) Empleados cuyo jefe directo es Franklin Wong d) Nombre de cada proyecto junto al número total de horas trabajadas por los empleados en él. e) Nombres de todos los empleados que trabajan en cada uno de los proyectos f) Empleados que no trabajan en ningún proyecto g) Nombre de cada departamento junto al salario medio de los empleados asignados al mismo h) Salario medio de las empleadas de la compañía i) Nombre y dirección de los empleados que trabajan en algún proyecto situado en Houston pero departamento no está situado allí j) Jefes de departamento sin dependientes 8.14 b) Número de empleados de sexo masculino de cada departamento NO: división NO: anidados
  45. 45. 45 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL EMPRESA (2) (8.13 Elmasri/Navathe 02) Figura 7.7 restricciones de integridad referencial representadas en el esquema de la base de datos relacional EMPRESA NOMBRED NÚMEROD NSS_JEFE FECHA_INIC_JEFE DEPARTAMENTO LOCALIZACIONES_DEPT NÚMEROD LOCALIZACIÓND PROYECTO NOMBREP NÚMEROP LOCALIZACIÓNP NÚMD TRABAJA_EN NSSE NP HORAS DEPENDIENTE NSSE NOMBRE_DEPENDIENTE SEXO FECHA_NCTO PARENTESCO NOMBRE INIC APELLIDO NSS FECHA_NCTO DIRECCIÓN SEXO SALARIO NSS_SUPERV ND EMPLEADO ... ...
  46. 46. 46 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL BIBLIOTECA (8.11 (7.23) Elmasri/Navathe 02) a) Número de copias de la tribu perdida en la sucursal de ‘Sharpstown’. b) Identificador de sucursal y número de copias del libro ‘La tribu Perdida’ en cada una de las sucursales. c) Lectores sin libros en préstamo. d) Título del libro, nombre y dirección del lector de los préstamos de la sucursal de ‘Sharpstown’ con fecha de devolución la de hoy. e) Por cada sucursal: nombre y total de ejemplares de libro en préstamo. f) Para los lectores con más de 5 libros en préstamo, obtener su nombre, dirección y nº de libros. g) Por cada libro escrito (o coescrito) por ‘Stephen King’, obtener su título y el nº de copias en la sucursal ‘Central’. IdLibro Título NombreEditorial LIBRO Nombre Dirección Teléfono EDITORIAL IdLibro IdSucursal NúmCopias COPIAS_LIBRO IdLibro NombreAutor AUTORES_LIBROS IdSucursal NombreSucursal Dirección SUCURSAL_BIBLIOTECA NúmTarjeta Nombre Dirección LECTOR Teléfono Figura 7.20: Esquema de BDR para la BD BIBLIOTECA IdLibro IdSucursal NúmTarjeta PRÉSTAMOS FechaSale FechaDevol ... ... NO: HAVING
  47. 47. 47 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicios consultas SQL BIBLIOTECA (2) h) Tiempo medio que duran los préstamos de libros (en conjunto). i) Tiempo medio que duraron los préstamos de libros (en conjunto) que se prestaron el año 2002. j) Número total de préstamos, número de socios de la biblioteca que han tomado libros en préstamo y número medio de libros que han tomado en préstamo los socios. k) Número medio de copias por libro de la biblioteca “central” (en conjunto) l) Número de socio junto al número de préstamos que ha tomado hasta el momento, ordenado por número de préstamos m) Identificador de libro junto al número de veces actualmente en préstamo n) Identificadores de cada libro y sucursal junto al número de veces que ha sido prestado el libro en la sucursal. o) Para cada libro: identificador de libro y número de autores. p) Para cada libro: título y número de autores. q) Para cada día del mes pasado en el que hubiera préstamos, número de libros distintos que se prestaron ese día.
  48. 48. 48 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL UNIVERSIDAD (8.16 Elmasri/Navathe 02) a) Nombres de los alumnos de 4º de la carrera ‘CC’ b) Nombre de los cursos impartidos por el profesor ‘King’ en los años 1998 y 99 c) Para cada sección impartida por el profesor ‘King’, obtener el número de curso, semestre, año y número de alumnos que se matricularon en esa sección. d) Nombre y boletín de notas de los alumnos de 5º de la carrera ‘CC’. El boletín incluye el nombre y número del curso, las horas-crédito, el semestre, el año y las notas de los cursos concluidos por el alumno. e) Nombre y carrera de los estudiantes calificados con nota ‘A’ en todos sus cursos. f) Nombre y carrera de los estudiantes que NO tengan nota ‘A’ en ningún curso. Nombre NúmAlumno Grado NombreCurso ALUMNO NúmCurso HorasCrédito CURSO IdentSección NúmCurso Semestre SECCION NúmCurso NúmRequisito REQUISITO NúmAlumno IdentSección Nota INFORME_ CALIFICACIONES Carrera Departamento Año Profesor
  49. 49. 49 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL BANCOS Sobre el esquema que aparece en la siguiente página: a) Código de banco y DNI de cliente, para todos aquellos clientes que tienen cuenta en más de una sucursal del banco, ordenada por código de banco y DNI b) Nombre de banco, número de sucursal, préstamo medio y número de TAE diferentes en la sucursal, ordenado descendentemente por préstamo medio. c) DNI y nombre de clientes que tienen solicitado algún préstamo igual o superior a 60.000 €, en sucursales de la calle Urbieta de Donostia d) Nombre del banco y media de los TAE ofrecidos en sus sucursales a clientes de Donostia, para aquellos bancos cuyo código comienza por ‘011’ y donde los préstamos sean de un importe superior a 60.000 €. El resultado deberá estar ordenado crecientemente por media de TAE. e) Todos los datos de clientes y código del banco donde tienen solicitado préstamo, para aquellos clientes que tengan algún préstamo en sucursales de Donostia pero que no tengan cuentas en el mismo banco donde tienen el préstamo.
  50. 50. 50 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL BANCOS (2) Código Nombre NúmCta BANCO Interés Saldo CUENTA NúmPrés TAE Importe PRÉSTAMO DNI Nombre CLIENTE NúmCta DNI CUENTA_CLIENTE Banco Banco NúmSucursal NúmSucursal Dir Tfno Banco NúmSucursal Ciudad SUCURSAL NúmPrés DNI PRÉSTAMO_CLIENTE BDR correspondiente al esquema ER de la figura 3.17 Salvo que se ha añadido el atributo Ciudad a SUCURSAL y se ha cambiado el atributo Dir de BANCO a SUCURSAL Dir
  51. 51. 51 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: consultas SQL BIBLIOTECA-2 Escribe las siguientes consultas SQL sobre la BD anterior: a) Pares de títulos distintos del área de informática sacados en préstamo por el mismo socio. Posible salida: b) Lista de pares ordenados de bibliotecas que tengan ejemplares de libros de la misma área. Por ejemplo, si las bibliotecas A, B y C tienen libros de informática y las bibliotecas A y C de filosofía, deberán aparecer: <A,B,Informática>, <A,C,Informática>, <A,C,Filosofía>, <B,A,Informática>, <B,C,Informática>, ... EJEMPLAR SOCIO BIBLIOTECA ESTA_EN PRESTAMO FechaPréstamo Día Mes Año (0,N) (1,1) (0,N) (0,N) COD_BIB FACULTAD TFNO BIBLIOTECARIA BIBLIOTECA COD_EJE TÍTULO AUTOREDITORIAL EJEMPLAR ÁREA COD_BIB DNI NOM_SOCIO TFNO CIUDAD SOCIO CARRERA DNI COD_EJE DÍA MES PRÉSTAMO AÑO DIAS_PRESTADO Puede haber varios ejemplares con el mismo título título título “Fundamentos de BD” “BD:, ¡Qué gozada!” “Fundamentos de BD” “SQL para novatos” “BD:, ¡Qué gozada!” “Fundamentos de BD”
  52. 52. 52 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: definición y actualización SQL de ITINERARIOS (1,1) (0,N) (1,N) (1,1) VEHICULO PAIS ITINERARIO CIUDAD Por donde pasa V_I P_C De donde A donde Cod-bast Clase Marca Matricula Fecha Orden Moneda Nombre Codigo Dieta Cod_iti Nombre Cod-c Habit a) Completa las instrucciones de creación de la BD para el esquema ER anterior (ver páginas siguientes). b) Incluir el itinerario (111, 50000, 95, 141) que sale de Sevilla (95, "Sevilla", 500000, 34) y llega a Friburgo (141, "Friburgo", 300000, 49), pasando por Zaragoza (93, "Zaragoza", 450000, 34), París (16, "París", 6000000, 33) y Karlstadt (148, "Karlstadt", 200000, 49). Los países correspondientes son España (34, "España", "Peseta"), Francia (33, "Francia", "Franco") y Alemania (49, "Alemania", "Marco"). Ninguno de los datos está en la BD. c) Todos los itinerarios que pasan por Sevilla (solo pasar, no salir o llegar) se han desviado por Córdoba. Los datos de Córdoba (957, “Córdoba”, 134000, 34) no están en la BD. d) El vehículo con nº de bastidor 3 ha tenido un accidente y lo han llevado a la chatarra. Se ha cambiado el vehículo a los itinerarios donde figuraba por (345, "Renault", "BI-9999-XX", "Express"), que no está aún en la BD. (1,N) (1,1) (1,N) (0,N) (0,N) (1,N)
  53. 53. 53 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: definición y actualización SQL de ITINERARIOS (2) CREATE TABLE VEHICULO ( Cod-bastINTEGER NOT NULL, Marca VARCHAR (15), Matricula VARCHAR (8) NOT NULL, Clase VARCHAR (8), PRIMARY KEY (Cod-bast), UNIQUE (Matrícula)); CREATE TABLE PAIS ( Codigo INTEGER NOT NULL, Nombre VARCHAR (15) NOT NULL, Moneda VARCHAR (10), CREATE TABLE ITINERARIO ( Cod-iti INTEGER NOT NULL, Dieta INTEGER, Cod-dedonde INTEGER, Cod-adonde INTEGER, PRIMARY KEY (Cod-iti), FOREIGN KEY (Cod-dedonde) REFERENCES CIUDAD (Cod-c) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE, FOREIGN KEY (Cod-adonde) REFERENCES CIUDAD (Cod-c) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE); CREATE TABLE CIUDAD ( Cod-c INTEGER NOT NULL, Nombre VARCHAR (15) NOT NULL, Habit INTEGER, Codigo INTEGER,
  54. 54. 54 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: definición y actualización SQL de ITINERARIOS (3) CREATE TABLE VEHI-ITINE ( Cod-bastINTEGER NOT NULL, Cod-iti INTEGER NOT NULL, Fecha DATE, PRIMARY KEY (Cod-bast, Cod-iti), FOREIGN KEY (Cod-bast) REFERENCES VEHICULO (Cod-bast) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE, FOREIGN KEY (Cod-iti ) REFERENCES ITINERARIO (Cod-iti) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE); CREATE TABLE POR-DONDE ( Cod-iti INTEGER NOT NULL, Cod-c INTEGER NOT NULL, Orden INTEGER, FOREIGN KEY (Cod-c) REFERENCES CIUDAD (Cod-c) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE);
  55. 55. 55 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: análisis de restricciones de integridad en BANCOS Analizar todas las R.I. violadas por cada operación cuando se ejecuta sobre la BD de la figura de la siguiente página: a) INSERT INTO CUENTA VALUES (7, 7, 20000, null, null) b) INSERT INTO CLIENTE VALUES (123, Pepi, null, null) c) INSERT INTO CUENTA-CLIENTE VALUES (4, null) d) INSERT INTO CUENTA VALUES (10, 4, 100000, 2, 3) e) DELETE FROM CLIENTE WHERE DNI=999 f) DELETE FROM CUENTA-CLIENTE WHERE NCta=0 and DNI>000 g) UPDATE CUENTA-CLIENTE SET NCta=5, DNI=111 WHERE NCta=0 and DNI=111 h) UPDATE CUENTA-CLIENTE SET NCta=3, DNI=222 WHERE NCta=0 i) UPDATE CLIENTE SET Nombre=‘Ataulfo A.’ WHERE DNI>888 j) UPDATE CUENTA SET Banco=2, NSuc=2 WHERE NCta=0 k) UPDATE CUENTA SET Banco=2 WHERE Banco=1 l) UPDATE CUENTA SET Banco=null, NSuc=null WHERE Banco=1 m) UPDATE CUENTA SET Banco=null WHERE NCta=3
  56. 56. 56 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Ejercicio: análisis de restricciones de integridad en BANCOS (2) Código Nombre 1 BBVA 2 Santander 2101 Kutxa 2102 BBK Dir Gran Vía, 17 Espolón, 1 Garibai, 6 Salaberría, 3 BANCO Banco NSuc 1 1 1 2 1 3 2 1 Ciudad Bilbao S. Sebastián Vitoria Santander SUCURSAL 2 2 S. Sebastián 2101 1 S. Sebastián 2101 2 Pasajes 2102 1 Bilbao 2102 2 Sestao 2102 3 Portugalete DNI Nombre 111 Juan 222 Pedro 333 Gaizka 444 Luisa Dir Legazpi, 1 Guridi, 5 Lardizabal, 1 Nagusia, 2 CLIENTE 555 Ceferina Elkano, 3 666 Yolanda Av. Madrid, 9 777 Segismundo H. Cortés, 9 888 Ataulfo Cervantes, 1 999 Teodorico Velázquez, 7 000 Atenea Sorolla, 13 Tfno 111111 222222 333333 444444 555555 666666 777777 888888 999999 101010 NCta Interés 1 1 2 1 3 1 4 2 Saldo 20000 30000 40000 30000 CUENTA 5 2 40000 6 3 50000 7 3 60000 8 3 60000 9 4 70000 0 4 80000 Banco 1 1 1 2 2 2101 2101 2102 2102 2102 NSuc 1 2 3 1 2 1 2 1 2 3 PRÉSTAMO- CLIENTE NPresDNI 0 111 0 000 1 111 2 111 2 222 3 111 3 333 4 111 4 444 5 111 5 555 6 111 6 666 7 111 7 777 8 111 8 888 9 111 9 999 PRÉSTAMO NPres TAE 1 10 2 10 3 10 4 20 Importe 200000 300000 400000 300000 5 20 400000 6 30 500000 7 30 600000 8 30 600000 9 40 700000 0 40 800000 Banco 1 1 1 2 2 2101 2101 2102 2102 2102 NSuc 1 2 3 1 2 1 2 1 2 3 CE CE CE CE CE NCta DNI 0 111 0 222 0 555 0 000 CUENTA- CLIENTE 1 111 2 111 2 222 3 111 3 333 4 111 4 222 4 444 5 111 5 555 6 111 6 222 6 333 6 666 7 111 7 777 8 111 8 222 8 444 8 888 9 111 9 333 9 999 ... ... CE CE CE CE
  57. 57. 57 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Junio 00 a) Obtener el nombre científico, hábitat y esperanza de vida de las mariposas de la colección de José Mari Poza ordenadas por esperanza de vida. Hay que asegurarse de que sólo se obtiene una tupla por mariposa (y no por cada ejemplar de la misma). b) Obtener el nombre científico y esperanza de vida de todas las mariposas que tienen algún ejemplar de mayor tamaño que el ejemplar número 5 de la mariposa con nombre científico Papilio macaon perteneciente a la colección de José Mari Poza. Nombre Características NombreCientífico Origen Hábitat EsperanzaVida DNI Nombre Dirección Tfno Código Ubicación PrecioEstimado Número Procedencia Tamaño NombreCientífico NomEspecie CódColección EsPrincipal Nombre Código MejorEjemplar NombreCientífico Color Especie Mariposa Persona Colección Ejemplar EspecieColección ColoresMariposa CódColección
  58. 58. 58 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Septiembre 00 a) Obtener el DNI, nombre y edad de dueños de casas particulares, con la peculiaridad de que todas sus casas (las que posee) están situadas en una Zona Urbana cuya categoría es de “lujo”. b) Obtener DNI, nombre y edad de las personas que viven en un piso de menos m2 que algún piso que cumpla al mismo tiempo las dos condiciones siguientes: a) Esté situado en otro bloque distinto. b) Ese otro bloque pertenezca a una Zona Urbana de categoría “Residencial”. c) Obtener datos de los pisos habitados por personas de más de 60 años y situados en un Bloque de Casas que no supere los 10 pisos. Por cada piso queremos obtener la calle y número donde se encuentra, además de la siguiente información: – “Piso pequeño” si tiene menos de 50 m2 – “Piso mediano” si tiene entre 50 y 75 m2 – “Piso grande” si tiene más de 75 m2 ZonaUrbana BloqueCasas CasaParticular Piso Persona PoseeC PoseeP NombreZona Categoría Calle Número Npisos NombreZona Número M2 NombreZona Calle Número Planta Puerta M2 DNI Nombre Edad NúmCasa NombreZona Calle NúmBloque Planta DNI NúmCasa NombreZona DNI Calle NúmBloque Planta Puerta Puerta
  59. 59. 59 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Junio 01 a) Media de tiempo que se tarda en servir cada uno de los productos especiales a ser consumidos en el local (y no en el domicilio). b) Considera los artículos de tipo “pizza” que llevan “pimiento”. Se desea conocer todos los datos de productos especiales que se basan en tales artículos y llevan “champiñón” entre los ingredientes para el producto especial. c) Dirección de aquellos domicilios que hayan solicitado pedidos de artículos con precios superiores al artículo de nombre “Pizza 3 quesos” Artículo Nom Art Tipo Precio Tam año Ingrediente Nom Ingr Precio Pedido Núm eroFechaHoraPedidoHoraServido Dom icilio Tfno Dirección ProductoEspecial NomArt Nom Prd Art_Ingr NomArt NomIngr Prd_Ingr NomArt NomPrdNomIngr Ped_Art Número NomArt Cantidad Ped_Prd NúmeroNomArt Cantidad NomPrd Tfno Sum inistrador
  60. 60. 60 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Septiembre 01 a) Para cada película de género policiaco obtener su título y el número total de premios que se le han concedido. b) Nombres de los cines, con alguna sala de aforo igual o superior a 100 butacas, que no han proyectado la película premiada con la categoría “mejor actriz” del año 2001. c) Obtener los nombres de los distintos actores que han participado en películas dirigidas por una persona que haya conseguido el premio al “mejor director” del festival en alguna ocasión. Queremos los actores participantes en cualquier película dirigida por esa persona, no sólo en las premiadas al mejor director. Película Cine Persona CódigoTítuloGénero Nom Dirección Tfno Nom bre Sexo Prem io Sala Producida Código Nombre Actor Código Nombre Dirigida Código Nombre Proyectada Código Nom Número Prem Pers Categoría Nombre FechaInicioFechaFin Categoría Euros Código Año Año Nacionalidad Nom Núm ero Aforo
  61. 61. 61 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Junio 02 a) Buscando casualidades que se hayan producido en el mundial, deseamos obtener los nombres de aquellos jugadores (JUGADOR.Nombre contiene el nombre seguido del apellido) cuyo nombre de pila comience por “Carlos” y se hayan hospedado en el hotel del mismo nombre (“Carlos”), además de los nombres de aquellos jugadores que cumplían años el día de la inauguración (el 31/05/2002). b) Mostrar, junto al nombre de cada país participante en el mundial, el número total de sus jugadores que hayan pasado al menos un control antidopaje. Téngase en cuenta que un mismo jugador ha podido pasar varios controles y deseamos contar el número de jugadores (NO el número de controles realizados a los jugadores de un país). Se desea que el resultado quede ordenado alfabéticamente por nombre de país de forma descendente. c) Para aquellos equipos tales que entre dos de sus jugadores hayan marcado más de la mitad de los goles totales del equipo, se desea obtener el código del equipo, los nombres de ambos jugadores, el total de goles del equipo y los goles que ha marcado cada uno de los dos jugadores. No queremos que una misma pareja de jugadores aparezca repetida en el resultado (el primer jugador deberá ser menor alfabéticamente que el segundo). Por ejemplo: a) ESP, Gaizka Mendieta, Raul González, 25, 10, 5 b) FRA, Francois Republique, Zinedine Zidane, 24, 9, 9 Resultado Código_E1Código_E2 Fecha PARTIDO Código_H Dirección Teléfono HOTEL DNI Club CLUBES_AÑO DNI Fecha Lugar CONTROL_ANTIDOPAJE Total_Goles Código_E País Camiseta EQUIPO FechaN DNI Nombre JUGADOR Goles Árbitro Código_E1Código_E2Fecha ÁRBITRO Código_E Código_E NºHabitaciones Nombre Resultado Código_E1Código_E2 Fecha PARTIDO Código_H Dirección Teléfono HOTEL DNI Club CLUBES_AÑO DNI Fecha Lugar CONTROL_ANTIDOPAJE Total_Goles Código_E País Camiseta EQUIPO FechaN DNI Nombre JUGADOR Goles Árbitro Código_E1Código_E2Fecha ÁRBITRO Código_E Código_E NºHabitaciones Nombre
  62. 62. 62 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Septiembre 02 a) Obtener el nombre de los alumnos que viajan en autobuses contratados por centros universitarios distintos a donde estudian, junto al nombre de su pueblo, la compañía del autobús y la fecha de inscripción del alumno en el autobús. Si el autobús no pertenece a ninguna compañía tendrá que figurar en vez de la compañía el código del centro. Si todavía no figurase en la BD el centro que contrata al autobús deberá aparecer en su lugar la matrícula. Las filas del resultado deberán aparecer ordenadas por nombre de pueblo y las que tengan el mismo nombre de pueblo ordenadas por fecha de inscripción. Téngase en cuenta que un alumno puede viajar en varios autobuses de estas características y que el resultado deberá recoger cada alumno junto a cada autobús en el que viaja que cumpla las condiciones anteriores. b) Obtener el listado de las paradas (Cód_Pueblo, Calle) por las que pasan los autobuses que tienen alguna parada en “Beasain” y los ha contratado el centro de código “IFSS”. c) Obtener para cada centro su nombre y el número de alumnos matriculados en él que viajan en algún autobús que: – Figura en la BD como ya contratado por algún centro (suponer que pueden figurar en la BD autobuses que no están todavía contratados). – Realiza alguna parada en la calle “Gorosabel” del pueblo de código “TLS”. – Cuenta con más de 40 plazas. C E N T R O C ód_C entro N om bre D irección A U T O B Ú S M atrícula N _A sientos C om pañía C ód_C entro A L U M N O D N I N om bre C ód_P ueblo C ód_C entro C U R S O D N I Id_C urso P U E B L O N om bre C ód_P ueblo P rovincia P A R A D A C alle C ód_P ueblo P A R A _E N C alle C ód_P ueblo M atrícula V IA JA _E N D N I M atrícula F echa_Inscripción C E N T R O C ód_C entro N om bre D irección A U T O B Ú S M atrícula N _A sientos C om pañía C ód_C entro A L U M N O D N I N om bre C ód_P ueblo C ód_C entro C U R S O D N I Id_C urso C E N T R O C ód_C entro N om bre D irección C E N T R O C ód_C entro N om bre D irección C ód_C entro N om bre D irección A U T O B Ú S M atrícula N _A sientos C om pañía C ód_C entro A U T O B Ú S M atrícula N _A sientos C om pañía C ód_C entro M atrícula N _A sientos C om pañía C ód_C entro A L U M N O D N I N om bre C ód_P ueblo C ód_C entro A L U M N O D N I N om bre C ód_P ueblo C ód_C entro D N I N om bre C ód_P ueblo C ód_C entro C U R S O D N I Id_C urso C U R S O D N I Id_C urso D N I Id_C urso P U E B L O N om bre C ód_P ueblo P rovincia P A R A D A C alle C ód_P ueblo P A R A _E N C alle C ód_P ueblo M atrícula V IA JA _E N D N I M atrícula F echa_Inscripción P U E B L O N om bre C ód_P ueblo P rovincia P U E B L O N om bre C ód_P ueblo P rovincia N om bre C ód_P ueblo P rovincia P A R A D A C alle C ód_P ueblo P A R A D A C alle C ód_P ueblo C alle C ód_P ueblo P A R A _E N C alle C ód_P ueblo M atrícula P A R A _E N C alle C ód_P ueblo M atrícula C alle C ód_P ueblo M atrícula V IA JA _E N D N I M atrícula F echa_Inscripción V IA JA _E N D N I M atrícula F echa_Inscripción
  63. 63. 63 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia Junio 03 a) DNI y Dirección, sin tuplas repetidas en el resultado, de aquellos alumnos que hayan rellenado fichas de petición de apuntes de al menos dos asignaturas distintas. b) Indica por cada copistería (NIF) y asignatura (IdAsignatura) cuál es la facturación pendiente de pago por los alumnos de la asignatura. C O PIST E R ÍA A L U M N O IdA signatura Tem a N úm eroH ojas IdA signatura Tem a N úm eroH ojas A PU N T E S A SIG N A T U R A C U R SA FIC H A IdA signatura D N I IdA signatura D N I D irección C lave D N I D irección C lave D N I D irección N IF Precio D irección N IF Precio C arrera IdA signatura C urso N IF C arrera IdA signatura C urso N IF D N I IdA signatura Tem a N úm eroC opias FechaR ecogida FechaPetición D N I IdA signatura Tem a N úm eroC opias FechaR ecogida FechaPetición
  64. 64. 64 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia a) DNI, nombre y dirección de las personas solicitantes de algún permiso de obra asignado a un aparejador de la plantilla de “Aduna” (donde “Aduna” es el nombre de un municipio). b) Obtener el nombre del aparejador y a cuántos inmuebles distintos ha denegado algún permiso de obra. Sólo queremos tener en cuenta aquellos permisos de obra donde el inmueble haya obtenido otro permiso de obra, solicitado con posterioridad y con el mismo presupuesto (el aparejador que acepta el permiso NO tiene por qué ser el mismo que el que lo denegó previamente). Septiembre 03 APAREJADOR MUNICIPIO INMUEBLE PERMISO PERSONA TRABAJA N_Identificación Nombre Tfno NombreMunicipio Nombre Tfno Dirección N_Propiedad Tipo Dirección NombreMunicipio DNI N_Propiedad Descripción FechaPetición DNI N_Identificación FechaAsignación Presupuesto FechaResolución EstáConcedido DNI Nombre Dirección NombreMunicipio N_Identificación ... ... M2 PETICIÓN N_Propiedad DNI Dominio booleano
  65. 65. 65 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia c) Obtener la descripción, nº de propiedad y el presupuesto máximo para aquellos permisos de obra que cumplen: – El permiso está concedido, su campo descripción tiene como valor “cerramiento” y corresponde a un inmueble de “Lasarte” de menos de 60 m2. Junto a tuplas con los mismos campos, para aquellos permisos de obra que cumplen: – El permiso está concedido, el campo descripción tiene como valor “fachada” y está asignado a un aparejador de la plantilla de “Lasarte” Septiembre 03 APAREJADOR MUNICIPIO INMUEBLE PERMISO PERSONA TRABAJA N_Identificación Nombre Tfno NombreMunicipio Nombre Tfno Dirección N_Propiedad Tipo Dirección NombreMunicipio DNI N_Propiedad Descripción FechaPetición DNI N_Identificación FechaAsignación Presupuesto FechaResolución EstáConcedido DNI Nombre Dirección NombreMunicipio N_Identificación ... ... M2 PETICIÓN N_Propiedad DNI Dominio booleano
  66. 66. 66 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia a) Obtener la clasificación general de la vuelta, es decir, el dorsal, nombre del ciclista y nombre del equipo junto al tiempo total invertido en las etapas disputadas, para aquellos ciclistas que continúan en carrera, ordenados de menor a mayor tiempo consumido. b) Obtener el dorsal y el nombre de los ciclistas que pertenecen al equipo del ciclista ganador de la décima etapa (incluido este) y que participaron en dicha etapa Junio 04 P U E R T O C ategoría N úm O rdenA ltitud N úm Etapa Prim ero E Q U IP O D irector N om bre C IC L IST A EnC arrera N om breFechaN cto D orsal Equipo M A IL L O T Prem io C olor M etálico PA R T IC IP A C IÓ N Etapa Tiem po D orsal E T A P A Salida K m N úm ero L legadaG anador L L E V A _M A IL L O T Etapa D orsal C olor Suponiendoque hayaundom inio queincluya horas-m in-seg.
  67. 67. 67 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia a) Nombre y procedencia de los voluntarios que hablan francés y acompañan a deportistas que participan en deportes cuyos eventos de clasificación se celebraron en París. b) Nombre, apellido e identificación de aquellos deportistas del equipo de Jorge Sánchez que cumplan la siguiente condición: han logrado algún record y todos los records que han conseguido son de tipo mundial. En el resultado debe excluirse a Jorge Sánchez. Septiembre 04 EVENTO Fecha Nombre DEPORTE Historia Código Equipamiento RECORD CódigoDeporte Ciudad Ciudad Nombre NúmeroIdDeportista Fecha Hora TIPO RECORD CódigoDeporte Tipo NúmeroIdDeportista Fecha Hora IDIOMA NúmeroIdVolunt Idioma TIENE CódigoDeporte Ciudad Nombre DEPORTISTA Apellido Nombre NúmeroId Dirección Teléfono NúmeroIdVolunt FechaCom FechaFin CódigoDeporte País VOLUNTARIO Profesión Nombre NúmeroId Procedencia EQUIPO CódigoDeporte País Entrenador PARTICIPA CódigoDeporte NúmeroIdDeportista DESTACA CódigoDeporte NúmeroIdDeportista EVENTO Fecha Nombre DEPORTE Historia Código Equipamiento RECORD CódigoDeporte Ciudad Ciudad Nombre NúmeroIdDeportista Fecha Hora TIPO RECORD CódigoDeporte Tipo NúmeroIdDeportista Fecha Hora IDIOMA NúmeroIdVolunt Idioma TIENE CódigoDeporte Ciudad Nombre DEPORTISTA Apellido Nombre NúmeroId Dirección Teléfono NúmeroIdVolunt FechaCom FechaFin CódigoDeporte País VOLUNTARIO Profesión Nombre NúmeroId Procedencia EQUIPO CódigoDeporte País Entrenador PARTICIPA CódigoDeporte NúmeroIdDeportista DESTACA CódigoDeporte NúmeroIdDeportista
  68. 68. 68 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia a) Nombre y dirección de aquellos clientes (sin repeticiones) que hayan participado en algún viaje en el que se hayan hospedado más noches en un mismo hotel que las noches que se hospedó en el hotel “Gabriella” el cliente con DNI “15238432”, en el viaje que realizó a Roma el “3/05/2005”. b) Obtener, para cada destino de viaje DV, el número de guías que hablen “italiano” que han llevado o llevarán algún viaje a ese destino DV, con posibilidad de alojarse (en el destino de viaje DV) en algún hotel de “Roma”. Junio 05 D estin o VF ech aS alid aD ías P recio D íaC iu d ad S alid aD N I V IA J E D estin o VF ech aS alid aD ías P recio D íaC iu d ad S alid aD N I V IA J E D N I N o m b reN _ T fn o G U ÍAD N I N o m b reN _ T fn o G U ÍA D N I Id io m a ID IO M AD N I Id io m a ID IO M A Id _ H o tel N o m b reL o calid adC ap acid ad H O T E LId _ H o tel N o m b reL o calid adC ap acid ad H O T E L D N I N o m b re N _ T fn o C L IE N T E D irecció n D N I N o m b re N _ T fn o C L IE N T E D irecció n D estin o VF ech aS alid aN ú m eroD estin o E x cu rsió nH o raS alid aL u g arS alid a E X C U R S IÓ N _ O P C IO N A L P recio D estin o VF ech aS alid aN ú m eroD estin o E x cu rsió nH o raS alid aL u g arS alid a E X C U R S IÓ N _ O P C IO N A L P recio D estin o VF ech aS alid aId H o tel D N I N ú m ero N o ch es H O T E L _ V IA J E _ C L IE N T E D estin o VF ech aS alid aId H o tel D N I N ú m ero N o ch es H O T E L _ V IA J E _ C L IE N T E D estin o VF ech aS alid aN ú m eroD N I E X C U R _ O P C _ C L IE N T E Id _ H o tel D estin o VF ech aS alid a H O T E L _ V IA J E Id _ H o tel D estin o VF ech aS alid a H O T E L _ V IA J E
  69. 69. 69 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia a) Especie, crotal y fecha de nacimiento de las reses de la raza “Angus” con padre y madre conocidos (están en la BD) y cuyo propietario es “Domecq”. Sólo se obtendrán reses que NUNCA hayan padecido la enfermedad “Brucelosis”. b) Obtener la especie y crotal de las reses que, habiendo padecido la enfermedad “Encefalopatía”, se les aplicó para dicha enfermedad alguno de los tratamientos usados para esa misma enfermedad en la res de la especie “bovina” con crotal número 1. Esta última res no debe aparecer en el resultado. Septiembre 05 N oserep ite esp ecieenlas clav es ex tran jerasd e p ad reym ad re p o rserla m ism a R E SE sp ecieC ro talR azaF ech aN ctoM atad eroC ro talP ad reC ro talM ad reD N IG ran jaN o m G ran ja E sp ecieC ro talR azaF ech aN ctoM atad eroC ro talP ad reC ro talM ad reD N IG ran jaN o m G ran ja G R A N J A D N IN o m b reE -m ail D N IN o m b reE -m ail G A N A D E R O D N IN o m b reD ireccio nT fn oA d m in istrad o r D N IN o m b reD ireccio nT fn oA d m in istrad o r N o m b re E N F E R M E D A D T R A T A M IE N T ON o m b reD u ració n N o m b reD u ració n M E D IC A M E N T OT ratam ien toM ed icam en to T ratam ien toM ed icam en to S ÍN T O M AE n ferm ed adS in to m a E n ferm ed adS in to m a E N F E R _ T R A T A ME n ferm ed adT ratam ien to E n ferm ed adT ratam ien to A P L IC A RE n ferm ed adT ratam ien toE sp ecieC ro talF _ In icio E n ferm ed adT ratam ien toE sp ecieC ro talF _ In icio
  70. 70. 70 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio y Septiembre 00 MARIPOSA ESPECIE PERSONA COLECCIÓN EJEMPLAR Procedencia Número Tamaño Nombre Características Origen Colores NombreCientífico Hábitat DNI Nombre EsPrincipal 1 N N N N 1 1 1 N M Código Ubicación PrecioEstimado Dirección Tfno EsperanzaVida MejorEjemplar NombreZona Categoría Número M2 ZONA_URBANA PERSONA BLOQUE_CASAS DNI Nombre Edad Puerta Calle NPisos POSEEC POSEEP VIVEC VIVEP M2 PISO 1 N 1 N CASA_PARTICULAR N M M N N 1 1 N N 1 Planta Dir Número P_P
  71. 71. 71 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio y Septiembre 01 INGREDIENTE ARTÍCULO PEDIDO DOMICILIO PRODUCTO ESPECIAL LLEVA BASE DE INCLUIDO LLEVAR_A NomArt Precio NomIngr Precio Tamaño Tipo Fecha Número LLEVA INCLUIDO NomPrd Dirección Tfno Cantidad Cantidad Hora pedido Hora servido (1,N) (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (1,1) (1,N) (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (0,1) (0,N) Suministrador PERSONA PELÍCULA PREMIO CINE SALA ACTOR PROYECTADA Título Nombre Sexo Género Código DIRIGIDA CONCEDIDO Número Dirección Tfno Categoría PRODUCIDA DE Nom Euros (0,1) (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (1,N) (1,N) (1,N) (1,1) (1,N) (1,N) (1,N) Aforo Fecha Inicio FechaFin CONCEDIDO (0,N) Año Cód Nacionalidad
  72. 72. 72 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio y Septiembre 02 HOTEL Cód Direcc Tfno. Nombre EQUIPO Cód País Camiseta Total_Goles RESIDE (1,N) (1,1) PARTIDO Fecha Resultado Árbitros JUEGA (1,1) (1,N) (1,N) Equip2 Equip1 JUGADOR DNI Nombre FechaN Clubes_Año Goles COMPUESTO POR (1,1) (1,N) CONTROL ANTIDOPAJE Fecha Lugar PASADO A (1,1) (0,N) NºHabit HOTEL Cód Direcc Tfno. Nombre EQUIPO Cód País Camiseta Total_Goles RESIDE (1,N) (1,1) PARTIDO Fecha Resultado Árbitros JUEGA (1,1) (1,N) (1,N) Equip2 Equip1 JUGADOR DNI Nombre FechaN Clubes_Año Goles COMPUESTO POR (1,1) (1,N) CONTROL ANTIDOPAJE Fecha Lugar PASADO A (1,1) (0,N) NºHabit ALUMNO CENTRO AUTOBÚS PARADA ESTUDIA_EN VIAJA_EN VIVE_EN PARA_EN CONTRATA_A Matrícula DNI Nombre (1,N) (1,1) (0,N) (0,N) (1,N) (1,1) (1,N) (1,1) (0,N) (1,N) PUEBLO Provincia Nombre Cód_Pueblo POSEE (1,N) (1,1) Nombre Cursos Dirección N_Asientos Cód_Centro Compañía Fecha_Inscripción Calle ALUMNO CENTRO AUTOBÚS PARADA ESTUDIA_EN VIAJA_EN VIVE_EN PARA_EN CONTRATA_A Matrícula DNI Nombre (1,N) (1,1) (0,N) (0,N) (1,N) (1,1) (1,N) (1,1) (0,N) (1,N) PUEBLO Provincia Nombre Cód_Pueblo POSEE (1,N) (1,1) Nombre Cursos Dirección N_Asientos Cód_Centro Compañía Fecha_Inscripción Calle Calle
  73. 73. 73 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio 2003 Septiembre 2003 Alumno Apuntes Asignatura Copistería Cursa Asignada_a Pertenecen_a IdAsignatura DNI (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (1,N) (1,N) (1,1) (0,N) Clave Dirección NúmeroHojas Dirección Curso Carrera Precio NIF (1,1) FechaRecogida NúmeroCopias Pide Ficha (1,1) FechaPetición FechaPetición Tema Tema MUNICIPIO INMUEBLE PERMISO APAREJADOR Nombre Dirección Tfno NºPropiedad Tipo Dirección M2 UBICADO PERTENECE SOLICITA TRABAJA PLANTILLA PERSONA NºIdentificación Nombre Tfno ASIGNADO FechaAsignación DNI Dirección Nombre NºPeticiones Descripción Presupuesto FechaPetición FechaPetición FechaResolución EstáConcedido (0,N) (1,1) (1,1) (0,N) (1,1) (0,N) (0,N) (0,1) (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (1,1) (1,N)
  74. 74. 74 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio 2004 Septiembre 2004 CICLISTA Nombre Fecha_Ncto Dorsal Edad En_Carrera EQUIPO Nombre Director Consta (1,1) (1,N) ETAPA Km Salida Número Llegada Altitud Categoría PUERTO NºOrden Corresponde (0,N) (1,1) MAILLOT Color Premio Metálico Lleva (0,N) 1 (0,N) (1,N) N M Gana (1,1) (0,N) Participa (1,N) (1,N) Tiempo Horas Min. Seg. Primero (1,1) (0,N) CICLISTA Nombre Fecha_Ncto Dorsal Edad En_Carrera EQUIPO Nombre Director Consta (1,1) (1,N) ETAPA Km Salida Número Llegada Altitud Categoría PUERTO NºOrden NºOrden Corresponde (0,N) (1,1) MAILLOT Color Premio Metálico Lleva (0,N) 1 (0,N) (1,N) N M Gana (1,1) (0,N) Participa (1,N) (1,N) Tiempo Horas Min. Seg. Primero (1,1) (0,N) DEPORTISTA Nombre Apellido NúmeroId Teléfono EQUIPO CONSTA (0,1) (1,N) DEPORTE Nombre Código Historia Tipo RECORD FechaCom CONSIGUE (0,N) (1,1) EVENTO Código Fecha DESTACA (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) PARTICIPA (1,N) (1,N) Equipamiento TIENE Ciudad Nombre (1,N) VOLUNTARIO NúmeroId (1,1) ACOMPAÑA (1,N) Nombre Procedencia Profesión Idioma (0,N) Dirección Fecha Hora Ciudad País Entrenador SELECCIÓN (1,1) (0,N) FechaCom FechaFin DEPORTISTA Nombre Apellido NúmeroId Teléfono EQUIPO CONSTA (0,1) (1,N) DEPORTE Nombre Código Historia Tipo RECORD FechaCom FechaCom CONSIGUE (0,N) (1,1) EVENTO Código Fecha DESTACA (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) PARTICIPA (1,N) (1,N) Equipamiento TIENE Ciudad Nombre (1,N) VOLUNTARIO NúmeroId (1,1) ACOMPAÑA (1,N) Nombre Procedencia Profesión Idioma (0,N) Dirección Fecha Hora Ciudad País País Entrenador SELECCIÓN (1,1) (0,N) FechaCom FechaFin
  75. 75. 75 FBD Tema 5 – Dpto. LSI - Donostia ER-Relacional Junio 2005 Septiembre 2005 VIAJE HOTEL CLIENTE GUÍA EXCURSIÓN OPCIONAL ASIGNADO ASIGNADA ALOJADO LLEVA ASISTE (1,1) (0,N) (0,N) (1,N) (0,N) N M (1,N) P (1,N) (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (1,1) Ident Destino Fecha Salida Días Precio día Precio total Ciudad salida DNI Nombre N_Tfno Idiomas IdHotel Nombre Localidad Capacidad DNI Nombre Dirección N_Tfno Hora salida Lugar salida Precio Número Número Nº Noches Destino Destino TRATAMIENTO GANADERO ENFERMEDAD GRANJA PERTENECE APLICADO SE_APLICA ADMINISTRADA PERTENECE Medicamentos Id Especie Crotal Raza PADRE MADRE FechaNcto RES Síntomas Nombre Nombre Duración DNI Nombre Dirección Tfno Nombre (0,1) hija (0,N) madre hija (0,1) padre (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (0,N) (1,N) (1,N) (1,1) (1,N) (1,1) (1,1) (0,N) (0,N) E-mail Matadero FinTratamiento APLICAR InicioTratamiento InicioTratamiento (1,1)

×