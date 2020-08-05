Successfully reported this slideshow.
  05/08/2020 Curiosidades Ocultas: Youtuber Gabriel Monteiro é Expulso da Polícia Militar do Rio de Janeiro EM 04/08/2020

Youtuber Gabriel Monteiro é expulso da Polícia Militar do Rio de Janeiro04/08/2020 O youtuber Gabriel Monteiro foi expulso da Polícia Militar do Rio por deserção. A decisão foi publicada no Boletim da PM desta terça-feira. Segundo informações obtidas pelo JORNAL EXTRA, Gabriel era lotado no 34º BPM (Magé) e faltou o serviço para o qual foi escalado no dia 22 de julho deste ano2020.
  2. 2. 05/08/2020 Curiosidades Ocultas: Youtuber Gabriel Monteiro é Expulso da Polícia Militar do Rio de Janeiro EM 04/08/2020 https://curiosidadesocultas.blogspot.com/2020/08/youtuber-gabriel-monteiro-e-expulso-da.html 2/14 O youtuber permaneceu até o dia 31 sem dar qualquer satisfação sobre seu paradeiro à corporação e completou mais de oito dias de ausência, o que confugura o crime de deserção previsto no artigo 187 do Código Penal Militar. Ainda segundo informações do processo de deserção de Monteiro, houve tentativas de encontrá-lo no endereço fornecido por ele à corporação, mas o atual morador do imóvel informou que o PM não residia naquele local. A decisão de expulsar Gabriel foi do Secretário da PM, coronel Rogério Figueredo. O youtuber postou uma mensagem em seu Twitter na noite desta terça-feira 04/08/2020. “Não se esqueçam. Deus está comigo contra os corruptos. Aguardem e verão. Servir e proteger”, escreveu ele. O EXTRA entrou em contato com Gabriel, mas ele ainda não respondeu a mensagem enviada. Gabriel já respondia a um processo administrativo disciplinar desde março deste ano, ocasião em que teve o porte de arma suspenso. O soldado, que tem mais de três milhões de seguidores nas redes sociais e é conhecido por defender o governo Bolsonaro, cometeu uma “transgressão disciplinar de natureza grave”, de acordo com a corregedoria da PM, ao tratar “de forma desrespeitosa” o ex- comandante geral da PM coronel Ibis Silva Pereira. O processo administrativo também poderia levar à expulsão de Gabriel. A decisão foi tomada após sindicância interna e publicada no Boletim Interno da corporação em março. Segundo relatório da comissão de revisão disciplinar, o soldado desrespeitou o coronel em pelo menos duas ocasiões. Em uma delas, o PM gravou um vídeo na presença do oficial e publicou na internet, sem autorização, afirmando que Ibis foi visto entrando em uma área dominada por uma facção criminosa e pergunta: “O senhor é do PSOL, não é? (…) Existe alguma ligação LIVRO Um grande Projeto Nacional1994 BRASILAlta DR ENEAS CARNEIRO ATE 2150..PDF LIVRO Um Grande Projeto Nacional 1998 Alta DR ENEAS CARNEIRO-BRASIL ATE 2150 PDF LIVRO Um Grande Projeto Nacional 1998 Alta DR ENEAS CARNEIRO-BRASIL ATE 2150 PDF Capitalismo e liberdade Milton Friedman LIVRO PDF GRÁTIS PARA BAIXAR Capitalismo e liberdade MUNDIAL Milton Friedman LIVRO PDF SEGREDO FATIMA PORTUGAL LUCIA 13 AGOSTO DE 1917 PORTUGAL - FATIMA GRATIS
  Postado por MARTE Marcadores: POLITICA BRASIL 2030 entre o PSOL e a criminalidade da Maré?". O documento narra que no dia 23 de outubro do ano passado 2019 o soldado se passou por estudante universitário para marcar uma conversa com o coronel Ibis no gabinete da deputada Renata Souza (PSOL/RJ), na Assembleia Legislativa do Rio (Alerj), onde o oficial trabalhava como assessor parlamentar. Na hora marcada, o soldado ligou para o gabinete e disse que não conseguia entrar no edifício da Alerj pois estava de bermuda, então pediu que o coronel descesse para conversar com ele do lado de fora. Ao encontrá-lo, o oficial reconheceu Gabriel Monteiro. Sem aviso prévio, o soldado começou a filmar uma entrevista com o coronel e posteriormente publicou o vídeo na internet sem permissão. Ao longo do vídeo, Gabriel Monteiro acusa o ex-comandante de ter relações com uma facção criminosa do Rio e pergunta se há ligação entre o PSOL e criminosos. "Ninguém entende como o senhor entra no coração do Comando Vermelho e não é morto, sendo policial militar (…) A rua onde o senhor ia é uma boca de fumo, coronel (…) O senhor é do PSOL, não é? (…) Existe alguma ligação entre o PSOL e a criminalidade da Maré?", interpela o soldado, sem deixar espaço para respostas. Após a gravação do vídeo, o ex-comandante entrou na Justiça com uma ação contra o soldado, que voltou a procurá-lo no dia 3 de dezembro 2019, desta vez dentro da Alerj. O relatório conta que o coronel foi abordado na porta do gabinete por Gabriel Monteiro e outro homem, munido de uma filmadora portátil, e foi submetido a um novo vídeo. Na ocasião, o soldado questionou o oficial sobre o motivo de ter ajuizado a ação em seu desfavor. O novo vídeo também foi divulgado na internet, mesmo sem permissão do oficial. FONTE;https://noticiabrasilonline.com/youtuber-gabriel-monteiro-e- expulso-da-policia-militar-do-rio-de-janeiro/
×