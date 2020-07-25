Successfully reported this slideshow.
Google-Veja tudo que o Google sabe sobre você pdf

Você é rastreado pelo google e não sabe.. – Jornal Capital das Nascentes

Google-Veja tudo que o Google sabe sobre você pdf

  1. 1. 25/07/2020 Você é rastreado pelo google e não sabe.. – Jornal Capital das Nascentes https://jornalaw.com.br/2015/05/20/voce-e-rastreado-pelo-google-e-nao-sabe/amp/ 1/3 Você é rastreado pelo google e não sabe.. Redator 5 anos atrás Veja tudo que o Google sabe sobre você Por Redação Olhar Digital – em 18/05/2015 às 17h50 (Foto: reprodução) Você sabe (ou deveria saber) que o Google monitora praticamente todos os seus passos na internet. O que nem todo mundo sabe é que é possível saber o que a empresa guarda sobre você e o quanto ela sabe ou deduziu sobre o seu perfil online, com base no seu comportamento. Abaixo estão alguns links que permitirão ter um entendimento maior sobre o que o Google pensa sobre você: O que o Google pensa sobre você O Google usa as informações que tem sobre o usuário para oferecer anúncios direcionados para o seu perfil. Para isso, ele o encaixa em diferentes categorias de gostos. Você pode descobrir em quais categorias você se encaixa no link abaixo. Jornal Capital das Nascentes
  2. 2. 25/07/2020 Você é rastreado pelo google e não sabe.. – Jornal Capital das Nascentes https://jornalaw.com.br/2015/05/20/voce-e-rastreado-pelo-google-e-nao-sabe/amp/ 2/3 http://www.google.com/settings/ads/ Basta rolar a página até encontrar a opção de Interesses. Clicando em Editar, você consegue descobrir quais são as categorias em que você se encaixa. Mas fica o aviso: muitas delas estarão erradas. Seu histórico de localização Uma das coisas mais assustadoras que o Google faz é manter um registro detalhado de sua localização. Isso acontece quando você tem um smartphone e permite que a empresa tenha acesso a este tipo de informação para melhorar serviços como o Google Now. Ou seja: isso é opcional. Mas isso não torna a ferramenta menos assustadora. Você pode ver as informações que a empresa tem sobre sua localização no link abaixo. https://maps.google.com/locationhistory Na lateral, você tem a opção de Excluir todo o histórico, se você preferir que o Google não guarde estas informações sobre você. Tudo o que você já pesquisou Para desespero de muitos, o Google também registra tudo o que você pesquisa com dados detalhados sobre quais sites você mais acessou a partir das buscas realizadas no site abaixo: https://www.google.com/history/ Também é interessante observar que se você tem o hábito de realizar pesquisas por voz, seja pelo desktop, seja pelo celular, você também tem seu histórico de buscas guardado, com direito a uma gravação da sua voz fazendo a pesquisa. Você pode conferir aqui: https://history.google.com/history/audio?hl=pt-BR Seu histórico no YouTube Para recomendar novos vídeos, o YouTube guarda informações sobre o que você procura e o que você de fato assiste no serviço. Para conferir seu histórico de busca, você pode acessar o link abaixo: https://www.youtube.com/feed/history/search_history Se você quiser ver tudo o que você já assistiu no serviço, o link está logo a seguir: https://www.youtube.com/feed/history
  3. 3. 25/07/2020 Você é rastreado pelo google e não sabe.. – Jornal Capital das Nascentes https://jornalaw.com.br/2015/05/20/voce-e-rastreado-pelo-google-e-nao-sabe/amp/ 3/3 Compartilhe isso: Relacionado O quê o Google sabe sobre VOCÊ? Descubra aqui! Em "notícia" Saudades do Orkut? Baixe seu perfil... Em "Memória" Facebook: Como esconder os posts de política e das eleições Em "notícia" Categorias: Sem categoria        Jornal Capital das Nascentes Ir para o topo

