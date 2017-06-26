Resources for research http://unihub.mdx.ac.uk/your-study/library-and-it-support PG Maths June 2017
In this workshop we will look at... • Resources available • Accessing and obtaining information • Effective searching • Evaluating information • Referencing and managing references
Ideas Facts Figures Theories Imagination Inspiration
MyUniHub > MyStudy >MyLibrary
MyLibrary Summon MySubject Library Catalogue Databases Inter Library Loans
Find out more MyUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > MySubject > Computing Maths & Engineering http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/MathsS...
Library catalogue Use to find books on a subject or search for a specific book e.g. Abstract algebra by William Paulsen.
Requesting books http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/MathsStats/LibraryAccount
http://www.flickr.com/photos/rossjamesparker/89414788/
Summon MyUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > Summon Search all MDX print and electronic resources. Use to find information on a subject.
Streamlining your search comput* "Project management"
Creating Harvard references http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/MathsStats/Help
Explore resources • MathSciNet • Web of Science • Lynda.com • Google Scholar • Science Direct • Zetoc
MathScinet myUniHub > My Study > My Library > Databases http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/MathsStats/JournalDatabases
Science Direct myUniHub > My Study > My Library > Databases http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/MathsStats/JournalDatabases
Citation searching Web of Science and Scopus • Which articles have cited an earlier article • Find articles on similar/rel...
Web of Science Number of times this article has been cited in subsequent journal articles
Google Scholar http://scholar.google.co.uk/ You may be able to access the full-text here Refine your search results here C...
Middlesex University Research Repository myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/research
Zetoc Alerts myUniHub > My Study > My Library > Databases
myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > Databases > L http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/MathsStats/Lynda
Cite Them Right Online myUniHub > My Study > My Library > Databases > C
Managing references: RefWorks http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/plagiarismreferencing/NewRW MyUniHub > My Study > MyLibrary > Dat...
It’s not in the Library! • Inter Library Loans http://bit.ly/InterLibraryLoans • Sconul Access http://www.sconul.ac.uk/sco...
• Authority • Relevance • Intent • Objectivity • Currency Evaluating information
Need further help? Your Librarian is: Vanessa Hill v.hill@mdx.ac.uk http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/MathsStats/Help
PG Maths June 2017
  • In the session:
    Resources available to help you find information for your dissertation
    Accessing and obtaining information
    How to search effectively
    Evaluating information
    Referencing
    Managing references
  • Your finished piece of work is just the tip of the iceberg.

    Below it is should be loads of research ie. looking at theory and facts, being inspired, getting ideas, stimulating your imagination etc.

    Research at Uni of Huddersfield shows that students who use library resources get better degrees.

    We’re going to start off with an exercise to get you thinking about keywords.

  • Click on MyStudy.

    You can now access library resources from the MyLibrary box……detail on next page.
  • These are the things that might be useful:

    Summon: Use to search for information (books, journals etc) on your topic.

    MySubject: Gives you access to our library subject guides. Use these to find what resources are available including websites on a particular subject.

    Library catalogue: Use to see if we have a specific book in the library or books on the subject that you are researching.

    Databases: Gives you access to specialist collections of journals and other resources in a particular subject area. You can access most of these through Summon, but searching a specialist resource might save you time.

    Inter Library Loans: Not a resource, but a way of getting hold of material that the library doesn’t hold or provide access to.

  • More information about the range of resources available on the Library Subject Guide plus lots of useful online guides eg. how to search for information for your project.


  • What can you see in the picture…fruit

    If type ‘fruit’ into database will get millions of hits, how can you break it down ie. search for something more specific to get more manageable results

    Can you be more specific ie.
    Type of fruit: apples, oranges, bananas etc
    Location: Stall, market, outdoor market, fruit market, Britain
    Detail: boxes, signs, astroturf, prices, colour of fruit, lights, pound £ signs, special offer etc
    People in background: old, young, male, female > stall holder, customers, browsers etc

    Think of related subjects eg.
    retail, commercial, financial, point-of-sale
    Shopping, shops, fish/meat/clothes market, shopping centres, high street
    Town, city, centre, British town
    Nutrition: vits and mins

    Also:
    Orange or Blackberry: fruit NOT telephone
    Apple: fruit NOT computer

    Thinking beyond the obvious, looking for the detail that might make a difference.
  • Explain how they can broaden their search using an asterisk* e.g. given will find computer, computers, computing, computerisation, computation etc

    Explain how they can refine their search using “quotation marks”.

    These two refining tools work well on Summon, but can also be used on the Internet.

    These and other refining tools which can be used on the Internet are available on our EPQ LibGuide which you all have access to…….link on the screen.




  • MathSciNet® is an electronic publication offering access to a carefully maintained and easily searchable database of reviews, abstracts and bibliographic information for much of the mathematical sciences literature. Over 100,000 new items are added each year, most of them classified according to the Mathematics Subject Classification.  Authors are uniquely identified (by their MR Author ID), enabling a search for publications by individual author rather than by name string. Continuing in the tradition of the paper publication, Mathematical Reviews (MR), which was first published in 1940, expert reviewers are selected by a staff of professional mathematicians to write reviews of the current published literature; over 80,000 reviews are added to the database each year. Extending the MR tradition, MathSciNet® contains almost 3 million items and over 1.7 million direct links to original articles. Bibliographic data from retrodigitized articles dates back to the early 1800s. Reference lists are collected and matched internally from approximately 550 journals, and citation data for journals, authors, articles and reviews is provided.  This web of citations allows users to track the history and influence of research publications in the mathematical s
  • Access to book chapters and journal articles from 11,000 books and 2,500 peer reviewed journals.

    Covers science, technology and medicine.

    Full text.

  • Which articles have cited an earlier article ie. Way of looking forward in the literature-if have found excellent article, can use a citation index to see which articles have subsequently cited it
    Find articles on similar/related subjects: Citation implies subject relationship, so can find papers on a similar topic without using any keywords or subject terms
    Find out how many times a paper has been cited ie. gauge the usefulness/quality. esteem of a paper
    Determine which are the best journals in your field: citation data used to rank journals within particular subject areas…..useful way of seeing how journals perform in relation to others in the same subject area
  • Citation data and journal citation reports available from Web of Knowledge

  • Find journal articles, theses, books, and more, from academic publishers, professional societies, online repositories, universities and other web sites.

    Search across many disciplines

    Locate the full-text document through your library or on the web

    Keep up with recent developments in any area of research

    Save items in a personal library
  • We are one of the world’s most comprehensive research databases, giving you access to over 30,000 journals and more than 52 million article citations and conference papers through the British Library’s electronic table of contents.

    Keeping pace with your peers, staying up to date with new research, and expanding your field of knowledge has never been so simple. We make it easy for you to set-up personalised email Zetoc Alerts or RSS feeds to track the latest articles or journal titles related to your interests. In most cases, you can access abstracts or the full text of articles, depending on your institution’s subscription arrangements
  • A84
    Uni email

  • Inter Library Loan service: request copies of books and journals not held by MDX. £3 charge. Register as DL first. More info on our website.

    SCONUL Access http://www.access.sconul.ac.uk/ The SCONUL Access Scheme provides reciprocal access and borrowing rights for staff and students to approximately 170 member institutions in the UK. Apply online.

    Other libraries (specialist, catalogues etc):
    British Library http://www.bl.uk/
    COPAC http://copac.ac.uk/ COPAC is a union catalogue that gives access to the merged online catalogues of members of the Consortium of University Research Libraries (CURL). Twenty  major university libraries currently contribute to COPAC.
    Search25 http://www.search25.ac.uk/: helps you discover library resources across London and the South East. You can also see where the libraries are and find out how to visit them.
    SUNCAT http://www.suncat.ac.uk/ SUNCAT, a union catalogue of serials (periodicals) for the UK, is a tool for locating serials held in UK libraries.


  • Sources game

    Magazine (A regular publication aimed at a profession, business or interest....trade/popular)
    Good: Latest news: events, jobs, products etc, concise info, easy to obtain
    Bad: lacks detail, can be bias, old issues hard to come by
    Standards (An agreed, often legally binding level of quality or way of doing something....regional, Nat, Internat, profession/sector)
    Good: Created by experts, confidence
    Company/market research report (Well researched overview of a company or product market. Could contain future trends, financial data, competitors and SWOT analysis)
    Good: Up-to-date: latest research/data, Insider information: information not freely available elsewhere, objective, accurate
    Bad: Hard to locate
    Webpage
    Good: All subjects covered, easy to use, mobile
    Bad: accuracy, no editorial control, anyone can add information, provenance
    Newspapers
    Good: Daily information ie. up-to-date, edited, current issues accessible
    Bad: Sensationalist, biased (unbalanced), harder to get back issues
    Conference proceedings (Collof aca papers distributed after a conference, cont the contributions made by researchers, academics etc)
    Good: Up-to-date: latest research, ideas, thinking on a subject, focussed/specialist, stringent quality control
    Bad: Too specific
    Journals
    Good: Up-to-date, Focussed: specialist subject areas, quality
    Bad: Too specific
    Books
    Good: overview, background knowledge, edited/quality
    Bad: Currency, detailed/specific information
  • Take feedback and discuss.

    Authority : Who is the author? What is their knowledge base/qualifications? How have they carried out their research?
    Relevance : Is this what I need? Will it answer my question? Is it at the right level?
    Intent : What is the purpose of information e.g. financial gain, propaganda, academic etc?
    Objectivity : Balanced view? Opposing views represented? Links to supporting information?
    Currency: How old is this information? When was it last updated and by whom?

    ×