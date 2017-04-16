Transformacion educativard3

Departamento: HUILA Municipio: ALGECIRAS Radicado: 40114 , 20404 Institución Educativa: INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA JUAN XXIII S...
Por ende la labor de nosotros es la de transformar los saberes ya establecidos para lograr una interacción adecuada , de m...
  1. 1. Departamento: HUILA Municipio: ALGECIRAS Radicado: 40114 , 20404 Institución Educativa: INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA JUAN XXIII Sede Educativa: CIUDAD DE BARRANQUILLA , EL MESON Nombres y apellidos del docente: NATALIA ROJAS SERRANO , FANERY CAVIEDES VARGAS CONSTANZA LOSADA SANCHEZ , MANUEL ALEJANDRO LISCANO SALAZAR , ORFIDIA PULIDO OYOLA La innovación educativa genera cambios educativos en cuanto a la utilización de nuevos recursos que le permiten a nosotros los docentes implementar con sus grupos de trabajo. La práctica docente influye en el desarrollo adecuado de las diferentes temáticas que se pueden abordar para generar impacto. El aula de clase es descrita y vivida por muchos como un espacio jerarquizado y regulado en el que se evidencian estructuras de-poder que determinan, por tanto, la dinámica de las relaciones sico-sociales de los allí involucrados: Los procesos pedagógicos que en ella se dan están prescritos por formas particulares de relación, en la que los roles están determinados desde un imaginario que remite a reconocer como válido solo una clase de conocimiento; el académico, solo un tipo de orden; el institucional, solo una forma de escuela; la que no acepta diferencias y un solo un tipo de maestro, el transmisor de conocimientos.
  2. 2. Por ende la labor de nosotros es la de transformar los saberes ya establecidos para lograr una interacción adecuada , de manera que todos los conocimientos sean adquiridos de una manera dinámica y desde ese punto de vista se generen cambios en los modelos de aprendizaje.

