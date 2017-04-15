Actividad decalogo educativo5

Departamento: HUILA Municipio: AIPE Radicado: 14165 Institución Educativa: INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA AGROPECUARIA Sede Educati...
dieron cuenta de las categorías a priori y las emergentes relacionadas con la innovación educativa mediada por las tecnolo...
APRENDIZAJE

  1. 1. Departamento: HUILA Municipio: AIPE Radicado: 14165 Institución Educativa: INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA AGROPECUARIA Sede Educativa: INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA AGROPECUARIA Nombres y apellidos del docente: BRENDA TATIANA LOAIZA IIPUZ , MARIA EUGENIA BROCHERO PERDOMO , LINA MARCELA HORTA LAGUNA MYRIAM ROCIO PULECIO GARZON , EDITH CALDERON ROSAS La innovación educativa enmarca gran parte de las instituciones educativas permiten orientar los procesos educativos que emergen dentro de los escenarios educativos . Partiendo de lo esencial y lo práctico el papel que desempeñan logrando obtener prácticas educativas Al puntualizar sobre la innovación educativa mediada por TIC, surgen perspectivas en dos sentidos. La primera, dar claridad en que lo innovador no está relacionado exclusivamente con la infraestructura tecnológica existente sino con la conjugación de transformaciones en los roles de docente y estudiante, en las prácticas pedagógicas y en las apuestas y adaptaciones institucionales. La segunda, se relaciona con la propuesta de un ambiente de aprendizaje para aquellos docentes que no alcanzaron el nivel de innovador pero que día a día pueden lograrlo. Bajo el enfoque cualitativo de investigación y el diseño metodológico de estudio caso se afinaron aspectos que
  2. 2. dieron cuenta de las categorías a priori y las emergentes relacionadas con la innovación educativa mediada por las tecnologías de la información y comunicación, TIC .La pregunta ¿Cómo innova, mediante la integración de TIC en su práctica pedagógica, los docentes del DLCE de la Universidad de La Sabana?, encauzó las fases de este trabajo.

