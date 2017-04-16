Departamento: HUILA Municipio: TELLO Radicado: 5975 , 4088 , 40892 Institución Educativa: INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA SAN ANDRES...
El modelo de innovación educativa proporciona un marco que permite contribuir a la realización de auténticos proyectos de ...
Actividad decalogo educativo2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad decalogo educativo2

22 views

Published on

MODELO DE EDUCACION

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Actividad decalogo educativo2

  1. 1. Departamento: HUILA Municipio: TELLO Radicado: 5975 , 4088 , 40892 Institución Educativa: INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA SAN ANDRES Sede Educativa: BOLIVIA , BRASILIA , EL BOSQUE Nombres y apellidos del docente: YOLANDA TRUJILLO PERDOMO , MARIA ELCY YUSTES HERRERA , DIANA MARIA REYES REYES , JESSICA MILDRED TRUJILLO MONCAYO , EDNA LUCIA ROJAS GOMEZ La práctica educativa juega un papel muy importante en cuanto al uso de nuevos escenarios donde podrá relacionar una serie actividades para mejorar la práctica. Los educandos son parte esencial para la aplicación de nuevos conocimientos esenciales para generar practica educativa , por consiguiente involucran a toda la comunidad educativa para propiciar los ambientes adecuados . Por último la innovación es una práctica educativa que permite generar nuevos espacios de interacción educativo partiendo de conceptos básicos. La innovación educativa en el Instituto Politécnico Nacional es considerada como una estrategia para avanzar en el logro de los fines institucionales. Su trayectoria aún es joven y requiere ampliarse, consolidarse y penetrar en todos los ámbitos de la institución, logrando así desarrollar una nueva cultura.
  2. 2. El modelo de innovación educativa proporciona un marco que permite contribuir a la realización de auténticos proyectos de innovación. Los criterios y fases que caracterizan a la innovación educativa y guían el proceso mismo de la innovación, así como las figuras que en ella participan. También se abordan aquellos elementos que permitirán formar y desarrollar una cultura de la innovación que distinga a la institución por su carácter innovador. Palabras clave: innovación educativa, modelo de innovación educativa, cambio educativa.

×