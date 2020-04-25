Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Evolución del Concepto de Recurso Educativo Digital Sonia Sayury Tunjano Yara Docente Carlos Andrés Arango Moreno Universi...
1960 1994 1997 1998 2000 2002 2005 2010 -Evolución concepto de RED. -Aparición unidades circulares, gracias a Gerard Apari...
Objeto educacional, uno de los mayores aportes al recurso educativo digital: En 1997 se utiliza la denominación “Objeto Ed...
Aparición objeto educacional, gracias a Apple
Referencia Bibliografía - https://aulavirtual-eew.cvudes.edu.co/publico/lems/L.000.011.EATE/librov2.html - https://www.sut...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Linea de tiempo

27 views

Published on

Linea de tiempo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Linea de tiempo

  1. 1. Evolución del Concepto de Recurso Educativo Digital Sonia Sayury Tunjano Yara Docente Carlos Andrés Arango Moreno Universidad de Santander Especialización en Aplicación de Tic en la Enseñanza Bogotá D.C 2020
  2. 2. 1960 1994 1997 1998 2000 2002 2005 2010 -Evolución concepto de RED. -Aparición unidades circulares, gracias a Gerard Aparición objetos de a aprendizaje, gracias a Willey Aparición objeto educacional, gracias a Apple Aparición objeto de conocimiento, gracias a Merrill Aparición RED- Entidades digitales- IEEE UNESCO-Primer foro mundial sobre Recursos Educativos de libre acceso Aparición de objetos de aprendizaje, gracias a Mason Aparición Recursos Educativos Digitales, gracias a Garcia
  3. 3. Objeto educacional, uno de los mayores aportes al recurso educativo digital: En 1997 se utiliza la denominación “Objeto Educacional” cuando la compañía Apple lanza el sitio Web la Economía de los Objetos Educacionales que llegó a convertirse en el mayor directorio de pequeños programas educativos
  4. 4. Aparición objeto educacional, gracias a Apple
  5. 5. Referencia Bibliografía - https://aulavirtual-eew.cvudes.edu.co/publico/lems/L.000.011.EATE/librov2.html - https://www.sutori.com/story/evolucion-del-concepto-de-recurso-educativo-digital-- VY9nzKc84h8BadNqYSPwSrM9 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oo7DOlADwPw&t=451s - https://time.graphics/es/period/846992 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kzzLfPNog8&t=36s

×