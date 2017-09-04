MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN DE RIESGOS Trabajo Individual I, unidad 2 UNIVERSIDAD ECCI COORDINACION DE POSGRADOS ESPECIALIZACIÓN...
Docente MSc. Olga Lucia Aldana Zambrano UNIVERSIDAD ECCI COORDINACION DE POSGRADOS ESPECIALIZACIÓN EN GERENCIA DE SALUD Y ...
OBJETIVO Reconocer en las organizaciones el contexto de los riesgos naturales, sociales, informáticos, políticos, económic...
MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN DE RIESGOS
1. Análisis de riesgos ambientales (método LEOPOLD) La matriz de Leopold es una manera simple de resumir y jerarquizar los...
Análisis de riesgos ambientales (método LEOPOLD) . Descripción del método. El análisis se realiza con la matriz de Leopold...
Análisis de riesgos ambientales (método LEOPOLD) . Procedimiento. La manera más eficaz de utilizar la matriz es identifica...
Ejemplo
2. Método ¿qué pasaría Si? (What –If)) Detección y análisis de desviaciones sobre su comportamiento normal previsto. Es un...
2. Método ¿qué pasaría Si? (What –If)) . Descripción del método. Para cada fase del proceso por medio de los factores ya c...
2. Método ¿qué pasaría Si? (What –If)) . Procedimiento. 1. Definir el Alcance del estudio  Seguridad del proceso  Seguri...
2. Método ¿qué pasaría Si? (What –If)) . Procedimiento. 6. Contestar la pregunta que pasa sí…? Una a una, participando tod...
ejemplo
3. Método de Análisis de modo de falla y Efectos (AMEF) Objetivo del método. El principal objetivo del método es la identi...
3. Método de Análisis de modo de falla y Efectos (AMEF) Descripción del método. Se Realiza una Valoración del riesgo para ...
3. Método de Análisis de modo de falla y Efectos (AMEF) Procedimiento 1. Determine el producto o proceso a analizar 2. Det...
3. Método de Análisis de modo de falla y Efectos (AMEF) Procedimiento 8. Priorizar los modos de falla 9. Tomar acciones pa...
Ejemplo
4. Método de análisis preliminar (APELL) Objetivos del Método. La metodología adoptada se basa en el Programa de Concienti...
4. Método de análisis preliminar (APELL) Descripción del Método Con ésta metodología se pretende obtener un análisis prima...
4. Método de análisis preliminar (APELL) Procedimiento 1. Identificación de participantes Listado de actores cuyos recurso...
4. Método de análisis preliminar (APELL) Procedimiento 4. Tareas de respuesta a incluir Verificación de riesgos y su análi...
4. Método de análisis preliminar (APELL) Procedimiento 7. Escribir y buscar aprobación de autoridades locales Elaborar pre...
5. Método Mosler Objetivos del Método. El método Mosler tiene por objeto la identificación, análisis y evaluación de los f...
5. Método MoslerProcedimiento. Fase 1: Definición del riesgo Esta fase tiene por objeto, la identificación del riesgo, del...
5. Método MoslerProcedimiento. Fase 3: Evaluación del riesgo. Tiene por objeto cuantificar el riesgo considerado (ER). Cál...
6. Método Análisis Árbol de Fallas (AAF) Objetivos del Método. El motivo principal del análisis árbol de falla es el ayuda...
5. Método HCCP Descripción del Método Este método plantea desde una falla o problema como esta puede ser generada establec...
ejemplo
MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN DE RIESGOS.

  1. 1. MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN DE RIESGOS Trabajo Individual I, unidad 2 UNIVERSIDAD ECCI COORDINACION DE POSGRADOS ESPECIALIZACIÓN EN GERENCIA DE SALUD Y SEGURIDAD EN EL TRABAJO MEDELLIN 2017
  2. 2. Docente MSc. Olga Lucia Aldana Zambrano UNIVERSIDAD ECCI COORDINACION DE POSGRADOS ESPECIALIZACIÓN EN GERENCIA DE SALUD Y SEGURIDAD EN EL TRABAJO MEDELLIN 2017 Edwin David Moreno Quintero Presentado Por
  3. 3. OBJETIVO Reconocer en las organizaciones el contexto de los riesgos naturales, sociales, informáticos, políticos, económicos, tecnológicos y legales.
  4. 4. MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN DE RIESGOS
  5. 5. 1. Análisis de riesgos ambientales (método LEOPOLD) La matriz de Leopold es una manera simple de resumir y jerarquizar los impactos ambientales, y concentrar el esfuerzo en aquéllos que se consideren mayores. La ventaja de la matriz es su recordatorio de toda la gama de acciones, factores, e impactos. En la medida de lo posible, la asignación de magnitud debe basarse en información de hecho. Sin embargo, la asignación de importancia puede dejar cierto margen para la opinión subjetiva del evaluador. Esta separación explícita de hecho y opinión es una ventaja de la matriz de Leopold. Objetivo del método. El principal objetivo es garantizar que los impactos de diversas acciones sean evaluados y propiamente considerados en la etapa de planeación del proyecto.
  6. 6. Análisis de riesgos ambientales (método LEOPOLD) . Descripción del método. El análisis se realiza con la matriz de Leopold (ML) (Leopold et al., 1971). Esta matriz tiene en el eje horizontal las acciones que causan impacto ambiental; y en el eje vertical las condiciones ambientales existentes que puedan verse afectadas por esas acciones. Este formato provée un examen amplio de las interacciones entre acciones propuestas y factores ambientales. En conclusión el método se basa en el desarrollo de una matriz al objeto de establecer relaciones causa – efecto de acuerdo a las características y particularidades de cada proyecto Se considera como una lista de control bidimensional, en una dimensión se muestra las características individuales del proyecto y en la otra se identifican las características ambientales que pueden ser afectadas.
  7. 7. Análisis de riesgos ambientales (método LEOPOLD) . Procedimiento. La manera más eficaz de utilizar la matriz es identificar las acciones más significativas. En general, sólo alrededor de una docena de acciones serán significativas. Cada acción se evalúa en términos de la magnitud del efecto sobre las características y condiciones medioambientales que figuran en el eje vertical. Se coloca una barra diagonal (/) en cada casilla donde se espera una interacción significativa. La discusión en el texto del informe deberá indicar si la evaluación es a corto o a largo plazo. Se evalúan las casillas marcadas más significativas, y se coloca un número entre 1 y 10 en la esquina superior izquierda de cada casilla para indicar la magnitud relativa de los efectos (1 representa la menor magnitud, y 10 la mayor). Asimismo, se coloca un número entre 1 y 10 en la esquina inferior derecha para indicar la importancia relativa de los efectos. El siguiente paso es evaluar los números que se han colocado en las casillas. Es conveniente la construcción de una matriz reducida, la cual consiste sólo de las acciones y factores que han sido identificados como interactuantes. Debe tomarse especial atención a las casillas con números elevados. El alto o bajo número en cualquier casilla indica el grado de impacto de las medidas. La asignación de magnitud e importancia se basa, en la medida de lo posible, en datos reales y no en la preferencia del evaluador. El sistema de calificación requiere que el evaluador cuantifique su juicio sobre las probables consecuencias. El esquema permite que un revisor siga sistemáticamente el razonamiento del evaluador, para asistir en la identificación de puntos de acuerdo y desacuerdo. La matriz de Leopold constituye un resumen del texto de la evaluación del impacto ambiental.
  8. 8. Ejemplo
  9. 9. 2. Método ¿qué pasaría Si? (What –If)) Detección y análisis de desviaciones sobre su comportamiento normal previsto. Es una lluvia de ideas en el cual un grupo de gente experimentada familiarizada con el proceso en cuestión realiza preguntas a cerca de algunos eventos indeseables o situaciones que comiencen con la frase Que pasaría sí”. Objetivo del método. El principal objetivo es la identificación de peligros, situaciones riesgosas, o específicos eventos accidentales que pudiesen producir una consecuencia indeseable.
  10. 10. 2. Método ¿qué pasaría Si? (What –If)) . Descripción del método. Para cada fase del proceso por medio de los factores ya conocidos, contexto actual y posibilidades, se acompaña de la pregunta “¿Qué pasaría sí? Y desde aquí se establecen los riesgos a controlar. Un grupo experimentado de personas identifica posibles situaciones de accidente, sus consecuencias, sus protecciones existentes y entonces sugieren alternativas para la reducción del riesgo.
  11. 11. 2. Método ¿qué pasaría Si? (What –If)) . Procedimiento. 1. Definir el Alcance del estudio  Seguridad del proceso  Seguridad Eléctrica  Seguridad Talento Humano 2. Explicar el funcionamiento del Proceso 3. Empezar por el Principio del proceso  Normalmente almacenamiento y admisión de materias primas hasta el final: salida y almacenamiento de productos y subproductos 4. Anotar todas las preguntas que pasa sí…? 5. Revisar estudios What if…? Anteriores para verificar si hay preguntas adicionales.
  12. 12. 2. Método ¿qué pasaría Si? (What –If)) . Procedimiento. 6. Contestar la pregunta que pasa sí…? Una a una, participando todo el equipo, incluyendo participación de especialistas de control, mantenimiento, materiales , entre otros. 7. Para cada Pregunta Contestar qué medidas de control existen y cuales se deben tomar para disminuir su riesgo e el origen 8. Redactar Informe  Descripción del proceso  Preguntas QPS  Análisis y respuestas  Propuesta de mejoras 9. Divulgación
  13. 13. ejemplo
  14. 14. 3. Método de Análisis de modo de falla y Efectos (AMEF) Objetivo del método. El principal objetivo del método es la identificación de los modos en los cuales los productos, procesos, servicios sistemas o componentes pueden fallar para cumplir con su intensión de diseño o planificación. Tomado de las sectores que apuestan alto como la industria aeroespacial y defensa, el Análisis de Modo y Efecto de Fallos (AMEF) es un conjunto de directrices, un método y una forma de identificar problemas potenciales (errores) y sus posibles efectos en un SISTEMA para priorizarlos y poder concentrar los recursos en planes de prevención, supervisión y respuesta.
  15. 15. 3. Método de Análisis de modo de falla y Efectos (AMEF) Descripción del método. Se Realiza una Valoración del riesgo para considerar cuales son factores que se deben controlar desde el diseño del proceso, producto o sistema AMEF de diseño (D-AMEF) •Se usa para analizar componentes de diseños. Se enfoca hacia los Modos de Falla asociados con la funcionalidad de un componente, causados por el diseño •Evalúa subsistemas del producto o servicio. AMEF de proceso (P-AMEF) •No debe utilizar controles en el proceso para superar debilidades del diseño. •Se usa para analizar los procesos de manufactura, ensamble o instalación. Se enfoca en la incapacidad para producir el requerimiento que se pretende, •Los Modos de Falla pueden derivar de causas identificadas en el AMEF de Diseño. •Asume que el producto según el diseño cumplirá su intención final •Evalúa cada proceso y sus respectivos elementos •Usado en el análisis de proceso y transiciones AMEF de proceso (P-AMEF) •Se usa para analizar los procesos de manufactura, ensamble o instalación. Se enfoca en la incapacidad para producir el requerimiento que se pretende, •Los Modos de Falla pueden derivar de causas identificadas en el AMEF de Diseño. •Asume que el producto según el diseño cumplirá su intención final •Evalúa cada proceso y sus respectivos elementos •Usado en el análisis de proceso y transiciones
  16. 16. 3. Método de Análisis de modo de falla y Efectos (AMEF) Procedimiento 1. Determine el producto o proceso a analizar 2. Determinar los posibles modos de falla 3. Listar los efectos de cada potencial modo de falla 4. Asignar el grado de severidad de cada efecto Severidad à La consecuencia de que la falla ocurra. 5. Asignar el grado de ocurrencia de cada modo de falla Ocurrencia à la probabilidad de que la falla ocurra 6. Asignar el grado de detección de cada modo de falla Detección à la probabilidad de que la falla se detectada antes de que llegue al cliente
  17. 17. 3. Método de Análisis de modo de falla y Efectos (AMEF) Procedimiento 8. Priorizar los modos de falla 9. Tomar acciones para eliminar o reducir el riesgo del modo de falla 10. Calcular el nuevo resultado del NPR para revisar si el riesgo ha sido eliminado o reducido 7. Calcular el NPR (Numero Prioritario de Riesgo) de cada efecto NPR = Severidad*Ocurrencia*detección
  18. 18. Ejemplo
  19. 19. 4. Método de análisis preliminar (APELL) Objetivos del Método. La metodología adoptada se basa en el Programa de Concientización y Preparación para Emergencias a Nivel Local (APELL) el cual fue dado a conocer en 1988 por el Centro de Actividades del Programa de Industria y Medio Ambiente (UNEP IE/PAC) del Programa de las Naciones Unidas. Informar a los miembros e la comunidad sobre los peligros de las operaciones industriales en su zona, así como las medidas que se han tomada por las autoridades e industrias para reducir dichos riesgos. Incrementar la participación de la Industria local en la concienciación de la comunidad y la planificación de acciones de respuesta. Generar la capacidad técnica en las áreas de salud y su zona de influencia para preservar la salud y el ambiente de los habitantes de la comunidad y los colaboradores de las empresas ante posibles emergencias, por medio de un solo plan general que permita a la comunidad afrontar toda clase de emergencias.
  20. 20. 4. Método de análisis preliminar (APELL) Descripción del Método Con ésta metodología se pretende obtener un análisis primario que permita conocer de manera general y anticipada los principales riesgos, siendo indicado para Organizaciones de carácter eminentemente industrial, Industrias químicas, Empresas petroleras, Industrias, Instalaciones u Organizaciones en general cuya actividad pueda producir daños medioambientales o para la seguridad de las personas. Señala los principales aspectos que deben considerarse para establecer el análisis preliminar de riesgos, integrando de manera articulada elementos de salud, ambiente y riesgo industrial, para lo cual se divide en cuatro partes cada una con peso dentro de la evaluación total:  Matriz de riesgos: 40 %.  Elementos de gestión en seguridad, salud y ambiente: 20 %.  Aspectos ambientales: 20 %.  Otras características: 20 %.
  21. 21. 4. Método de análisis preliminar (APELL) Procedimiento 1. Identificación de participantes Listado de actores cuyos recursos sean necesarios, Recopilar Planes de emergencia existentes, descripción de participantes, funciones y recursos. 2. Evaluación Riesgos y Peligros 3. Adecuar Planes de actores a la respuesta coordinada Incluir mecanismos de educación y comunicación ante emergencias y desastres, responsabilidades organizacionales, interrelaciones institucionales o sectoriales, completar evaluación de riesgos, procedimientos de comunicación y comunicación, equipos e instalaciones, protección comunitaria, acuerdos de apoyo, practicas.
  22. 22. 4. Método de análisis preliminar (APELL) Procedimiento 4. Tareas de respuesta a incluir Verificación de riesgos y su análisis, identificación de recursos y tareas faltantes. Sistema de mando unificado, equipos de comunicación, mecanismos de alerta a la población. 5. Armonizar tareas con los recursos disponibles Evaluar tareas y recursos faltantes en los identificados en el paso 1, contactar con proveedores de recursos faltantes, recursos externos, ámbito de planificación geográfica. 6. Realizar los cambios necesarios a planes e integrar a plan integral de la comunidad Solucionar problemas de recursos, prepara borrador, revisar borrador, simulacro de escritorio, identificar debilidades, repetir pasos 4 y 5, verificar que plan local sea congruente con plan regional y de industrias, CONSENSO
  23. 23. 4. Método de análisis preliminar (APELL) Procedimiento 7. Escribir y buscar aprobación de autoridades locales Elaborar presentación del Plan, incluir firma de acuerdos, presentación ante todos los actores 8. Informara a todos los grupos involucrados y verificar entrenamiento. Identificar vacíos en el conocimiento, sesiones de entrenamiento y capacitación, ejercicios de escritorio y simulacro 9. Definir procedimientos para probar, revisar y actualizar el Plan periódicamente. Nombrar comité de simulacros, sesiones de evaluación, corregir deficiencias y corregir documentos, establecer calendario de revisiones. 10. Informar y entrenar a la comunidad en el plan integral a todos los grupos involucrados y verificar entrenamiento.
  24. 24. 5. Método Mosler Objetivos del Método. El método Mosler tiene por objeto la identificación, análisis y evaluación de los factores que pueden influir en la manifestación y materialización de un riesgo, con la finalidad de que la información obtenida, nos permita calcular la clase y dimensión de riesgo. El método es de tipo secuencial y cada fase del mismo se apoya en los datos obtenidos en las faces que lo preceden. Descripción del Método Es un procedimiento de características científicas que se desarrolla en fases de desarrollo vinculadas las unas a las otras
  25. 25. 5. Método MoslerProcedimiento. Fase 1: Definición del riesgo Esta fase tiene por objeto, la identificación del riesgo, delimitando su objeto y alcance, para diferenciarlo de otros riesgos. El procedimiento a seguir es mediante la identificación de sus elementos característicos, estos son: -El bien. -El daño Fase 2: Análisis de riesgo En esta fase se procederá al cálculo de criterios que posteriormente nos darán la evolución del riesgo. El procedimiento consiste en:  Identificación de las variables.  Análisis de los factores obtenidos de las variables y ver en que medida influyen en el criterio considerado, cuantificando los resultados según la escala Penta. Para establecer un mejor o acertado valor a las diferentes variables debemos de asignar un valor a cada una de las tres preguntas que nos haremos por criterio, que por último aplicaremos un baremo que nos dará el valor definitivo de cada uno de los criterios.
  26. 26. 5. Método MoslerProcedimiento. Fase 3: Evaluación del riesgo. Tiene por objeto cuantificar el riesgo considerado (ER). Cálculo del carácter del riesgo “C”. I = Importancia del suceso = Función (F) x Sustitución (S) C = I + D D = Daños ocasionados = Profundidad (P) x Extensión (E) Cálculo de la probabilidad “Pb”. Cuantificación del riesgo considerado “ER”. Pb = Agresión (A) x Vulnerabilidad (V) ER = Carácter (C) x Probabilidad (Pb) ER = C x Pb Fase 4: Cálculo de la clase de riesgo. Valor de ER Clase de Riesgo 2 a 250 Muy Bajo 251 a 500 Pequeño 501 a 750 Normal 751 a 1000 Grande 1001 a 1250 Elevado
  27. 27. 6. Método Análisis Árbol de Fallas (AAF) Objetivos del Método. El motivo principal del análisis árbol de falla es el ayudar a identificar causas potenciales de falla de sistemas antes de que las fallas ocurran. También puede ser utilizado para evaluar la probabilidad del evento mas alto utilizando métodos analíticos o estadísticos. Estos cálculos envuelven sistemas de relatividad cuantitativos e información de mantenimiento tal como probabilidad de falla, tarifa de falla, y tarifa de reparación. Después de terminar un FTA, puede enfocar sus esfuerzos en mejorar el sistema de seguridad y relatividad. El análisis Árbol de Falla (FTA Fault Tree Analysis) fue introducido por primera vez por Bell Laboratories y es uno de los métodos mas ampliamente usados en sistemas de relatividad, mantenimiento y análisis de seguridad. Es un proceso deducible utilizado para determinar las varias combinaciones de fallas de equipo electrónico (hardware), programas de computación (software) y errores humanos que pueden causar eventos indeseables (referidos como eventos altos) al nivel del sistema.
  28. 28. 5. Método HCCP Descripción del Método Este método plantea desde una falla o problema como esta puede ser generada estableciendo las posibles causas de la misma. Procedimiento del Método. 1. Defina la condición de falla y escriba la falla mas alta. 2. Utilizando información técnica y juicios profesionales, determine las posibles razones por la que la falla ocurrió. Recuerde, estos son elementos de nivel segundo porque se encuentran debajo del nivel mas alto en el árbol. 3. Continué detallando cada elemento con puertas adicionales a niveles mas bajos. Considere la relación entre los elementos para ayudarle a decidir si utiliza una puerta 'y' o una 'o' lógica. 4. Finalice y repase el diagrama completo. La cadena solo puede terminar en un fallo básico: humano, equipo electrónico (hardware) o programa de computación (software). 5. Si es posible, evalué la probabilidad de cada ocurrencia o cada elemento de nivel bajo y calcule la probabilidad estadística desde abajo para arriba.
  29. 29. ejemplo
