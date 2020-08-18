El aprendizaje (examen).

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Rodrigo José Franco Chambilla Mamani. • Jhon edgar Mamani Mamani.
Se denomina aprendizaje al proceso de adquisición de conocimientos, habilidades, valores y actitudes, posibilitado mediant...
Según lo define Isabel García, el aprendizaje es todo aquel conocimiento que se adquiere a partir de las cosas que nos suc...
I.
1.Aprendizaje implícito: Generalmente no es intencional y se obtiene como el resultado de la ejecución de ciertas conducta...
3.APRENDIZAJE ASOCIATIVO Es un tipo de aprendizaje muy común, mediante el cual un sujeto aprende por la asociación entre d...
5.APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO Es uno de los aprendizajes más enriquecedores caracterizado por la recolección de información ...
7.APRENDIZAJE COLABORATIVO Este es similar al anterior con la diferencia del grado de libertad que se tiene en el proceso,...
9.APRENDIZAJE OBSERVACIONAL Es una forma de aprendizaje indicada para los individuos más visuales Se basa en una situación...
11.APRENDIZAJE POR DESCUBRIMIENTO Conocido como aprendizaje activo, las personas que aprenden participan de manera constan...
II.-FACTORES INTERNOS QUE FACILITAN EL APRENDIZAJE.
a) Motivación.- Consiste en despertar el interés, curiosidad y voluntad del quien aprende. La motivación es importante en ...
c) La concentración.- Es el enfoque total de la atención sobre un tema, evitando la distracción (Internas: Pensamientos, s...
e) Organización.- La mente humana trabaja mejor cuando lo hace de manera organizada y con sentido lógico. Existe mejor apr...
g) Repetición o repaso.- Implica reforzar lo aprendido mediante actitudes afines, variadas e interesantes. No es hacer una...
III.Aprendizaje Individual y Social El aprendizaje parte de uno y así da sentido a la vida interna pues forma el carácter ...
IV. Aprender a Aprender Es la habilidad de continuar aprendiendo por sí mismo, en diferentes situaciones. Se basa en la co...
V. Los estilos de aprendizaje son una mezcla de factores cognitivos, afectivos y fisiológicos característicos que sirven c...
LOS ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE SEGÚN ALONSO, GALLEGO Y HONEY Para Alonso, Gallego y Honey (1995), autores del libro Los estilo...
Otros estilos de aprendizaje considerados por la Psicología Aprendizaje visual. Aprendizaje auditivo. Aprendizaje kinestés...
VI.
– Inteligencia lógico-matemática: Es la habilidad que poseemos para resolver problemas tanto lógicos como matemáticos. Com...
– Inteligencia visual-espacial: Es la habilidad de crear un modelo mental de formas, colores y texturas. Está ligada a la ...
– Inteligencia musical: Es la habilidad que nos permite crear sonidos, ritmos y melodías. Nos sirve para crear sonidos nue...
– Inteligencia intrapersonal: Es nuestra capacidad de relacionarnos con nosotros mismos, entender lo que hacemos y valorar...
Hecho por Rodrigo Chambilla Mamani MACI (primer año)

  2. 2. Se denomina aprendizaje al proceso de adquisición de conocimientos, habilidades, valores y actitudes, posibilitado mediante el estudio, la enseñanza o la experiencia.
  3. 3. Según lo define Isabel García, el aprendizaje es todo aquel conocimiento que se adquiere a partir de las cosas que nos suceden en la vida diaria. Esto se consigue a través de tres métodos diferentes entre sí, la experiencia, la instrucción y la observación.
  4. 4. I.
  5. 5. 1.Aprendizaje implícito: Generalmente no es intencional y se obtiene como el resultado de la ejecución de ciertas conductas automáticas, como al hablar, moverse, caminar. 2.Aprendizaje explícito Aquí hay una intención y conciencia sobre el aprendizaje. Esta forma nos permite adquirir nueva información relevante y requiere cierta atención y selectividad sobre lo que se está aprendiendo.
  6. 6. 3.APRENDIZAJE ASOCIATIVO Es un tipo de aprendizaje muy común, mediante el cual un sujeto aprende por la asociación entre dos estímulos o ideas. El aprendizaje asociativo requiere trabajo, pero es muy profundo y rico. 4.APRENDIZAJE NO ASOCIATIVO Este tipo de aprendizaje es el que se da a través de un estímulo que cambia nuestra respuesta por ser repetitivo y continuo. Se relaciona a nuestra sensibilidad y las costumbres adquiridas.
  7. 7. 5.APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO Es uno de los aprendizajes más enriquecedores caracterizado por la recolección de información organización y el establecimiento de relaciones de ciertos conceptos nuevos con otros anteriores como una forma de asociación. 6.APRENDIZAJE COOPERATIVO Muy utilizado en las aulas permite a cada estudiante aprender de forma cooperativa apoyándose tanto en su conocimiento como en el de los demás se genera en grupos de no más de 5 personas que toman diferentes roles y funciones
  8. 8. 7.APRENDIZAJE COLABORATIVO Este es similar al anterior con la diferencia del grado de libertad que se tiene en el proceso, mientras en el aprendizaje cooperativo los estudiantes eligen el tema, en el colaborativo el tema es dado por el docente a cargo y los jóvenes eligen su propia metodología. 8.APRENDIZAJE EMOCIONAL Permite gestionar las emociones de manera eficiente en el proceso de aprendizaje, esta forma aporta grandes beneficios a los estudiantes porque genera bienestar en ellos y mejorar su relación con los demás.
  9. 9. 9.APRENDIZAJE OBSERVACIONAL Es una forma de aprendizaje indicada para los individuos más visuales Se basa en una situación modelo donde participa una persona que realiza una acción y da el ejemplo al otro que observa Y aprende en el proceso. 10.APRENDIZAJE EXPERIENCIAL Es una de las mejores maneras de aprender Y se basa en la experiencia, viven una situación o suceso y aprenden a través de ella mediante ensayo y error guiándose por su percepción sobre lo sucedido y una reflexión sobre la actitud tomada.
  10. 10. 11.APRENDIZAJE POR DESCUBRIMIENTO Conocido como aprendizaje activo, las personas que aprenden participan de manera constante interactúan con quién les enseña y se cuestionan, buscan información relaciona las nuevas ideas con conceptos ya aprendidos y organizan cada idea de acuerdo a su mundo. 12.APRENDIZAJE MEMORÍSTICO Es el tipo de aprendizaje que fija conceptos en el cerebro no es recomendado para aprender ciertos temas que requieren reflexión pero suele utilizarse para memorizar cosas Invariables cómo fechas y nombres qué pueden aprender mediante la repetición 13.APRENDIZAJE RECEPTIVO Es contrario al aprendizaje por descubrimiento este tipo es el aprendizaje que se comprende se asimila y se reproduce en el aula los estudiantes son receptores de forma pasiva y no participan en el proceso más que recibiendo información desde el exterior
  11. 11. II.-FACTORES INTERNOS QUE FACILITAN EL APRENDIZAJE.
  12. 12. a) Motivación.- Consiste en despertar el interés, curiosidad y voluntad del quien aprende. La motivación es importante en todas las manifestaciones de nuestra vida. b) La atención.- Es un proceso psicológico, cognitivo y consciente. Psicológico porque para atender se requiere un equilibrio emocional, si existe los trastornos psicológicos, no hay atención, por tanto no hay aprendizaje. Cognitivo porque, para lograr el aprendizaje un tema del conocimiento científico, es importante poner atención a lo que se estudia. Consciente porque, la atención es un acto consciente inherente al hombre. Quién atiende más, indudablemente comprende más.
  13. 13. c) La concentración.- Es el enfoque total de la atención sobre un tema, evitando la distracción (Internas: Pensamientos, sentimientos, la fatiga mental y las enfermedades. Externas: Los sonidos (radios), los estímulos visuales (fotografías, televisión, etc.) d) Comprensión.- Consiste en asimilar el conocimiento, descubrir los conceptos básicos para dar la solución a los diversos problemas. La comprensión equivale al entendimiento, captar las ideas principales, relacionar los conocimientos con los antiguos.
  14. 14. e) Organización.- La mente humana trabaja mejor cuando lo hace de manera organizada y con sentido lógico. Existe mejor aprovechamiento de la energía mental cuando el pensamiento se ajusta a un plan. f) Creatividad.- Es la capacidad cognitiva que nos permite crear o generar ideas, pensamientos o estrategias novedosas y originales.
  15. 15. g) Repetición o repaso.- Implica reforzar lo aprendido mediante actitudes afines, variadas e interesantes. No es hacer una simple repetición; es realizar nuevos enfoques del tema, con otros materiales y diversas técnicas de estudio. h) Inteligencia.- La inteligencia tiene una estrecha relación con la capacidad intelectual, el cual significa: creatividad, abstracción, análisis, síntesis, atención, concentración, asimilación, etc.
  16. 16. III.Aprendizaje Individual y Social El aprendizaje parte de uno y así da sentido a la vida interna pues forma el carácter y robustece la voluntad. Pero esta individualidad está exigiendo la puesta en práctica de la sociabilidad. El hombre solo no podría existir ni menos desarrollarse, por ello, todo trabajo grupal dinámico es aporte para el desarrollo propio y el de los demás.
  17. 17. IV. Aprender a Aprender Es la habilidad de continuar aprendiendo por sí mismo, en diferentes situaciones. Se basa en la conciencia de uno mismo, en el autocontrol y la autodirección personal. Se desarrolla esta habilidad aprendiendo hábitos de estudio, desarrollando la capacidad de manejar información y producir conocimientos.
  18. 18. V. Los estilos de aprendizaje son una mezcla de factores cognitivos, afectivos y fisiológicos característicos que sirven como indicadores relativamente estables de cómo el alumno percibe, interactúa y responde al entorno de aprendizaje.
  19. 19. LOS ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE SEGÚN ALONSO, GALLEGO Y HONEY Para Alonso, Gallego y Honey (1995), autores del libro Los estilos de aprendizaje procedimientos de aprendizaje y mejora, “es necesario saber más sobre los estilos de aprendizaje y cuál de éstos define nuestra forma predilecta de aprender. Esto es esencial, tanto para los estudiantes como para los maestros”. Los estilos de aprendizaje procedimientos de aprendizaje y mejora
  20. 20. Otros estilos de aprendizaje considerados por la Psicología Aprendizaje visual. Aprendizaje auditivo. Aprendizaje kinestésico. Aprendizaje lógico matemático. Aprendizaje verbal. Aprendizaje intrapersonal o solitario. Aprendizaje interpersonal o social. Aprendizaje multimodal.
  21. 21. VI.
  22. 22. – Inteligencia lógico-matemática: Es la habilidad que poseemos para resolver problemas tanto lógicos como matemáticos. Comprende las capacidades que necesitamos para manejar operaciones matemáticas y razonar correctamente. Es la más semejante a la inteligencia que miden los test de inteligencia normales. – Inteligencia lingüística-verbal: Es la fluidez que posee una persona en el uso de la palabra. Destreza en la utilización del lenguaje, haciendo hincapié en el significado de las palabras, su orden sintáctico, sus sonidos. Albert Einstein Mario Vargas Llosa
  23. 23. – Inteligencia visual-espacial: Es la habilidad de crear un modelo mental de formas, colores y texturas. Está ligada a la imaginación. Una persona con alta inteligencia visual está capacitada para transformar lo que crea en su mente en imágenes, tal como se expresa en el arte gráfico. Esta inteligencia nos capacita para crear diseños, cuadros, diagramas y construir cosas. – Inteligencia corporal-cinestésica o corporal-kinestésica: Es la habilidad para controlar los movimientos de todo el cuerpo para realizar actividades físicas. Se usa para efectuar actividades como deportes, que requieren coordinación y un ritmo controlado, ballet, etc. Leonardo Da Vinci Paolo Guerrero
  24. 24. – Inteligencia musical: Es la habilidad que nos permite crear sonidos, ritmos y melodías. Nos sirve para crear sonidos nuevos para expresar emociones y sentimientos a través de la música. – Inteligencia interpersonal: Consiste en relacionarse y comprender a otras personas. Incluye las habilidades para mostrar expresiones faciales, controlar la voz y expresar gestos en determinadas ocasiones. También abarca las capacidad para percibir las emociones en otras personas. Gian Marco Barack Obama
  25. 25. – Inteligencia intrapersonal: Es nuestra capacidad de relacionarnos con nosotros mismos, entender lo que hacemos y valorar nuestras propias acciones. – Inteligencia naturalista: Consiste en el entendimiento del entorno natural y la observación científica de la naturaleza como la biología, geología o astronomía. Platón Charles Darwin
  26. 26. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS: • https://www.elmundodelsuperdotado.com/inteligencias-multiples/ • https://concepto.de/aprendizaje-2/ • https://gestion.pe/tendencias/estilos/tipos-aprendizaje-caracteristicas-nnda- nnlt-264497-noticia/ • https://psicologiaymente.com/desarrollo/estilos-de- aprendizaje#:~:text=Los%20estilos%20de%20aprendizaje%20son%20una%20m ezcla%20de%20factores%20cognitivos,aprendizaje%3A%20%C2%BFcu%C3%A 1les%20son%3F%22 • https://www.universidadviu.com/aprender-a-aprender-una-competencia- basica-para-el-aprendizaje-permanente/

