Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Inicialmente funcionaba como Colegio Técnico Pacayacu, a partir del 2014 según la disposición del Ministerio de Educación ...
CREACION DE LA UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PACAYACU” Fundada el 29 de septiembre del 2014 ESCUDO Y BANDERA DE LA INSTITUCION PERSONA...
ESPECIALIDADES QUE OFRECE LA UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PACAYACU” ESPECIALIDAD EN CIENCIAS ADMINISTRACION EN SISTEMAS ELECTROMECANI...
Historia de la Unidad educativa Pacayacu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Historia de la Unidad educativa Pacayacu

32 views

Published on

Historia de como inició la Unidad educativa Pacayacu

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Historia de la Unidad educativa Pacayacu

  1. 1. Inicialmente funcionaba como Colegio Técnico Pacayacu, a partir del 2014 según la disposición del Ministerio de Educación se crea la Unidad Educativa “Pacayacu”. Con el funcionamiento de tres Instituciones emblemáticas como fue: la Escuela de Educación Básica José Peralta, el Colegio Técnico de Bachillerato Pacayacu y el Jardín de Infantes Dr. Modesto Chávez, de esta manera se constituye la Unidad Educativa “Pacayacu”. HISTORIA
  2. 2. CREACION DE LA UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PACAYACU” Fundada el 29 de septiembre del 2014 ESCUDO Y BANDERA DE LA INSTITUCION PERSONAL DOCENTE La unida cuenta con 49 docentes ALUMNOS La Unidad cuenta con un aproximado de 1026 estudiantes y con una oferta educativa q esta desde el Inicial hasta tercero de Bachillerato
  3. 3. ESPECIALIDADES QUE OFRECE LA UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PACAYACU” ESPECIALIDAD EN CIENCIAS ADMINISTRACION EN SISTEMAS ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ

×