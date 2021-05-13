Tesis final edelin rojas sanchez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA, UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL "RAFAEL MARÍA BARALT" VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO PROGRAMA DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA: DOCENCIA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA, UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL "RAFAEL MARÍA BARALT" VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO PROGRAMA DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA: DOCENCIA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR
iii
iv
v DEDICATORIA La culminación de una meta es siempre con el apoyo de personas a quienes hoy quiero dedicar el logro de la m...
vi AGRADECIMIENTO Cada recorrido de la vida se presentan personas en las que sin querer se convierte parte de la misma y s...
vii INDICE GENERAL VEREDICTO v DEDICATORIA vi AGRADECIMIENTO vi RESUMEN viii ABSTRAC ix INTRODUCCIÓN 11 CAPITULO I DESCRIB...
viii CONSIDERACIONES FINALES 77 BIBLIOGRAFÍA GENERAL 80 ANEXOS 84
ix Autor: Rojas, E. Tutor: Pineda, B. Pedagogía Social en la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador Extensión Acad...
x Author: Rojas, E. Tuthor: Pineda, B. Social Pedagogy at the Experimental Pedagogical University Liberator Academic Exten...
11 INTRODUCCION Existe una diversidad de aproximaciones teóricas vinculadas con el campo de la Pedagogía Social y de esa m...
12 (UPEL) Caracas y Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación (MPPE), la reapertura de la carrera, ya que la misma fo...
13 las investigaciones previas, el estado del arte de la investigación, contiene además las bases teóricas y en el Capítul...
14 CAPITULO I DESCRIBIENDO EL FENÓMENO Caracterizando el Objeto de la Investigación La Pedagogía Social ha sido definida c...
15 Social, ya que ellos son quienes trabajan con la población no escolarizada que además han reincidido en actos no justif...
16 como producto de los proyectos de acción comunitaria y educativa en ámbitos escolares y extraescolares en medios de des...
17 Pedagogía Social a nivel nacional. Sin embargo se debe iniciar por ofertar el pregrado en esta disciplina, bajo un enfo...
18 Propósitos de la Investigación Propósito General Develar la opinión de la reapertura en la especialidad Pedagogía Socia...
19 sea para ser profesionales académicos o para ejercer un oficio de acuerdo a las capacidades de los individuos, pero sin...
20 CAPÍTULO II CONTEXTO TEÓRICO Uno de los componentes o elementos básicos de cualquier investigación es el Marco Referenc...
21 producciones escritas alrededor de las prácticas socioeducativas realizadas en Colombia entre los años 1.984-2000, con ...
22 identificar las influencias del discurso en América Latina para poder alcanzar una comprensión de las implicaciones que...
23 pedagogos sociales presentan sus avances en materia de investigación- acción desde las diversas regiones del país. De e...
24 social y lo educativo (citado por Quintana, Lebrero y Montoya, 2008). Los estudiosos de la Pedagogía Social han estable...
25 más amplia y concreta en cuanto a lo que los españoles hicieron o dejaron de hacer en cuestiones de educación social, e...
26 siglo XX se vincula con los diferentes avances tecnológicos y su expansión en el proceso de globalizaciones. Según Paul...
27 ser humano en la sociedad, también busca la socialización o incorporación del individuo al ámbito social que le permita...
28 industrialización. En este sentido la Pedagogía Social, como disciplina y como práctica, parece gozar de muy buena salu...
29 fundamentalmente en la aplicación del método que concibiera para la alfabetización de los adultos, y a través del cual ...
30 Escuela Técnica Industrial que resultó de la transformación de la vieja Escuela de Artes y Oficios para hombre. Anguian...
31 Una pedagogía de la desneocolonización que no constituya sólo un ins- trumento para el perfeccionamiento de la práctica...
32 el terreno socioeducativo, para los trabajadores del área tanto voluntarios como profesionales todavía hay poco reconoc...
33 congruente con los derechos cívicos y los principios que sostienen la democracia y la cohesión social. Es relevante men...
34 CAPÍTULO III CONTEXTO METODOLÓGICO En este capítulo se describe la naturaleza de la investigación, el método fenomenoló...
35 autoridades de la UPEL reflexionen acerca de la reapertura de la especialidad en Pedagogía Social De acuerdo con lo pla...
36 De manera que Sandini, M. (2003) expresa que "a diferencia de la fenomenología, la hermenéutica no se preocupa por la i...
37 la información que sea posible de diferentes puntos de vista y diferente origen, sin tomar en cuenta lo antagónico que ...
38 La fase 6 corresponde a la interpretación del fenómeno, es sacar al exterior los significados ocultos para comprender l...
39 En la investigación cualitativa no interesa la representatividad; una investigación puede ser valiosa si se realiza en ...
40 CAPÍTULO IV BUSCANDO MÚLTIPLES PERSPECTIVAS El fenómeno en investigación, que se refiere al significado de Pedagogía So...
41 Percepción de los Informantes Clave Habiendo reflejado la visión que tengo como investigadora sobre el significado de l...
42 como el ocio, los medios de comunicación, el mundo del trabajo, el sector cultural, la salud, el urbanismo, etc. El act...
43  La pedagogía social como disciplina académica ha proyectado su reflexión y sus acciones hacia múltiples programas y s...
44 contextos sociales, que puedan relacionarse con otros libremente y participar activamente en su propio proceso educativ...
45 Organización de la Información Aportada por la Informante  La Pedagogía Social significa la asistencia educativa otorg...
46 La Pedagogía Social toma como objeto de estudio el aprendizaje en su vertiente social. Es decir, en relación con los va...
47 la carrera queda sin prosecución debido al rompimiento del convenio UPEL- INAM, ya que con el cierre del Instituto Naci...
48 Sin embargo la UPEL conjuntamente con el MPPE deben tomar un espacio de dialogo para dar la oportunidad de reapertura a...
49 Organización de la Información Aportada por la Informante  La pedagogía social toma como objeto de estudio el aprendiz...
50 Las Políticas Públicas de Educación en Venezuela está generando cambios sustánciales que pretenden garantizar el bienes...
51 Tesoro” sobre la base de Los Cuatro Pilares de la Educación, y el Proyecto Tuning, (2004) lo que consideramos muy oport...
52 pedagógicas especiales surgidas de la situación de riesgo social y conflicto familiar, en las que circunstancialmente s...
53 CAPÍTULO V BÚSQUEDA DE LA ESENCIA Y LA ESTRUCTURA Las fases de Spiegelberg fueron aplicadas para interpretar el fenómen...
54 Fuente:Rojas, E. (2019) tiene diferentes ámbitos de aplicación -Un pedagogo social debe ser una persona vocacional, con...
55 MATRIZ Nº 2 PERSPECTIVA DE LAS AGENTES EXTERNOS (PEDAGOGOS SOCIALES) Entrevista Informante Gómez Tovar Intersecciones P...
56 sociales ya que están inmersos en los liceos bolivarianos con el servicio de protección y desarrollo estudiantil, enton...
57 CAPÍTULO VI CONSTITUCIÓN DE LOS SIGNIFICADOS En este capítulo se presenta el análisis de la estructura, haciendo énfasi...
58 Como se observa en la matriz anterior, hay puntos en los que coinciden los agentes investigados como y es que la pedago...
59 CAPÍTULO VII INTERPRETACIÓN DEL FENÓMENO Este capítulo lo dedicare a exponer mis reflexiones sobre el significado de la...
60 el perfil del egresado en esta disciplina social pero tampoco se ha preocupado ni ocupado en definirla. De allí que, el...
  1. 1. i REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA, UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “RAFAEL MARÍA BARALT” VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO PROGRAMA DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA: DOCENCIA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGOGÍA SOCIAL EN LA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR EXTENSIÓN ACADÉMICA CORO Trabajo Especial de Grado para optar al título de Magíster Scientiarium en Educación Superior. Autor: Prof. Rojas Edelin Tutor: Prof. Pineda Berlinda MSc. Santa Ana de Coro, agosto 2019
  2. 2. ii REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA, UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “RAFAEL MARÍA BARALT” VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO PROGRAMA DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA: DOCENCIA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGOGÍA SOCIAL EN LA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR EXTENSIÓN ACADÉMICA CORO Trabajo Especial de Grado para optar al título de Magíster Scientiarium en Educación Superior. Autor: Prof. Rojas Edelin Tutor: Prof. Pineda Berlinda MSc. Santa Ana de Coro, agosto 2019
  3. 3. iii
  4. 4. iv
  5. 5. v DEDICATORIA La culminación de una meta es siempre con el apoyo de personas a quienes hoy quiero dedicar el logro de la misma: A ti Dios padre celestial, mi Rey de Reyes por cuidarme, guiarme y protegerme por ser la niña de tus ojos, te amo mi Altísimo salvador. A Lysmar, Anavel y Orlando, mis hijos y los rayos de luz que permanecen brillantes con cada célula de mi ser A Francisco Alejandro, mi nieto y el príncipe de su aba que enciende cada día los deseos enormes de vivir y continuar esforzándome en la vida. A mis inigualables padres Francisco Rojas y Ana Ofelia Sánchez a quienes amo con toda mi existencia y que no me alcanzara la vida para honrarlos por tanto amor hacia mí. A mis Leonardo, Evelys y Edymar por apoyarme en cada etapa de mi vida. A mis sobrinos consentidos Leonardo, Leonel y Joselys, sin dejar de contar con el oasis de alegría de Miguel, Jormar, Santiago, Samantha y la llegada de Luciano A todos mis familiares que de una u otra forma son parte de mi vida. Para ustedes este Triunfo
  6. 6. vi AGRADECIMIENTO Cada recorrido de la vida se presentan personas en las que sin querer se convierte parte de la misma y su apoyo es incondicional, por ello me siento con la potestad de agradecer A Dios grande, supremo y poderoso a quien honro con todo mí ser A mis padres Ana y Francisco sencillamente por amarme tanto como yo a ellos A mis hijos Lysmar, Anavel y Orlando por brindarme cada palabra de aliento para no desvanecer en esta meta que me plantee y gracias a ellos he alcanzado. A mis hermanos por supuesto como no agradecerles sus consejos y palabras de ánimo. A mis hermanas que Dios y la vida me ha regalado Lisbeth y Lola Soto siempre presente en cada momento de mi vida. A Gladys Loaiza por demostrarme que la amistad es más que palabras son hechos de realidades con diversidad de emociones pero juntas lo hemos logrado. Gracias a todos…….
  7. 7. vii INDICE GENERAL VEREDICTO v DEDICATORIA vi AGRADECIMIENTO vi RESUMEN viii ABSTRAC ix INTRODUCCIÓN 11 CAPITULO I DESCRIBIENDO EL FENÓMENO 15 1. Caracterizando el Objeto de la Investigación 15 2. Propósitos de la Investigación 19 2.1 Propósito General 19 2.2 Propósitos Específicos 19 3. Importancia de la Investigación 20 CAPITULO II CONTEXTO TEÓRICO 22 1. Investigaciones Internacionales 22 2. Investigaciones Nacionales 24 3. Visión teórica de la Pedagogía Social 26 CAPITULO III CONTEXTO METODOLÓGICO 42 1. Naturaleza de la Investigación 42 2. Presentando el Método Fenomenológico 44 3. Contextualizando la Investigación 47 4. Seleccionando los participantes 48 5. Recopilando la Información 49 CAPITULO IV BUSCANDO MÚLTIPLES PERSPECTIVAS 51 1. Mi Percepción como Investigadora 51 2. Percepción de los Informantes Clave 52 CAPITULO V BÚSQUEDA DE LA ESENCIA Y LA ESTRUCTURA 65 1. Matriz Nº 1: Perspectivas de los agentes externos. 65 2. Matriz Nº 2: Perspectiva de las agentes intervinientes 67 3. Matriz Nº 3: Perspectivas de la investigadora 69 CAPITULO VI CONSTITUCIÓN DE LOS SIGNIFICADOS 70 1. Matriz de las Intersecciones de todos los Estratos 70 CAPITULO VII INTERPRETACIÓN DEL FENÓMENO 72 1. Matriz de las Intersecciones de todos los Estratos 72
  8. 8. viii CONSIDERACIONES FINALES 77 BIBLIOGRAFÍA GENERAL 80 ANEXOS 84
  9. 9. ix Autor: Rojas, E. Tutor: Pineda, B. Pedagogía Social en la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador Extensión Académica Coro. Trabajo Especial de Grado para optar al título de Magíster Scientiarium en Educación Superior. Santa Ana de Coro, 2018. RESUMEN El presente estudio tuvo como título Pedagogía Social en la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador Extensión Académica Coro. Teóricamente se basó en Estudios Previos Referenciales de Vélez (2006), Reyes (2014) Peleteiro y García (2009) y Beltrán (2006) En relación a las bases teóricas están: Caride (2005), (Quintana, 2005) y Zapata (2006). En lo que respecta, a la metodología se sustentó en una investigación cualitativa con paradigma postpositivista y un método fenomenológico hermenéutico. Entre las técnicas para la recolección de información se utilizaron la observación participante, la entrevista a profundidad y como instrumento la cámara fotográfica, y el cuestionario. Mientras que las técnicas utilizadas para el análisis de la información consistió en: categorización de contenidos, triangulación y contrastación. Los informantes clave para la presente investigación fueron las autoridades de la UPEL y egresados en Pedagogía Social, y la unidad de currículo de la UPEL. Entre los resultados están: haber obtenido la opinión de los involucrados en el proyecto y la elevación de una propuesta ante la UPEL de la reapertura de la especialidad. Entre las consideraciones finales se concibe a la especialidad de Pedagogía Social como un valor agregado institucional, ya que a través del proceso de formación de los profesionales de esta área, se da respuesta a los criterios de pertinencia social y cultural sustentado en los documentos legales de la Universidad, como a las necesidades sociales de los niños, niñas y adolescente en situación de riesgo y vulnerabilidad social; con una mayor proyección social hacia la atención del adulto y del adulto mayor Palabras claves. Pedagogía Social, UPEL, Reapertura
  10. 10. x Author: Rojas, E. Tuthor: Pineda, B. Social Pedagogy at the Experimental Pedagogical University Liberator Academic Extension Choir. Project of special degree work that is presented as a partial requirement for the title of Magister Scientiarum in Higher Education. Santa Ana de Coro, 2018. ABSTRAC The present study had as its main title: Social Pedagogy in the Experimental Pedagogical University Liberator Academic Extension Choir. Referential Studies of Vélez (2006), Reyes (2014) Peleteiro and García (2009) and Beltrán (2006) are theoretically supported. In Relation to the theoretical bases are: Caride (2005), (Quintana, 2005) and Zapata Vasco (2006) ). Reading the methodology, it is based on qualitative research with a post-positivist paradigm and a hermeneutical phenomenological method. Among the techniques for the collection of information, participant observation, in-depth interview and as instrument the camera and the questionnaire were used. While the techniques used for the analysis of information are: content categorization, triangulation and contrast. The key informants for the present investigation were considered UPEL authorities and graduates in Social Pedagogy, and the UPEL curriculum unit. Among the results are: having obtained the opinion of those involved in the project and the proposal before UPEL for the reopening of the specialty. Among the final considerations, the specialty of Social Pedagogy is conceived as an institutional added value, since through the training process of professionals in this area, the criteria of social and cultural relevance based on the legal documents of the University, as well as the social needs of children and adolescents at risk and social vulnerability; with a greater social projection towards the attention of the adult and the elderly Keywords. Social Pedagogy, UPEL, Reopening
  11. 11. 11 INTRODUCCION Existe una diversidad de aproximaciones teóricas vinculadas con el campo de la Pedagogía Social y de esa multiplicidad se denotan propuestas novedosas comprometidas con el bienestar social y cultural, sin embargo en lo que respecta al objeto de estudio, no deja de parecer una miscelánea que podría dejar desorientado a quien accede a este campo por primera vez. La Pedagogía Social como ciencia, es el campo de conocimiento que organizada en disciplina se centra en enseñanza, reinserción y educación del individuo en la sociedad, además de estar centrada en la atención de los niños, niñas y adolescentes en situación de abandono, farmacodependientes, con problemas de conducta, así como de aquellos en situación de privación y transición a la libertad. Sin embargo otro escenario de intervención son las instituciones educativas permitiendo analizar el entorno académico y familiar del adolescente a través de líneas y proyectos de vida; una atención que amerita de profesionales con conocimientos previos sobre situaciones relevantes a la antes mencionada, así como también para canalizar la búsqueda de solución o minimización de la misma. Todo ello con la finalidad de acompañar al adolescente en su trayectoria académica fortaleciendo su vida familiar y social, aspectos que le permitirán madurar su carácter y control de las emociones que lo caracterizan como tal, también se trabaja con la familia del mismo, para compaginar las relaciones socio afectivas que lo conlleven a reflexionar sobre la importancia que tiene, aunado a eso se les brinda las asesorías en las pruebas de exploración vocacional y selección de oportunidades de estudio universitarios. En este orden de ideas la autora del presente trabajo de grado fundamenta el mismo con la finalidad de interpretar, concientizar y canalizar a las autoridades de la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador
  12. 12. 12 (UPEL) Caracas y Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación (MPPE), la reapertura de la carrera, ya que la misma forma a un profesional de la socio pedagogía que emerge para trabajar en la transformación no escolarizada pero también en la formal, quienes desde el año 2005 son insertados ante este ministerio para ocupar el cargo de Orientador en los Liceo Bolivarianos del país, con la reinserción social, escolar y comunitaria, así como también la aplicación de estrategias que permiten el mantenimiento en las aulas de clases a los niños, niñas y adolescentes para forjar un mejor futuro en pro de ellos mismos. Dada la naturaleza compleja del objeto de la investigación planteado en términos cualitativos, que no pueden ser medidos ni cuantificados, y dentro de esta visión general, el enfoque Fenomenológico adoptado, me permite concebir la esencia de estudio en términos de un fenómeno o vivencia, experimentado en el plano de la conciencia de cada persona, que lleva consigo una estructura esencial de relación que puede ser válida en el contexto que intento descubrir. La estrategia metodológica que será utilizada está enmarcada en el método de Spielgelberg, el cual consta de 6 fases: descripción del fenómeno, búsqueda de perspectivas, múltiples búsqueda de la esencia y la estructura, constitución de la significación, suspensión de los juicios e interpretación del fenómeno. Es importante resaltar que he realizado una exhaustiva selección de textos que abordan el tema de la Pedagogía Social realizando extractos relevantes de cuadernos de trabajo, conferencias y monografías, por lo que en los antecedentes son de los ya mencionados, ya que la información es más que informar que buscar a formar y reaperturar en las casa de estudio universitarias esta especialidad como pregrado. En relación a la estructura de la investigación se expone en siete capítulos con el siguiente contenido: Capitulo I, Describiendo el Fenómeno, Caracterizando el Objeto de la Investigación, Propósito e Importancia de la Investigación. En el Capítulo II, el Contexto Teórico en el cual se enmarcan
  13. 13. 13 las investigaciones previas, el estado del arte de la investigación, contiene además las bases teóricas y en el Capítulo III, se ocupa del Contexto Metodológico y naturaleza de la investigación, presentando el método fenomenológico, contextualizando la investigación, seleccionando los participantes, recopilando la información, respetando los aspectos éticos, continuando con el resto de los capitulo una vez culminado el plan de actividades para la culminación de la investigación. Así se da inicio al Capítulo IV fue en Buscando Múltiples Perspectivas, mientras que en el Capítulo V nos encontramos con la Búsqueda de la Esencia y la Estructura, aquí se exponen las perspectivas de los agentes internos, externos y de la investigadora que dan paso a la Constitución de los Significados reflejados en el Capítulo VI cerrando con el Capítulo VII la Matriz de las Intersecciones de todos los Estratos y sin dejar de mencionar las Consideraciones Finales.
  14. 14. 14 CAPITULO I DESCRIBIENDO EL FENÓMENO Caracterizando el Objeto de la Investigación La Pedagogía Social ha sido definida como la ciencia práctica social y educativa no formal, que fundamenta, justifica y comprende la normatividad más adecuada para la prevención, ayuda y reinserción de quienes pueden padecer o padecen a lo largo de toda su vida, deficiencias en la socialización y en la satisfacción de necesidades básicas amparadas en los derechos humanos” (Fermoso, 1994). Es importante señalar que en Venezuela la universidad que asumió la responsabilidad de diseñar, fomentar y administrar la especialidad de Pedagogía Social, fue la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador e Instituto de Mejoramiento Profesional del Magisterio, (UPEL-IMPM), única casa de estudios superior en ofertarla hasta la actualidad, que en esencia está orientada a rescatar y crear firmes sistemas de seguridad social, a través de la promoción de valores éticos y pedagógicos, con la finalidad de superar las condiciones socio-educativas de niños (as), jóvenes y adultos con necesidades de protección integral. Para el año 2000 inicia la primera cohorte en el estado Falcón, basada en un perfil por competencias más ajustado a los cambios que vienen suscitándose a nivel mundial. Por eso la preocupación se centra en analizar las características y las bondades del perfil específico de la carrera, bajo los cuatro pilares para la educación y las competencias pertinentes del egresado. Sin embargo esta primera cohorte se toma como ensayo, puesto que el Convenio Andrés Bello 1997 UPEL-INAM entra en vigencia a finales de 1999, en donde los maestros guía de los centros del Instituto Nacional del Menor (INAM) son los llamados a perfilase como profesionales en Pedagogía
  15. 15. 15 Social, ya que ellos son quienes trabajan con la población no escolarizada que además han reincidido en actos no justificados ante la sociedad. Razón por la cual se busca dar herramientas pedagógicas, para colocarla en marcha en su labor del día a día en los centros de esta institución, los cuales son abiertos y cerrados, como centros abiertos se trabaja con animación sociocultural Según Aguilar (2005: p 2), en los documentos del Consejo de Europa la animación sociocultural ha sido traducida al inglés como desarrollo comunitario y al alemán como Pedagogía Social y los centros cerrados son para la atención de protección de los niños, niñas y adolescentes que hayan experimentados actos de abuso, maltrato o que hayan incurrido en delitos leves o graves. También con la entrada en vigencia de la Ley Orgánica de Protección del Niño, Niña y Adolescentes (LOPNNA) en Enero del año 2000, esta propuesta tiende a tener más peso ya que ellos son ahora sujetos de derecho y no objetos como lo exponía la Ley Tutelar del Menor, derogada en la Convención internacional de los derechos del niño en el año 1999, puesto que el INAM debería desaparecer y estos trabajadores corresponderán iniciar el trabajo en las comunidades como organizadores, preventores y gestores de atención a los individuos de un sector. A pesar de todo y del relevante rol que cumple la Pedagogía Social en los centros educativos, esta carrera no tuvo prosecución en Venezuela de ofrecer la especialidad en Pedagogía Social egresando solo dos (2) cohortes en 2005 y 2007 hasta la presente fecha exponiendo el departamento de Currículo de la UPEL que se necesita un perfil definido para dar continuidad a esta carrera Por esta consideración es emergente sensibilizar a toda la comunidad universitaria de la UPEL-IMP acerca de la necesidad de reflexionar, comprender y reimpulsar su reapertura desde un enfoque transdisciplinario y holístico, el desarrollo del profesional en esta disciplina, así como instalarla
  16. 16. 16 como producto de los proyectos de acción comunitaria y educativa en ámbitos escolares y extraescolares en medios de desventaja social. En efecto, se busca es producir material humano para atender a los niños, niñas y adolescentes con necesidades multicarenciadas, entonces es a través de la Pedagogía Social que se puede realizar, cuestión que se debe trabajar en la reapertura con las autoridades de la UPEL específicamente la coordinación del programa, para presentar ante el MPPE (Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación) la Pedagogía Social del siglo XXI. De acuerdo con lo expuesto Sandoval (2013), quien expresa que con estas perspectivas, el análisis que se realiza conduce a deducir que la operacionalizaciòn del currículo en la UPEL-IMPM específicamente en la carrera de Pedagogía Social, es para otorgarle el sentido necesario hacia la investigación comunitaria. Cuestión que es más que necesaria en la actual sociedad y motiva a la autora de este trabajo de investigación a proponer la reapertura en Pedagogía Social, tomando en cuenta ciertas directrices como lo es la matriz descriptiva del perfil, el cual deberá contar con la clasificación y jerarquización de las competencias diseñadas según las dimensiones que se ubican en relación con el desarrollo de las habilidades y destrezas del individuo, para luego concebir las tareas, basadas en el desempeño ideal del profesional que se forma. Además los cuatro pilares como sustento teórico en los saberes aprender a conocer; aprender a hacer, aprender a convivir y aprender a ser, los cuales son aspectos de punto de partida para el diseño del pensum de estudio que llevará a una lógica y concienzuda revisión de la administración curricular, en la UPEL-IMPM. García (2011:17) expone: De ello se concluye que el proceso de la transformación curricular se propone desde la doble óptica: la Pedagogía Social como eje curricular de Pregrado, el diseño validado denominado “Especialidad en Pedagogía Social”, la Maestría en Pedagogía Social y el Diplomado desde Extensión. Así como el Diseño de los Doctorados en
  17. 17. 17 Pedagogía Social a nivel nacional. Sin embargo se debe iniciar por ofertar el pregrado en esta disciplina, bajo un enfoque de un modelo pedagógico de Paulo Freire sobre el hombre como ser social y democrático y Anton Macarenko la educación no formal para la vida, entendido como conjunto de lineamientos generales orientadores del accionar universitario y se expresa en las funciones de: docencia, investigación y vinculación con la colectividad. En relación con este último se propone que la UPEL-IMPM sea la responsable en asumir la reapertura de dicha carrera, ya que esta insigne casa de estudios universitarios, es un sistema constituido por los nueve Institutos Pedagógicos existentes y más de 30 Núcleos, Extensiones y Centros de Atención, distribuidos a todo lo largo y ancho del país, destinados a la formación del recurso humano que demanda el sistema educativo venezolano, en todos sus niveles y en algunas de sus modalidades que mediante un esfuerzo de concertación interinstitucional, se lograrán acuerdos orientados a la organización de un sistema coherente y coordinado de educación unificando los requisitos de ingreso, permanencia y egreso con el reconocimiento oficial del Consejo Nacional de Universidades de Venezuela (CNU). En efecto, esta disciplina se puede entrelazar con el Currículo de Educación Venezolano en dos ámbitos: 1) sector formal de la educación básica y media: en el cual se señalan las áreas de ¨convivencia y paz, participación y responsabilidad democrática y pluralidad, identidad y valoración de las diferencias; señalando la necesidad de desarrollar conocimientos y competencias cognitivas, emocionales, comunicativas e integradoras y 2) el sector no formal integrado por las tendencias de educación social insertas en los programas de convivencia ciudadana de instancias gubernamentales y no gubernamentales dirigidas a prevenir la violencia, la problemática social relevante, y promover la convivencia social y política.
  18. 18. 18 Propósitos de la Investigación Propósito General Develar la opinión de la reapertura en la especialidad Pedagogía Social en la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador Extensión Académica Coro Propósitos Específicos Comprender los fundamentos teórico-metodológicos que sustentan la Pedagogía Social en la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador Extensión Académica Coro Interpretar la postura de la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador (UPEL) con respecto a la carrera en Pedagogía Social Indagar con los egresados en Pedagogía Social sobre la importancia tiene esta especialidad en el ámbito educativo de acuerdo a su experiencia Internalizar con los responsables de la Unidad de Currículo de la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador (UPEL) sobre su posición ante la reapertura de la especialidad en Pedagogía Social Percibir la necesidad de la reapertura de la especialidad de Pedagogía Social en la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador (UPEL) Importancia de la Investigación Este trabajo de investigación se realiza con la finalidad de proponer la reapertura de la carrera en pedagogía social, basado en la realidad social del país y de la educación desde varios ámbitos, en los cuales la implementación de esta disciplina seria de mucho alcance a la transformación de una nueva sociedad, en donde todos y todas tengan la oportunidad de educarse bien
  19. 19. 19 sea para ser profesionales académicos o para ejercer un oficio de acuerdo a las capacidades de los individuos, pero sin dejar de educar para transformar, ya que la realidad y la experiencia en la intervención social en el siglo XXl, que permita reconstruir y fortalecer el ejercicio profesional y de aquellas actividades de asistencia con toques caritativos, acciones de control y prestación escalonada y normativa del bienestar. Hoy requieren de innovación, de impulsar la investigación, rediseñar políticas públicas, intervenir en procesos sociales y educativos, en donde el sujeto vulnerable y la comunidad reciban en forma ágil sistemática pero significativa y expedita información y más formación social, conocimiento de su medio, alternativas y mecanismos para el aprovechamiento de recursos y sobre todo una mejor calidad de vida. De ahí la importancia del trabajo grupal con la óptica y visión, preventiva, de tratamiento y reintegración, la enseñanza al servicio del bienestar. Ahora bien, el sentido común sobre la reapertura de la carrera en Pedagogía Social proporciona un excelente punto de partida para investigar la importancia de ella en el sistema educativo, además de lo significativo del especialista egresado en el área para la orientación de los niños, niñas y adolescentes, y así los resultados de esta investigación permitirán conocer desde el punto de vista del pedagogo social e identificar fortalezas y/o debilidades para luego emplearlas para promover las potencialidades de los mismos. Por otro lado, es importante resaltar que la Pedagogía Social tiene un compromiso con la sociedad, es por ello que debe buscar alternativas innovadoras que tiendan a mejorar la calidad de vida de la población, de allí que se espera, que el aporte teórico de esta investigación, pueda ser parte del discurso de ella y que le permita al MPPE, la comprensión de los procesos de la dinámica laboral, los contenidos científicos y la aplicación en el contexto social en el que se desenvuelve. Así mismo dado el enfoque cualitativo de la presente investigación se espera que pueda servir de orientación para investigaciones en el campo de la Pedagogía Social.
  20. 20. 20 CAPÍTULO II CONTEXTO TEÓRICO Uno de los componentes o elementos básicos de cualquier investigación es el Marco Referencial, debido a que su función es precisar y organizar las ideas y conceptos de tal manera que los mismos puedan ser manejados, aplicados y convertidos en acciones concretas. Hernández, Fernández y Baptista (2001) expresa: Un buen Marco Teórico no es aquel que contiene muchas páginas (no se trata de un concurso a ver quien gasta más papel o tinta) sino el que trata con profundidad únicamente los aspectos que se relacionan con el problema y que vincula lógica y coherentemente los conceptos y proposiciones existentes en estudios anteriores. (p.52). La función del marco teórico, es precisar y organizar las ideas y conceptos contenidos en la sección, de manera que los mismos puedan ser manejados y convertidos en acciones concretas. A continuación se presentan algunas experiencias previas de investigación relacionadas con la temática de estudio. Sin embargo en relación al tema abordado, existen escasos trabajos que pudiesen servir de antecedentes de acuerdo a las líneas metodológicas de cualquier investigación, no obstante se les presenta información de autores que han seguido la evolución histórica de la Pedagogía Social, que a su vez fortalecen con sus ideas e intervenciones a este trabajo de grado. Investigaciones Internacionales Vélez (2006), en Colombia realizo un trabajo de investigación denominado "la Pedagogía en Colombia" es un ejercicio preliminar de sistematización documental de experiencias registradas textualmente y de
  21. 21. 21 producciones escritas alrededor de las prácticas socioeducativas realizadas en Colombia entre los años 1.984-2000, con el fin de poder iniciar una línea de investigación sobre este ámbito temático en el país y especialmente en la Fundación Universitaria, Luis amigo que durante 20 años ha presentado la propuesta de formación de pedagogos y educadores sociales desde la formación de aproximadamente 20 mil egresados de Pedagogía Reeducativa. La investigación realizada también presenta unas categorías preliminares en el vínculo temático educación-sociedad, mostrando las emergencias de esta apropiación contextualizada de la Pedagogía social desde experiencias de una nueva escuela que reconoce sus responsabilidades con las problemáticas sociales del país. Particularmente genera nuevas categorías como la educación ambiental, la educación para el desarrollo, las pedagogías alternativas, críticas y frente al conflicto intentando que no sólo sean propias de temas transversales incorporados al currículo escolar, si no igualmente una forma como la Pedagogía General de tipo escolar puede derivar en campos de formación y estudio diversos como los de la Pedagogía social. Este trabajo de investigación nos refiere que todo el proceso investigativo habla de que es posible considerar la Pedagogía Social no solo como disciplina sino como campo de formación y estudio transdisciplinar y validar la formación de educadores sociales para que intervengan en la formación social del sistema, en el análisis de las condiciones culturales de la sociedad colombiana (reconstruyendo el tejido social ro por el conflicto político armado de las últimas 5 décadas). Asimismo Reyes (2014), Trabajo de grado titulado “Pedagogía Social: Historia y Construcción Conceptual desde los discursos académicos de autores en España” propone traer al contexto colombiano los aportes de la pedagogía social, sus referentes históricos y de conceptualización desde Alemania y España. Permitiendo evidenciar la evolución de esta ciencia e
  22. 22. 22 identificar las influencias del discurso en América Latina para poder alcanzar una comprensión de las implicaciones que se derivan de estos discursos en las dinámicas educativas del profesional de la Educación Infantil. La investigación es bibliografía desarrollada en una monografía científica. Concluyendo que se debe dar a conocer que la Pedagogía Social en su trayecto histórico que se estableció como ciencia de la educación, posibilitando su intervención en las políticas educativas. Incentivando futuros debates sobre las ventajas y desventajas del discurso de la misma para América Latina desde las universidades, además que no hay ninguna contradicción para que no pueda ser empleado su discurso desde propuesta de política educativa. Investigaciones Nacionales Peleteiro y García (2009), “Génesis y Construcción de una Disciplina en Venezuela: la Pedagogía Social. Reflexiones desde la Transformación Curricular en la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador”. La presente investigación tiene como objetivo fundamental esbozar el origen y la construcción de la Pedagogía Social en Venezuela desde la Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador. Se describe la sinopsis histórica de las experiencias pioneras efectuadas por los docentes Investigadores desde la práctica profesional no convencional en escenarios diversos: comunidades de pobreza, hospitales, Centros penitenciarios y se hace especial énfasis en la atención de los adolescentes en situación de conflicto con la Ley penal. Se explica la experiencia a través del trascendente Convenio UPEL- INAM-CAB, que dio lugar a la conformación de la Especialidad de Pregrado en Pedagogía Social y cuyos egresados son objeto de un proceso de investigación-acción para el seguimiento y la formación permanente en Pedagogía Social a nivel nacional. La metodología consiste en efectuar encuentros preparatorios virtuales y presenciales en los cuales los
  23. 23. 23 pedagogos sociales presentan sus avances en materia de investigación- acción desde las diversas regiones del país. De ello se concluyó que el proceso de la transformación curricular se propone el continuum curricular desde la doble óptica: la Pedagogía Social como eje curricular de Pregrado, el diseño validado denominado “Especialidad en Pedagogía Social”, la Maestría en Pedagogía Social y el Diplomado desde Extensión. Ello se desprende del seguimiento de sus egresados: líderes sociales en sus espacios nacionales, formados por el insigne instituto de la UPEL- IMPM durante los períodos: 1999-2010. El estudio citado, constituye una referencia de gran importancia para esta investigación, ya que se trata sobre la continuidad de la carrera en Pedagogía Social en la casa de estudios universitaria que la vio nacer y concebir el fruto de esa especialidad que aborda al ser como individuo integral y social. Cuestión que se entrelaza con el presente trabajo de grado el cual propone la reapertura de esta disciplina en su formación de pregrado Por su parte Beltrán(2006), en su investigación cuyo objetivo fue analizar las competencias investigativas que son necesarias para el eficaz desempeño, del Docente egresado en Pedagogía Social de acuerdo al Perfil, en la UPEL-IMPM, en el campo de la participación e intervención comunitaria. El trabajo monográfico es establecido en el análisis crítico- reflexivo de documentos; el cual se basó en los Informes de Proyectos de Acción de los participantes de Pedagogía Social en las Fases de Ejecución de Proyectos de la Especialidad y/o Comunitarios, en el Perfil del Egresado y en las Teorías que sustentan las concepciones curriculares sobre Competencias Visión Teórica de la Pedagogía Social En 1850 el alemán Adolfo Diesterwerg usó por primera vez el termino Pedagogía Social con un sentido difuso, referido a las relaciones entre lo
  24. 24. 24 social y lo educativo (citado por Quintana, Lebrero y Montoya, 2008). Los estudiosos de la Pedagogía Social han establecido que es Diesterwerg quien utiliza por primera vez el término, pero sin darle un argumento conceptual, simplemente se limita a reflexionar sobre ese papel que debería cumplir la educación dentro de la sociedad y es debido a este término empleado por Diesterwerg que otro alemán, Natorp, se le consideraría el precursor de la Pedagogía Social en Europa, para algunos profesionales de la educación social. Sin embargo, esto no es compartido por todos los expertos en el tema, debido a que una gran mayoría de ellos, específicamente teóricos provenientes de España, calificarían el trabajo de Natorp como un enfoque que interpretaría la sociología de la educación. En otras palabras la Pedagogía Social como teoría o disciplina científica es muy moderna; surgió a fines del siglo XIX con la obra de Paul Natorp “Pedagogía Social”, de carácter estrictamente filosófico, tuvo pocos seguidores hasta la segunda mitad del siglo XX. Natorp fue un filósofo alemán (1854-1924) perteneciente a la escuela idealista. Este insigne pedagogo se pronunció por una educación preocupada por la integridad del hombre, pero no como individuo sino como parte de un medio social. Es en España con la presencia de las obras de Antonio Petrus, J. Fermoso, Jaume Sarramona, Gonzalo Vázquez y Antoni Colom, entre otros, se consolida el constructo teórico y el sustento epistemológico de la Pedagogía Social. Décadas más tarde, en el contexto español, coincidiendo con el resurgir y consolidación de la pedagogía social en la época posmodernista e impulsada por la desintegración de la sociedad española en cuanto a las problemáticas sociales, se empieza a estimular al gran colectivo de historiadores de la educación a que dediquen más tiempo, o más trabajos, a esta historia de la educación social. Una historia que cuando se consolide en Iberoamérica una historiografía más completa, deberá alternarse con estudios históricos comparativos de países del marco Europeo, que conducirán a una visión
  25. 25. 25 más amplia y concreta en cuanto a lo que los españoles hicieron o dejaron de hacer en cuestiones de educación social, esto debido a que ellos son referentes teóricos de tradición lingüística más similar a la nuestra y que pueden llegar a respaldar futuros debates académicos en América Latina que ayuden a esclarecer el origen especifico de la terminología sobre la Pedagogía Social. Ahora bien; según lo postulado por Caride (2005) los orígenes y evolución de la Pedagogía Social se diferencian varias etapas: La primera corresponde al período que transcurre desde Diesterweg a Natorp; la segunda, al movimiento pedagógico social de los años veinte concediendo especial protagonismo a la labor de Nohl y Bäumer; la tercera se inicia después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, que dio paso a una práctica pedagógico-social que alimentara la discusión científico-teórica; finalmente, a partir de los años setenta la Pedagogía Social entra en la etapa de madurez que conduce a la condición actual. Durante esta última etapa es en la que tomó fuerza el campo social en España; a raíz de esto, el discurso empezaría a centrarse en que la ciencia de la Pedagogía Social estaba establecida en la práctica educativa por la educación social. La razón es que, por naturaleza, la educación es social y debe estar involucrada en todos los aspectos del desarrollo cognitivo, cultural, político y religioso de los individuos miembros de una Estado-comunidad. Construyendo la Visión Teórica de la Pedagogía Social El origen de la pedagogía social está vinculado a la necesidad de intervenir socioeducativamente en una sociedad en crisis como consecuencia de las profundas alteraciones producidas por la industrialización, con oportunidades de buscar soluciones a las carencias, que compartan los cambios para los cuales la sociedad no está preparada. Del mismo modo podríamos señalar que el auge de la pedagogía social en el
  26. 26. 26 siglo XX se vincula con los diferentes avances tecnológicos y su expansión en el proceso de globalizaciones. Según Paul Natorp, “La Pedagogía Social no puede verse separada de la teoría educación, antecedida o seguida por una pedagogía individual; hay que verla como la comprensión correcta de un problema de la pedagogía en general y en particular la pedagogía de la voluntad”. Para él la comunidad se convierte en el punto clave para la educación. Toda actividad educadora se realiza sobre la base de la comunidad ya que el individuo aislado, es una abstracción. Natorp desarrolla el concepto de Pedagogía Social de la siguiente manera: La Pedagogía Social significa, el reconocimiento fundado en principios de que la educación del individuo está enfocada hacia el despertar de la conciencia social. Las condiciones sociales de la cultura, por tanto, y las condiciones culturales de la vida social son el tema de esta ciencia. Pues la comunidad consiste sólo en la unión de los individuos y esta unión a su vez sólo en la conciencia de cada miembro de la comunidad (Natorp, 1899) Desde la perspectiva de lo educativo para Nartop, no se puede interpretar que la Pedagogía Social sea una rama de la pedagogía, sino que implica a la pedagogía en general, pues toda la pedagogía es Pedagogía Social; en otras palabras, es vista como sociologismo pedagógico, el cual pondrá siempre en primer término no al individuo sino a la comunidad, de modo que la educación tendrá en todos sus campos por principio, por medio y por fin, el mejoramiento de la comunidad y solo de la comunidad (Quintana, 2005). Dentro de la pedagogía social hay cohesión y diversidad, como un concepto clave para llevar a cabo el desarrollo teórico y epistemológico de la ciencia. Entonces podría considerarse como una ciencia o arte cuyo objetivo de estudio es el ámbito educativo y lo social que es relativo a la sociedad, costumbres historia y valores, por lo tanto la pedagogía social es la ciencia practica social y educativa que busca satisfacer las necesidades básicas del
  27. 27. 27 ser humano en la sociedad, también busca la socialización o incorporación del individuo al ámbito social que le permita a través de la educación al desenvolvimiento de manera positiva integral y participativa en la sociedad. Para finalizar cabe destacar que él plantea que la educación moral recibe en el individuo y lo más importante que puede tener y se aprende a través de las relaciones sociales. También nos habla de un triángulo inseparable en la educación individuo-comunidad y educación, que estrechamente unidos desarrollan una conciencia comunitaria logrando de este modo la eliminación de las diferencia sociales, la democratización de la educación, entre otros. Luzuriaga en su obra Pedagogía Social y Política (1961) reivindica el término primitivo utilizado por Natorp, lo asume y lo desarrolla ampliamente. Petrus (1998), por su parte, expresa que el campo de intervención de la Pedagogía Social es el espacio sociocomunitario, su ámbito social y su carácter pedagógico. Por ello expresa que la Pedagogía Social requiere de continuas reflexiones teórico-prácticas, necesita analizar cómo es su acción y cómo debe ser para no concebir una teoría desarticulada de la práctica. No obstante, en el ámbito venezolano actual hablar de Pedagogía Social es conversar sobre la Pedagogía Latinoamericana y en este sentido es imperioso destacar la obra y el compromiso social de Paulo Freire con su Pedagogía del Oprimido, la importancia del acto de leer, la Pedagogía de la Autonomía entre otras obra. (Freire, 1999) Pérez de Santos (1997), desde la Cátedra Paulo Freire y la Americanidad en la Universidad Central de Venezuela, ha sido una de las pioneras fundamentales en el trabajo de la Pedagogía Social en Venezuela, asumiendo el proyecto de vida de Paulo Freire como uno de los pilares fundamentales en el abordaje de la Pedagogía Social. Los orígenes de la Pedagogía Social, están incorporados a la necesidad de intervenir socioeducativamente en una sociedad en crisis, como consecuencia de las profundas alteraciones producidas por la
  28. 28. 28 industrialización. En este sentido la Pedagogía Social, como disciplina y como práctica, parece gozar de muy buena salud tanto en Europa como en Latinoamérica, ella se identifica como una disciplina que tiene por objeto de estudio a la Educación Social. Por otra parte de Zapata Vasco (2006) en El artículo La Pedagogía Social en la formación de nuevos profesionales .Facultad de Educación- Universidad de Antioquia. Medellín, Col. El cual contiene una reflexión desde la investigación, haciendo un llamado fervoroso para que se vuelva a mirar la resignificación de la formación de maestros y maestras desde la perspectiva de la educación social y con ella, aquella ciencia que la teoriza y le da estatuto epistemológico: la pedagogía social. Desde finales del siglo XIX, la pedagogía social, viene formando profesionales especializados, por toda Europa, para trabajar desde la intervención y la investigación social por un mejor bienestar social, responsabilidad no solo del Estado, sino también de la comunidad y la sociedad civil, dentro de las tensiones que ocasiona hablar de lo público y lo privado en un mundo lleno de incertidumbres, insertado en políticas de globalización y en el avance vertiginoso de las nuevas tecnologías y la informática. Bigott (2006) Sostenía consecuentemente, que era el Estado el ente facultado para diseñar las líneas fundamentales de una política cultural con sentido de nación, en tanto que árbitro de las diferencias sociales y promotor del desarrollo económico y social. Sobre esa noción estableció una estrategia educativa nacional, en lo que conceptualizó como “Estado Docente” y con ella de la mano impulsó, como ministro de Educación la reforma que puso al sistema educativo venezolano a tono con los retos y posibilidades del siglo XX. También Fuenmayor y Otros (2009) Descripción de las Ideas Pedagógicas de “Luis Beltrán Prieto Figueroa”, mencionan a Paulo Freire, representante de las corrientes humanistas. La pedagogía de Freire, se basa
  29. 29. 29 fundamentalmente en la aplicación del método que concibiera para la alfabetización de los adultos, y a través del cual desarrolla sus ideas acerca de lo que él mismo denominó “pedagogía del oprimido”. (UPEL, 1989). Freire opone su método como medio, no de rescate del oprimido, sino de la configuración responsable del individuo para su propio rescate, en tal sentido, alfabetizar es sinónimo de concienciar. Afirma Freire: “La liberación auténtica, que es la humanización en proceso, no es una cosa que se deposita en los hombres. La obra educativa del Maestro Prieto está influenciada por las ideas del estadounidense John Dewey, quien fue un pedagogo de la clase media de derecha; él proponía una escuela orgánica a la democracia representativa que le servía al capitalismo. No es una palabra más, hueca, mitificante. Es praxis que implica la acción y la reflexión de los hombres sobre el mundo para transformarlo”. Freire, nunca aceptó la tesis de que la educación fuera una forma de opresión por parte por parte de las clases dominantes. Para él la educación impartida por las clases dominantes encontraba unas resistencias sistemáticas en las clases populares, resistencia que explicaba en parte la generalización del analfabetismo ya que los educadores encontraban una barrera no fácil de pasar entre su cultura y la del pueblo, y resistencia que impedía, al mismo tiempo, la solidificación de un vínculo en el que se impusiera la cultura opresora. La pedagogía Freiriana es sin duda, una pedagogía humanista. Entre los aportes del Maestro Prieto Figueroa a las ciencias educativas que aún se mantienen vigentes: la Federación Venezolana de Maestros (FVM), la primera organización propiamente gremial del magisterio fundada en 1936; el Instituto Nacional de Cooperación Educativa (INCE), Proyecto de Ley que se crea con el aporte de empresas privadas (1959); el Instituto de Profesionalización del Magisterio (1947), que luego fue el Instituto de Mejoramiento Profesional, actual Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador (UPEL); los Roperos Escolares y Comedores Escolares; y la
  30. 30. 30 Escuela Técnica Industrial que resultó de la transformación de la vieja Escuela de Artes y Oficios para hombre. Anguiano & Otros (2009) en el artículo de la revista La Pedagogía Social y el Trabajo Social de Edición N° 53 Universidad de Guadalajara, México, define que la Pedagogía Social una labor de carácter educativo- pedagógico y metodológico, creadora-ambientes y contextos educativos, con acciones mediadoras y formativas, competencia del educador social, que posibilita la incorporación del sujeto a la pluralidad de las redes sociales, usualmente adultos, en áreas no escolares y en condiciones de vulnerabilidad, la propuesta tiene como finalidad el desarrollo de la sociabilidad, el rescate de las oportunidades, las potencialidades en un marco de solidaridad y la estrategia de la circularidad social. Además creemos que los ejes son la promoción cultural y social entendida como apertura a nuevas posibilidades (conocimientos, destrezas y aptitudes) en la adquisición de bienes culturales y capacidades, que amplíen las perspectivas personales, laborales, de ocio y participación social Para Bigott (2010) en su obra “Hacia una Pedagogía de la Desneocolonización” surge la necesidad de construir esa Didáctica Crítica. Él la sugiere como una nueva didáctica. Una didáctica de la desneocolonización, una didáctica alternativa, didáctica revolucionaria o como se desee llamarla, va a constituir entonces una construcción teórico- práctica en y para la acción en el sentido de llevar a la práctica una teoría y reforzarle en ese trabajo práctico. Esta Didáctica en construcción se encontrará dirigida a: (1) Realizar trabajos para conocer mejor nuestra realidad, que es en verdad, pluriétnica y pluricultural; (2) los resultados obtenidos implican un compromiso, por cuanto no son fuentes de recreación del educador, sino una realidad que está allí, calcinándolo hasta el tuétano de los huesos y que debe ser develada y transformada; y (3) de allí la práctica como punto de partida del conocimiento.
  31. 31. 31 Una pedagogía de la desneocolonización que no constituya sólo un ins- trumento para el perfeccionamiento de la práctica escolar sino que, situada en una perspectiva teórico-práctica fecunda, rompa definitivamente, de golpe, con violencia, con aquel modelo pedagógico que sólo el proceso de coloniaje cultural, como secuela, como emanación, como cantera inacabable del coloniaje económico se había congelado en nosotros, se había fetichizado. En consecuencia, este proceso debe iniciarse con la búsqueda de una pedagogía posible, es decir, el viaje es “Hacia una pedagogía de la desneocolonización”. Este autor destaca a la Pedagogía Social como una didáctica critica de juicio social pero emergente para la sociedad del siglo XXI bajo la concepción del socialismo centrado en el cambio que necesita la escuela que en vez de practicar la “Pedagogía del Oprimido” de Paulo Freire, hace uso de la Pedagogía del Opresor. Es evidente la importancia de la Educación a través de la Pedagogía Social así también lo expone el maestro Luis Beltrán Prieto Figueroa (1990) en su obra Descripción de las Ideas Pedagógicas de “Luis Beltrán Prieto Figueroa” la educación era un asunto de carácter público, y no debía por tanto ser privativa de sectores sociales ni responder a intereses particulares. Así, participación, emancipación y democratización se convierten en conceptos clave y orientadores de la práctica de la Pedagogía Social. consolidarse como matriz disciplinar de una formación discrecional de los educadores sociales, por tanto, se vincula a la función investigadora y formativa de la Universidad, mientras que la Educación Social como profesión y practica social busca ejercer el monopolio en un campo de servicios que se desprende de las políticas sociales del Estado de Derecho y Bienestar. Por su parte Kricheskyen Argentina, (2010) cuadernos de trabajo # 2. Pedagogía Social y educación popular Perspectivas y estrategias sobre la inclusión y el derecho a la educación. Aun cuando llevan años trabajando en
  32. 32. 32 el terreno socioeducativo, para los trabajadores del área tanto voluntarios como profesionales todavía hay poco reconocimiento. Persisten las dudas sobre los alcances de la Pedagogía Social, las relaciones entre la Pedagogía y Educación Social y la tensión entre educación no formal y escolar. Asimismo la formación, el trabajo y el perfil profesional de quienes se desempeñan en este campo siguen siendo asuntos pendientes. El establecimiento de la especificidad profesional que sitúe las diferencias entre el pedagogo y el educador social, es también un asunto pendiente; y por último, no debemos olvidar algo fundamental: el marco teórico de la disciplina. Otro importante aporte a este espacio es el artículo de Caride (2011) España, titulado La Pedagogía Social en la transición democrática española: apuntes para una historia en construcción. El artículo analiza el proceso de construcción histórica de la Pedagogía Social y la Educación Social en España desde principios del siglo xx hasta los años noventa, con especial énfasis en el período de la transición democrática. Este proceso histórico sólo puede entenderse adecuadamente si se analiza la estrecha relación que mantiene con el desarrollo de la cultura democrática y la intensa modernización que se experimenta en todos los ámbitos de la vida social española. También, e indiscutiblemente, en la educación y en la apertura de sus teorías y prácticas a nuevos modos de educar y educarse en sociedad. En este sentido, deben significarse los compromisos que ha adquirido la Pedagogía Social con los procesos de transformación social, en la mejora de la calidad de vida y en el bienestar de la ciudadanía. Las Universidades, mediante la formación y la investigación, y los colectivos profesionales a través de una amplia gama de prácticas socio-educativas, han contribuido significativamente a la expansión e institucionalización de la Pedagogía Social y la Educación Social en todo el país. Las crisis económicas y sociales que amenazan al mundo, ahora como entonces, siguen necesitando de sus contribuciones para un mejor desarrollo, de la educación y de la sociedad,
  33. 33. 33 congruente con los derechos cívicos y los principios que sostienen la democracia y la cohesión social. Es relevante mencionar a Coats (2013) desde República Dominicana. En su monografía titulada Manual de Pedagogía Social, plantea que la Pedagogía Social significa la asistencia educativa otorgada por la sociedad y el Estado fuera de la escuela y de la familia, es decir, que persigue que los sujetos, tomados en su particularidad pero ubicados en contextos sociales, que puedan relacionarse con otros libremente y participar activamente en su propio proceso educativo emancipador. Así, participación, emancipación y democratización se convierten en conceptos clave y orientadores de la práctica de la Pedagogía Social. consolidarse como matriz disciplinar de una formación discrecional de los educadores sociales, por tanto, se vincula a la función investigadora y formativa de la Universidad, mientras que la Educación Social como profesión y practica social busca ejercer el monopolio en un campo de servicios que se desprende de las políticas sociales del Estado de Derecho y Bienestar. La Pedagogía Social es ciencia matriz disciplinar y materia académica, en cambio la Educación Social, es campo de prácticas educativas en el marco social. El fin de la Educación Social es el perfeccionamiento de la persona en sus relaciones humanas y la Pedagogía Social tiene que ocuparse en la teoría y en la práctica de que se realice este perfeccionamiento.
  34. 34. 34 CAPÍTULO III CONTEXTO METODOLÓGICO En este capítulo se describe la naturaleza de la investigación, el método fenomenológico, se contextualiza de la misma, se señala como se hizo la selección de los participantes, así mismo se describe como se recopilo la información por último se describen los aspectos éticos y el rigor metodológico de la investigación. Naturaleza de la Investigación La presente investigación se considera que para acceder al conocimiento debe existir el dialogo que surge entre el investigador y el investigado, mirar la realidad dentro de su contexto natural, tal y como sucede, intentar encontrar el sentido del fenómeno en estudio, interpretar el fenómeno de acuerdo al significado que tiene para las personas que participan en la investigación. Se hace evidente que está enmarcada en el paradigma postpositivista el cual Leal, J (2005) lo describe como: Un rescate del sujeto investigador y su importancia, reconoce que el investigador en el proceso de producción del conocimiento involucra su formación previa, sus valores, creencias, intereses e ideales, trasfondo que le da sentido y significado a lo observado. Aquí surge el concepto de «íntersubjetividad» el cual reemplaza al concepto de «objetividad» (Pág. 95) En atención a lo expuesto, esta investigación se sustenta en el método cualitativo, en el abordaje de la investigación social, desde una perspectiva fenomenológica hermenéutica. De manera que, no solo por la resonancia entre la investigación cualitativa y la investigación social se plantea la misma, sino que también por la necesidad de transformar la realidad para que las
  35. 35. 35 autoridades de la UPEL reflexionen acerca de la reapertura de la especialidad en Pedagogía Social De acuerdo con lo planteado el método cualitativo, supone el estudio inicial, exploratorio, que trata todos los ámbitos del problema, permitiendo que el investigador se sumerja como participante y como observador, en el contexto social investigado; a través de las diversas formas que existen para incluirse en el escenario dentro de los que destacan observación participante y entrevistas a los informantes clave. Por otro lado, Leal, J (2005) afirma que "el investigador desarrolla conceptos, interpretaciones y comprensiones partiendo de los datos o la información. Trata de comprender a las personas dentro del marco de referencia de ellas mismas. De manera que es esencial experimentar la realidad tal como la experimentan" (Pág. 107). Por lo tanto en esta investigación no se presentan cuantificaciones, solo registros narrativos del fenómeno estudiado Este sentido Martínez, M (1996) al referirse al método fenomenológico señala que "las realidades cuya naturaleza y estructura peculiar solo pueden ser captadas desde el marco de referencia interno del sujeto que las vive y experimenta, exigen ser estudiadas mediante el método fenomenológico" (Pág. 167). Lo anterior sugiere, que si mi intención es narrar las experiencias vividas por los profesores egresados en Pedagogía Social, específicamente lo relacionado con su acción dentro del sistema educativo para su reapertura en la UPEL, conocer que es lo significativo para ellos de esta especialidad en el acontecer educativo, entonces es propicio utilizar el método fenomenológico hermenéutico con un diseño que me permitirá la percepción de lo externo y lo interno, tomando en cuenta que cada uno lo manifieste según el significado que le da a la vivencia de ser especialista en Pedagogía Social
  36. 36. 36 De manera que Sandini, M. (2003) expresa que "a diferencia de la fenomenología, la hermenéutica no se preocupa por la intención del actor, sino que toma la acción como una vía para interpretar el contexto social de significado más amplio en que está inmersa" (Pág. 60). En virtud a ello la hermenéutica trata de introducirse en el contenido y la vida de las personas estudiadas y en todo lo que ello haga repercusión, buscando sustentar una interpretación coherente del todo, ya que el ser humano es complejo en su esencia Como lo destacan Álvarez y Jurgenson (2003:85) que la fenomenología descansa en cuatro conceptos claves y estos son: "la temporalidad (el tiempo vivido), la espacialidad (el espacio vivido), la corporalidad (el cuerpo vivido), y la racionalidad o comunidad (la relación humana vivida)" En conclusión, método fenomenológico, estudia las realidades como son verdaderamente, permitiendo que estas se manifiesten por si mismas sin alterar su estructura desde el exterior, manteniéndola integra en su totalidad. Así Leal, J (2005) al referirse a la fenomenología hermenéutica expresa que el significado de lo vivido es el cimiento principal de las líneas de investigación, y dentro del método fenomenológico señala que uno de los más empleados es el de Spiegelberg, el cual consta de seis fases que inician con la descripción del fenómeno y termina en la interpretación del fenómeno. En la Fase 1, se describe el fenómeno desde la experiencia en forma específica en todo su esplendor sin omitir detalles, sin emitir juicios de valor, el discurso puede ser superficial y en primera persona, se requiere la intuición del investigador para sumergirse en el fenómeno, en esta fase se establecen las ideas que se describen el fenómeno, que en es esta investigación corresponde a como la Pedagogía Social refleja su realidad en la Educación Bolivariana del país. La Fase 2, se refiere a la búsqueda de múltiples perspectivas: estas se obtienen de las diferentes visiones del fenómeno por parte del investigador, personas incluidas o agentes externos. En esta fase se trata de obtener toda
  37. 37. 37 la información que sea posible de diferentes puntos de vista y diferente origen, sin tomar en cuenta lo antagónico que sea. Cabe destacar que para la presente investigación, esta fase corresponde a la ubicación de las perspectivas de las autoridades de la UPEL, egresados en Pedagogía Social y mi propia perspectiva sobre el fenómeno en investigado y los responsables de la coordinación del programa. Se aplicará la técnica de la entrevista en profundidad para encontrar lo más importante y significativo para los participantes, sobre los acontecimientos del fenómeno, será un encuentro cara a cara, lo cual permitirá una relación más de cerca entre los participantes y la Investigadora. La Fase 3 búsqueda de la esencia y la estructura: a través de la organización de la información en matrices, para ser comparada de manera que afloraran las coincidencias y las diferencias. O sea, luego de recolectar la información, de manera reflexiva busque las coincidencias y las relacione con las que existen dentro de la estructura y así pude categorizarlas y realizar la matriz de información. En la Fase 4, constitución de la significación: se realiza una profundización en la estructura lo cual permitirá la construcción de los significados. Esta fase se llevará a cabo en el contexto de lo ya organizado en la fase anterior para construir los significados que las participantes tienen de la Pedagogía Social La Fase 5 corresponde a suspensión de juicios: esta fase se caracteriza por la suspensión de los juicios mientras se recoge la información y el investigador se va familiarizando con el fenómeno objeto de estudio. Se trata de distanciarse de la actividad para poder contemplarla con libertad, sin las construcciones teóricas o las creencias que determinan una manera u otra de percibir, esta fase se relaciona con el carácter abierto de la entrevista, la misma se da en una conversación libre con las informantes y la investigadora, en ella se hace un seguimiento a las ideas de estas respecto a la narración que hacen de sus vivencias referidas al trabajo que realiza la Pedagogía Social.
  38. 38. 38 La fase 6 corresponde a la interpretación del fenómeno, es sacar al exterior los significados ocultos para comprender la realidad de lo que se investiga. De modo que en esta investigación se interpreta toda la información aportada por las autoridades de la UPEL, egresados en Pedagogía Social, así también como unidad de currículo de la UPEL. Contextualizando la Investigación El presente estudio de investigación estará dirigido a las autoridades de la UPEL y profesionales de Pedagogía Social, la recolección de la información se llevará a cabo en el mes de enero 2018. Se espera que los resultados del estudio sirvan para interpretar la importancia y necesidad de la reapertura en la especialidad de Pedagogía Social Seleccionando los Participantes Los informantes clave para la presente investigación serán autoridades de la UPEL, egresados en Pedagogía Social, y la unidad de currículo de la UPEL al respecto Morse, J (1990:38) al referirse al criterio de selección de los informantes claves expresa que "Los criterios para escoger una comunidad especifica obedecen al conocimiento previo de necesidades y condiciones apropiadas del trabajo que se desea realizar a la demanda de dicha comunidad, el interés del investigador y la factibilidad del estudio" En atención a lo señalado, la selección de las informantes clave, se hará de acuerdo a los siguientes criterios: coordinadores de Pedagogía Social, pertenecientes a la UPEL Caracas y Coro, egresados de este especialidad en el estado Falcón, y la unidad de currículo de la UPEL que se encontraran activas en el ejercicio como agentes externos y que aceptaran voluntariamente participar en la investigación. Es importante destacar que en la investigación cualitativa la representatividad, no es importante ya que lo que se busca es conocer la subjetividad, como lo señalan Álvarez, J. y Jurgenson, G. (2003):
  39. 39. 39 En la investigación cualitativa no interesa la representatividad; una investigación puede ser valiosa si se realiza en un solo caso (estudio de caso), en una familia o en un grupo cualquiera de pocas personas. Si en la investigación cualitativa buscamos conocer la subjetividad, resulta imposible siquiera pensar que esta pudiera generalizarse (Pág. 33) De manera que, para la presente investigación el número de participantes estuvo sujeto al criterio de saturación. Así entonces los informantes en la investigación serán identificados con nombres de valores como: UPEL y egresado, a fin de resguardar su identidad. Recopilando la Información Para la recolección de la información se empleara la entrevista en profundidad, ya que esta se puede entender como una conversación libre en la que el investigador poco a poco va introduciendo nuevos elementos, que ayuden al informante a brindar mayor información. Así mismo la entrevista en profundidad se caracteriza por tener un propósito explicito, aunque se comience hablando de algún aspecto intrascendente, que no tiene que ver con la investigación hasta llegar a tratar el tema en cuestión. Este tipo de entrevista supone un aprendizaje mutuo en el que hay un conocimiento bidireccional de creencias, cultura, sociedad, desde la forma más espontánea del participante. A este tipo de entrevista es una interacción entre personas en las cuales se generara una comunicación en donde una de ellas conversara sobre un tema específico, en este caso la percepción que tiene del rol de la Pedagogía Social y la investigadora tratara de interpretar la información que le han suministrado. En la entrevista en profundidad se emplea la grabadora, para así poder grabar toda la conversación, tomando en cuenta que se debe contar con la autorización verbal de la persona a entrevistar.
  40. 40. 40 CAPÍTULO IV BUSCANDO MÚLTIPLES PERSPECTIVAS El fenómeno en investigación, que se refiere al significado de Pedagogía Social empleando las fases de Spielberger, se percibe desde la óptica de la investigadora, de los agentes externos como son las autoridades de la UPEL extensión Coro, de la Coordinadora General del Programa de Pedagogía Social UPEL-IMPM y desde la agentes intervinientes como son los pedagogos sociales. Es propicio destacar que cada individuo le da un significado a su experiencia y lo importante es interpretar como cada uno define su realidad y como actúa en función de esta. Mi Percepción como Investigadora La Pedagogía Social es una disciplina que debe ser tomada en consideración por las distintas casa de estudios universitarios, ya que ella se enfoca en la educación social del individuo con su realidad y entorno, se ubica con la trilogía de Natorp: escuela, familia y comunidad, pues la Pedagogía Social busca educar al individuo acorde con una cultura social que lo identifique como ser universal sin diferencias sociales, ni discriminación alguna, es por estas razones que considero la importancia de elevar la reapertura nuevamente la carrera en la UPEL. La posición de la disciplina en la actualidad es conocida por las experiencias de los egresados en la especialidad gracias a la UPEL, estos han dado fe de que la Pedagogía Social no solo es una carrera más, sino la carrera idónea para trabajar con la población de niños, niñas y adolescentes del siglo XXI, una época difícil de educar en valores y formar los pilares sociales fundamentales que fortalecen la sociedad y aseguran la ciudadanía venidera.
  41. 41. 41 Percepción de los Informantes Clave Habiendo reflejado la visión que tengo como investigadora sobre el significado de la Pedagogía Social, procedí a transcribir las perspectivas que tienen las autoridades de la UPEL extensión Coro y la Coordinadora General del Programa de Pedagogía Social UPEL-IMPM central sobre esta especialidad, las cuales me permitieron establecer coincidencias de sus expresiones con las de los pedagogos sociales que realizan la función de orientadores en las instituciones educativas del país. Para la búsqueda del significado, se realizó la entrevista en profundidad. A continuación se plantea el aspecto orientador y la información de cada uno de los informantes al respecto. Agentes Externos (Pedagoga Social) Informante: Prof. Norka Tovar Hora: 10:15 am Fecha: 09 Septiembre 2018 Pedagoga Social con 12 años de experiencia. Lugar de la entrevista: CECOPRODE ESTE Le pedí su percepción sobre la Pedagogia Social y también autorización para grabar la entrevista que iba a realizar. La pedagogía social como disciplina académica ha proyectado su reflexión y sus acciones hacia múltiples programas y servicios sociales. En las últimas décadas ha evidenciado la oportunidad y, en ocasiones, la necesidad de extender la reflexión pedagógica a distintos contextos, algunos diferentes de los que se habían considerado como típicos o propios de la pedagogía. De este modo, la pedagogía social se ha introducido en ámbitos
  42. 42. 42 como el ocio, los medios de comunicación, el mundo del trabajo, el sector cultural, la salud, el urbanismo, etc. El actual contexto de crisis desafía a la Pedagogía Social a buscar alternativas a unas políticas puedan potenciar la dimensión educativa y comunitaria resituándola en sus señas de identidad: el trabajo de los aspectos sociales de la educación y de los elementos educativos del quehacer social. Solo así, las políticas que de ella se deriven podrán tener una mirada más amplia. Consideramos que la Pedagogía Social puede dar grandes cambios en lo respecta a la atención de los niños, niñas y adolescentes, sobre todo estos últimos son los que están ligados desde el 2005 con los pedagogos sociales ya que están inmersos en los liceos bolivarianos con el servicio de protección y desarrollo estudiantil, entonces si es necesaria la reinserción de esta especialidad en la UPEL ya que esta casa de estudios fue la responsable de graduarnos en el área. Sin embargo es este año escolar que se les dio cabida a los pedagogos sociales en los CECOPRODE como coordinadores a mi criterio es el espacio que nos puede dar la oportunidad de ejercer nuestra carrera en pedagogía social porque de allí atendemos diversos programas que son marcados en el estudio y formación en la carrera. Este aporte que estoy ofreciendo sobre la pedagogía social es de acuerdo a mi experiencia como egresada de la especialidad en la primera promoción de la cual estoy sumamente orgullosa y defiendo con mi labor cada día para demostrar que se necesita formar más pedagogos sociales y esto será con la reapertura de la carrera que en nombre de Dios sea posible. Los pedagogos sociales en los CECOPRODE como coordinadores a mi criterio es el espacio que nos puede dar la oportunidad de ejercer nuestra carrera en pedagogía social porque de allí atendemos diversos programas que son marcados en el estudio y formación en la carrera. Organización de la Información Aportada por la Informante
  43. 43. 43  La pedagogía social como disciplina académica ha proyectado su reflexión y sus acciones hacia múltiples programas y servicios sociales  Consideramos que la Pedagogía Social puede dar grandes cambios en lo respecta a la atención de los niños, niñas y adolescentes  El actual contexto de crisis desafía a la Pedagogía Social a buscar alternativas a unas políticas puedan potenciar la dimensión educativa y comunitaria resituándola en sus señas de identidad  Este aporte que estoy ofreciendo sobre la pedagogía social es de acuerdo a mi experiencia como egresada de la especialidad en la primera promoción de la cual estoy sumamente orgullosa y defiendo con mi labor  Los pedagogos sociales ya que están inmersos en los liceos bolivarianos con el servicio de protección y desarrollo estudiantil, entonces si es necesaria la reinserción de esta especialidad en la UPEL ya que esta casa de estudios fue la responsable de graduarnos en el área Agentes Externos (Pedagoga Social) Informante: Prof. Mirla Gómez Hora: 9.15 am Fecha: 04.Julio.2018 Pedagoga Social con 12 años de experiencia. Lugar de la entrevista: Residencia de habitación Le pedí su percepción sobre la Pedagogia Social y también autorización para grabar la entrevista que iba a realizar. La Pedagogía Social significa la asistencia educativa otorgada por la sociedad y el Estado fuera de la escuela y de la familia, es decir, que persigue que los sujetos, tomados en su particularidad pero ubicados en
  44. 44. 44 contextos sociales, que puedan relacionarse con otros libremente y participar activamente en su propio proceso educativo emancipador. Así, las formas de relación se convierten en conceptos claves y orientadores de la práctica de la misma, además esta disciplina es ciencia matriz en disciplinar y materia académica, por esta razón considero que va de la mano con la Educación Social, ya que esta es campo de prácticas educativas en el marco social, es el perfeccionamiento de la persona en sus relaciones humanas y la Pedagogía Social tiene que ocuparse en la teoría y en la práctica de que se realice este perfeccionamiento. Desde esta óptica social y educativa no hay campo en donde no este inmersa la Pedagogía Social ya que el ejercicio de la misma lleva a la construcción de una nueva visión de la atención a los niños, niñas y adolescente bien sea mediante el sistema de protección, programas y planes que vayan en pro de estos; estas y más de mil razones hacen merecedora de la prosecución como carrera universitaria, pues el error esta en considerar al docente de aula o por horas a ser gerente de los contenidos antes mencionados en materia de la población infanto juvenil, no es dudar de la capacidad cognitiva y de formación pero cada quien estudia en su vocación y ser Pedagogo Social implica formarse como gerente socializador comunitario que conozca de las realidades del que hacer educativo y su entorno. En mi opinión y por los años de experiencia como profesional de la Socio Pedagogía considero que estar al frente de los COPRODES y CECOPRODE te permite gestionar, articular y accionar todo lo concerniente al rol que cumple la pedagogía social en el sistema educativo venezolano, sin embargo ante el MPPE aún no está claro el perfil de nuestra carrera y eso hace permanecer en espera para la continuidad de la misma en el UPEL, ya que para formar debe haber campo laboral para los formados. No obstante sigo en pie de lucha para que se logre la reapertura al igual que otros de mis colegas incluyendo a la autora de este trabajo.
  45. 45. 45 Organización de la Información Aportada por la Informante  La Pedagogía Social significa la asistencia educativa otorgada por la sociedad y el Estado fuera de la escuela y de la familia  La Educación Social, ya que esta es campo de prácticas educativas en el marco social, es el perfeccionamiento de la persona en sus relaciones humanas y la Pedagogía Social tiene que ocuparse en la teoría y en la práctica de que se realice este perfeccionamiento  Pedagogía Socia lleva a la construcción de una nueva visión de la atención a los niños, niñas y adolescente bien sea mediante el sistema de protección, programas y planes que vayan en pro de estos  Como profesional de la Socio Pedagogía considero que estar al frente de los COPRODES y CECOPRODE te permite gestionar, articular y accionar todo lo concerniente al rol que cumple la pedagogía social en el sistema educativo venezolano  Ante el MPPE aún no está claro el perfil de nuestra carrera y eso hace permanecer en espera para la continuidad de la misma en el UPEL Agentes Interviniente (UPEL extensión Coro) Informante: Dr. Victor Capiello Miércoles, 02 de julio 2018 Hora: 11:05 a.m Coordinador UPEL extension Coro Años de experiencia: 22 años Lugar de la entrevista: Oficina de la UPEL extension Coro Le pedí su percepción sobre la Pedagogia Social y también autorización para grabar la entrevista que iba a realizar.
  46. 46. 46 La Pedagogía Social toma como objeto de estudio el aprendizaje en su vertiente social. Es decir, en relación con los valores, costumbres y cultura dentro de los distintos grupos de población. El pedagogo tiene las competencias necesarias para desarrollar dinámicas formativas potenciando el aprendizaje de los alumnos. La educación es uno de los pilares más importantes del desarrollo social. Ya que el conocimiento ofrece recursos fundamentales para alcanzar la libertad interior. Sin embargo, existen factores de riesgo que pueden marcar la diferencia. Esta disciplina pone en valor el conocimiento, la educación y la formación como valores que potencian la naturaleza humana en la búsqueda de la excelencia. El destino de un ser humano puede cambiar por completo dependiendo de si tiene posibilidad de formarse o, por el contrario, carece de esta opción. El objetivo de la pedagogía social es impulsar programas de excelencia integrando los medios necesarios en relación con el fin. Un Pedagogo Social debe ser una persona vocacional, con una fe incondicional en la capacidad del ser humano. La Pedagogía Social tiene diferentes ámbitos de aplicación. Por ejemplo, una de las funciones más importantes es la asistencia familiar para ofrecer apoyo ante situaciones de vulnerabilidad. La Pedagogía Social busca el modo de facilitar la autonomía personal de los individuos a través de su propio proceso de aprendizaje personalizado. Por tanto, el pedagogo social es un profesional que fomenta el empoderamiento personal al impulsar a cada persona a ser la mejor versión de sí misma. Por ejemplo, en el contexto de un grupo puede elaborar un diagnóstico de una situación para encontrar soluciones a esa necesidad de conocimiento a través del desarrollo de programas específicos. En este sentido esta disciplina no ha sido ofertada desde el 2007 dejando a un lado la formación de este profesional ya existen varios factores que desfavorecen la reapertura de la carrera en la UPEL-IMPM, quien es la única en haber egresado especialistas del área sicopedagógica, sin embargo
  47. 47. 47 la carrera queda sin prosecución debido al rompimiento del convenio UPEL- INAM, ya que con el cierre del Instituto Nacional del Menor (INAM) el cual según elProf. Iván Ramírez la UPEL (Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador) “ha creado la carrera de Pedagogía Social. Esta carrera se inscribe dentro de las políticas que el Estado venezolano firmó en el Convenio Andrés Bello, en materia de educación, cultura, bienestar social y prevención”. Dentro de los objetivos que busca esta carrera está la de formar a un docente que atenderá de manera integral las necesidades pedagógicas especiales surgidas de la situación de riesgo y conflicto familiar y social en las que circunstancialmente se encuentran niños y adolescentes, para contribuir a su protección integral y a su formación y desarrollo como personas y como miembros de la sociedad. Se concentra en cuatro aspectos fundamentales: alfabetización, compensación pedagógica y desarrollo humano, autoestima, valores, liderazgo y formación para el trabajo. En este orden de ideas se le suma que la UPEL-IMPM deja de ofertar la carrera debido a que no tendría campo laboral si el ministerio de educación no lo asume ni refleja la necesidad de ingresar Pedagogos Sociales a las instituciones educativas, sin embargo este profesional está ocupando el cargo como orientador dentro del mismo, debido a que la carrera de orientación también fue cerrada mucho antes que la de pedagogía social, entonces es confusa la postura del ministerio al no solicitar egresados en el área antes mencionado, agrego el Dr. Capielo, además expreso que la Oficina Para la atención del Sector Universitario, (OPSU) también debería ser partícipe de la oferta y apoyar a la propuesta para reaperturar la carrera ya que en otras oportunidades en las páginas de oferta académica aparecía Pedagogía Social únicamente para la sede Caracas, cuestión que no era posible por la razones antes expuestas.
  48. 48. 48 Sin embargo la UPEL conjuntamente con el MPPE deben tomar un espacio de dialogo para dar la oportunidad de reapertura a esta carrera dentro de la universidad, ya que para este ente educativo se le hace imposible seguir produciendo un profesional que aún carece de la claridad de su perfil para las filas de tal ministerio, En este orden de ideas la UPEL al igual que el IMPM han presentado propuestas a través de la coordinación del programa de Pedagogía Social un perfil por competencias ya que la educación debe dirigirse hacia la experimentación de nuevas estrategias, métodos y sistemas pedagógicos ajustados a la compleja realidad latinoamericana, colocando en su centro de atención: la formación de la capacidad permanente y creativa de aprender; el desarrollo de actitudes indagatorias y críticas; el dominio del método científico; y la capacidad de solución de problemas, acompañados del cultivo de valores éticos y sociales como parte integrante del humanismo moderno. Tales argumentos son, declaraciones fundamentales desde la perspectiva, de organizaciones internacionales como la UNESCO (1996) y el Convenio Andrés Bello, en el ámbito de desarrollo educativo, (1997). Por otro lado Maldonado, (2000) entiende por competencia la aptitud de una persona para desempeñar una misma función en diferentes contexto y con base en los resultados esperando”. A lo que continua explicando,”en el ámbito laboral: la competencia es la capacidad productiva de un individuo que se define y mide en términos de desempeño en un determinado contexto laboral y refleja los conocimientos, habilidades, destrezas y actitudes necesarias para la realización de un trabajo efectivo y de calidad”. Y continua diciendo, ”para el ámbito profesional las competencias son un conjunto de habilidades, conocimientos y procesos desarrollados dentro de un espacio y tiempo de formación”. Necesarios para poder desempeñar una determinada ocupación dentro de una profesión
  49. 49. 49 Organización de la Información Aportada por la Informante  La pedagogía social toma como objeto de estudio el aprendizaje en su vertiente social  La pedagogía social busca el modo de facilitar la autonomía personal de los individuos a través de su propio proceso de aprendizaje personalizado  Un pedagogo social debe ser una persona vocacional, con una fe incondicional en la capacidad del ser humano.  La pedagogía social tiene diferentes ámbitos de aplicación  el pedagogo social es un profesional que fomenta el empoderamiento personal al impulsar a cada persona a ser la mejor versión de sí misma  Sin embargo la UPEL conjuntamente con el MPPE deben tomar un espacio de dialogo para dar la oportunidad de reapertura a esta carrera dentro de la universidad  La UPEL al igual que el IMPM han presentado propuestas a través de la coordinación del programa de Pedagogía Social un perfil por competencias Agentes Intervinientes (UPEL/IMPM) Informante: Dra. María Nayleet Beltrán Correa Hora: 9: 15 am Fecha: 04 Julio.2018 Coordinadora General del Programa de Pedagogía Social UPEL-IMPM 15 años de experiencia. Lugar de la entrevista: Chat/video llamada Le pedí su percepción sobre la Pedagogia Social y su importancia, también autorización para grabar la entrevista que iba a realizar
  50. 50. 50 Las Políticas Públicas de Educación en Venezuela está generando cambios sustánciales que pretenden garantizar el bienestar social a todo individuo, desde el nacimiento hasta la muerte. Estas políticas, operacionalizadas desde los Ministerios comprometidos, pretenden garantizar servicios educativos, de seguridad social, salud y redes comunitarias que ayuden a mejorar la calidad de vida de los ciudadanos a los cuales les sirve. En lo que compete a La Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador, como ente asesor del Estado Venezolano en materia educativa, su aporte ha sido la creación de la especialidad de Pre-grado de Pedagogía Social la cual se administra solamente en el Instituto de Mejoramiento Profesional del Magisterio (UPEl-IMPM,1997), que tiene como objetivo formar al docente para la prevención, atención de las necesidades básicas amparadas en los Derechos Humanos y reinserción de niños, niñas, adolescentes; en situación de riesgo, y vulnerabilidad social, a quienes se les han violentado sus derechos, y asesorar en materia educativa a las instituciones públicas, privadas y comunidades en el desarrollo de proyectos sociales. La formación del profesional docente en Pedagogía Social, hoy día requiere de un trabajo mancomunado de las dependencias institucionales involucradas, que fomenten el valor de la vocación docente, para reconocerse como un profesional que se merece calidad de vida óptima para sí y para los que forma y atiende, con un alto sentido de pertenencia y pertinencia del desempeño educativo que realiza a nivel nacional, lo que le exigirá, entre otras capacidades, altos niveles de contextualización y adaptabilidad. Es por ello que nuestra propuesta se basa en el Enfoque por Competencias, presentado por la UNESCO (1996), en el informe de la Comisión Internacional Sobre Educación Para El Siglo xxi UNESCO (1996), elaborado por Delors, más conocido como “La Educación Encierra un
  51. 51. 51 Tesoro” sobre la base de Los Cuatro Pilares de la Educación, y el Proyecto Tuning, (2004) lo que consideramos muy oportuno ya que en el IMPM, se trabaja sobre el rediseño de la especialidad. El estudiante de esta carrera debe estar preparado para desempeñarse en diversos contextos, atender a niños, adolescentes y en algunos casos adultos en situación de riesgo y/o vulnerabilidad social, para su reinserción en el sistema educativo y en la sociedad. Así como realizar acciones de prevención con la familia y la comunidad, que lo lleve a planificar y organizar planes y proyectos de intervención social, e incentivar la participación de todos los actores de la comunidad, de igual manera establecer relaciones interinstitucionales de carácter público y privado, a través de redes de cooperación mutua, que tengan como finalidad el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida, a través de herramientas de apoyo pedagógico. Ante los retos que enfrentará el egresado de esta especialidad, se define un Perfil de Egreso por competencias con el propósito de apoyarlo en la permanencia y la progresión dentro del sistema educativo, en la vida social y en el desempeño profesional como docentes, el cual es definido en el Perfil ocupacional. Organización de la Información Aportada por la Informante  La ciencia práctica social y educativa no formal, que fundamenta, justifica y comprende la normatividad más adecuada para la prevención, ayuda y reinserción  En esencia está orientada a rescatar y crear firmes sistemas de seguridad social, a través de la promoción de valores éticos y pedagógicos, con la finalidad de superar las condiciones socio-educativas de niños (as), jóvenes y adultos con necesidades de protección integral en nuestro país  El objetivo primordial de la carrera es formar un docente o profesional de la docencia, que atenderá de manera integral las necesidades
  52. 52. 52 pedagógicas especiales surgidas de la situación de riesgo social y conflicto familiar, en las que circunstancialmente se encuentran niños, niñas y adolescentes, para contribuir a su prevención y protección integral, a su formación y desarrollo como personas y como miembros de la sociedad.  La Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador, a través del Instituto De Mejoramiento Profesional Del Magisterio, asumir la responsabilidad de diseñar, fomentar y administrar la especialidad de Pedagogía Social, única en Venezuela  Un perfil de egreso por competencias con el propósito de apoyarlo en la permanencia y la progresión dentro del sistema educativo
  53. 53. 53 CAPÍTULO V BÚSQUEDA DE LA ESENCIA Y LA ESTRUCTURA Las fases de Spiegelberg fueron aplicadas para interpretar el fenómeno estudiado. El análisis de la información me llevo a entender el significado de la importancia de la Pedagogía Social, tomando en cuenta que en la investigación fenomenológica el análisis comienza con el contacto y las descripciones expresadas por las informantes. La elaboración de la estructura fue posible a partir de los datos proporcionados por las informantes y del análisis de cada uno de ellos, pude establecer las interacciones entre las opiniones aportadas sobre la importancia de la Pedagogía Social. Dicho análisis me permitió la construcción de una estructura matricial para las opiniones de las autoridades de la UPEL extensión Coro y la Unidad de Currículo central, otra para las percepciones de los pedagogos sociales y por último la percepción que tengo como investigadora. MATRIZ Nº 1 PERSPECTIVAS DE LOS AGENTES INTERVINIENTE (AUTORIDADES UPEL-UNIDAD DE CURRICULO) Entrevista Informante Capielo Beltrán Intersecciones Percepción sobre la Pedagogía Social -La Pedagogía Social busca el modo de facilitar la autonomía personal de los individuos a través de su propio proceso de aprendizaje personalizado -La pedagogía social -La ciencia práctica social y educativa no formal, que fundamenta, justifica y comprende la normatividad más adecuada para la prevención, ayuda y reinserción. -En esencia está orientada a rescatar y crear firmes sistemas Reinserción Social Prevención Atención Seguimiento Perfil por Competencias
  54. 54. 54 Fuente:Rojas, E. (2019) tiene diferentes ámbitos de aplicación -Un pedagogo social debe ser una persona vocacional, con una fe incondicional en la capacidad del ser humano -La UPEL conjuntamente con el MPPE deben tomar un espacio de dialogo para dar la oportunidad de reapertura a esta carrera dentro de la universidad -La UPEL al igual que el IMPM han presentado propuestas a través de la coordinación del programa de Pedagogía Social un perfil por competencias de seguridad social, a través de la promoción de valores éticos y pedagógicos, con la finalidad de superar las condiciones socio- educativas de niños (as), jóvenes y adultos con necesidades de protección integral en nuestro país -La UPEL, a través del IMPM, asumir la responsabilidad de diseñar, fomentar y administrar la especialidad de Pedagogía Social, única en Venezuela -El objetivo primordial de la carrera es formar un profesional de la docencia, que atenderá de manera integral las la situación de riesgo social y conflicto familiar necesidades pedagógicas especiales Población multicarenciada
  55. 55. 55 MATRIZ Nº 2 PERSPECTIVA DE LAS AGENTES EXTERNOS (PEDAGOGOS SOCIALES) Entrevista Informante Gómez Tovar Intersecciones Percepción sobre la Pedagogía Social -La Pedagogía Social significa la asistencia educativa otorgada por la sociedad y el Estado fuera de la escuela y de la familia -Pedagogía Socia lleva a la construcción de una nueva visión de la atención a los niños, niñas y adolescente bien sea mediante el sistema de protección, programas y planes que vayan en pro de estos -Como profesional de la Socio Pedagogía considero que estar al frente de los COPRODES y CECOPRODE te permite gestionar, articular y accionar todo lo concerniente al rol que cumple la pedagogía social en el sistema educativo venezolano -Ante el MPPE aún no está claro el perfil de nuestra carrera y eso hace permanecer en espera para la continuidad de la misma en el UPEL -La pedagogía social como disciplina académica ha proyectado su reflexión y sus acciones hacia múltiples programas y servicios sociales -Consideramos que la Pedagogía Social puede dar grandes cambios en lo respecta a la atención de los niños, niñas y adolescentes -El actual contexto de crisis desafía a la Pedagogía Social a buscar alternativas a unas políticas puedan potenciar la dimensión educativa y comunitaria resituándola en sus señas de identidad -Este aporte que estoy ofreciendo sobre la pedagogía social es de acuerdo a mi experiencia como egresada de la especialidad en la primera promoción de la cual estoy sumamente orgullosa y defiendo con mi laboro -Los pedagogos
  56. 56. 56 sociales ya que están inmersos en los liceos bolivarianos con el servicio de protección y desarrollo estudiantil, entonces si es necesaria la reinserción de esta especialidad en la UPEL ya que esta casa de estudios fue la responsable de graduarnos en el área Fuente: Rojas, E. (2019) MATRIZ Nº 3 PERSPECTIVAS DE LA INVESTIGADORA Fuente: Rojas, E. (2019) Investigadora Percepción sobre la Pedagogía Social -Pedagogía Social es la ciencia que crea sistemas firmes de prevención social mediante programas de atención. -Pedagogía social interviene en la reinserción social -El MPPE debe consolidar la propuesta de la UPEL.IMPM con respecto a la reapertura de la carrera Pedagogía Social -La UPEL debe mantener la intencionalidad y direccionalidad de la reapertura de la carrera Pedagogía Social con un perfil por competencias. -La UPEL debe promocionar la especialidad a través de foros, conferencias y encuentros utilizando como medio de divulgación a los especialistas egresados en esta carrera
  57. 57. 57 CAPÍTULO VI CONSTITUCIÓN DE LOS SIGNIFICADOS En este capítulo se presenta el análisis de la estructura, haciendo énfasis en las intersecciones que resultaron de las percepciones de todos los estratos de la investigación como son: los agentes externos: autoridades de la UPEL extensión Coro y la Unidad de Currículo central, los agentes intervinientes: los pedagogos sociales, y de la investigadora, en un intento de aproximación a la comprensión y conformación de la estructura que emerge del fenómeno. De esta manera se construyó la matriz de intersecciones de los estratos en referencia, la cual se presenta a continuación. MATRIZ DE LAS INTERSECCIONES DE TODOS LOS ESTRATOS Agentes Externos Agentes Intervinientes Investigadora Intersecciones Percepción sobre la Pedagogía Social Reinserción Social Prevención Atención Seguimiento Perfil por Competencias Inclusión social Programas pedagógicos y sociales Perfil humanista valores, hacer seguimiento de manera diplomática. Centrado en la realidad socioeducativa Intervención social Atención socio educativa Profesional consciente de la verdad humanista Constructor a de equipos de trabajo Fuente: Rojas, E. (2019)
  58. 58. 58 Como se observa en la matriz anterior, hay puntos en los que coinciden los agentes investigados como y es que la pedagogía social es una disciplina que busca la atención socio educativa para a través de programas de atención social y de allí la reinserción de individuos no escolarizados u en otras circunstancias, además de la atención a la familia y la educación socio comunitaria. También coinciden en que el profesional de la pedagogía social debe ser formado por competencias, es decir más humanista y consciente de la realidad socioeducativa del país para brindar herramientas de atención a los más necesitados así como a los niños, niñas y adolescentes. Además de que las autoridades responsables de la reapertura de esta carrera deben tomar en consideración el perfil de la misma para sus futuros egresados tomando en cuenta las experiencias con las dos promociones graduadas. Así mismo se observa coincidencias en los agentes externos (pedagogos sociales) que la Pedagogía Social es una disciplina de las ciencias sociales y está enmarcada en las líneas de prevención y atención de la población infantil y juvenil, así mismo la de otros integrantes que encierran una comunidad Por otro lado las agentes intervinientes coinciden con la investigadora en cuento a que la pedagogía social debe impulsar un egresado más humanista con consciencia de la realidad social y en perfil de competencias, con aptitudes e idoneidades y competitivo.
  59. 59. 59 CAPÍTULO VII INTERPRETACIÓN DEL FENÓMENO Este capítulo lo dedicare a exponer mis reflexiones sobre el significado de la Pedagogía Social y su importancia, partiendo de la información obtenida durante la fase de constitución de los significados, presentados en las matrices de perspectivas, comenzando por las perspectivas de los agentes externos, en donde se va develando progresivamente el fenómeno en estudio. De manera que las autoridades de la UPEL y los Pedagogos Sociales reflejan en sus opiniones, que la Pedagogía Social es una carrera de suma importancia para el sistema educativo y social. Desde mi punto de vista como investigadora, interpreto que es la ciencia social que previene, ayuda o resocializa a los individuos y a las comunidades tal y como queda dicho, pues dirige y guía el aprendizaje social de las personas y también de las comunidades en cuanto tales, tareas que corresponden tanto a la pedagogía social individual como a la comunitaria. Si la primera vigila y mejora el desarrollo social del individuo, la segunda ejerce idénticas funciones al alentar el desarrollo social comunitario. De manera que es importante resaltar que es una ciencia social que abarca todo el ciclo vital pues sus destinatarios son la infancia, la juventud, la adultez y la no acertadamente llamada tercera edad, porque todas estas etapas de la vida pueden padecer (prevención primaria) o padecen (prevenciones secundaria y terciaria). Se origina así la pedagogía social En atención a los antes expresado y por opinión de los agentes externos interpreto que están muy claros en lo que es la pedagogía social además de su importancia dentro de la educación escolarizada como la no formal, asimismo también se devela por sus opiniones que esta carrera esta asociada a la prevención y acción comunitaria, sin embargo el MPPE (Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación) en Venezuela no tiene claro
  60. 60. 60 el perfil del egresado en esta disciplina social pero tampoco se ha preocupado ni ocupado en definirla. De allí que, el planteamiento antes señalado guarda relación con lo expresado por (Natorp, 1987; Petrus, 1997). Esta profesión debe ser la nueva apuesta interinstitucional del país para los retos de transformación social. Cualquier actividad educadora se realiza sobre la comunidad; y por tanto, es imprescindible avanzar en la perspectiva social de la Educación, y superar su «principal protagonismo escolar y cognitivo»; para lo que han sido preparados los agentes educativos en un país donde la educación se considera principalmente destinada al desarrollo de la educación formal de maestros y maestras, pensados laboral y académicamente para un sistema educativo reglado. Por otro lado, en lo que respecta a la percepción sobre la pedagogía social, los agentes intervinientes muestran mayor inclinación a relacionarse con la formación de un profesional por competencias que es lo que realmente se hace necesario en la especialidad estudiada como fenómeno, aclarando que cuando hablamos de formación por competencia según Delors (1996) citado por Chacín (2012:17) se refiere a diseñar los perfiles según las características del contexto. Los mismos se organizan teniendo como base la conceptualización que utilizada por la UNESCO, en la década de los noventa sobre lo que llamo “Cuatro pilares fundamentales de la educación” contenidas en el informe internacional de la educación para el siglo XXI. (Ver anexo 1) La interpretación que hago de este fenómeno es que atraviesa uno de sus desafíos más fuertes para la construcción de un perfil estructural estable y duradero desde las administraciones públicas, desde el conjunto de participantes responsables intersectoriales y el conjunto de agentes educativos implicados, necesitan la corresponsabilidad en la tarea y ello pasa necesariamente por la apertura institucional, estructural y profesionalizada de

×