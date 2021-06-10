Successfully reported this slideshow.
EVA: ASPECTOS PEDAGOGICOS Y TECNOLÓGICOS MORELLA NIETO Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizaje EVA
Aspectos Pedagógicos: La comunicación red de relaciones entre todos los integrantes y caracterizada por ser de tipo horizo...
La presencia de un Modelo Pedagógico el modelo debe facilitar y promover la comunicación que permita la interacción entre ...
Pero además a través del contacto con docentes, investigadores, tutores, consultores y otros agentes que pueden intervenir...
CONSIDERACIONES PARA EL DISEÑO DE EVA Diseño Estructural Se relaciona con la propuesta de navegación cuyo objetivo debe se...
se define como la estrategia global de enseñanza-aprendizaje que posee orientación conceptual y metodológica que se concre...
Está formado por el uso de los medios de comunicación audiovisual e informáticos integrados dentro de una acción multimedi...
Aspectos que influyen: En lo pedagógico - Infraestructura dada en cada país: ancho de banda, rapidez de las líneas de comu...
Principal uso de los EVA Los principales usos de los EVA se destacan que el mismo es utilizado como complemento a la gesti...
Herramientas de Tecnología aplicadas a los EVA Los Recursos Flickr, es un repositorio de fotos, donde se pueden obtener im...
Skype, Es ideal para establecer enlaces de videoconferencia por su eficiente sistema de trasmisión, calidad de imagen, sin...
Referencias Herramientas para la Educación Virtual Cr. Mario E. Díaz Duran Cra. Mariela Svetlichich Duque EDUTEC Costa Ric...
Aspectos tecnológicos y pedagógicos de los EVA

  1. 1. EVA: ASPECTOS PEDAGOGICOS Y TECNOLÓGICOS MORELLA NIETO Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizaje EVA
  2. 2. Aspectos Pedagógicos: La comunicación red de relaciones entre todos los integrantes y caracterizada por ser de tipo horizontal Incluye interrelación, el aspecto de integración, la motivación a la participación, la conformación de un grupo y el trabajo colaborativo
  3. 3. La presencia de un Modelo Pedagógico el modelo debe facilitar y promover la comunicación que permita la interacción entre los diferentes agentes del proceso formativo: estudiante, profesor y materiales educa ti vos Debe partir de la asincronía temporal y espacial y no basarse en la tecnología
  4. 4. Pero además a través del contacto con docentes, investigadores, tutores, consultores y otros agentes que pueden intervenir en los procesos educativos. A través del desarrollo de actividades de aprendizaje (foros, debates, trabajo grupal, acceso a materiales) Procesos de Formación
  5. 5. CONSIDERACIONES PARA EL DISEÑO DE EVA Diseño Estructural Se relaciona con la propuesta de navegación cuyo objetivo debe ser la simplicidad y claridad para evitar la desorientación del usuario. 02 Diseño Pedagógico se refiere al esfuerzo por estructurar la información a través de un guión que facilite el aprendizaje. Es decir la secuencia didáctica de pasos que se establecen para generar expresamente aprendizajes. 01 Diseño Formal Este tipo de diseño tiene relación con la parte externa o la manera en que es presentado el contenido. Para ello es necesario combinar una serie de aspectos como el texto, las tablas, los gráficos, el fondo, las herramientas de navegación, los enlaces, los marcos, el sonido, video, efectos especiales, etc. 03
  6. 6. se define como la estrategia global de enseñanza-aprendizaje que posee orientación conceptual y metodológica que se concretiza a través del uso de medios en este caso de carácter interactivo MODELO PEDAGÓGICO - Marco conceptual y filosófico sobre: Alumno, docente, aprendizaje, enseñanza y virtualidad - Teorías psicológicas y pedagógicas - Planificación Curricular: Elementos (Objetivos/competencias, contenidos, metodología, recursos didácticos y evaluación). - Soportes al Modelo Formativo: Bases de datos, bibliotecas y centros de soporte - Estrategias de Trabajo Cooperativo y Trabajo Independiente - Acceso y nivel de información incluye:
  7. 7. Está formado por el uso de los medios de comunicación audiovisual e informáticos integrados dentro de una acción multimedia que posibilita el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje. cONTEXTO TECNOLÓGICO DE UN EVA ASPECTO TECNOLÓGICO
  8. 8. Aspectos que influyen: En lo pedagógico - Infraestructura dada en cada país: ancho de banda, rapidez de las líneas de comunicación, software y costes asociados a cada formación. - Sistema de navegación homogéneo en todo el EVA: diseño de la interficie, del sistema de ayuda en línea. - Hipertexto relacionado y oportuno, !inks oportunos. - Información actualizada y oportuna: buscadores. - Sistema de Retroalimentación - Actitud del entorno: amical, práctico y rápido. - Disponibilidad de soporte y ayuda informática.
  9. 9. Principal uso de los EVA Los principales usos de los EVA se destacan que el mismo es utilizado como complemento a la gestión académica y administrativa de la Institución según el 100% de las IES, seguido de un 80% que lo utiliza como medio principal para el desarrollo del proceso docente y el 60% que lo utiliza como complemento al proceso docente, a las actividades de estudio independiente y a las actividades de interacción tutorial y todas las opciones propuestas respectivamente De acuerdo a EDUTEC 2015 académica y administrativa 50% Desarrollo del Proceso Docente 20% Complemento al proceso docente 10% estudio independiente 10% Interacción tutorial 10%
  10. 10. Herramientas de Tecnología aplicadas a los EVA Los Recursos Flickr, es un repositorio de fotos, donde se pueden obtener imágenes de dominio público. - YouTube, es un repositorio de videos, que posee una sección educativa. Si bien la mayoría de los recursos se encuentran en inglés, es posible encontrar algunos subtitulados. - Vimeo, es una red de videos, que rechaza los productos comerciales y plagiados, Es considerada como una opción interesante para el alojamiento de cursos. Delicious, es un servicio de bookmarking social, donde se catalogan todos los enlaces que el usuario encuentra interesante, pudiendo accederse a ellos a través de la web, independiente del ordenador que se esté utilizando. - SlideShare, es un repositorio de presentaciones, que pueden ser compartidas con otros usuarios. - Picasa, es un software gratuito de Google que permite catalogar y modificar fotografías, permitiendo también la creación de álbumes en Internet - Calameo, ofrece la posibilidad de crear, alojar y compartir publicaciones interactivas.
  11. 11. Skype, Es ideal para establecer enlaces de videoconferencia por su eficiente sistema de trasmisión, calidad de imagen, sincronismo entre audio y video, utilizando bajo consumo de ancho de banda y confiabilidad. - Prezi, es un servicio web para edición de presentaciones basada en un concepto novedoso y atractivo - CmapTools, es una herramienta gratuita que facilita la construcción colaborativa y la publicación de modelos de conocimiento representados como mapas conceptuales. - Hot Potatoes, es un sistema para crear ejercicios educativos que pueden realizar posteriormente a través de la web. Las Aplicaciones
  12. 12. Referencias Herramientas para la Educación Virtual Cr. Mario E. Díaz Duran Cra. Mariela Svetlichich Duque EDUTEC Costa Rica 2015 REYNA HIRALDO TREJO Qué aportan los EVA https://www.aulaplaneta.com/201 8/07/25/recursos-tic/que-aportan- los-entornos-virtuales-a-la- educacion/

