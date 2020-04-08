Successfully reported this slideshow.
Support strategies for the development of blended education Tim Boon Educational Development Unit tim.boon@kuleuven.be
• 3 science groups • Humanities & Social Sciences • Biomedical Sciences • Science, Engineering & Technology • 16 departmen...
Policy Plan 2018-2021 Going Digital Priorities 1. IT as the backbone 2. Toledo-LMS 3. Online assessment 4. MOOCs & microma...
3 Examples
❶ KU Leuven Learning Lab 3 Examples
• Learning and action-oriented network • Local and central stakeholders in education • Goals: • support educational innova...
Adding capacity for support Local support at micro level in the departments Bigger projects at group level Coordination at...
Bringing people together
Academy Network Projects Tool Guide Inspiration
• Coworking • Information Sessions • Intervision meetings • Train-the-trainer • Coaching • … Network
Projects Innovation Scale-up Implementation & Production
Inspiration INSPIRATION BOARD
• Online support materials • Professionalisation • Workshops • Blended courses • … Academy
Tool Guide BLENDED LEARNING ASSESSMENT & FEEDBACK MULTIMEDIA SHARING ONLINE CONTENT COMMUNICATION & PLANNING EXTERNAL TOOLS
❷ Blended Learning Course 3 Examples
Why do teachers choose to teach online or blended? Motivate students Better support students Stimulate interaction Offer f...
Boelens, De Wever & Voet, 2017 Flexibility Interaction Support learning Motivation
Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning Flexibility Interaction Support learning Motivation
❸ MYCA 3 Examples
Concept • Student employees redesign the online part of existing courses • 20h per course Focus on • Clear structure • App...
Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning BEFORE
Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning BEFORE
Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning AFTER
Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning AFTER
Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning AFTER
AFTER
Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning AFTER
Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning AFTER
Thank you
Blended and Online Education webinar week day 2: Support strategies for the development of blended education by Tim Boon, Ku Leuven, Belgium

  1. 1. Support strategies for the development of blended education Tim Boon Educational Development Unit tim.boon@kuleuven.be
  2. 2. • 3 science groups • Humanities & Social Sciences • Biomedical Sciences • Science, Engineering & Technology • 16 departments, 14 campuses, 10 cities • 79 Bachelor’s programmes • 201 Master’s programmes • 44 advanced Master’s programmes • 57 000 students • 13 000 staff members
  3. 3. Policy Plan 2018-2021 Going Digital Priorities 1. IT as the backbone 2. Toledo-LMS 3. Online assessment 4. MOOCs & micromasters 5. Learning spaces 6. Learning analytics 7. KU Leuven Learning Lab 8. Group level functions 9. Support at micro level 10. Innovative digital learning 5 Priorities 1. Truly International 2. Future-Oriented education 3. Going Digital 4. Interdisciplinarity 5. Sustainability
  4. 4. 3 Examples
  5. 5. ❶ KU Leuven Learning Lab 3 Examples
  6. 6. • Learning and action-oriented network • Local and central stakeholders in education • Goals: • support educational innovation • support the use of educational technology • realize policy priorities together
  7. 7. Adding capacity for support Local support at micro level in the departments Bigger projects at group level Coordination at central level
  8. 8. Bringing people together
  9. 9. Academy Network Projects Tool Guide Inspiration
  10. 10. • Coworking • Information Sessions • Intervision meetings • Train-the-trainer • Coaching • … Network
  11. 11. Projects Innovation Scale-up Implementation & Production
  12. 12. Inspiration INSPIRATION BOARD
  13. 13. • Online support materials • Professionalisation • Workshops • Blended courses • … Academy
  14. 14. Tool Guide BLENDED LEARNING ASSESSMENT & FEEDBACK MULTIMEDIA SHARING ONLINE CONTENT COMMUNICATION & PLANNING EXTERNAL TOOLS
  15. 15. ❷ Blended Learning Course 3 Examples
  16. 16. Why do teachers choose to teach online or blended? Motivate students Better support students Stimulate interaction Offer flexibility Financial reasons
  17. 17. Boelens, De Wever & Voet, 2017 Flexibility Interaction Support learning Motivation
  18. 18. Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning Flexibility Interaction Support learning Motivation
  19. 19. ❸ MYCA 3 Examples
  20. 20. Concept • Student employees redesign the online part of existing courses • 20h per course Focus on • Clear structure • Appealing look & feel • Interactivity • Little time investment for teachers How • Training • Course exploration • Start-up meeting • Development • Final presentation
  21. 21. Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning BEFORE
  22. 22. Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning BEFORE
  23. 23. Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning AFTER
  24. 24. Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning AFTER
  25. 25. Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning AFTER
  AFTER
  27. 27. Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning AFTER
  28. 28. Dienst Onderwijsprofessionalisering en -ondersteuning AFTER
  29. 29. www.kuleuven.be/doo @doo_kuleuven doo@kuleuven.be Thank you

