Several types of interior paints have been created to suit various surfaces and give off different effects. For most peopl...
Matte enamel It is quite similar to matte paint, except for the fact that it does not need a lot of retouching like the ma...
Gloss paint Interior house Painters say that this kind is the second most popular kind available. Regardless of the fact t...
Satin This paint is familiar to lots of people, but not many of them actually understand it. The sheen left after painting...
Semi-gloss This paint is mostly used on trim instead of full walls, but it’s still quite common. It comes with a hard fini...
www.sandiegocoastalpainting.com
Types of interior wall paint
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Types of interior wall paint

3 views

Published on

Several types of interior paints have been created to suit various surfaces and give off different effects. For most people, this amount of variety makes it easier to come to a decision.

Published in: Services
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
3
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Types of interior wall paint

  1. 1. Several types of interior paints have been created to suit various surfaces and give off different effects. For most people, this amount of variety makes it easier to come to a decision. Apart from this, people tend to mix interior paints and it’s important you know exactly what you’re doing. So on that note, let’s look at some of these paints in more detail. Matte This is probably the most popular type that is being used by most House Painters. It doesn’t give off a sheen and this makes it the perfect type of paint for ceilings and walls where you want to avoid distractions of the visual kind. It usually takes more than one coat to get the color solid and it’s good for older homes as well.
  2. 2. Matte enamel It is quite similar to matte paint, except for the fact that it does not need a lot of retouching like the matte and it is also a bit more durable. This can work in your favor especially if you have small children with loads of imagination. Wiping their doodling of the room and kitchen walls is easy and the visual effects remain the same as those found in matte paint.
  3. 3. Gloss paint Interior house Painters say that this kind is the second most popular kind available. Regardless of the fact that most people still use it on walls, most prefer to use it on different types of woodwork because of the shiny end result. The drawback with gloss paint is the paint that it will bring out any flaws on the wall, so putting on a second coat is a good suggestion. Here’s another tip – Be sure to include several hours of drying time in your project, seeing shinier paints take a longer time to dry.
  4. 4. Satin This paint is familiar to lots of people, but not many of them actually understand it. The sheen left after painting would fall between gloss and matte. In other words, the sheen is not very bright but it’s soft instead of being dull and flat. Painting Contractors recommend that you use it on smooth walls because it’s known for showing up imperfections.
  5. 5. Semi-gloss This paint is mostly used on trim instead of full walls, but it’s still quite common. It comes with a hard finish and cleaning it is as easy as using a mild soap and some water. Interior Painters normally use one coat seeing that it’s a bit heavier when compared to others – it’s much easier to get a great covering from a single coat. Tip: Prime all spackle spots properly because shiny paints have a tendency to highlight any flaws in the area being painted.
  6. 6. www.sandiegocoastalpainting.com

×