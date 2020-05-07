CREACION DE LOGO PUBLICITARIO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CREACIÓN DE LOGOS CRP ARTE Y DISEÑO DOCENTE: GABRIELA RAMÍREZ
Estamos rodeados de marcas, las vemos en todos lados, a todas horas y en muchas aplicaciones: ropa, cosméticos, música, et...
TIPOS DE LOGOS
LOGOTIPO Es cuando solo se usa una Tipografía (letras) en la marca.
ISOTIPO Es la parte simbólica o icónica de la representación gráfica de una marca. Es decir el “dibujo”. Se refiere a cuan...
IMAGOTIPO Es la fusión de un logotipo (Nombre de la marca) más isotipo (el dibujo de la marca). Es la representación gráfi...
ISOLOGO Es aquella en la que las dos partes o piezas que lo componen son inseparables. No funciona la una sin la otra.
ACTIVIDAD EVALUATIVA • Escoger (1) un tipo de logo de los antes expuestos y crear tu propio logo publicitario. RECUERDA: •...
Pasos de la actividad Paso 1- Pregúntate ¿Si pudieras crear una marca de que sería? Aquí tienes una lista de ideas que pod...
Paso 2- Cuando decidas de que te gustaría hacer tu logo es hora de comenzar a hacer bocetos en tu sketchbook. (recuerda qu...
