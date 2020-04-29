Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
History of College Lacrosse
In the beginning  NYU and Manhattan College played the first U.S. intercollegiate game in 1877  First known leagues are ...
Early Growth  The USILL was replaced by the US Intercollegiate Lacross Association in 1926 and was an open league.  Six ...
NCAA  In 1969, the USILA hosted its first playoff tournament to crown a champion  In 1971, the NCAA began sponsoring men...
Women's Lacrosse  Women's collegiate lacrosse was originally governed by the U.S. Women's Lacrosse Association  The USWL...
Club Teams  There is both a men's and women's club association  There are over 180 men's teams and over 250 women's team...
Bibliography  https://www.collegecrosse.com/2012/9/6/3288608/a-complete-history-of- college-lacrosse-abridged  http://su...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

History of College Lacrosse

43 views

Published on

Like all sports, lacrosse has a rich and storied history. Here is a brief history of lacrosse at the collegiate level in the United States.

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

History of College Lacrosse

  1. 1. History of College Lacrosse
  2. 2. In the beginning  NYU and Manhattan College played the first U.S. intercollegiate game in 1877  First known leagues are the Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association and the Inter-University Lacrosse League  The two leagues formed in 1905 to form one eight-team league, the US Intercollegiate Lacrosse League photo from Sunset Sports
  3. 3. Early Growth  The USILL was replaced by the US Intercollegiate Lacross Association in 1926 and was an open league.  Six teams were added  The USILA selected national champions based on regular season records until 1970. USILA Logo
  4. 4. NCAA  In 1969, the USILA hosted its first playoff tournament to crown a champion  In 1971, the NCAA began sponsoring men's lacrosse and held their own tournament for D1 schools. Photo from InsideHook
  5. 5. Women's Lacrosse  Women's collegiate lacrosse was originally governed by the U.S. Women's Lacrosse Association  The USWLA joined with the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, and the two leagues conducted championships from 1978-1982  The NCAA begun sponsoring a women's championship in 1982 Photo from University of Denver
  6. 6. Club Teams  There is both a men's and women's club association  There are over 180 men's teams and over 250 women's teams Photo from US Lax Magazine Photo from NCLL
  7. 7. Bibliography  https://www.collegecrosse.com/2012/9/6/3288608/a-complete-history-of- college-lacrosse-abridged  http://sunsetsportsworldwide.com/sports-history/the-history-of-lacrosse-the- college-game/  "Lacrosse : technique and tradition by Bob Scott 1978

×