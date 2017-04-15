UNIVERSITAS NAHDLATUL ULAMA SIDOARJO FAKULTAS EKONOMI PROGAM STUDI MANAJEMEN http://www.unusida.ac.id Berpikir dan Menulis...
A. Pengertian Kalimat Efektif Kalimat efektif adalah kalimat yang memiliki satu gagasan pokok. Unsur- unsurnya terdiri ata...
kebahasaan. Kalimat efektif dapat dikembangkan dengan kiat-kiat khusus, yakni (1) kiat pengulangan, (2) kiat pengedepaan, ...
c. Kelengapan paragraf. Sebuah paragraf dikatakan lengkap apabila di dalamnya terdapat kalimat-kalimat penjelas secara len...
IX. Menulis Esai A. Pengertian Esai Esai adalah tulisan yang terdiri dari beberapa paragraf yang membahas suatu topik. Kat...
6. rangkuman buku menulis karya ilmiah 2

Menulis Karya Ilmiah (2)
Sumber buku: Menulis karya ilmiah oleh Dr. H. Dalman,M. Pd.

  1. 1. UNIVERSITAS NAHDLATUL ULAMA SIDOARJO FAKULTAS EKONOMI PROGAM STUDI MANAJEMEN http://www.unusida.ac.id Berpikir dan Menulis Ilmiah Menulis Karya Ilmiah (2) Sumber buku: Menulis karya ilmiah oleh Dr. H. Dalman,M. Pd. VII. Kalimat Efektif Sabtu, 15 April 2017 d.maghfiro@gmail.com Oleh : Dwi Sahrul Maghfiroh C14160027
  2. 2. A. Pengertian Kalimat Efektif Kalimat efektif adalah kalimat yang memiliki satu gagasan pokok. Unsur- unsurnya terdiri atas subjek dan predikat. Kalimat efektif didefinisikan sebagai kalimat yang memiliki kemampuan unttuk mengungkapkan gagasan penulis sehingga pendengar atau pembaca dapar memahami gagasan yang dimaksud oleh penutur kalimat efektif adalah kalimat yang singkat, padat, dan jelas serta mudah dipajami oleh si pembaca atau pendengar. B. Ciri-Ciri Kalimat Efektif Ciri-ciri kalimat efekti sebagai berikut. a. Memiliki unsur-unsur penting atau pokok dalam setiap kalimat. b. Taat terhadap tata ujaran rjaan ang berlaku. c. Menggunakan diksi secara tepat. d. Menggunakan kesepadaan antara struktur bahasa dan jalan pikiran yang logis dan sistematis. e. Menggunakan kesejajaran bentuk bahasa yang dipakai. f. Melakukan penekanan ide pokok. g. Hemat dalam penggunaan kata. h. Menggunakan variasi struktur kalimat (Keraf, 2006: 34)  Kesepadaan dan Kesatuan Syarat sebagai kalimat efektif mempunyai struktur yang baik, artinya kalimat itu harus memiliki unsur-unsur sebujek predikat, objek keterangan dan pelengkap, melahirkan perpaduan arti yang merupakan ciri kesatuan kalimat. Contoh: Ibu menata ruang tamu tadi pagi. S P O K  Gagasan Pokok Gagasan pokok merupakan suatu bagian penting dalam sebuah kalimat. Biasanya gagasan pokok berada pada depan kalimat. Seorang penulis hendak menggabungkan dua kalimat, maka penulis harus menentukan bahwa kalimat yang mengandung gagasan pokok harus menjadi induk kalimat. Contoh I. Ia ditembak mati ketika masih dalam tugas militer. II. Ia masih dalam tugas militer ketika ditembak mati.  Kesejajaran (Paralesisme) Menurut Fuad,dkk. (2009: 60-64) yang dimaksud dengan kesejajaran (paralesisme) dalam kalimat ialah penggunaan bentuk-bentuk bahasa yang sama atau konstruksi bahasa yang sama yang dipakai dalam susuna n serial. C. Pengembangan Kalimat Efektif Pengembangan kalimat fefektif dapat dilakukan untuk menjadikan kalimat sebagai sarana pengungkap dan penangkap pesan agar komunikasi terjadi secara efektif. Untuk mengembangkan kalimat efektif, ada dua hal yang perlu diperhatikan, yakni persyaratan kalimat efektif dan kiat pengembangan kalimat efektif. Yang pertama yaitu, kebenaran. Persyaratan kebenaran bertolak ukur kebenaran kaidah bahasa. Yang kedua kebenaran kecocokan bertolak ukur kecocokan atau kekompakan kalimat-kalimat dalam konteks kebahasaan maupun dalam konteks non
  3. 3. kebahasaan. Kalimat efektif dapat dikembangkan dengan kiat-kiat khusus, yakni (1) kiat pengulangan, (2) kiat pengedepaan, (3) kiat penyejajaran (4) kiat pengaturan variasi kalimat. VIII. Pengembangan Paragraf A. Pengertian Paragraf Paragraf adalah rangkaian atau himpunan kalimat-kalimat yang berkaitan dalam suatu rangkaian untuk memmbentuk sebuah gagasan yang biasanya mengandung satu ide pokok atau pikiran yang biasanya engandung suatu ide pokok atau pikiran pokok dan penulisannya dimulai dengan baris baru. B. Fungsi Paragraf Tarigan (2009: 5) mengemukakan dua fungsi paragraf yang tersirat, yaitu ke (1) sebagai penampung dari sebagian kecil jalan pikiran atau ide pokok keseluruhan karangan. (2) memudahkan pemahaman jalan pikiean atau ide pokok. (3) paragraf dapat memudahkan pengarang melahirkan jalan pikirannya secara sistematis, bagi pembaca hal-hal sistematis itu dapat memudahkan untuk menemukan dan memahami jalan pikiran pengarang. (4) mengarahkan pembaca dalam mengikuti alur pikiran pengarang serta memahaminya. C. Struktur Paragraf Menurut Finoza (2009:191) berdasarkan fungsinya kalimat yang membangun alenia/paragraf pada umumnya dapat diklasifikasikan atas dua macam, yaitu (1) kalimat topik/kalimat pokok, dan (2) kalimat penjelas/pendukung. Kalimat topik adalah kalimat yang berisi ide pokok atau ide utama alenia (paragraf). Kalimat penjelas/pendukung sesuai dengan namanya adalah kalimat yang berfungsi menjelaskan atau mendukung ide utama alesnia/paragraf. D. Ciri-ciri Paragraf Menurut Taigan (2009: 4) ada beberapa ciri karakteristik paragraf. a. Setiap paragraf mengandung makna, pesa, pikiran atau ide pokok keseluruhan karangan. b. Paragraf umumnua dibangun oleh sejulmah kalimat. c. Paragraf adalah satu kesatuan ekspresi pikiran. d. Paragraf adalah kesatuan yang koheren dan padat. e. Kalimat-kalimat paragraf tersusun secara logis-sistematis. E. Syarat-syarat Paragraf yang Baik Menurut Kuntarto (2008: 154-158), paragraf yang baik harus memenuhi tiga kriteria. a. Kepaduan paragraf. Untuk mencapai kepaduan paragraf langkah yang harus ditempuh adalah kemampuan merangkai kalimat sehingga bertaitan secara logis dan padu. b. Kesatuan paragraf. Yang dimaksudkan kesatuan adalah tiap paragraf hanya mengandung satu pokok pikiran yang diwujudkan dalam kalimat utama.
  4. 4. c. Kelengapan paragraf. Sebuah paragraf dikatakan lengkap apabila di dalamnya terdapat kalimat-kalimat penjelas secara lengap untuk menunjukkan pokok pikiran atau kalimat utama. F. Jenis Paragraf (Alinea) Menurut Posisi Kalimat Topiknya a. Paragraf Deduktif (kalimat topik terdapat di awal paragraf) b. Paragraf Induktif (kalimat topik terdapat di akhir paragraf) c. Paragraf Deduktif-Induktif (kalimat topik terdapat di awal dan akhir paragraf) d. Paragraf Penuh Kalimat Topik (Paragraf yang mempunyai kalimat- kalimat yang sama pentingnya sehingga tidak satu pun kalimatnua yang bukan kalimat topik) Menurut Sifat Isinya a. Alenia persuasif, yaitu alenia yang mempromosikan sesuatu dengan cara memengaruhi atau mengajak pembaca b. Alenia argumentatif, yaitu alenia yang membahas suatu masalah dengan bukti-bukti atau alasan yang mendukung c. Alenia naratif, yaitu alenia yang menuturkan peristiwa atau keadaan dalam bentuk cerita. d. Alenia deksriptif, yaitu alenia yang melukiskan atau memberikan sesuatu. e. Alenia ekspositoris, yaitu alenia yang memamparkan suatu fakta atau kejadian tertentu G. Pola Pengembangan Paragraf 1. Paragraf Perbandingan (berisi perbandingan dua hal) 2. Paragraf Pertanyaan (berisi kalimat pengembang berupa kalimat tanya) 3. Paragraf Sebab-Akibat (berisi kalimat-kalimat sebab-akibat) 4. Paragraf Contoh ( berisi dengan contoh-contoh sehingga kalimat topik jelas pengertiannya) 5. Paragraf Perulangan ( berisi kalimat topiknya dikembangakn dengan pengulangan kata atau bagian-bagian penting) 6. Paragraf Definisi ( berisi kalimat oengertian atau definisi) H. Jenis-jenis Paragraf Dilihat dari fungsinya I. Paragraf Pengantar II. Paragraf Pengembang III. Paragraf Penutup Dilihat dari jenisnya I. Paragraf Deduktif II. Paragraf Induktif III. Paragraf Deduktif-Induktif IV. Paragraf Deskriptif
  5. 5. IX. Menulis Esai A. Pengertian Esai Esai adalah tulisan yang terdiri dari beberapa paragraf yang membahas suatu topik. Kata “essay” berasal dari bahasa Pranci, essay artinya mencoba atau berusaha. Esai adalah tulisan pendek yang biasanya berisi oebilaian atau opini penulis tentang subek tertentu. B. Langkah-langkah Menulis Esai Adapula langkah-langkah yang digunakan untuk menulis esai yakni; 1. Menentukan tema atau topik 2. Membuat outline atau garis besar ide 3. Menuliskan pendapat dengan kalimat yang singkat dan jelas 4. Menulis tubuh esai (memilah poin penting yang akan dibahas, buatlah subtema pembahasan dan mengembangakan subtema yang ada) 5. Membuat paragraf pertama yang sifatmya sebagai pendahuluan 6. Menuliskan kesimpulan 7. Memeberikan sentuhan akhir pada tulisan kita agar pembaca dapat mengambil manfaat dan sistematis sehingga membentuk keranga nerpikir yang utuh C. Struktur Esai Esai mempunyai beberapa struktur dalam pebuatannya seperti; 1. Paragraf Pendahuluan Paragraf pertama untuk mengawali esai berisikan (1) pengenalan topik, (2) Memberikan latar belakang umum topik (3) petunjuk rencana esai secara keseluruhan dan (4) membangkitkan minat pembaca. 2. Paragraf Pengembang Paragraf batang tubuh yang menguraikan dan menjelaskan pernyataan tesis yang disampaikan pada bab pendahuluan. Paragraf ini juga berisikan tentang topik yang dibahas, simpulan, atau saran mengenai topik yang dibahas. 3. Paragraf penyimpul Paragraf terakhir dari suatu esai yang diperoleh dengan menulis ringkasan mengenai hal-hal yang sangat penting yang dibahas dalam paragraf- paragraf batang tubuh esai atau penegasan kembali apa yang dinyatakan pada kalimat tesis dengan kata-kata yang tidak sama, ditambah dengan komentar penulis tentang pokok masalah yang dikemukakan. Paragraf penyimpul berisi (1) ringkasan masalah utama (2) pernyataan kembali kalimat tesis dengan oenggunaan kata-kata lain, (3) komentar akhir tentang pokok pembahasan.

