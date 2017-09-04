Sistem Repositori Institusi Perpustakaan Khusus : Sebuah Inisiasi Dwi Fajar Saputra dfsptra@gmail.com Kementerian Sekretar...
Data Diri Dwi Fajar Saputra (Dudu) : 085693341215 • FK UPN Veteran Jakarta • FPPTI DKI Jakarta • Komunitas SLiMS Banten • ...
Daftar Isi • Pendahuluan • Tujuan • Dasar Hukum • Sekilas Aplikasi Eprints • Kegunaan • Perbandingan • Persiapan Implement...
Pendahuluan 1. Adanya kebutuhan akan suatu sistem yang handal untuk mendukung pengelolaan repositori institusi. 2. Adanya ...
Sistem Handal 1. Banyaknya materi digital yang harus dikelola oleh sebuah instansi. 2. Sistem yang ada, tidak mendukung pe...
Target Tertentu 1. Keinginan agar sistem repositori institusi berperan untuk meningkatkan webometrics lembaga. 2. Kebutuha...
Tujuan 1. Memberikan informasi terkait pentingnya sistem repositori institusi untuk diimplementasikan di perpustakaan khus...
Dasar Hukum 1. Undang Undang Republik Indonesia Nomor 43 Tahun 2007. 2. Standar Nasional Perpustakaan 006:2011 Tentang Per...
Undang Undang Republik Indonesia Nomor 43 Tahun 2007 Pasal 27 : Perpustakaan Khusus diselenggarakan sesuai dengan standar ...
SNP 006:2011 Perpustakaan Khusus Berkaitan dengan sistem :
Titik Kritis dari Dasar Hukum Berkaitan dengan sistem : Sistem mampu mengelola berbagai format media. Sistem dapat berpera...
Berkaitan dengan Repositori Institusi di Perpustakaan Khusus 1. Koleksi menghasilkan bermacam format materi digital sepert...
Sekilas Aplikasi Eprints • Perangkat lunak berbasis web • Lisensi GNU Public Licence Version 3 • Core program language : p...
Kegunaan (Umum) 1. Menjalankan SNP 006:2011 Tentang Perpustakaan Khusus terutama fungsi deposit. 2. Mendukung pengelolaan ...
Kegunaan (Aplikasi) 1. Mampu mengelola bermacam format materi digital (metadata-simpan-menampilkan). 2. Memiliki dashboard...
Perbandingan SLiMS & Eprints 1. SLiMS dibuat untuk sistem manajemen perpustakaan, sedangkan Eprints dibuat untuk sistem re...
2. SLiMS proses bisnisnya dimulai dari membuat peraturan peminjaman/keanggotaan-isi daftar anggota-isi bibliografi-sirkula...
3. SLiMS menggunakan AACR II/RDA (Akasia) dalam metadata deskripsi. Sedangkan Eprints menggunakan beragam metadata deskrip...
4. SLiMS belum dapat mendukung secara penuh format materi digital sedangkan Eprints hampir semua format materi digital dap...
5. Eprints lebih ramah search engine seperti google, ketimbang SLiMS karena menerapkan struktur data backlink (banyak mene...
6. Eprints lebih menerapkan konsep Search Enginge Optimization (SEO) ketimbang SLiMS salah satunya sub direktori root doma...
Persiapan Implementasi 1. Menyiapkan sumber daya manusia. 2. Menyiapkan materi digital. 3. Membuat kebijakan tertulis. 4. ...
Kesimpulan 1. Perpustakaan khusus berfungsi sebagai pusat deposit oleh karena itu penting untuk menerapkan sistem reposito...
Promo Sponsor
Terima Kasih
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sistem repositori institusi perpustakaan khusus : sebuah inisiasi

29 views

Published on

Materi yang dibawakan pada kegiatan FGD di Kementerian Sekretariat Negara pada tanggal 6 September 2017.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sistem repositori institusi perpustakaan khusus : sebuah inisiasi

  1. 1. Sistem Repositori Institusi Perpustakaan Khusus : Sebuah Inisiasi Dwi Fajar Saputra dfsptra@gmail.com Kementerian Sekretariat Negara 6 September 2017
  2. 2. Data Diri Dwi Fajar Saputra (Dudu) : 085693341215 • FK UPN Veteran Jakarta • FPPTI DKI Jakarta • Komunitas SLiMS Banten • Relawan Jurnal Indonesia Korda DKI Jakarta Portfolio (2 Tahun Terakhir) : 1. Sistem repositori institusi UMMI : eprints 2. Sistem repositori institusi UNSADA : eprints 3. Trisakti University Collection of scholarly and academic papers : eprints 4. Sistem repositori institusi UTU : eprints 5. Sistem repositori institusi Kementerian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan RI : eprints 6. Penulis buku = Eprints : Aplikasi Pengelolaan Repositori Institusi
  3. 3. Daftar Isi • Pendahuluan • Tujuan • Dasar Hukum • Sekilas Aplikasi Eprints • Kegunaan • Perbandingan • Persiapan Implementasi • Kesimpulan
  4. 4. Pendahuluan 1. Adanya kebutuhan akan suatu sistem yang handal untuk mendukung pengelolaan repositori institusi. 2. Adanya keinginan untuk mempercepat target tertentu seperti webometrics dan indeksasi.
  5. 5. Sistem Handal 1. Banyaknya materi digital yang harus dikelola oleh sebuah instansi. 2. Sistem yang ada, tidak mendukung penuh pengelolaan format materi digital seperti image, dll. 3. Biaya pemutakhiran sistem yang tergolong mahal.
  6. 6. Target Tertentu 1. Keinginan agar sistem repositori institusi berperan untuk meningkatkan webometrics lembaga. 2. Kebutuhan agar materi digital dapat terindeks secara cepat/lengkap di mesin indeks.
  7. 7. Tujuan 1. Memberikan informasi terkait pentingnya sistem repositori institusi untuk diimplementasikan di perpustakaan khusus. 2. Memberikan informasi tentang aplikasi eprints yang dapat digunakan untuk sistem repositori institusi.
  8. 8. Dasar Hukum 1. Undang Undang Republik Indonesia Nomor 43 Tahun 2007. 2. Standar Nasional Perpustakaan 006:2011 Tentang Perpustakaan Khusus Instansi Pemerintah.
  9. 9. Undang Undang Republik Indonesia Nomor 43 Tahun 2007 Pasal 27 : Perpustakaan Khusus diselenggarakan sesuai dengan standar nasional perpustakaan.
  10. 10. SNP 006:2011 Perpustakaan Khusus Berkaitan dengan sistem :
  11. 11. Titik Kritis dari Dasar Hukum Berkaitan dengan sistem : Sistem mampu mengelola berbagai format media. Sistem dapat berperan sebagai media pelestarian koleksi. Sistem dapat dimanfaatkan oleh publik. Sistem mampu depositkan berbagai format media.
  12. 12. Berkaitan dengan Repositori Institusi di Perpustakaan Khusus 1. Koleksi menghasilkan bermacam format materi digital seperti peraturan (pdf/image), iklan layanan masyarakat (video), hasil karya ilmiah pegawai (pdf), sosialisasi (ppt), dll. -> Memerlukan aplikasi yang handal karena berkaitan dengan pengelolaan, penyimpanan (deposit) dan preservasi. 2. Dapat diakses oleh publik. -> Web Based.
  13. 13. Sekilas Aplikasi Eprints • Perangkat lunak berbasis web • Lisensi GNU Public Licence Version 3 • Core program language : perl • DBMS : mysql • OS : Ubuntu 14.04 / Debian 7
  14. 14. Kegunaan (Umum) 1. Menjalankan SNP 006:2011 Tentang Perpustakaan Khusus terutama fungsi deposit. 2. Mendukung pengelolaan koleksi dengan baik. 3. Meminimalisir kebutuhan tempat dan tenaga. 4. Efektif dalam hal penyebarluasan.
  15. 15. Kegunaan (Aplikasi) 1. Mampu mengelola bermacam format materi digital (metadata-simpan-menampilkan). 2. Memiliki dashboard administrator yang menyediakan text editor bagi pustakawan (tanpa harus ke root server). 3. Ramah terhadap seo dan mesin indeks (google & scholar google). 4. Memiliki proses bisnis yang berkesinambungan untuk meminimalisir salah entri (user-reviewer- administrator).
  16. 16. Perbandingan SLiMS & Eprints 1. SLiMS dibuat untuk sistem manajemen perpustakaan, sedangkan Eprints dibuat untuk sistem repositori institusi. Sistem manajemen perpustakaan tersedia fitur keanggotaan, sirkulasi, stock take. Fitur-fitur tersebut dapat digunakan untuk mendukung berjalannya roda perpustakaan berbasis teknologi informasi. Sedangkan Eprints tidak menyediakan fitur – fitur yang disebutkan diatas. Namun fokus pada pengelolaan materi digital.
  17. 17. 2. SLiMS proses bisnisnya dimulai dari membuat peraturan peminjaman/keanggotaan-isi daftar anggota-isi bibliografi-sirkulasi-stock take. Sedangkan Eprints dimulai dari Type-Upload-Details- Subjects-Deposit. Dalam SLiMS bila keanggotaan tidak diisi terlebih dahulu, maka sirkulasi tidak akan bisa dijalankan sehingga user harus memiliki pengetahuan yang jelas mengenai operasionalkan SLiMS. Sedangkan Eprints lebih user friendly karena ada petunjuk arahnya dalam menjalankan proses bisnisnya.
  18. 18. 3. SLiMS menggunakan AACR II/RDA (Akasia) dalam metadata deskripsi. Sedangkan Eprints menggunakan beragam metadata deskripsi disesuaikan dengan format materi digital yang akan dientri. Pada SLiMS bila entri data koleksi harus mengisi format metadata deskripsi berdasarkan AACR II (dibawah Akasia)/ RDA (start Akasia) sehingga bisa menghasilkan keluaran salah satunya kartu katalog. Bila Eprints setiap materi digital yang akan dientri memiliki format metadata deskripsi yang berbeda- beda sehingga menyesuaikan dengan “ke-khasan ” dari materi digital tersebut.
  19. 19. 4. SLiMS belum dapat mendukung secara penuh format materi digital sedangkan Eprints hampir semua format materi digital dapat didukung baik dari segi metadata, penyimpanan dan penampilan. Di SLiMS jika mencari koleksi format JPG/PNG ketika ditelusur pada pencarian akan muncul pada bagian lampiran namun tidak dapat dilihat (review) terlebih dahulu, bila di-klik akan melakukan pengunduhan file. Berbeda dengan Eprints yang secara default bisa muncul proses review dan melihat file secara penuh.
  20. 20. 5. Eprints lebih ramah search engine seperti google, ketimbang SLiMS karena menerapkan struktur data backlink (banyak menempatkan file yang sama didalam folder yang berbeda). Karena SLiMS hanya menempatkan file pada 1 folder penyimpanan saja, berbeda dari Eprints yang menyimpan di lebih dari 3 folder penyimpanan.
  21. 21. 6. Eprints lebih menerapkan konsep Search Enginge Optimization (SEO) ketimbang SLiMS salah satunya sub direktori root domain : http://repository.utu.ac.id/7/ -> Eprints https://perpustakaan.setneg.go.id/index.php?p=show _detail&id=15042 -> SLiMS
  22. 22. Persiapan Implementasi 1. Menyiapkan sumber daya manusia. 2. Menyiapkan materi digital. 3. Membuat kebijakan tertulis. 4. Mempersiapkan infrastruktur teknologi. 5. Peningkatan kompetensi bagi SDM (Tahap lanjut). (Saputra : 2017)
  23. 23. Kesimpulan 1. Perpustakaan khusus berfungsi sebagai pusat deposit oleh karena itu penting untuk menerapkan sistem repositori institusi pada era saat ini agar menghasilkan layanan yang efektif dan efisien. 2. Aplikasi eprints dapat dijadikan salah satu alternatif alat bantu untuk mendukung pelaksanaan sistem repositori institusi karena tergolong sudah teruji dan mendukung bermacam format materi digital.
  24. 24. Promo Sponsor
  25. 25. Terima Kasih

×