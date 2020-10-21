Successfully reported this slideshow.
EKOSISTEM APLIKASI REPOSITORI INSTITUSI DWI FAJAR SAPUTRA https://orcid.org/0000-0001-6831-037X 085693341215
Daftar Isi 2 Konsep Ekosistem Penjelasan aplikasi SETIADI untuk kemudahan dalam tata kelola ETD (electronic theses and dis...
Digital Asset Lifecycle https://filecamp.com/lp/digital- asset-lifecycle/ 3
Konsep Ekosistem Aplikasi Repositori Institusi 4 • Google Analytics • Matomo • Edeposit Perpusnas • Portico • Dspace • Vuf...
Aplikasi Dspace https://duraspace.org/dspace/ https://duraspace.org/wp-content/uploads/dspace-files/DSpace_Diagram.pdf
New Angular UI That is modern, responsive, and built using a Bootstrap theme for easy customization. A completely redesign...
SETIADI is FOSS (Friendly Open Source Software) Tim Pengembang : 1. Dwi Fajar Saputra (Project Manager) 2. Jerry Permana (...
Diferensiasi SETIADI 8 Mudah • Tersedia Versi Portable • Mudah untuk dimodifikasi Fleksibel • Dapat diimplementasikan di s...
Roadmap SETIADI 2015 Kolaborasi : - Funding - Orcid - Open data Promosi 2020 Stable Version 2017 ● SETIADI VR Release ● Do...
Portfolio dan Layanan Premium
Update SETIADI V3 Codename Walanae http://103.151.190.28:82/
Rencana Produk Tim Pengembang SETIADI 12 SETIADI 1. Support Sistem ETD 2. Hybrid (Otomasi + Digital Scope) 3. Educopia Sta...
Platform Analytics
“adalah sistem atau aplikasi berbasis web dari Perpustakaan Nasional RI untuk memfasilitasi kegiatan penghimpunan dan peng...
Indrawati (Edeposit Perpusnas)
E Deposit Upload Mandiri • Single • Bulk • OAI –PMH • SFTP • API (Interoperabilitas) Sistem yang dikembangkan perpustakaan...
Ketentuan Edeposit : • Memenuhi persyaratan kualitas, sama dengan yang diterbitkan atau dipublikasikan • Meng-Upload selur...
Mari kita kerjasama
Ekosistem Aplikasi Repositori Institusi

Ekosistem Aplikasi Repositori Institusi

Ekosistem Aplikasi Repositori Institusi

  1. 1. EKOSISTEM APLIKASI REPOSITORI INSTITUSI DWI FAJAR SAPUTRA https://orcid.org/0000-0001-6831-037X 085693341215
  2. 2. Daftar Isi 2 Konsep Ekosistem Penjelasan aplikasi SETIADI untuk kemudahan dalam tata kelola ETD (electronic theses and dissertations) Aplikasi SETIADI Penjelasan konsep ekosistem aplikasi repositori institusi di bidang akademik Aplikasi Dspace untuk pengelolaan repositori institusi dan kurasi digital Aplikasi Dspace 1 2 3
  3. 3. Digital Asset Lifecycle https://filecamp.com/lp/digital- asset-lifecycle/ 3
  4. 4. Konsep Ekosistem Aplikasi Repositori Institusi 4 • Google Analytics • Matomo • Edeposit Perpusnas • Portico • Dspace • Vufind • OHS • Eprints • Dspace • SETIADI Aplikasi Repositori Institusi Aplikasi Aggregator Platform Analytics Aplikasi Deposit
  5. 5. Aplikasi Dspace https://duraspace.org/dspace/ https://duraspace.org/wp-content/uploads/dspace-files/DSpace_Diagram.pdf
  6. 6. New Angular UI That is modern, responsive, and built using a Bootstrap theme for easy customization. A completely redesigned REST API That is self- documenting and human browsable Redesigned submissions and workflows Featuring a onepage submission process with a drag-and-drop interface, and automatic metadata extraction from common formats like PDFs. Configurable entities - Journal Hierarchy - Faculty & Organizational Units 6 Update Fitur Aplikasi Dspace Versi Beta 7 https://wiki.lyrasis.org/display/DS PACE
  7. 7. SETIADI is FOSS (Friendly Open Source Software) Tim Pengembang : 1. Dwi Fajar Saputra (Project Manager) 2. Jerry Permana (Programmer) 3. Yusac Firmansyahi (Documentation & Quality Assurance) SETIADI V2 Lukulo SETIADI V3 Walanae “Ibarat sungai, dapat menghidupkan setiap penggunanya”
  8. 8. Diferensiasi SETIADI 8 Mudah • Tersedia Versi Portable • Mudah untuk dimodifikasi Fleksibel • Dapat diimplementasikan di server berskala kecil Distro dari SLiMS • Dapat terhubung dengan beberapa software turunan slims lain seperti nayanes
  9. 9. Roadmap SETIADI 2015 Kolaborasi : - Funding - Orcid - Open data Promosi 2020 Stable Version 2017 ● SETIADI VR Release ● Dokumentasi terstruktur 2021 Go International 2025 9
  10. 10. Portfolio dan Layanan Premium
  11. 11. Update SETIADI V3 Codename Walanae http://103.151.190.28:82/
  12. 12. Rencana Produk Tim Pengembang SETIADI 12 SETIADI 1. Support Sistem ETD 2. Hybrid (Otomasi + Digital Scope) 3. Educopia Standard Metadata : https://educopia.org/wp- content/uploads/2018/04/etdplus _metadata_guidancebrief.pdf SETIADI VR 1. Support Sistem Repositori Institusi 2. Digital Scope 3. Berbasis prinsip COAR (Confederation of Open Aceess Repositories) : http://ngr.coar- repositories.org/principles/
  13. 13. Platform Analytics
  14. 14. “adalah sistem atau aplikasi berbasis web dari Perpustakaan Nasional RI untuk memfasilitasi kegiatan penghimpunan dan pengelolaan bahan perpustakaan digital yang diterbitkan di Indonesia sebagai implementasi Undang-Undang No.13 Tahun 2018 tentang Serah Simpan Karya Cetak dan Karya Rekam” 14 —Indrawati (Edeposit Perpusnas)
  15. 15. Indrawati (Edeposit Perpusnas)
  16. 16. E Deposit Upload Mandiri • Single • Bulk • OAI –PMH • SFTP • API (Interoperabilitas) Sistem yang dikembangkan perpustakaan RI untuk memfasilitasi kegiatan pengumpulan dan pengelolaan bahan perpustakaan digital yangditerbitkan di Indonesiasebagai hasil dari implementasi Undang-UndangNomor 13 Tahun 2018 tentang Serah TerimaKaryaCetakKaryaRekam Indrawati (Edeposit Perpusnas)
  17. 17. Ketentuan Edeposit : • Memenuhi persyaratan kualitas, sama dengan yang diterbitkan atau dipublikasikan • Meng-Upload seluruh bagian buku dari halaman cover depan sampai cover belakang • Menyertakan halaman versi • Tidak ada penanda apapun (watermark dll) • Tidak di enskripsi Indrawati (Edeposit Perpusnas)
  18. 18. Mari kita kerjasama

