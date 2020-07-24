Successfully reported this slideshow.
Năm học:2020 Họckì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn:CùTrần DuyHậu MSSV:43.01.201.013 Điệnthoại liênhệ: 0369353701………………………..Email:duyhau2601@gmail.com
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 1 GV cung cấp thôngtin :"Ankencó1 nối đôi trongphân tử, vậycác emcó thể đoán được CTTQ của ankenkhác ancol như thế nào?".
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động4. Đồngphân 1 a)Đồng phân cấu tạo GV dẫn bài theoSlide,cungcấp thôngtin và cho HS ghi chép.
  1. 1. Năm học:2020 Họckì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn:CùTrần DuyHậu MSSV:43.01.201.013 Điệnthoại liênhệ: 0369353701………………………..Email:duyhau2601@gmail.com KẾ HOẠCH BÀI DẠY Tênbài soạn:ANKEN(TIẾT1)…………………………..(Lớp 11 , Ban Cơbản……………) I. Mục tiêu bài học 1. Kiến thức - Khái niệm, công thức chung của dãy đồng đẳng anken, biết phân loại và gọi tên một số anken đơn giản. - Vì sao anken có nhiều đồng phân hơn ankan tương ứng. 2. Kĩ năng - Từ công thức biết gọi tên và ngược lại từ tên gọi viết được công thức những anken đơn giản. 3. Thái độ - Giúp học sinh dễ dàng hiểu các quy tắc đồng phân danh pháp của anken để tạo hứng thú hơn khi học tiết 2 về tính chất hóa học. II. Trọng tâm - Viết đồng phân và gọi tên anken. III. Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên - Máy tính, máy chiếu, giáo án. 2. Học sinh - Ôn tập kiến thức bài ankan và xem trước bài anken. IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp: - Hoạt động nhóm – đàm thoại. 2. Phương tiện: - Máy chiếu, laptop. V. Tổ chức hoạt động dạy học Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động1. Đồngđẳng anken KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 1 GV cung cấp thôngtin :”Ankencó1 nối đôi trongphân tử, vậycác emcó thể đoán được CTTQ của ankenkhác ancol như thế nào?”. HS sau khi trả lời,GV chiếuslide vàgiảngbài. GV cho HS chơi trò chơi thông qua WordWall.Chialớpthành2 đội. Nên bấmchuột theo mạch bài dạy để thông tin hiện lên đúng. Hoạt động 2. Danh pháp Anken 1 a) tên thường. GV cung cấp quytắc :” đuôi an của ankanđổi thànhilenkhi gọi tên thườngcủa anken”và cho HS xem2 ví dụ đầu, 2 ví dụ sauGV mời HS trả lời. Nên bấmchuột theo mạch bài dạy để thông tin hiện lên đúng. 2 b) tên thay thế. GV cung cấp quy tắc :” Đuôi an của ankanđổi thànhen khi gọi tênthay thế của anken”.GV cho 2 ví dụ và yêucầu học sinhgọi tên. Nên bấmchuột theo mạch bài dạy để thông tin hiện lên đúng. 3 GV cung cấp quytắc gọi tênthay thế anken.HS ghi chépvà gọi tên các ví dụ Nên bấmchuột theo mạch bài dạy để thông tin hiện lên đúng. Hoạt động 3. Cấu trúc 1 GV đặt câu hỏi cho HS :” Sau khi viết CTPTTQ ở trên,các emhãy trả lời lại đặc điểmcủa Anken”. GV dẫn bài theoslide. Nên bấmchuột theo mạch bài dạy để thông tin hiện lên đúng.
  3. 3. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động4. Đồngphân 1 a)Đồng phân cấu tạo GV dẫn bài theoSlide,cungcấp thôngtin và cho HS ghi chép. Nên bấmchuột theo mạch bài dạy để thông tin hiện lên đúng. 2 GV cho HS xemví dụ và trả lời. Nên bấmchuột theo mạch bài dạy để thông tin hiện lên đúng. 3 b) Đồng phân hình học GV cung cấp kiếnthứccho HS, lưuý quytắc cho HS. Nên bấmchuột theo mạch bài dạy để thông tin hiện lên đúng. 4 GV cung cấp điềukiệnđể có ĐPHH và HS lưuý. Nên bấmchuột theo mạch bài dạy để thông tin hiện lên đúng. 5 GV cho HS ví dụ luyệntậpthêmvề các ankencó ĐPHH. Nên bấmchuột theo mạch bài dạy để thông tin hiện lên đúng.

