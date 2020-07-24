Bai 29 anken

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BÀI GIẢNG HÓA HỌC LỚP 11 ANKEN Bài 29
I. ĐỒNG ĐẲNG VÀ DANH PHÁP 1. Dãy đồng đẳng của anken - Anken ( hay olefin hoặc dãy đồng đẳng của etilen ) là hiđrocacbo...
a. Tên thông thường ANKAN propilen -butilen -butilen isobutilen ! CH2=CH–: gốc vinyl ANKILEN CH2=CH–CH3 CH2=CH–CH2–CH3 C...
I. ĐỒNG ĐẲNG VÀ DANH PHÁP 2. Danh pháp của anken Bài 39. ANKEN b. Tên thông thay thế Số chỉ vị trí -Tên nhánh Tên mạch ...
II. CẤU TRÚC VÀ ĐỒNG PHÂN 1. Cấu trúc Bài 39. ANKEN Liên kết đôi C=C gồm 1 liên kết б (bền), 1 liên kết π (kém bền)...
II. CẤU TRÚC VÀ ĐỒNG PHÂN 2. Đồng phân Bài 39. ANKEN a. Đồng phân cấu tạo Anken từ C4 trở lên có: - Đồng phân mạch cacb...
Viết các đồng phân cấu tạo của anken ứng với CTPT C5H10 và gọi tên theo tên thay thế. pent-1-en pent-2-en 2-metylbut-...
II. CẤU TRÚC VÀ ĐỒNG PHÂN 2. Đồng phân Bài 39. ANKEN b. Đồng phân hình học C C CH3H3C H H C C HH3C H CH3 cis-but-2-en t...
II. CẤU TRÚC VÀ ĐỒNG PHÂN 2. Đồng phân Bài 39. ANKEN b. Đồng phân hình học Điều kiện có đồng phân hình học C C R3R1 R2...
Đồng phân nào có đồng phân hình học? Không có đp HH Có đp HH Không có đp HH Không có đp HH CH2=CHCH2CH2CH3 CH3CH...
a. 2–etyl–2,4–đimetylhex–4– en b. 3,5,5–trimetylhept–2–en c. 5–etyl–3,5–đimetylhex–2–en d. 3,5-đimetyl–5–etylhex–2–en Chọn...
3 Trong các hidrocacbon dưới đây, các hidrocacbon nào là đồng phân với nhau? 1. CH3 - CH2 – CH2 – CH3 2. CH3 – CH = CH – C...
Cảm ơn các em đã lắng nghe
  1. 1. BÀI GIẢNG HÓA HỌC LỚP 11 ANKEN Bài 29
  2. 2. I. ĐỒNG ĐẲNG VÀ DANH PHÁP 1. Dãy đồng đẳng của anken - Anken ( hay olefin hoặc dãy đồng đẳng của etilen ) là hiđrocacbon trong phân tử có chứa 1 liên kết đôi C=C. - Công thức chung: CnH2n (n2) - C2H4, C3H6, C4H8, C5 H10 … Bài 39. ANKEN
  3. 3. a. Tên thông thường ANKAN propilen -butilen -butilen isobutilen ! CH2=CH–: gốc vinyl ANKILEN CH2=CH–CH3 CH2=CH–CH2–CH3 CH3–CH=CH–CH3 CH2=C–CH3 CH3 I. ĐỒNG ĐẲNG VÀ DANH PHÁP 2. Danh pháp của anken Bài 39. ANKEN CH2=CH2 CH2=CH–CH3 propen eten ANKAN ANKEN b. Tên thông thay thế
  4. 4. I. ĐỒNG ĐẲNG VÀ DANH PHÁP 2. Danh pháp của anken Bài 39. ANKEN b. Tên thông thay thế Số chỉ vị trí -Tên nhánh Tên mạch chính -số chỉ vị trí - en CH3–CH–CH=CH2 CH3 Quy tắc: - Mạch chính: chứa liên kết đôi, dài nhất, nhiều nhánh nhất. - Đánh số C mạch chính từ phía gần liên kết đôi hơn. 3-metylbut-1-en
  5. 5. II. CẤU TRÚC VÀ ĐỒNG PHÂN 1. Cấu trúc Bài 39. ANKEN Liên kết đôi C=C gồm 1 liên kết б (bền), 1 liên kết π (kém bền). => Khi tham gia phản ứng, lk π dễ bị phá vỡ ( dễ phản ứng ); nên phản ứng hoá học đặc trưng là phản ứng cộng.
  6. 6. II. CẤU TRÚC VÀ ĐỒNG PHÂN 2. Đồng phân Bài 39. ANKEN a. Đồng phân cấu tạo Anken từ C4 trở lên có: - Đồng phân mạch cacbon. - Đồng phân vị trí liên kết đôi.
  7. 7. Viết các đồng phân cấu tạo của anken ứng với CTPT C5H10 và gọi tên theo tên thay thế. pent-1-en pent-2-en 2-metylbut-1-en 2-metylbut-2-en CH2=CHCH2CH2CH3 CH3CH=CHCH2CH3 CH2=C–CH2CH3 CH3 CH3C=CHCH3 CH3 CH3-CHCH=CH2 CH3 3-metylbut-1-en
  8. 8. II. CẤU TRÚC VÀ ĐỒNG PHÂN 2. Đồng phân Bài 39. ANKEN b. Đồng phân hình học C C CH3H3C H H C C HH3C H CH3 cis-but-2-en trans-but-2-en But-2-en + Đp cis: mạch chính nằm về cùng 1 phía của liên kết C=C. + Đp trans: mạch chính nằm về 2 phía khác nhau của liên kết C=C
  9. 9. II. CẤU TRÚC VÀ ĐỒNG PHÂN 2. Đồng phân Bài 39. ANKEN b. Đồng phân hình học Điều kiện có đồng phân hình học C C R3R1 R2 R4 Với: R1 ≠ R2; R3 ≠ R4
  10. 10. Đồng phân nào có đồng phân hình học? Không có đp HH Có đp HH Không có đp HH Không có đp HH CH2=CHCH2CH2CH3 CH3CH=CHCH2CH3 CH2=C–CH2CH3 CH3 CH3C=CHCH3 CH3 CH3-CHCH=CH2 CH3 Không có đp HH
  11. 11. a. 2–etyl–2,4–đimetylhex–4– en b. 3,5,5–trimetylhept–2–en c. 5–etyl–3,5–đimetylhex–2–en d. 3,5-đimetyl–5–etylhex–2–en Chọn đáp án đúng cho tên gọi của hidrocacbon sau? CH3 CH3 – C – CH2 – C = CH – CH3 C2H5 CH3
  12. 12. 3 Trong các hidrocacbon dưới đây, các hidrocacbon nào là đồng phân với nhau? 1. CH3 - CH2 – CH2 – CH3 2. CH3 – CH = CH – CH3 3. CH2 = CH – CH2 – CH3 4. CH3 – C = CH2 CH3 a. 1, 2 b. 2, 3 c. 2, 3, 4 d. 3, 4
  13. 13. Cảm ơn các em đã lắng nghe

