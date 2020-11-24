Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sentence rewriting keys

Sentence rewriting keys

  1. 1. 1 SENTENCE REWRITING – KEYS 1. Apart from Minh, everyone else at the meeting was a party member With the exception of Minh, everyone else at the meeting was a party member 2. The only thing that makes that job worthwhile is the money Were it not for the money, the job wouldn’t be worthwhile 3. They will not announce the decision formally No formal announcement of the decision was made/given 4. She firmly believed John to be telling the truth It was her firm belief that John was telling the truth 5. He seems not to care about anything He acts as if he doesn’t care about anything 6. Cars are responsible for air pollution, and they cause more serious accidents Not only cars are responsible for air pollution but they also cause more serious problems 7. Although he didn’t want to pay such a high price, he had no choice Reluctant as he was to pay such a high price, he had no choice 8. After the beginning of the opera, late comers had to wait before taking their seats Once the opera had begun, late comers had to wait before taking their seats 9. This is our temporary office For the time being, this is our office 10. The spectators got so angry that they had to cancel the football match Such was the spectators’ anger that they had to cancel the football match 11. He didn’t give any reason for his strange behavior that day He didn’t explain why he had behaved in such a strange way that day 12. There isn’t enough space in this room for a big cupboard A big cupboard will take up too much space in this room 13. Nam’s sister may go to the United States Nam doesn’t know for sure whether his sister will go to the United States or not 14. We will strop off in France on our way to Germany We will break out journey in France on our way to Germany
  2. 2. 2 15. The truth only came out on the publication of the General’s personal diaries Only when the General’s personal diaries were published did the truth come out 16. She doesn’t take any exercise, which is why she is not unfit Her unfitness is due to the fact that she doesn’t take any exercise 17. Alice looks nothing like her mother Alice doesn’t take her mother at all 18. The party ended earlier than I though it would The party didn’t go on as long as I thought it would 19. People think that Columbus found American before others America is though to have been first discovered by Columbus 20. Mai soon recovered from her cold (get) It did not take Mai long to get over from her cold 21. Thuy has finally accepted that their friendship is over (terms) Thuy has finally come to terms with the fact that their friendship is over 22. The author describes his childhood vividly in the book (account) The author has a vivid account of his childhood in the book 23. Do you have any idea about how he made enough money to buy that new sports car? (light) Do you cast any light on how he made enough money to buy that new sports car? 24. I wasn’t expecting you to begin singing when they asked you to speak (took) It took me aback/by surprise when you started singing when they asked you to speak 25. Only when the storm subsided was it clear just how much damage had been done (extent) Not until the storm subsided that the extent of the damage was clear 26. When he won the scholarship, he began to realize just how luckily he was (dawn) When he won the scholarship, it began to dawn on him how luckily he was 27. Hue was always embarrassed by her father’s jokes (source) Hue’s father’s jokes were always a source of embarrassment to her 28. How likely is the new venture to get off the ground? (prospects) What prospects does the new venture have of getting off the ground? 29. She had her own reasons for not telling us anything about her past (dark) As to her past, she kept us in the dark for her own reasons 30. They arranged for the police to arrest the thief (had) They had the thief arrested by the police
  3. 3. 3 31. Tommy always arrives after everyone else (last) Tommy is always the last to arrive 32. She can hardly read at all (virtually) She is virtually illiterate 33. Mary didn’t want to queue for tickets so she bought them by phone (anxious) Mary was anxious to avoid queuing for tickets, so she bought them by phone 34. The price of the books was less than we had expected (not) The books did not cost as much as we expected 35. My brother would never watch TV until he had done his homework (before) My brother always did his homework before watching TV 36. The course finished with the big party (end) At the end of the course there was a big party 37. In my opinion, the problem has happened for two reasons (are) In my opinion, there are two reasons why the problem has happened 38. “You broke my camera!” Minh said to Hoa (accused) Minh accused Hoa of breaking/having broken her camera. 39. He suggested that the house might be painted green. “How about painting the house green?” he suggested 40. He had no idea how difficult the exercise would be until he was halfway through it Only when he was halfway through the exercise did he realize how difficult it was 41. Further progress was impossible because of the floods The floods made further progress impossible 42. He blamed his wife for their late arrival at the concert He said that it was his wife’s fault that they had arrived late at the concert 43. We had not expected that we should have so much difficulty in finding a place The place was much more difficult to find than we had expected 44. It was quire unnecessary for you to carry all those parcels home yourself You need not have carried those parcels home yourself 45. As he rose to speak, the crowd began cheering The cheering from the crowd began as he rose to speak 46. Your car is in my way. Would you mind moving it? Would you kindly move your car? It’s in my way
  4. 4. 4 47. The mechanic serviced my car last week I had my car serviced by the mechanic last week 48. We couldn’t drive because of the fog The fog prevented us from driving 49. He has only a disablement pension on which to live All Ken has to live on is a disablement pension A disablement pension is all Ken has to live on Ken lives on nothing but a disablement pension 50. The City Council has only recently found out Minnie The City Council did not find out Minnie until recently 51. We have no option but to collect this license fee The collection of this license fee is obligatory 52. Everyone thought that he had broken the flower vase He was thought to have broken the flower vase 53. Mai Lan did not reach home until midnight It was not until midnight that Mai Lan reached home 54. The stranded climber would never have been rescued if his brother hadn’t had an ingenuous plan But for the ingenuity of his brother’s plan, the stranded climber would never have been rescued 55. He tried hard so that he would win the match With a view to winning the match, he tried hard. 56. I am always nervous when I travel by air Travelling by air always makes me nervous 57. He was annoyed because his secretary came late to work He objected to his secretary’s coming late to work 58. Nam only understood very little of what the teacher said Nam could hardly understand what the teacher said 59. I am sure you didn’t lock the front door. Here is the key You can’t have looked the front door. Here is the key 60. The garden still needs digging The garden has not been dug yet 61. This pudding can be cooked in its tin
  5. 5. 5 You don’t need to take this pudding out of its tin to cook it 62. “I don’t think Hai will come, “said Nam. Nam doubted if Hai would come 63. Nobody can deny that she has a beautiful voice It can not be denied that she has a beautiful voice It is undeniable that she has a beautiful voice 64. Phuong’s plans for a picnic have been spoilt by the weather (fallen) Phuong’s plans for a picnic have fallen through by the weather 65. Cyclists are not allowed to ride on the station platform (must) Cyclists must not be ridden on the station platform 66. To his amazement, the passport office was closed when he arrived (find) He was amazed to find that the passport office was closed when he arrived 67. “Do you remember what you have to do?” the teacher asked her class (what) The teacher asked her class if they remembered what they had to do 68. It’s unusual for Carol to get angry with her staff (hardly) Carol hardly loses her temper with her staff 69. There is no ice cream left (run) We have run out of ice cream 70. There is no point in asking Cuong to help (worth) It isn’t worth asking Cuong to help 71. Lan’s behavior at the party annoyed me (Lan) I was annoyed by the way Lan behaved 72. Huy didn’t listen to what his doctor told him (notice) Huy took no notice of his doctor’s advice 73. Phuong had to finish the accounts and write several letters as well (addition) Phuong had to finish the accounts in addition to writing several letters 74. When he was a child in Australia, he went swimming almost everyday (his) During his childhood in Australia, he went swimming almost everyday 75. After a long chase, the police finally succeeded in arresting the thief (to) After a long chase, the police finally managed to arrest the thief 76. Phuong was supposed to write to her parents last week (ought) Phuong ought to have written to her parents last week 77. All the witnesses said the accident was my fault (blame)
  6. 6. 6 All the witnesses said that I was to blame for the accident 78. You pay $20 a month for a period of one year You pay in 12 successive monthly installments of $20 79. Under no circumstances should you phone the police The last thing you should do is to phone the police 80. The chances are that the whole thing will have been forgotten by next term In all probability the whole thing will have been forgotten by next term 81. I was not surprised to hear that he had failed his driving test It came as no surprise to me that he had failed his driving test 82. It is not certain that he will get the job It is open to question whether he will get the job 83. The hurricane blew the roof off the house The house had the roof blown off by the hurricane 84. If the work is finished by lunch time, you can go home Get the work finished by lunchtime and you can go home 85. The girl’s behavior was incomprehensible to the Head Teacher (loss) The Head Teacher was at a loss to comprehend the girl’s behavior 86. She had completely forgotten him (mind) He had gone out of her mind 87. The fact that he will never race again is something he can’t accept (terms) He can not come to terms with the fact that he will never race again 88. He has definitely agreed to accept the job (committed) He has definitely committed to getting the job 89. Ours is the only company allowed to import these chemicals (monopoly) Our company has the monopoly of importing these chemicals 90. He very much surprised her when he said he loved her (breath) He took her breath away when he said he loved her 91. Who gave you my name and address? (tough) Who put you in touch with me? 92. My friend took no notice of my advice (deaf) My friend turned a deaf ear to my advice 93. It will take a while for your visa to come through (course)
  7. 7. 7 Your visa will come through in due course 94. He modestly understated his part in the rescue (down) He modestly played down his part in the rescue 95. It’s a waste of time to talk too much about this (worth) It is not worth talking too much about this 96. They won’t get to the airport in less than 30 minutes (least) It will take them at least 30 minutes to get to the airport 97. It might be better if that paragraph was omitted (leave) It might be better to leave out that paragraph 98. If you gave your mind to your work, you might not make so many mistakes (concentrated) If you concentrated on your work, you might not make so many mistakes 99. The students did not find it any hard to translate this passage into their mother tongue (difficulty) The students had no difficulty in translating this passage into their mother tongue 100. The baby will die if nobody sends for a doctor Unless a doctor is sent for, the baby will die 101. He was late because his car broke down The reason why he was late was that his car broke down 102. Even though I admire his courage, I think he is foolish Much as I admire his courage, I think he is foolish 103. As soon as I locked all the doors, the door bell rang Hardly did I lock all the doors when the door bell rang 104. You can try to get Nam to lend you his pocket calculator but you won’t succeed There is no point in getting Nam to lend you his picket calculator 105. The collision didn’t damage my car very much Not a great deal of damage was done to my car in the collision 106. What has this experience taught you? What conclusions have you drawn because of this experience? 107. To pass the time, I looked through some magazines I whiled away the time by looking through some magazines 108. He declared his disapproval of the behavior of some of his supporters He let it be known that he disapproved of the behavior of some of his supporters 109. Just thinking about his face at that moment makes me laugh
  8. 8. 8 The very thought of his face at that moment makes me laugh 110. I will only be satisfied if the manager apologizes fully Nothing short of a full apology from the manager will satisfy me 111. Cuong’s very charming, but I wouldn’t trust him Charming though Cuong may be, I wouldn’t trust him 112. I thought about that has happened all those years before I cast my mind back to what has happened all those years before 113. I almost gave up at one point I came very close to giving up at one point 114. He said that he had won as a result of good luck He attributed his success to good luck 115. I really don’t know what you are talking about (faintest) I haven’t got the faintest idea what you’re talking about 116. Lam is to blame for the problems he is facing The problems Lam is facing are his own making 117. The main focus of the plot is the adventures of two teenagers (centered) The plot is centered on the adventures of two teenagers 118. He makes sure that he isn’t associated with policies he disagrees (distances) He makes sure that that he distances himself from policies he disagrees with 119. Could you watch my bag while I am away, please (eye) Could you keep an eye on my bag while I am away 120. I am constantly amused by Chau’s ridiculous ideas (source) Chau’s ridiculous ideas are a constant source of amusement to me 121. There was loud applause as he left the stage (accompaniment) He left the stage to the accompaniment of loud applause 122. Minh is never reluctant to make tough decisions as a manager (shrinks) Minh never shrinks from making tough decisions 123. Nobody helped me at all (finger) Nolody lifted a finger to help me 124. Lien said that the situation at work was like a family argument (likened) Lien likened the situation at work to a family argument 125. You think I am someone else
  9. 9. 9 You are confusing me with someone else 126. Chi is proud of the fact that she is never late Chi prides herself on never being late 127. On this ship passengers cannot get onto the bridge Passengers have no access to the bridge 128. This should work theoretically In theory this should work 129. What is the difference between nuclear fission and nuclear fusion? How exactly does nuclear fission differ from nuclear fusion? 130. Their chances of success are small It is not likely that they will succeed 131. On the way home, Tuan had an unfortunate accident Tuan met with an unfortunate accident on the way home 132. The result of the film was just as you predicted You were quite right about the film, it was awful 133. An electrical failure was said to be the cause of the fire The blamed the fire on electrical failure 134. Lately I have thought of nothing but work I have been rather preoccupied with work lately 135. They had to wait for 12 hours before their flight left Only after a 12-hour- wait did their flight leave 136. You think that fat people are always jolly, but you are wrong Contrary to your belief fat people are not always jolly 137. “That’s a lovely new dress, Hoa” said her mother Hoa’s mother complimented her on her lovely new dress 138. Lam may not be very well but he still manages to enjoy life Lam’s poor health doesn’t prevent him from enjoying life 139. He said that he was anxious about the plight of the homeless (concern) He showed concern for the plight of the homeless 140. I never thought of going by train (occurred) It never occurred to me to go by train 141. Stop disturbing me! Can’t you see that I am working? (alone)
  10. 10. 10 Leave me alone! Can’t you see I am working? 142. The main in that painting bears a strong resemblance to my uncle (reminds) The main in that painting reminds me very much of my uncle 143. I can’t often afford to spend my holidays abroad I am seldom able to afford to spend my holidays abroad 144. The minister gave no precise figures about the causalities The minister didn’t go into details about the causalities 145. Every possible effort was made by orphanage to find the boy’s parents The orphanage left no stone unturned in their attempt to find the boy’s parents 146. The company will well make a profit next year I wouldn’t be surprised if the company made a profit next year 147. These problems of ours are the tip of the iceberg I am afraid our problems are only just beginning 148. They have been arguing about the motorway extension for years The proposed motorway extension has been a bone of contention for years 149. Please don’t give me an injection I would rather you didn’t give me an injection 150. Imagine my surprise when a policeman appeared at the door When a policeman appeared at the door I was pretty taken aback 151. She slept well last night She had a good sleep last night 152. The new musical has taken theater audiences by storm The new musical has delighted 153. Only her mother is French (side) She is French only on her mother’s side 154. Their flat has been broken into twice this year (had) They have had their flat broken into twice this year 155. Her plans for a picnic have been spoilt by the weather (through) Her plans for a picnic have been fallen through by the weather 156. I didn’t see her again for 5 years (before) Five years had gone by before I saw her again 157. I found this film quite disappointing (let)
  11. 11. 11 I was let down by this film 158. She looks great with that new hair style (wonders) The new hair style does wonders for her 159. Doctors say that smoking is bad for your health (harm) Doctors say that smoking does you harm 160. Why do I always get the boring jobs? (donkey) I am fed up with doing the donkey work 161. I didn’t agree with the idea (favor) I wasn’t in favor of the idea 162. You didn’t think carefully enough before you decided (thought) You ought to have thought more carefully before you decided 163. Turn off all switches before leaving the workshop All the switches must be turned off before you leave thr workshop 164. John asked if it was the blue one or the green one she wanted “Which one do you want, the blue or the green?” 165. You might fall if you’re not careful Be careful or you will fall 166. “I don’t think John will come,” said Bill Bill doubted whether John would come or not 167. Is it essential to meet your aunt at the station? Does your aunt have to be met at the station? 168. They were just as good as we expected They certainly lived up to our expectations 169. He will settle down. Then his performance will improve Once he has settled down, his performance will improve 170. My father finds map hard to follow My father has difficulty in following maps 171. There isn’t a pair of thermal socks left in the shop We are completely sold out of the thermal socks, madam 172. The result of the match was never in doubt At no time was the result of the match in doubt 173. It was more an argument than a discussion
  12. 12. 12 It was not so much a discussion as an argument 174. Although he didn’t want to pay such a high price, he had no choice Reluctant though he was to pay such a high price, he had no choice 175. These new machines have put an end to queuing Before these machines were invented, people had to queue 176. My protests were ignored by everybody Nobody took any notice of my protests 177. House prices have risen dramatically this year There has been a dramatic increase in the house prices this year 178. The only reason the party was a success was that a famous film star attended Had it not been for the attendance of a famous film star, the party wouldn’t have been a success 179. If Cuong continues to break the law, he will get into trouble If Cuong persists in breaking the law, he will get into trouble 180. Tom insisted on being told the complete story Nothing but the complete story would satisfy Tom

