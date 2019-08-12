Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQGIUHHDXGLRERRNVDSS_7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQG DXGLRERRN >03@7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQGIUHHDXGLRERRNV_>0...
7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQG 2QHRI7RP&ODQFVPRVWVWRULHGFKDUDFWHUV’RPLQLF&DUXVRLVWKHRQORQHZKRFDQVWRS$PHULFDVVHFUHW IDOOLQJLQWRHQ...
7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQG
7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQG
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tom Clancy Support and Defend free audio books app Tom Clancy Support and Defend audiobook

6 views

Published on

Tom Clancy Support and Defend free audio books app Tom Clancy Support and Defend audiobook

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tom Clancy Support and Defend free audio books app Tom Clancy Support and Defend audiobook

  1. 1. 7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQGIUHHDXGLRERRNVDSS_7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQG DXGLRERRN >03@7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQGIUHHDXGLRERRNV_>03@7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQGERRNVRQWDSHIUHH /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQG 2QHRI7RP&ODQFVPRVWVWRULHGFKDUDFWHUV’RPLQLF&DUXVRLVWKHRQORQHZKRFDQVWRS$PHULFDVVHFUHW IDOOLQJLQWRHQHPKDQGVLQWKLVEORFNEXVWHUQHZQRYHOZULWWHQE&ODQFVORQJWLPHFRDXWKRU 2YHUWKHFRXUVHRIWKUHHGHFDGHV7RP&ODQFFUHDWHGDZRUOGDOLYHZLWKSUHVFLHQWDFWLRQDQGUHPDUN LQGLYLGXDOV,Q7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQG’RPLQLF&DUXVRLVSUHVHQWHGZLWKWKHGHDGOLHVWFKDOOH FDUHHU ’RPLQLF&DUXVR1HSKHZRI3UHVLGHQW-DFN5DQ)%,DJHQWDQGRSHUDWRUIRU7KH&DPSXVDWRSVHFUHWLQWHOO DJHQFWKDWZRUNVRIIWKHERRNVIRUWKH86JRYHUQPHQW$OUHDGVFDUUHGEWKHGHDWKRIKLVEURWKHU&DUX GHYDVWDWHGZKHQKHFDQ¶WVDYHDIULHQGDQGKLVIDPLOIURPDWHUURULVWDWWDFN (WKDQ5RVVZDVDPLGOHYHOVWDIIHUIRUWKH1DWLRQDO6HFXULW&RXQFLO1RZKH¶VDZDQWHGIXJLWLYHRQWKH PLFURGULYHWKDWFRQWDLQVHQRXJKLQIRUPDWLRQWRZUHFN$PHULFDQLQWHOOLJHQFHHIIRUWVDURXQGWKHZ GHVSHUDWHWRJHWWKHGULYHEDFNEXWVRDUHWKH5XVVLDQVDQGYDULRXVWHUURULVWJURXSVDOORIZKRPD FDWFKLQJWKHIXJLWLYH2QO&DUXVRVWDQGVLQWKHLUZDEXWFDQKHVXFFHHGZLWKRXWWKHDLGRIKLV&DPSX FROOHDJXHV"
  3. 3. 7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQG
  4. 4. 7RP&ODQF6XSSRUWDQG’HIHQG

×