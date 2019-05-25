Pintores del renacimiento dunia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PINTORES DEL RENACIMIENTO Mtra: Dunia Novoa
Rafaello Sanzio (Urbino, 6 de abril de 1483 – Roma, 7 de abril de 1521 ), también conocido como Rafael de Urbino o, simple...
Hijo de un pintor de modesta relevancia, fue considerado un niño prodigio por su precoz habilidad y al quedar huérfano se ...
Desposorios de la virgen La misa de bolsena La liberación de San Pedro El incendio de borgo El parmaso
Los proyectos en el Vaticano ocuparon la mayor parte de su tiempo, pero aun así pintó algunos retratos, incluyendo los de ...
Fue un pintor italiano activo en Roma, Nápoles, Malta y Silicia entre los años de 1593-1610 y también fue considerado como...
GOLDEN GATE
CREADOREnero 9, 1870 – Mayo 16 1932 Joseph Strauss, ingeniero, consideró que cabía una posibilidad debida a los nuevos ava...
INFORMACIO N Dirección: Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, CA 94129, Estados Unidos Longitud total: 2.737 m Luz de mayor t...
TOURS Hay muchas compañías de tours para dar todo el recorrido de el puente Goden Gate que cuenta con unos parques a los a...
TINTORETTO
Tintoretto, de nombre verdadero Jacopo Comin, fue uno de los grandes pintores de la escuela veneciana y probablemente el ú...
1547 Museo de Arte de Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos AUTORRETRA TO
1546-1548 Galería Nacional de Arte Antiguo, Roma CRISTO Y LA MUJER ADULTERA
1542 – 1543 Museo de Bellas Artes de Budapest LA CENA DE EMAUS
1548 Galería de la Academia de Venecia SAN MARCOS LIBERANDO AL ESCLAVO
Moscu Moscu es la capital de Rusia. La ciudad es un importante centro político, económico, cultural y científico de Rusia ...
Leonardo da Vinci Leonardo da Vinci fue un pintor florentino, nació en 1452 en la villa toscana de Vinci y falleció e Ambo...
Nació el 5 de Junio de 1599 en Sevilla, España. Fue un pintor barroco, considerado uno de los máximos exponentes de la pin...
El 14 de marzo de 1617 aprobó ante Juan de Uceda y Francisco Pacheco el examen que le permitía incorporarse al gremio de p...
Su gran calidad como pintor se manifestó ya en sus primeras obras realizadas con sólo 18 o 19 años, bodegones con figuras ...
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Pintores del renacimiento dunia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pintores del renacimiento dunia

4 views

Published on

Principales exponentes del renacimiento

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pintores del renacimiento dunia

  1. 1. PINTORES DEL RENACIMIENTO Mtra: Dunia Novoa
  2. 2. Rafaello Sanzio (Urbino, 6 de abril de 1483 – Roma, 7 de abril de 1521 ), también conocido como Rafael de Urbino o, simplemente, como Rafael, fue un pintor y arquitecto italiano del Alto Renacimiento. Además de su labor pictórica, que sería admirada e imitada durante siglos, realizó importantes aportes en la arquitectura y, como inspector de antigüedades, se interesó en el estudio y conservación de los vestigios grecorromanos.
  3. 3. Hijo de un pintor de modesta relevancia, fue considerado un niño prodigio por su precoz habilidad y al quedar huérfano se formó en los talleres de varios artistas de prestigio. A los 25 años obtuvo su primer encargo oficial, la decoración de las Estancias Vaticanas, donde pintó algunos frescos como La escuela de Atenas, considerado una de sus obras cumbre.4 5 Es célebre por la perfección y gracia de sus artes visuales, destacando en trabajos de pintura y dibujo artístico. Junto con Miguel Ángel y Leonardo da Vinci forma el trío de los grandes maestros del período.
  4. 4. Desposorios de la virgen La misa de bolsena La liberación de San Pedro El incendio de borgo El parmaso
  5. 5. Los proyectos en el Vaticano ocuparon la mayor parte de su tiempo, pero aun así pintó algunos retratos, incluyendo los de sus mecenas, los papas Julio II y León X, el primero de los cuales es considerado como uno de sus mejores retratos. Otros retratos fueron los de sus amigos, como Castiglione, o de personajes del círculo de los papas. Algunos gobernantes lo presionaron con hacer sus respectivos encargos, como a Francisco I de Francia que le fueron enviados dos pinturas como presente diplomático del papado. La galatea
  6. 6. Fue un pintor italiano activo en Roma, Nápoles, Malta y Silicia entre los años de 1593-1610 y también fue considerado como el primer gran exponente de la pintura del barroco.
  7. 7. GOLDEN GATE
  8. 8. CREADOREnero 9, 1870 – Mayo 16 1932 Joseph Strauss, ingeniero, consideró que cabía una posibilidad debida a los nuevos avances en el uso del hierro y el acero. Strauss ha recibido toda clase de críticas por el proyecto, entre otras que es “feo”. Antes de que comenzara su construcción, un ingeniero local, Michael O’Shaugnessy, lo bautizó como “the golden gate” (“el puente dorado”), en honor a la Puerta Dorada que en la antigua Constantinopla permitía el tráfico con la otra orilla del Bósforo, en Asia. Varios arquitectos se sumaron al proyecto. El 5 de enero de 1933 comenzaron las obras, en otras palabras el concepto de creador de esta maravilla es Joseph Strauss.
  9. 9. INFORMACIO N Dirección: Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, CA 94129, Estados Unidos Longitud total: 2.737 m Luz de mayor tamaño: 1.280 m Inicio de la construcción: 1933 Elevación: 67 m Altura: 227 m Ubicación: San Francisco, Condado de Marin
  10. 10. TOURS Hay muchas compañías de tours para dar todo el recorrido de el puente Goden Gate que cuenta con unos parques a los alrededores con vista al puente y al mar y unos cuantos pueblos a la redonda
  11. 11. TINTORETTO
  12. 12. Tintoretto, de nombre verdadero Jacopo Comin, fue uno de los grandes pintores de la escuela veneciana y probablemente el último gran pintor del Renacimiento italiano. Fecha de nacimiento: 29 de septiembre de 1518, Venecia, Italia. Fecha de la muerte: 31 de mayo de 1594, Venecia, Italia Período: Renacimiento Biografía.
  13. 13. 1547 Museo de Arte de Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos AUTORRETRA TO
  14. 14. 1546-1548 Galería Nacional de Arte Antiguo, Roma CRISTO Y LA MUJER ADULTERA
  15. 15. 1542 – 1543 Museo de Bellas Artes de Budapest LA CENA DE EMAUS
  16. 16. 1548 Galería de la Academia de Venecia SAN MARCOS LIBERANDO AL ESCLAVO
  17. 17. Moscu Moscu es la capital de Rusia. La ciudad es un importante centro político, económico, cultural y científico de Rusia y del continente. Moscu esta localizada a orillas del rio Moska en el Dsitrito Central Federal de la Rusia Eurpoea
  18. 18. Leonardo da Vinci Leonardo da Vinci fue un pintor florentino, nació en 1452 en la villa toscana de Vinci y falleció e Amboise el 2 de Mayo de 1519. Leonardo estudió con el célebre pintor florentino Andrea de Verrochio. Sus primeros trabajos de importancia fueron creados en Milan. Trabajo en Roma, Bolonia y Venecia, y paso los ultimos años de su vida en Francia.
  19. 19. Nació el 5 de Junio de 1599 en Sevilla, España. Fue un pintor barroco, considerado uno de los máximos exponentes de la pintura española y maestro de la pintura universal. fue ascendido a pintor de cámara, el cargo más importante entre los pintores de la corte. Su trabajo consistía en pintar retratos del rey y de su familia, así como otros cuadros destinados a decorar las mansiones reales.
  20. 20. El 14 de marzo de 1617 aprobó ante Juan de Uceda y Francisco Pacheco el examen que le permitía incorporarse al gremio de pintores de Sevilla. Recibió licencia para ejercer como maestro de imaginería y al óleo, pudiendo practicar su arte en todo el reino, tener tienda pública y contratar aprendices.
  21. 21. Su gran calidad como pintor se manifestó ya en sus primeras obras realizadas con sólo 18 o 19 años, bodegones con figuras como El almuerzo del Museo del Hermitage de San Petersburgo, o la Vieja friendo huevos.

×