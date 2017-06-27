Primary Points of Information This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curricul...
This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: Debating is a high...
Rebuttal: • Debating provides an opportunity for young people to develop oracy skills in a structured, purposeful way. • D...
This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: Younger students d...
Rebuttal: • Students should debate about subjects which are developmentally appropriate and about which they have good pre...
This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: The nature of the ...
Rebuttal:  Debating included in the National Curriculum framework (spoken language, across the curriculum, year 1-6)  De...
This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: There is no resear...
Rebuttal:  We do need a wider evidence base and more research but….  Attainment: In teaching of history, a study focusin...
This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: Debating teaches y...
Rebuttal:  Students learn to understand/appreciate other viewpoints by debating against their own ideas and opinions  No...
This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Debating skills are irrelev...
Rebuttal:
This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: Primary teachers a...
Rebuttal:  Oracy Network: resources & providers  http://www.esu.org/our-work/esuresources  Discover Debating – 2 or 3 t...
Thank you Duncan Partridge ESU, Director of Education duncan.partridge@esu.org @PartridgeISM www.esu.org
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Festival of education 2017

57 views

Published on

Primary Points of Information: debating for younger students

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
57
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Festival of education 2017

  1. 1. Primary Points of Information This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum
  2. 2. This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: Debating is a higher order skill that is inaccessible to most younger students
  3. 3. Rebuttal: • Debating provides an opportunity for young people to develop oracy skills in a structured, purposeful way. • Debating skills can be taught through fun, motivating activities & games • Can be broken down into four skill sets which are developmental: • Reasoning & Evidence • Organisation & Prioritisation • Expression & Delivery • Listening & Response
  4. 4. This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: Younger students do not have the necessary knowledge base to engage in meaningful debate
  5. 5. Rebuttal: • Students should debate about subjects which are developmentally appropriate and about which they have good pre-existing knowledge (curriculum linked). • Resources are available which provide accessible and stimulating information about current affairs. • When primary students choose the topic of a debate, they can surprise you!
  6. 6. This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: The nature of the National Curriculum and lack of time available makes teaching debating skills unsustainable
  7. 7. Rebuttal:  Debating included in the National Curriculum framework (spoken language, across the curriculum, year 1-6)  Debating can be used ‘probe & remedy misconceptions’, as well as explore controversies and varying viewpoints (history, science etc.)  Debating skills transferable to writing – e.g. PEEL (point, explanation, evidence, link) – enables oral rehearsal before writing “They must be assisted in making their thinking clear to themselves as well as to others and teachers should ensure that pupils build secure foundations by using discussion to probe and remedy their misconceptions. Pupils should also be taught to understand and use the conventions for discussion and debate.” English, Spoken Language, years 1-6, p. 15 The National Curriculum in England, Framework document, for teaching from 2016
  8. 8. This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: There is no research evidence to suggest that debating has positive impact on outcomes
  9. 9. Rebuttal:  We do need a wider evidence base and more research but….  Attainment: In teaching of history, a study focusing on use of debate with 10 & 11 year olds found that debate enabled pupils to delve further than usual into historical events and to understand historical contexts& the differences between viewpoints from the past. (Jensen, 2008)  Developing critical thinking: Teachers of KS3 students participating in the ESU London Debate Challenge reported that participating in competitive debate helped to develop students’ skills in selecting evidence and structuring and summing up an argument. (Jerome & Algarra, 2006)  Communication skills: Students’ own perceptions provide strong evidence that taking part in debate activities leads to improvement in these skills. (Cronin, 1990)  Boosting confidence: Young people and their teachers taking part in the London Debate Challenge reported increased confidence most frequently among the benefits they perceived. (Jerome & Algarra, 2006) Debating the Evidence: Research Synthesis, ESU and CFBT Education Trust, 1011
  10. 10. This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: Debating teaches you to ‘win arguments’ and does not encourage understanding of and willingness to take on alternative viewpoints
  11. 11. Rebuttal:  Students learn to understand/appreciate other viewpoints by debating against their own ideas and opinions  Not every debate is competitive – some formats more dialogic/deliberative  Reflecting on debate afterwards allows for consideration of various viewpoints
  12. 12. This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Debating skills are irrelevant in the modern age
  13. 13. Rebuttal:
  14. 14. This House Believes that Debating Should Play a Role in the Delivery of the Primary Curriculum Against: Primary teachers are not trained to use debating as a pedagogical tool
  15. 15. Rebuttal:  Oracy Network: resources & providers  http://www.esu.org/our-work/esuresources  Discover Debating – 2 or 3 term debating courses for primary schools – free of charge!
  16. 16. Thank you Duncan Partridge ESU, Director of Education duncan.partridge@esu.org @PartridgeISM www.esu.org

×