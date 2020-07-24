Thu tuc lam visa dai loan tu a z

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thủ tục làm visa Đài Loan từ A-Z Visa Liên Đại Dương chia sẻ thủ tục làm visa Đài Loan đầy đủ nhất năm 2019. Bao gồm: Visa...
- Đơn xin nghỉ phép có dấu và ký tên của chủ quản công ty. Nếu là giám đốc thì cần giấy phép đăng ký kinh doanh của công t...
Cty dịch vụ xin visa Đài Loan Liên Đại Dương, dịch vụ làm visa uy tín và chuyên nghiệp tại Tp. Hồ Chí Minh THỦ TỤC XIN VIS...
THỦ TỤC XIN VISA ĐÀI LOAN CÔNG TÁC - Hộ chiếu có thời hạn 6 tháng trở lên bản gốc (có ký tên). Bản photo hộ chiếu và các t...
Visa Đài Loan học ngôn ngữ THỦ TỤC XIN VISA HỌC NGÔN NGỮ TẠI ĐÀI LOAN - Hộ chiếu có thời hạn 6 tháng trở lên bản gốc (có k...
b. Khi xin thị thực, đương đơn phải đến lăn dấu vân tay và nộp hồ sơ gồm: - Tờ khai xin thị thực có chữ ký. - Hai ảnh màu,...
Có 2 cách để xin visa Đài Loan lao động 2. Đối với hồ sơ do trung tâm tuyển dụng trực tiếp nộp: - Trình tự: Lao động tuyển...
 Người lao động ngắn hạn hay thực hiện hợp đồng dịch vụ bên Đài Loan. ♦ Visa định cư: Cho phép nhập cảnh và lưu trú tại Đ...
Kết nối dịch vụ làm Visa Liên Đại Dương qua. Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/VisaLienDaiDuong. để được cập nhật nhiều th...
Visa Liên Đại Dương chia sẻ thủ tục xin visa Đài Loan đầy đủ nhất năm 2019. Bao gồm: Visa Đài Loan du lịch, Visa Đài Loan thăm thân, Visa Đài Loan công tác,…

  1. 1. Thủ tục làm visa Đài Loan từ A-Z Visa Liên Đại Dương chia sẻ thủ tục làm visa Đài Loan đầy đủ nhất năm 2019. Bao gồm: Visa Đài Loan du lịch, Visa Đài Loan thăm thân, Visa ... Visa Liên Đại Dương chia sẻ thủ tục xin visa Đài Loan đầy đủ nhất năm 2019. Bao gồm: Visa Đài Loan du lịch, Visa Đài Loan thăm thân, Visa Đài Loan công tác,… Chia sẻ thủ tục xin visa Đài Loan đầy đủ nhất năm 2019 THỦ TỤC XIN VISA DU LỊCH ĐÀI LOAN 1. Hồ sơ visa Đài Loan du lịch cần có các giấy tờ sau: - Hộ chiếu có thời hạn 6 tháng trở lên bản gốc (có ký tên). Bản photo hộ chiếu và các trang có visa + dấu xuất nhập cảnh. - Tờ khai xin cấp thị thực Đài Loan: Điền tại trang web https://visawebapp.boca.gov.tw (General Visa). Sau đó in ra, ký tên, dán ảnh và nộp cùng các giấy tờ liên quan khác. - 2 ảnh 4x6 nền trắng chụp trong vòng 3-6 tháng - Chứng minh nghề nghiệp (Hợp đồng lao động, BHYT, BHXH…). Nộp bản photo, bản gốc kèm theo để đối chiếu xong trả lại.
  2. 2. - Đơn xin nghỉ phép có dấu và ký tên của chủ quản công ty. Nếu là giám đốc thì cần giấy phép đăng ký kinh doanh của công ty. - Chứng minh tài chính (sổ tiết kiệm). Nộp bản photo, bản gốc để kèm theo đối chiếu xong trả lại. - Booking vé máy bay hai chiều. - Booking khách sạn. - Lịch trình du lịch Đài Loan. - Phí làm visa (Trường hợp sử dụng dịch vụ làm visa khẩn sẽ có giá cao hơn) 2. Đối tượng được miễn thị thực nhập cảnh Đài Loan: Công dân Việt Nam có thẻ cư trú vĩnh viễn, thẻ cư trú hoặc visa còn hiệu lực hoặc đã hết hạn trong vòng 10 năm trở lại đây của các nước Mỹ, Canada, Nhật Bản, Australia, New Zealand, Anh, các nước Schengen, Hàn Quốc và Đài Loan (không áp dụng với công dân từng đi lao động tại Đài Loan) sẽ được được cấp chứng nhận cho phép nhập cảnh Đài Loan nhiều lần, lưu trú trong thời gian 30 ngày. Tuy nhiên, cần đăng ký online để được xét duyệt, sau khi được chấp thuận in ra bản giấy cầm theo khi nhập cảnh mới có thể làm thủ tục lên máy bay và nhập cảnh. Nếu không được xét duyệt thì phải xin visa nhập cảnh như bình thường. Lưu ý: Dù đã được xét miễn thị thực nhưng khi làm thủ tục nhập cảnh, nếu không xuất trình được visa còn hạn hoặc thẻ định cư của các nước nói trên sẽ không được nhập cảnh vào Đài Loan.
  3. 3. Cty dịch vụ xin visa Đài Loan Liên Đại Dương, dịch vụ làm visa uy tín và chuyên nghiệp tại Tp. Hồ Chí Minh THỦ TỤC XIN VISA ĐÀI LOAN THĂM THÂN - Hộ chiếu có thời hạn 6 tháng trở lên bản gốc (có ký tên). Bản photo hộ chiếu và các trang có visa + dấu xuất nhập cảnh. - Thư mời do con rể hoặc con dâu người Đài Loan viết. Trong thư nói rõ mục đích đến Đài Loan, có chữ ký và đóng dấu cá nhân. - Giấy kết hôn của hai người đã qua Văn phòng Đài Bắc xác nhận (bản sao) - Hộ khẩu Đài Loan bản chính có giá trị trong vòng 3 tháng - Chứng minh thư photo của người Đài Loan và chứng minh thư hoặc thẻ cư trú của vợ hoặc chồng người Việt Nam. - Giấy khai sinh của vợ hoặc chồng người Việt Nam. - Hộ khẩu Việt Nam bản photo (bản chính để ngoài đối chiếu) - Hai ảnh 4x6 nền trắng (trong vòng 6 tháng gần nhất) - Lệ phí làm visa.
  4. 4. THỦ TỤC XIN VISA ĐÀI LOAN CÔNG TÁC - Hộ chiếu có thời hạn 6 tháng trở lên bản gốc (có ký tên). Bản photo hộ chiếu và các trang có visa + dấu xuất nhập cảnh. - Đơn xin Visa được khai đầy đủ và chính xác. - 2 ảnh 4x6 chụp trong 3 tháng gần nhất - Thư mời bản gốc của công ty phía Đài Loan (có đầy đủ thông tin của công ty mời như địa chỉ, điện thoại, số fax... và người mời phải kí tên đóng dấu của công ty). - Giấy phép kinh doanh của công ty phía Đài Loan (bản sao). - Chứng minh thư hoặc thẻ cư trú Đài loan của người mời (bản sao). - Giấy phép kinh doanh bản chính và bản sao của công ty Việt Nam (bản chính đối chiếu xong trả lại). - Quyết định cử nhân viên sang Đài Loan công tác của công ty Việt Nam bản chính. - Hợp đồng lao động bản chính và bản sao của nhân viên đi công tác (bản chính đối chiếu xong trả lại). - Bảo hiểm y tế, bảo hiểm xã hội bản chính và bản sao - Lệ phí làm visa.
  5. 5. Visa Đài Loan học ngôn ngữ THỦ TỤC XIN VISA HỌC NGÔN NGỮ TẠI ĐÀI LOAN - Hộ chiếu có thời hạn 6 tháng trở lên bản gốc (có ký tên). Bản photo hộ chiếu và các trang có visa + dấu xuất nhập cảnh. - Đơn xin visa được khai đầy đủ, kèm 2 ảnh 4x6 nền trắng, chụp trong 3 tháng gần nhất. - Giấy thông báo nhập học của trường bản chính và bản sao - Văn b ng học lực cao nhất hoặc học bạ bản chính và bản photo (các giấy tờ này đã được dịch sang tiếng Trung hoặc tiếng Anh, và đã qua Cục lãnh sự Bộ ngoại giao Việt Nam hoặc Sở Ngoại vụ thành phố Hồ Chí Minh xác nhận) - Chứng minh tài chính bản chính và bản photo: sổ tiết kiệm nếu là của bố mẹ thì phải kèm theo giấy tờ chứng minh mối quan hệ. - Bản kế hoạch học tập b ng tiếng Anh hoặc tiếng Trung. - Giấy tờ, chứng chỉ chứng minh năng lực ngoại ngữ: yêu cầu phải cung cấp một trong những chứng chỉ sau: (1) Chứng chỉ năng lực tiếng Trung ( TOCFL) cấp1 (cấp cơ sở) trở lên (2) Chứng chỉ năng lực tiếng Anh : bắt đầu áp dụng từ 2/01/2013  Chứng chỉ TOEFL: (iBT) phải đạt từ 18 điểm trở lên, thi viết (pBT)340 điểm trở lên.  Chứng chỉ TOEIC: từ 300 điểm trở lên  Chứng chỉ IELTS: từ 2.5 điểm trở lên. (3) Đối với những trường hợp học chuyên khoa Anh hoặc khoa Trung của các trường đại học, cao đẳng, thì ít nhất phải đã theo học từ một năm trở lên và có thành tích học tập trung bình đạt 6.0 trở lên. - Đối với những trường hợp tốt nghiệp trung học phổ thông và trung học chuyên nghiệp, kết quả học tập trung bình mỗi năm phải đạt từ 6.0 trở lên - Lệ phí xin visa. THỦ TỤC XIN VISA LAO ĐỘNG ĐÀI LOAN 1. Đối với hồ sơ nộp thông qua các công ty xuất khẩu lao động: a. Quy định: Lao động làm các ngành nghề giúp việc gia đình, chăm sóc người bệnh,… phải đủ 20 tuổi trở lên. Lao động làm các ngành nghề khác như: chế tạo, kinh doanh và đánh bắt cá xa bờ... phải đủ 18 tuổi trở lên.
  6. 6. b. Khi xin thị thực, đương đơn phải đến lăn dấu vân tay và nộp hồ sơ gồm: - Tờ khai xin thị thực có chữ ký. - Hai ảnh màu, nền trắng, kích cỡ 4x6 (chụp trong 3 tháng gần đây). - Các giấy tờ đối chiếu bản gốc. - Giấy chiêu mộ (quota) do Bộ Lao động Đài Loan cấp, bản gốc (có xác nhận của Văn phòng Kinh tế và Văn hoá Việt Nam tại Đài Bắc). - Phiếu thẩm định tiếng Việt do Văn phòng Kinh tế và Văn hoá Việt Nam tại Đài Bắc cấp (bản gốc). - Hợp đồng lao động (chủ sử dụng và lao động ký, đóng dấu được xác nhận bởi Văn phòng Kinh tế và Văn hoá Việt Nam tại Đài Bắc) bản gốc. - Chứng chỉ bồi dưỡng kiến thức bản gốc. - Giấy xác nhận không tiền án tiền sự ( lý lịch tư pháp) bản gốc. - Bản cam kết tiền lương và các chi phí của lao động đã được cơ quan chủ quản ký xác nhận bản gốc. - Phiếu khám sức khoẻ có thời hạn 3 tháng và phiếu tiêm đủ 14 ngày trở lên (đề nghị tham khảo danh sách các bệnh viện Việt Nam có giấy phép do bộ Y tế và phúc lợi Đài Loan cấp). - Danh sách lao động dự kiến xuất cảnh do Cục Quản lý lao động Việt Nam xác nhận. - Các giấy tờ khác nếu Văn phòng thấy cần bổ sung. c. Thời gian thụ lý hồ sơ: - Hồ sơ thường: 5 ngày làm việc. - Hồ sơ làm nhanh: 3 ngày làm việc.
  7. 7. Có 2 cách để xin visa Đài Loan lao động 2. Đối với hồ sơ do trung tâm tuyển dụng trực tiếp nộp: - Trình tự: Lao động tuyển dụng trực tiếp mang hộ chiếu cùng phiếu xác nhận lấy hồ sơ đến Văn phòng lăn dấu vân tay trong thời gian làm việc buổi sáng. - Nếu hồ sơ thẩm định không có vấn đề gì, Văn phòng sẽ trả kết quả vào chiều cùng ngày. CÂU HỎI THƯỜNG GẶP VỀ VISA ĐÀI LOAN 1. Visa Đài Loan có mấy loại? Visa Đài Loan có thể phân thành 2 loại chính là visa du lịch và visa định cư: ♦ Visa du lịch: Cho phép nhập cảnh và lưu trú tại Đài Loan từ 3 tháng đến dưới 6 tháng, được cấp cho các trường hợp sau:  Người đi công tác tại Đài Loan  Người đi du lịch kết hợp hoạt động xã hội  Người sang Đài Loan thăm thân nhân  Người sang học tiếng Trung Quốc
  8. 8.  Người lao động ngắn hạn hay thực hiện hợp đồng dịch vụ bên Đài Loan. ♦ Visa định cư: Cho phép nhập cảnh và lưu trú tại Đài Loan trên 6 tháng, được cấp cho các trường hợp sau:  Người lao động dài hạn  Người muốn kết hôn với người Đài Loan và đăng ký hộ khẩu tại Đài Loan  Người muốn kết hôn với người nước ngoài định cư tại Đài Loan  Visa đoàn tụ gia đình dành cho người vị thành niên dưới 20 tuổi hay người phụ thuộc có cha mẹ quốc tịch Đài Loan hoặc cha mẹ là người nước ngoài định cư tại Đài Loan. 2. Visa Đài Loan có thời hạn bao lâu? Theo quy định của chính phủ Đài Loan, thời hạn của visa Đài Loan được phân theo loại visa:  Visa ngắn hạn: Thời gian lưu trú không quá 180 ngày  Visa dài hạn (thị thực định cư): Thời hạn lưu trú trên 180 ngày  Visa du lịch: Thời hạn tối đa là 90 ngày và thời gian lưu trú tối đa không quá 30 ngày. Với thông tin trên, nhiều người vẫn thắc mắc là thực tế visa du lịch Đài Loan có thời hạn bao lâu, thì chúng tôi xin trả lời là thời hạn của visa là 90 ngày, tuy nhiên bạn chỉ có quyền nhập cảnh và lưu lại Đài Loan không quá 30 ngày. 3. Làm visa Đài Loan bao nhiêu tiền? Phí xin visa Đài Loan là bao nhiêu trên thực tế sẽ tùy thuộc vào từng loại visa và thời hạn visa của bạn, thông thường, phí làm visa Single là 50 USD và visa Multiple là 100 USD (*) chưa bao gồm chi phí dịch thuật, chứng minh tài chính, đi lại nộp và nhận hồ sơ. Nếu xin visa qua Visa Liên Đại Dương, chí phí sẽ cao hơn một chút, tuy nhiên bạn sẽ có được visa nhanh hơn với tỷ lệ đậu gần như là 100% và được hỗ trợ từ A-Z, không phải chờ đợi tại Lãnh sự quán, không phải tốn thêm phí dịch thuật hồ sơ,... (*) Thông tin chỉ mang tính chất tham khảo. Lưu ý: Trên đây là lệ phí xin visa Đài Loan tự túc từ Đại sứ quán.Thông thường visa Đài Loan sẽ có kết quả sau khoảng từ 5 đến 7 ngày, thậm chí lâu hơn. Nếu muốn làm visa nhanh (có kết quả sau 2 ngày kể từ ngày nộp hồ sơ), đương đơn phải phụ thêm 50% phí theo quy định. 4. Xin visa đi Đài Loan mất bao lâu? Nếu hồ sơ xin visa Đài Loan của bạn đầy đủ thì kết quả thường sẽ có sau 5 đến 7 ngày làm việc (không tính thứ 7, chủ nhật và những ngày lễ tết). Với những trường hợp đặc biệt, thời gian xét duyệt và trả kết quả visa có thể kéo dài đến một vài tháng (do cần bổ sung hồ sơ). Do đó, để tránh những trường hợp bất khả kháng ảnh hưởng đến chuyến đi, bạn nên chọn làm visa Đài Loan qua các dịch vụ. Nếu có nhu cầu làm visa Đài Loan nhanh chóng, hãy liên hệ ngay với dịch vụ làm visa khẩn Liên Đại Dương qua hotline: 1900 6859 hoặc liên lạc số: 091 608 68 98 để được tư vấn và hỗ trợ làm visa Đài Loan nhanh chóng và chính xác nhất.
  9. 9. Kết nối dịch vụ làm Visa Liên Đại Dương qua. Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/VisaLienDaiDuong. để được cập nhật nhiều thông tin bổ ích nhé.

