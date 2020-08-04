Electiva v

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Extensión Barinas VIALIDAD Y FACTIBILIDAD DE UN PROYECTO SEGÚN LA GERE...
El Proyecto El término proyecto hace referencia a la planificación o concreción de un conjunto de acciones que se van a ll...
Clasificación de Proyectos Según su Carácter •Proyectos SOCIALES: Estos son los que dependen del presupuesto público •Proy...
Ciclo de Vida de un Proyecto El ciclo de vida del Proyecto abarca desde que el Proyecto nace hasta que el Proyecto finaliz...
Alcance de proyectos de infraestructura Infraestructura de un proyecto se convierte en obras civiles, se construyen edific...
Proceso de Formulación, Evaluación y Control de Proyectos Formulación: La formulación de proyectos es el procedimiento a s...
Fases de Preinversión, Inversión y Operacional Fase de preinversión: Es la Fase en la que los proyectos son estudiados y a...
Definiciones en el Marco Teórico Costo de Oportunidad Podría decirse que el costo de oportunidad está vinculado a aquello ...
Definición en el marco teórico Sistema social El sistema social puede definirse como una pluralidad de individuos que inte...
  1. 1. Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Extensión Barinas VIALIDAD Y FACTIBILIDAD DE UN PROYECTO SEGÚN LA GERENCIA DE CONSTRUCCION Autor: Ocaña Duleymar CI: 27023686 Electiva-Gerencia de la Construcción Facilitador: Arq.MSc. Gabriel Gómez Niño
  2. 2. El Proyecto El término proyecto hace referencia a la planificación o concreción de un conjunto de acciones que se van a llevar a cabo para conseguir un fin determinado, unos objetivos concretos. Existen diferentes tipos o clasificaciones de proyectos, entre los que podemos destacar los de tipo productivo o empresarial, que buscan unos beneficios económicos, y los de tipo público o social , que lo que pretenden es mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas. Independientemente del tipo de proyecto, todos tienen una característica común, y es que buscan dar respuesta a una necesidad. Un proyecto es una ruta para el logro de conocimiento específico en una determinada área o situación en particular, a través de la recolección y el análisis de datos. Al momento de realizar un proyecto se deben tener en cuenta los siguientes elementos claves. •Finalidad y objetivo •Destinatario •Producto o servicio •Actividades •Recursos disponibles •Resultados ¿Cómo realizar un Proyecto? Paso I: Objetivo. Identificar una necesidad para elaborar un proyecto. En esta fase inicial definimos objetivos generales y específicos. Estos deben ser claros y concretos. Paso II: investigación. Una vez sepamos la misión del proyecto, es momento para recoger los datos posibles en esta fase también temprana. Paso III: Metodología del proyecto. ¿Qué tipo de proyecto elaboraremos? Dentro de la fase de recogida de información, hay un momento en el que debemos seleccionar la metodología adecuada a nuestro tipo de proyecto. Paso IV: Planificación. presentar así una primera planificación al resto del equipo para que empiecen cuanto antes a pasar a la acción Paso V: Identificación de recursos. En esta primera planificación extraemos una función imprescindible: la de identificar y asignar los recursos necesarios en cada actividad Paso VI: Plan de comunicación y acción. En el plan deberán aparecer las reuniones de seguimiento y los hitos de un proyecto.
  3. 3. Clasificación de Proyectos Según su Carácter •Proyectos SOCIALES: Estos son los que dependen del presupuesto público •Proyectos FINANCIEROS: cua ndo su factibilidad depende del mercado y el nivel adquisitivo que este tenga. Según su Sector Económico •Proyectos AGROPECUARIOS: s on dirigidos a la producción animal y vegetal. •proyectos INDUSTRIALES: perte necen a la industria manufacturera y de la producción de productos extraídos de la pesca y agricultura. •Proyectos DE INFRAESTRUCTURA SOCIAL: Son aquellos que están dirigidos a atender necesidades básicas de la población •Proyectos DE SERVICIOS: estos proyectos se caracterizan por que no producen bienes materiales. Según su objetivo •Proyectos PRESTACIÓN DE SERVICIOS: Son los de infraestructura física (transporte, comunicaciones, recuperación de tierras, urbanizaciones) •Proyectos DE INVESTIGACIÓN: son proyectos de investigación en ciencias o investigación aplicada. Según su ejecutor Proyectos PÚBLICOS: son ejecutados por entidades del gobierno y con presupuesto de inversión pública. Proyectos PRIVADOS: aquellos ejecutados por personas naturales o jurídicas con recursos privados o de crédito. Proyectos MIXTOS: son coordinados entre el sector público y privado. Según su área de influencia •Proyectos LOCALES •Proyectos REGIONALES •Proyectos NACIONALES •Proyectos MULTINACIONALES
  4. 4. Ciclo de Vida de un Proyecto El ciclo de vida del Proyecto abarca desde que el Proyecto nace hasta que el Proyecto finaliza. Se ocupa de todo el progreso del Proyecto. se desarrolla en grupos de procesos para llevar a cabo el alcance que hemos definido para el Proyecto, es decir, aquello que pretendemos obtener como resultado de la ejecución del Proyecto.
  5. 5. Alcance de proyectos de infraestructura Infraestructura de un proyecto se convierte en obras civiles, se construyen edificaciones que aporten beneficios económicos o sociales. El alcance de un proyecto es la suma total de todos los productos y requisitos, se utiliza a veces para representar la totalidad de trabajo necesitado para dar por terminado un trabajo. Podemos clasificarlo en: Vialidad Obras sanitarias Obras Edilicias Se refiere a aquella construcción fija, realizada a partir de materiales híper resistentes y que está destinada al albergue de personas, animales, cosas o para la práctica de actividades laborales. Es decir, el edificio puede utilizarse como vivienda o en su defecto como espacio laboral. Urbanismos constituye la organización u ordenación de los edificios y los espacios de una ciudad acorde a un marco normativo. Es por tanto una disciplina que define teniendo en cuenta la estética, la sociología , la economía, la política, la higiene, la tecnología, el diseño de la ciudad y su entorno.
  6. 6. Proceso de Formulación, Evaluación y Control de Proyectos Formulación: La formulación de proyectos es el procedimiento a seguir como el que veremos para recopilar toda la información de un sistema o conjunto de actividades orientadas a perseguir un objetivo concreto. Al detectar unos objetivos concretos, debemos darles unos valores medibles con los que hacer una evaluación más exhaustiva cuando recojamos resultados. Así funciona la formulación de proyectos, pensando también en la evaluación Evaluación: La evaluación de un proyecto es una fase fundamental, con independencia de sus características y tamaño. A través de este proceso de valoración se analizan todos los elementos que intervienen en el proyecto con el fin de determinar su viabilidad y eficacia, calcular los posibles riesgos y determinar las respuestas. Control Que un proyecto salga adelante de una manera adecuada depende de una planificación previa. El control de proyectos radica tanto en la gestión que realice el encargado principal, además de que se cumplan los parámetros y metas dentro de lo posible por parte del resto de participantes Presupuesto: se deben detallar los costes de los que dependerá el proyecto. Planificación temporal: para poder saber qué acción llevar a cabo en cada momento Alcance: sirve para hacernos una idea del progreso de cada fase
  7. 7. Fases de Preinversión, Inversión y Operacional Fase de preinversión: Es la Fase en la que los proyectos son estudiados y analizados con el objetivo de obtener la información necesaria para la toma de decisiones de inversión. Este proceso de estudio y análisis se realiza a través de la preparación y evaluación de proyectos para determinar la rentabilidad socioeconómica y privada, en base a la cual se debe programar la inversión. Fase de Inversión: Es la fase donde se establece la empresa que se encargará de realizar y ejecutar el proyecto. Se llevará a cabo todos los pronóstico planteados en la fase de pre inversión para el período cero o de puesta en marcha. En esta se adquieren activos fijos que faciliten el funcionamiento en sí de toda la empresa. Fase de Operación: Esta fase inicia cuando por primera vez sale al mercado el producto y/o servicio. Por su misma naturaleza, es la fase que tiene mayor duración y corresponde a los periodos de funcionamiento de las misma y que se espera genere la disponibilidad de efectivo que permitan recuperar el capital invertido Pre factibilidad y Factibilidad Pre factibilidad: El propósito en este análisis preliminar etapa es el de limitar la idea de los costos de un proyecto, a fin de verificar su viabilidad como actividad del proyecto El propósito en esta etapa es el de limitar los costos de un proceso durante el cual se pueda rechazar la idea del proyecto en cualquier momento. Factibilidad: Se refiere a la disponibilidad de los recursos necesarios para llevar a cabo los objetivos o metas señalados, generalmente la factibilidad busca generar una decisión definitiva sobre la realización del proyecto y la definición detallada de los aspectos técnicos como el cronograma de actividades
  8. 8. Definiciones en el Marco Teórico Costo de Oportunidad Podría decirse que el costo de oportunidad está vinculado a aquello a lo que un agente económico renuncia al elegir algo. El costo de oportunidad también es el costo de una inversión que no se realiza (calculado, por ejemplo, a partir de la utilidad que se espera según los recursos invertidos) Eficacia La eficacia podemos definirla como el nivel de consecución de metas y objetivos. La eficacia hace referencia a nuestra capacidad para lograr lo que nos proponemos. Se cree en el logro de los objetivos finales, por lo cual, se tienen en cuenta todas las variables que pueden cambiar en el futuro. Eficiencia La eficiencia no es solo lograr las metas, es la relación entre los recursos utilizados en un proyecto y los logros conseguidos con el mismo. Ya que en la eficiencia se trata de hacer las cosas bien, exige documentación y repetición de ciertos pasos Efectividad: Se denomina efectividad a la capacidad o facultad para lograr un objetivo o fin deseado, que se han definido previamente, y para el cual se han desplegado acciones estratégicas para llegar a él. Contexto: es ese conjunto de circunstancias o situación durante un proceso de comunicación donde se encuentran el emisor y el receptor y donde se produce el mensaje. Entorno: Conjunto de circunstancias o factores sociales, culturales, morales, económicos, profesionales, etc., que rodean una cosa o a una persona, colectividad o época e influyen en su estado o desarrollo. Factibilidad es aquella que dispone de los recursos que se utilizarán para poder realizar los objetivos y metas de un proyecto planteado Viabilidad refiere a la probabilidad que existe de llevar aquello que se pretende o planea a cabo, de concretarlo efectivamente, es decir, cuando algo dispone de viabilidad es porque podrá ser llevado a buen puerto casi seguro. Organización Una organización es una estructura ordenada en donde coexisten e interactúan personas con diversos roles, responsabilidades o cargos que buscan alcanzar un objetivo particular.
  9. 9. Definición en el marco teórico Sistema social El sistema social puede definirse como una pluralidad de individuos que interactúan entre sí de acuerdo con normas y significados culturales compartidos. Las interacciones que se producen pueden ser infinitas y no solo comprenden las de carácter interno, sino también las relaciones con el mundo exterior. Una pluralidad de individuos que interactúan entre sí de acuerdo con normas y significados culturales compartidos. Las interacciones que se producen pueden ser infinitas y no solo comprenden las de carácter interno, sino también las relaciones con el mundo exterior Empresa Una empresa es una organización de personas y recursos que buscan la consecución de un beneficio económico con el desarrollo de una actividad en particular. La creación o formación de empresas responde a la necesidad de cubrir un servicio o una necesidad en un entorno determinado y mediante el cual existe la posibilidad de salir beneficiado. La inversión la inversión consiste en el empleo de un excedente de capitales en una actividad económica o financiera determinada, o también en la adquisición de bienes de alto valor, en lugar de aferrase al dinero “líquido”. Inversiones temporales. De tipo transitorio, son hechas con el fin último de hacer que los excedentes de capital de la producción ordinaria se vuelvan productivos. Inversiones a largo plazo. Se hacen por un período superior al año, sin esperar una retribución inmediata y manteniendo su propietario durante dicho período.
