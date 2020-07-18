Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Virus Marburgo Dulce Ximena Campos Sánchez. 1
  2. 2. Indice • ¿Qué es el virus Marburgo? • Epidemia en Angola • Líneas de actuación • Estructura del virus • Estructura del genoma 2 Sig.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el virus Marburgo? El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica que cundió en el personal de laboratorio que había trabajado con riñones de simios verdes ugandeses importados hacía poco, que luego resultaron estar infectados. 3
  4. 4. Epidemia en Angola En 2004, estalló en Angola una nueva epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica de Marburgo. El brote se originó en la provincia de Uige y los informes finales refirieron 374 casos con 329 decesos. El personal enviado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud fue retirado luego de los actos de violencia a los que había sido sometido por parte de los habitantes del lugar, frustrados por la poca eficacia de las curas y la preocupación por la enfermedad. 4
  5. 5. Líneas de actuación • Programa de prevención en las poblaciones locales. • Equipo de protección adecuado a los familiares de los enfermos y al personal sanitario local. • se movilizaron el gobernador de la provincia y los operadores sanitarios locales. • El personal de la OMS colaboró, además, activamente con el equipo de Médicos Sin Fronteras, que aprestó, cerca de Uige, un centro de aislamiento donde internar a los casos sospechosos. 5
  6. 6. Estructura del virus El virus de Marburgo presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfología irregular (pleomórfica), pues tiene forma de bastoncillo de longitud variable entre los 800 y los 1400 nm y con un diámetro de alrededor de 80 nm. En ocasiones pueden también tener forma circular, de U o de 6. La nucleocápside presenta, en su interior, una molécula de ARN de polaridad negativa, y la envoltura viral tiene una simetría helicoidal. 6 Sig.
  7. 7. El todo está cubierto por una envoltura lipídica que proviene de la membrana de la célula hospedadora, de la cual salen proyecciones de alrededor de 7 nm entre las que media un espacio de 10 nm. Dichas proyecciones tienen forma globular y están formadas de homotrímeros de la glicoproteína de superficie. 7
  8. 8. Estructura del genoma • El genoma del virus es de alrededor de 19 Kb y parece contener el código de 7 productos. • Presenta una disposición lineal de los genes con una zona de superposición. • Región 3’ no traducida. • Nucleoproteína (NP). • VP35 • VP40 • Glicoproteína • VP30 • VP24 • Proteína L (una ARN polimerasaARN dependiente) • Región 5’ no traducida • El área de superposición se sitúa entre los genesVP30 yVP24 (en el genoma del virus Ébola hay 3 áreas de superposición). 8 Sig.
  9. 9. 9 La nucleoproteína tiene un peso molecular de 95 KDa y está inserta en el virión de forma fosforilada. Parece poder pegarse al ARN y ser el componente más importante del complejo riboprotéico que forma de la envoltura nuclear. La glicoproteína de superficie contiene un dominio hidrofóbico C- terminal que le permite engancharse a la membrana. Se cree que la proteína es una ARN polimerasa ARN dependiente y, en efecto, presenta áreas de homología con otras ARN polimerasas de virus de ARN, situadas sobre todo a la mitad de la N-terminal. La función de las proteínasVP35 y VP30 todavía no está muy clara. Se cree que posiblemente formen parte de la envoltura nuclear. Las proteínas VP24 yVP40 son ricas en áreas hidrofóbicas y se cree que forman parte de la envoltura proteica.

