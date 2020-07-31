Trabajo valores

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Facultad de la educación el arte y la comunicación Educación Inicial Estudiante: Dulce María Rogel Valdivieso Docente: Ber...
Los valores y su importancia
La honestidad.
El esfuerzo
La gratitud
La lealtad
La paciencia

  1. 1. Facultad de la educación el arte y la comunicación Educación Inicial Estudiante: Dulce María Rogel Valdivieso Docente: Bernardino Acaro Camacho. Asignatura: Educación en Valores Ciclo: 1RO “B”
  2. 2. La Honestidad  La honestidad debe ser resultado de una elección personal, es una manera de actuar que adoptamos libremente porque consideramos que es lo mejor. A veces, se trata de una decisión difícil, pues trae consigo una pérdida o un sacrificio.  Los hombres y las mujeres realmente honestos actúan porque saben que este valor los hace mejores como personas, les permite estar en paz con su conciencia y los convierte en individuos confiables e íntegros ante los demás y ante sí mismos.
  3. 3. Importancia de la honestidad en los niños.  La honestidad es uno de los valores más importantes en la formación de la personalidad y el carácter de los niños. Es la base de sus relaciones con los demás. Una persona honesta atrae la confianza y el respeto de los demás.  Ser honesto hace con que los niños actúen siempre con base en la verdad y en la justicia.
  4. 4. La lealtad  Es un cumplimiento de lo que exigen las leyes de la fidelidad y las del honor. Es una virtud consistente en el cumplimiento de lo que exigen las normas de fidelidad, honor y gratitud. Adhesión y afecto por alguien o por alguna cosa.  Una persona leal es aquella que se caracteriza por ser dedicada, y cumplidora e inclusive cuando las circunstancias son adversas, así como defender en lo que cree, por ejemplo: un proyecto.
  5. 5. Importancia de la lealtad en los niños.  Es importante porque nos permite dar la confianza a otras personas, con la lealtad nuestra amistad cobra mucho más valor, porque brindamos confianza y seguridad a quienes creen en nosotros.  Todos los valores son importantes, este es uno de los primordiales desde niños deben llevar esta valor e inculcarles para que sean mejores personas, ya que una persona leal consiste en ser capaz de desarrollar la capacidad de deliberar y elegir qué es lo correcto en cada situación
  6. 6. La gratitud  Gratitud es el sentimiento de valoración y estima de un bien recibido, espiritual o material, el cual se expresa en el deseo voluntario de correspondencia a través de las palabras o a través de un gesto. Por ser un sentimiento, la gratitud no es una obligación  El ser agradecido no es pagar una deuda.
  7. 7. Importancia de la gratitud en los niños.  El aprender a dar las gracias o agradecer aporta bienestar y reconocimiento a los niños. Como todos los demás valores, se enseña a dar las gracias con el ejemplo, modelando para los niños nuestras propias acciones de agradecer. Padres agradecidos y considerados criarán a hijos agradecidos y considerados.
  8. 8. Esfuerzo  Se llama esfuerzo a la energía o el vigor que se pone en la realización de algo, venciendo obstáculos.  El esfuerzo también se considera una virtud del ánimo, relacionada con la fuerza o el empeño con que afrontamos una dificultad o nos proponemos alcanzar un objetivo.
  9. 9. Importancia de el esfuerzo en los niños.  Esforzarse es poner toda nuestra energía en la tarea que estamos realizando con el fin de llevarla a buen término.  Por ello es importante transmitir, especialmente a niños, lo positivo de empeñarse y vincularse con la tarea iniciada  Nos lleva poner en nuestras tareas ganas y empeño para conseguir nuestras metas venciendo las dificultades y los obstáculos del camino y llegar hasta el final orgullosos de nuestros logros.
  10. 10. La paciencia  Es la virtud de quienes saben sufrir y tolerar las contrariedades y adversidades con fortaleza y sin lamentarse. Esto hace que las personas que tienen paciencia sepan esperar con calma a que las cosas sucedan, ya que piensan que las cosas que no dependan estrictamente de uno, se les debe otorgar tiempo.
  11. 11. Importancia de la paciencia en los niños.  La paciencia es la capacidad de tolerar una situación sin perder la calma. Cuesta enseñarla a los niños, pues cuando desean algo, lo desean de inmediato, no entienden la palabra 'esperar'. Solo saben que lo que quieren, lo quieren ya mismo. Por esto, para enseñarles paciencia ha y que comenzar siendo pacientes.

