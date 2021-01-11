Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alumna: Duivimar Armella. CI: 27.379.220 Profesora: Elena Santander Sección: SAIAC
SUJETOS PROCESALES Definición: Todas las personas naturales y jurídicas, así como todos los órganos estatales que intervie...
SUJETOS PROCESLES Atribuciones de los órganos Policiales. *Recibe denuncias escritas y verbales. Vigila el lugar de los he...
Jurisdicción y Competencia. Definición de Jurisdicción. Según el artículo 2 del COPP esta actividad de administrar justici...
JURISDICCION Y COMPETENCIA. Definición de competencia : Facultad que tiene cada Juez de conocer de determinado asunto en r...
Referencia bibliográficas. Pérez. Porto. J (2008). Definición de Competencia [Documento en línea] Disponible: https://defi...
