Law
Jun. 18, 2021

Expo (2)

ISLR.

Expo (2)

  1. 1. Universidad Fermín Toro Vice-Rectorado Académico Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas Escuela de Derecho Tributario. Alumna: Duivimar Armella 27.379.220 Sección: SAIAC Profesor: Emily Ramírez. Materia: Derecho Tributario
  2. 2. Impuesto sobre la renta: En Venezuela, el Imuesto Sobre la Renta (ISLR) es un arancel tributario que se declara y paga de manera obligatoria en los primeros tres meses del año (enero, febrero y marzo) al estado. Es calculado de acuerdo a los ingresos percibidos por el contribuyente durante el año fiscal anterior. Los impuestos representan una importante fuente de ingresos para el gobierno nacional, ya que posteriormente son reinvertidos en educación, salud, implementación de justicia y seguridad, así como otros temas fundamentales para el país. Sujetos Pasivos: El sujeto pasivo es toda persona natural o jurídica, residente o domiciliada en Venezuela, la cual pagarán impuestos sobre sus rentas de cualquier origen, sea que la causa o la fuente de ingresos esté situada dentro del país o fuera de él. También las personas naturales o jurídicas no residentes o no domiciliadas en Venezuela estarán sujetas al impuesto establecido en la ley del I.S.L.R., dicho de otra forma, están sometidos al Impuesto Sobre la Renta los siguientes:  Las personas naturales  Las compañías anónimas y las sociedades de responsabilidad limitada;  Las sociedades en nombre colectivo, en comandita simple, las comunidades, así como cualesquiera otras sociedades de personas.  Los titulares de enriquecimientos provenientes de actividades de hidrocarburos y conexas, tales como la refinación y el transporte.  Las asociaciones, fundaciones, corporaciones y demás entidades jurídicas o económicas no citadas en los literales anteriores.  Los establecimientos permanentes, centros o bases fijas situados en el territorio nacional.
  3. 3.  Las herencias yacentes se considerarán contribuyentes asimilados a las personas naturales; y las sociedades de responsabilidad limitada, en comandita por acciones y las civiles. Cuál es su ámbito territorial: Puede definirse el ámbito espacial de un tributo como el territorio al cual se extiende la soberanía del Estado que implanta tal impuesto. Hecho imponible: El hecho imponible es la circunstancia que marca el nacimiento de una obligación fiscal. Es el supuesto fijado por la ley para modelar cada tributo y cuya realización haga el nacimiento de la obligación tributaria principal, así mismo, es el presupuesto fáctico, de carácter jurídico o , que la ley establece para configurar cada tributo cuya realización tiene como consecuencia el devengo del impuesto, es decir, el nacimiento de la obligación tributaria. La Ley podrá completar la delimitación del hecho imponible mediante la mención de supuestos de no sujeción. Alícuota impositiva: La alícuota impositiva general aplicable a la base imponible correspondiente podrá ser modificada por el Ejecutivo Nacional y estará comprendida entre un límite mínimo de ocho por ciento (8%) y un máximo de dieciséis y medio por ciento (16,5%). El Ejecutivo Nacional podrá establecer alícuotas distintas para determinados bienes y servicios, pero las mismas no podrá exceder los límites previstos en la Ley. Se aplicará una alícuota adicional que podrá ser modificada por el Ejecutivo Nacional. Como se hace el pago del impuesto: Dentro de las opciones más prácticas para realizar este pago, es recomendable hacer uso de los servicios de banca en línea que ofrecen las diferentes instituciones financieras que operan en el país. Las personas naturales pueden cancelarlo hasta en tres
  4. 4. partes. La primera debe ser al momento de la declaración, es decir, hasta el 31 de marzo. El segundo pago será 40 días después del 31 de marzo, y el tercero, 40 días después de la fecha en que hizo efectivo la segunda cuota. Para cancelarlo en partes, el contribuyente debe indicarlo al sistema al momento de su declaración. Declaración del impuesto: La declaración y pago del ISLR se realiza directamente a través de la página online o también en las oficinas del SENIAT o en las jornadas de recaudación que el organismo implementa en diferentes localidades del país. Ley de Impuesto sobre la Renta detalla que deben declarar el Impuesto Sobre la Renta las personas naturales, asalariados con ingreso anual superior a 1.000 UT y no asalariados con ingresos brutos mayores a 1.500 UT. No obstante, conforme a lo previsto en el decreto de emergencia económica actual la base para este cálculo será de 6.000 U.T. Por otro lado, todas las personas jurídicas deberán declarar independientemente de los ingresos generados.

