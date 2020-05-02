Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introducción Esta actividadimplicalatécnicade establecerunestándarde tiempoválidopararealizar determinadasactividades,conb...
Objetivos General Plantearsolucionesde acuerdoal diseñodel trabajoparamejorarlosprocesosdentrode una organización. Específ...
ACTIVIDADES Realizarlatoma de tiemposconcronómetrode la actividadmanual parael diseñounpájarode origami,paraelloesnecesari...
Formulario de Observación del Estudio de Tiempo 1 Fecha:4/04/2020. Operation: pájarode papel. Operator: DufranySanchezy. O...
% Tolerancia 12 12 12 12 12 Elemento N°. Ocurrencias Tiempo Estandar 0,45 0,31 0,12 0,53 0,70 Tiempo estándar total (tiemp...
Dividirlasoperacionesenelementosde trabajo(máximode 10elementosymínimo8elementos para la toma de tiempos.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dufra

50 views

Published on

introducion

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dufra

  1. 1. Introducción Esta actividadimplicalatécnicade establecerunestándarde tiempoválidopararealizar determinadasactividades,conbase enlamediciónde tiemposydiseñodel trabajo.Se Seleccionaráunode losprocesosproductivos,se llevaráacabouna discusión yreflexióncolectiva sobre losatributoso dificultadesparaimplementarlapropuestade mejoramientopreliminar.Yse entregaráunúnico documentoque recojalosaspectosdel Diagramade flujométodomejorado, Estudiode métodos.
  2. 2. Objetivos General Plantearsolucionesde acuerdoal diseñodel trabajoparamejorarlosprocesosdentrode una organización. Específicos  Definirpormediode unorganigramalospasospara desarrollarunafigurade papel Cronometrarlasactividadesconel finde medirel rendimientode lostrabajadores.  Determinarlascondiciones de trabajoóptimasparael personal de unaorganización.
  3. 3. ACTIVIDADES Realizarlatoma de tiemposconcronómetrode la actividadmanual parael diseñounpájarode origami,paraelloesnecesarioque antesde latoma de tiemposengrupodefinan: Materialesorecursosa utilizarenel diseñoyconstruccióndel pájaroaleteadororigami de papel. - Hoja de papel tamañocarta: Material para la elaboraciónde unpájarode papel - Cronometro:Herramientaparamedirlostiemposde elaboración. - Formato(Anexo_2.Timestud):Documentopararegistrode tiemposcronometrados - Bolígrafonegropara marcar ojosy picoy para anotar los tiemposque nosdael cronómetro. Definirel métodoosecuenciade laoperaciónpormediode undiagramade flujoutilizandola simbologíaASME,para ellodeberáhacerusode las herramientasde diseño gratuitasenlínea sugeridasenlafase 2.
  4. 4. Formulario de Observación del Estudio de Tiempo 1 Fecha:4/04/2020. Operation: pájarode papel. Operator: DufranySanchezy. Observ Elemento No. Y Descripción 1 2 3 4 5 DOBLAR LAHOJAALAMITAD DOBLAR HACIAADENTRO LAS ESQUINAS DOBLAR LAS PARTES RECTANGULARES DOBLAR LAS 4 ESQUINAS HACIA ADENTRO ABRIR POR LAMITAD Nota Cic lo R W OT NT R W OT NT R W OT NT R W OT NT R W OT NT 1 105 1,05 0,5 0,5 3 110 1,10 0,3 0,33 100 1,00 0,13 0,13 110 1,10 0,11 0,1 2 105 1,05 0,9 0,95 2 105 1,05 0,5 0,5 3 110 1,10 0,3 0,33 100 1,00 0,14 0,14 110 1,10 0,11 0,1 2 105 1,05 0,9 0,95 3 105 1,05 0,4 0,4 2 110 1,10 0,4 0,44 100 1,00 0,13 0,13 110 1,10 0,1 0,1 1 105 1,05 0,8 0,84 4 105 1,05 0,4 0,4 2 110 1,10 0,3 0,33 100 1,00 0,12 0,12 110 1,10 0,11 0,1 2 105 1,05 0,9 0,95 5 105 1,05 0,4 0,4 2 110 1,10 0,3 0,33 100 1,00 0,13 0,13 110 1,10 0,9 0,9 9 105 1,05 0,9 0,95 6 105 1,05 0,3 0,3 2 110 1,10 0,3 0,33 100 1,00 0,14 0,14 110 1,10 0,9 0,9 9 105 1,05 0,9 0,95 7 105 1,05 0,3 0,3 2 110 1,10 0,2 0,22 100 1,00 0,14 0,14 110 1,10 0,9 0,9 9 105 1,05 0,8 0,84 8 105 1,05 0,3 0,3 2 110 1,10 0,2 0,22 100 1,00 0,12 0,12 110 1,10 0,9 0,9 9 105 1,05 0,8 0,84 9 105 1,05 0,4 0,4 2 110 1,10 0,3 0,33 100 1,00 0,13 0,13 110 1,10 0,8 0,8 8 105 1,05 0,7 0,74 10 105 1,05 0,3 0,3 2 110 1,10 0,2 0,22 100 1,00 0,11 0,11 110 1,10 0,8 0,8 8 105 1,05 0,7 0,74 Resumen Total To 3,80 2,80 1,29 5,63 8,30 Clasificación (R) 105 110 100 110 105 Total Tn 4 3 1 6 9 No. Observaciones 10 11 12 13 14 Promedio Tn 0,40 0,28 0,11 0,48 0,62
  5. 5. % Tolerancia 12 12 12 12 12 Elemento N°. Ocurrencias Tiempo Estandar 0,45 0,31 0,12 0,53 0,70 Tiempo estándar total (tiempo estándar de suma para todos los elementos): Elementos Exteriores Tiempo de verificación Sym W1 W2 OT Descripción TiempoFinal Necesidades personales A TiempoInicial Fatiga Básica B TiempoTranscurrido Fatiga Variable C TEBS Especial D TEAF % Total Tolerancia E Tiempode comprobacióntotal F Tiempoefectivo Unidades Por minuto G Tiempoineficaz 1 2 3 4 5 6 H Tiempototal registrado 134,3 19 1 498 112 86 143 Comprobación de calificación Tiemposincontar Tiempo sintético % Error de grabación Tiempo observado % Error de grabación
  6. 6. Dividirlasoperacionesenelementosde trabajo(máximode 10elementosymínimo8elementos para la toma de tiempos.

×