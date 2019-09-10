Top lawyer in noida converted

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Law
  1. 1. Top Lawyer in Noida Dubey & Associates Law Firm was formed in the year 1995 by Mr. S.N. Dubey, who started his career in the year 1995 as a tax consultant, offering consultancy services for tax and related issues. Over the course of time, the firm has expanded its scope of service and has grown from a small consultancy firm to a full-fledged law firm that is backed by a team of skillful and qualified Lawyers and senior retired Government officials who are completely passionate about their profession.. We take pride in being recognized as a full service firm with the sole purpose of providing the best legal services to our clients. Our services
  2. 2. range from root level to full spectrum of legal disputes which includes the filing and arguing of Writs to filing petitions and revisions before Hon’ble High Courts and SLP’s, Writs, PIL etc before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India backed by a team of experienced and well- trained Lawyers and we address the needs of all our clients with complete diligence and knowledge to the best of their satisfaction. http://www.dubeyandassociates.co.in Dubey & Associates Law Firm
  3. 3. A-32 Sector 65 Noida ( 201307 ) Uttar Pradesh ( India ) Contact Details 0120-4316575, 0120-4316585

