The main factors affecting the quality of wire rod

By presenting from different aspect the pile-up accident in high-speed wire rod rolling mill, the article analyzes the main cause and proposes the possible solutions.

The main factors affecting the quality of wire rod

  1. 1. HANI STEEL www.hanrm.com The Main Factors Affecting the Quality of Wire Rod By presenting from different aspect the pile-up accident in high-speed wire rod rolling mill, the article analyzes the main cause and proposes the possible solutions. In the production of high-speed wire rod mill, the quality of the coil discharged from the wire rod mill machine is often not ideal. The coil is elliptical, but too large or too small, messed up on are cooling system. Especially to mini wire rod mill production line. From the work process of the laying head machine, the abrasion of the laying head pipe and the speed matching of the laying head, the pinch roller and the finishing mill are the main influencing factors. 1. The Inlet Elbow Pipe of Laying Head and Wear of Laying Head Pipe The elbow pipe is installed between the pinch roller and the laying head, and the center line of the laying head is 20 degree ( or 15 degree ) inclined angle with the rolling line. The function of elbow pipe is to change the movement direction of the rolled piece mandatorily by the friction force on the inner wall of the elbow pipe, to make the movement direction of the rolled piece deviate from the rolling line 20 degree ( or 15 degree ), and enter the laying head smoothly along the straight pipe of laying head, and playing a leading role. The laying head pipe is installed on the laying head plate, which is a spiral curve of space cone. although the curves of each manufacturer are different, they can be divided into 3 segments: first, the initial segment is linear, and the wire rod does not form bending deformation. Second, the
  2. 2. HANI STEEL www.hanrm.com deformation section, the wire rod is shaped to bending deformation with the bending shape of the laying head pipe; The third is the shaped section, the wire continues to produce plastic bending deformation and forming a stable coil, the deformation section is very important to the shape of coil. The force and wear of this elbow pipe is greater. When the wear deviation is larger, the original movement trajectory will be changed, which has a great influence on the forming of coil. When the wear of elbow pipe is serious, irregular size circle will be produced, or the coil will skew to the side, caused abnormal collection when access to the collect bucket. Encountered this problem should to replace the laying head pipe in time, otherwise, will cause a vicious pile-up steel accidents. The working life of the laying head elbow pipe has a great relationship with the tension control and the temperature of the laying head. Normal VS Abnormal
  3. 3. HANI STEEL www.hanrm.com 2. The Clamping Pressure of the Pinch Roll The clamping pressure of the pinch roller is mainly related to the size of the pinch roll set and the pressure of the clamping cylinder. 3. The Effect of Laying Tension The spinning tension mainly refers to the speed matching relationship between TMB2 finishing mill and pinch roller, pinch roller and slaying head. 4. The Effect of Spinning Temperature The spinning temperature mentioned here mainly refers to the inlet temperature and outlet temperature of the laying head, the temperature of which is limited by the rolled material and the cooling capacity of the water tank. Usually, the laying temperature is higher when rolling steel with low carbon content, generally between 930-1000 ℃. The laying temperature is lower when the steel with high carbon content, generally below 880 ℃, the change of laying temperature has a large effect on the shape of coil. Which mainly has affects on the spinning speed, the clamping state of the pinch roller, and the degree of wear of the laying elbow pipe. Generally, the temperature should be control between 860-930 ℃. What is your suggestion? Pls, tell me your idea. If you interesting, pls contact me for more information. E-mail: Stella@hanrm.com Whatsapp/Wechat:+8618240893787
