Significance And Role Of SLP And Audiologist In The Rehabilitation Setups
Speech Language Pathologist  In the past, the term "speech pathologist" was used by professionals to describe themselves,...
Audiologists  Audiology is the study of speech and hearing disorders. The profession, a well respected and satisfying one...
Significance And Role Of SLP And Audiologist  Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) work to prevent, assess, diagnose, and ...
SLP Audiology
Significance And Role Of SLP And Audiologist  Both jobs deal with communication, but they are very different. Audiologist...
Speech and Language Pathologist & Audiologist  Speech-language pathologists and audiologists have the knowledge and skill...
Speech and Language Pathologist & Audiologist  Audiologists focus on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of hearing ...
Speech and Language Pathologist  Competent SLPs can diagnose communication and swallowing disorders, but do not different...
Scope Of SLP  SLPs play critical roles in health literacy; screening, diagnosis, and treatment of autism spectrum disorde...
Scope Of Audiology  Audiologist is a qualified professional who provides a patient-centered care in the prevention, ident...
Responsibilities Of A SLP  They are responsible for evaluation and treatment of speech and language impediments, but they...
Responsibilities Of A Audiologist  Examine patients who have hearing, balance, or related ear problems.  Assess the resu...
Reference  Lecture.  Internet Source.  https://samples.jbpub.com/9781284105988/9781284105 988_Welling2e_CH01.pdf
Significance and role of SLP and audiologist in the rehabilitation setups
Significance and role of SLP and audiologist in the rehabilitation setups
Significance and role of SLP and audiologist in the rehabilitation setups

Significance and role of SLP and audiologist in the rehabilitation setups

  1. 1. Significance And Role Of SLP And Audiologist In The Rehabilitation Setups
  2. 2. Speech Language Pathologist  In the past, the term "speech pathologist" was used by professionals to describe themselves, but the term most commonly used today is "speech-language pathologist " or "SLP." Lay people have more often referred to us as "speech therapists," "speech correctionists," or even "speech teachers.“
  3. 3. Audiologists  Audiology is the study of speech and hearing disorders. The profession, a well respected and satisfying one, is now an official specialization due to the increase in patients. Audiologists use various techniques to establish whether an individual is hearing impaired or not.
  4. 4. Significance And Role Of SLP And Audiologist  Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) work to prevent, assess, diagnose, and treat speech, language, social communication, cognitive- communication, and swallowing disorders in children and adults.  Audiologists are health care professionals who use technology, creative problem solving, and social skills to identify and treat hearing, balance, tinnitus, and other auditory disorders. Audiologists help people with these disorders better communicate and connect with the world around them.
  5. 5. SLP Audiology
  6. 6. Significance And Role Of SLP And Audiologist  Both jobs deal with communication, but they are very different. Audiologists focus specifically on hearing. They aid hearing impaired people by assessing physical issues to devise treatment plans. In contrast, Speech-language Pathologists focus on the cognitive disorders of communication.  SLPs collaborate with their audiology colleagues to provide rehabilitation services that include auditory training and speech reading.
  7. 7. Speech and Language Pathologist & Audiologist  Speech-language pathologists and audiologists have the knowledge and skills to evaluate, treat, and research swallowing, speech, hearing, and cognitive- communication functions, and they should have a primary role in determining the clinical management of, research agenda for, and public health policies.  Both support the needs of the patient and the patient's family and ensure that communication is enhanced.
  8. 8. Speech and Language Pathologist & Audiologist  Audiologists focus on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of hearing and balance problems. Speech- language pathologists specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders.  Speech-language pathologists have a broader focus. Their treatment and analysis can involve almost any part of the body above the neck, including the ears as well as the eyes/visual systems, tongue, mouth, and throat. In contrast, audiologists have a narrower focus.
  9. 9. Speech and Language Pathologist  Competent SLPs can diagnose communication and swallowing disorders, but do not differentially diagnose medical conditions. The speech-language pathologist may find that he or she is evaluating disorders that may include hearing loss as a primary etiology or a comorbid condition.  Speech, language and communication skills play a crucial role in a child's school readiness and ability to achieve their educational potential. SLPs work directly with children, their families, and other education professionals to develop personalized strategies to support a child's individual needs.
  10. 10. Scope Of SLP  SLPs play critical roles in health literacy; screening, diagnosis, and treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and use of the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF; World Health Organization [WHO], 2014) to develop functional goals and collaborative practice.
  11. 11. Scope Of Audiology  Audiologist is a qualified professional who provides a patient-centered care in the prevention, identification, diagnosis, and evidence-based intervention and treatment of hearing, balance, and other related disorders for people of all ages.
  12. 12. Responsibilities Of A SLP  They are responsible for evaluation and treatment of speech and language impediments, but they actually do a great deal more than that.  They also evaluate and treat swallowing problems, impaired cognition, and hearing problems.
  13. 13. Responsibilities Of A Audiologist  Examine patients who have hearing, balance, or related ear problems.  Assess the results of the examination and diagnose problems.  Determine and administer treatment to meet patients' goals.  Provide treatment for tinnitus, a condition that causes ringing in the ear.  Fit and dispense hearing aids.
  14. 14. Reference  Lecture.  Internet Source.  https://samples.jbpub.com/9781284105988/9781284105 988_Welling2e_CH01.pdf

