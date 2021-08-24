Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Significance and role of SLP and audiologist in the rehabilitation setups
1.
Significance And Role Of
SLP And Audiologist In
The Rehabilitation
Setups
2.
Speech Language Pathologist
In the past, the term "speech pathologist" was used by
professionals to describe themselves, but the term most
commonly used today is "speech-language pathologist
" or "SLP." Lay people have more often referred to us as
"speech therapists," "speech correctionists," or even
"speech teachers.“
3.
Audiologists
Audiology is the study of speech and hearing
disorders. The profession, a well respected and
satisfying one, is now an official specialization due to the
increase in patients. Audiologists use various
techniques to establish whether an individual is hearing
impaired or not.
4.
Significance And Role Of SLP And
Audiologist
Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) work to
prevent, assess, diagnose, and treat speech,
language, social communication, cognitive-
communication, and swallowing disorders in
children and adults.
Audiologists are health care professionals who use
technology, creative problem solving, and social skills to
identify and treat hearing, balance, tinnitus, and
other auditory disorders. Audiologists help people with
these disorders better communicate and connect with
the world around them.
6.
Significance And Role Of SLP And
Audiologist
Both jobs deal with communication, but they are
very different. Audiologists focus specifically on
hearing. They aid hearing impaired people by assessing
physical issues to devise treatment plans. In contrast,
Speech-language Pathologists focus on the cognitive
disorders of communication.
SLPs collaborate with their audiology colleagues to
provide rehabilitation services that include auditory
training and speech reading.
7.
Speech and Language Pathologist
& Audiologist
Speech-language pathologists and audiologists
have the knowledge and skills to evaluate, treat, and
research swallowing, speech, hearing, and cognitive-
communication functions, and they should have a
primary role in determining the clinical management of,
research agenda for, and public health policies.
Both support the needs of the patient and the patient's
family and ensure that communication is enhanced.
8.
Speech and Language Pathologist
& Audiologist
Audiologists focus on the diagnosis, prevention, and
treatment of hearing and balance problems. Speech-
language pathologists specialize in the diagnosis and
treatment of speech, language, and swallowing
disorders.
Speech-language pathologists have a broader focus.
Their treatment and analysis can involve almost any
part of the body above the neck, including the ears as
well as the eyes/visual systems, tongue, mouth, and
throat. In contrast, audiologists have a narrower focus.
9.
Speech and Language Pathologist
Competent SLPs can diagnose communication and
swallowing disorders, but do not differentially diagnose
medical conditions. The speech-language pathologist
may find that he or she is evaluating disorders that may
include hearing loss as a primary etiology or a
comorbid condition.
Speech, language and communication skills play a
crucial role in a child's school readiness and ability to
achieve their educational potential. SLPs work directly
with children, their families, and other education
professionals to develop personalized strategies to
support a child's individual needs.
10.
Scope Of SLP
SLPs play critical roles in health literacy; screening,
diagnosis, and treatment of autism spectrum disorder;
and use of the International Classification of Functioning,
Disability and Health (ICF; World Health Organization
[WHO], 2014) to develop functional goals and
collaborative practice.
11.
Scope Of Audiology
Audiologist is a qualified professional who provides a
patient-centered care in the prevention, identification,
diagnosis, and evidence-based intervention and
treatment of hearing, balance, and other related
disorders for people of all ages.
12.
Responsibilities Of A SLP
They are responsible for evaluation and treatment of
speech and language impediments, but they actually
do a great deal more than that.
They also evaluate and treat swallowing problems,
impaired cognition, and hearing problems.
13.
Responsibilities Of A Audiologist
Examine patients who have hearing, balance, or related
ear problems.
Assess the results of the examination and diagnose
problems.
Determine and administer treatment to meet patients'
goals.
Provide treatment for tinnitus, a condition that causes
ringing in the ear.
Fit and dispense hearing aids.
14.
Reference
Lecture.
Internet Source.
https://samples.jbpub.com/9781284105988/9781284105
988_Welling2e_CH01.pdf
Be the first to comment
Significance and role of SLP and audiologist in the rehabilitation setups
Be the first to comment