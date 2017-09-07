Evisceratio and enucleation(1)

BY DR. VIJAY PRATAP SINGH JR MLB MC,JHANSI
EVISCERATION-  Removing the contents inside the eye but leaving behind the white outer coating of the eye i.e sclera.  S...
INDICATIONS-  Endophthalmitis  Penetrating ocular trauma  Blind painful eye  Expulsive Choroidal hemorrhage  Bleeding...
Steps-  Proper written consent should be taken.  Explain the procedure and nil visual prognosis to the patient and his/h...
 Pt’s respective eye should be anaesthetized by (2% lignocaine + .5% bupivacaine+hynidase) peribulbar block.  Painting a...
3. Removal of intraocular contents: The uveal tissue is seperated from the sclera with help of an evisceration spatula and...
5. Closure of Tenon’s capsule followed by conjuctiva: is done separately (6-0 vicyl for Tenon’s cap. And 6-0 silk for conj...
Steps of evisceration
Postoperetive care:  Remove pad and bandage.  Apply Dark goggles (safety and cosmetic purpose) .  Proper postoperative ...
Complication of evisceration:  Retrobulbar hemorrhage.  Orbital edema  Extrusion of implant  Dissemination of unexpect...
Enucleation:  Enucleation is the surgical procedure that involves removal of the entire globes and its contents, with pre...
Indication  Absolute indication are: Retinoblastoma and malignant melanoma.  Relative indication are: painful blind eye,...
Pre-operative -Proper written consent should be taken. -Explain the procedure and nil visual prognosis to the patient and ...
STEPS of enucleation-  Separation of conjunctiva and Tennon’s capsule: just similar to evisceration .  Separation of ext...
 Cutting of optic nerve: the eye ball is prolapsed out by stretching and pushing down the eye speculum. The eyeball is pu...
 Inserting an orbital implant: Preferably a PMMA made up of implant are used.  Closer of Tennon’s capsule and f/b conjun...
Complication of enucleation  Intraoperative: Damage to or loss of extraocular muscles, hemorrhage.  Postoperative: Infec...
Disadvantage of evisceration over enucleation  Risk of sympathetic ophthalmia.  Risk of dissemination of intraocular tum...
Advantage of Evisceration over Enucleation  Shorter operative time.  Less complex surgery.  More cost efficient.  Impr...
