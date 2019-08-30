[PDF] Download Lean Problem Solving and QC Tools for Industrial Engineers Ebook | READ ONLINE



Download File => http://rasepifocbook.com/?book=1138338494

Download Lean Problem Solving and QC Tools for Industrial Engineers read ebook Online PDF EPUB KINDLE

Lean Problem Solving and QC Tools for Industrial Engineers by: Maharshi Samanta



Description :



The manufacturing and service sector needs to resolve a lot of issues relating to products, process and service in everyday operation. Successful resolution depends on the methodology, rigor and systematic implementation techniques. The essential purpose of this book is to impart the necessary knowledge to the reader about concepts in six sigma problem-solving providing sufficient knowledge of problem lifecycle and ways to address the various issues arising therein. The 7 QC tools and A3 strategy are described and analyzed in detail with various examples encompassing a step by step approach a professional must know to address a problem in an industrial engineering set up. Key FeaturesConceptualizes six sigmas problem-solving providing sufficient knowledge of problem lifecycle and ways to address the various issues for manufacturing industry professionalsEnables effective use of 7 QC tools for solving problemsAddresses the problem- solving part very specifically in all the contexts of

