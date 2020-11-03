Successfully reported this slideshow.
PUBLIC HEALTH BILL 2017 & EPIDEMIC DISEASE ACT 1897 DR SNEHA POST GRADUATE COMMUNITY MEDICINE DEPARTMENT. 1
HISTORY BEHIND EPIDEMIC DISEASE ACT, 1897 Feb 1897 BUBONIC PLAGUE IN INDIA TO DETAIN THE PLAGUE SUSPECTS, DEMOLISH OR DEST...
• Detention centres/ clinical establishments For plague • upper class people not willing to stay With lower class people. ...
EPIDEMIC DISEASE ACT For the better prevention of the spread of dangerous epidemic diseases. Extent: to whole of india Pow...
Powers of central government 1. Inspection of ships/vessels leaving or arriving at any ports 2. Inspecting the people trav...
Epidemic disease act PUBLIC HEALTH BILL 2017 CENTURY OLD COLONIAL ACT WHICH DEALS ONLY WITH EPIDEMIC DISEASES AND HAS A LI...
PUBLIC HEALTH BILL 2017 –March 20,2017 • To provide for the prevention, control and management of epidemics, public health...
Chapter 1: preliminary • “BIO-HAZARDOUS MATERIAL” means any infectious agent or hazardous biological material that present...
• “CLINICAL ESTABLISHMENT ” includes,- (i) a hospital, maternity home, nursing home, dispensary, clinic, sanatorium or an ...
• shall include a clinical establishment owned, controlled or managed by a) the Government or a department of the Governme...
• “DECONTAMINATION” means a procedure whereby health measures are taken to eliminate an infectious or toxic agent or matte...
“DERATTING” means the procedure whereby health measures are taken to control or kill rodent vectors of human disease prese...
• “DISASTER” means a catastrophe, mishap, calamity or grave occurrence in any area, arising from natural or man-made cause...
• “DISINSECTION” means the procedure whereby health measures are taken to control or kill the insect vectors of human dise...
• DISINFECTION” means the procedure whereby health measures are taken to control or kill infectious agents on a human or a...
• “EPIDEMIC” means the occurrence in a community or region of cases of an illness, specific health related behavior, or ot...
• “ISOLATION” means separation of ill or contaminated persons or affected baggage, containers, conveyances, goods or posta...
• “PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY” means any sudden state of danger to public health including extension or spread of any infecti...
• “PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN” means an extraordinary event which is determined, as provided in Inte...
• “PUBLIC HEALTH ESTABLISHMENT” means an establishment maintained for the purpose of public health services, including any...
• “RESERVOIR” means an animal, plant or substance in which an infectious agent normally lives and whose presence may const...
• “SOCIAL DISTANCING” is a public health practice designed to limit the spread of infection by ensuring sufficient physica...
CHAPTER 2: PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES • to empower any official of the district or local authority • Prohibit any such activit...
• regulate the purchase, transport, distribution, sale, supply, storage of any material which contains hazardous or toxic ...
CHAPTER 3: PENALTIES • 1st violation: max 10,000rs • 2nd violation: max 25,000rs • Penalties for intentional violation: 1....
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN EPIDEMIC DISEASE ACT AND PUBLIC HEALTH BILL DOMAIN EPIDEMIC DIS ACT PUBLIC HEALTH BILL DEFINITION An ou...
DOMAIN EPIDEMIC DISEASE ACT PUBLIC HEALTH BILL POWER OF AUTHORITIES State and central government State, central govt and l...
STATUS OF PUBLIC HEALTH BILL • Still didn’t pass the bill • Lack of clarity about preventive and control measures for each...
LATEST UPDATE: EPIDEMIC DISEASE ORDINANCE ACT 2020 • April 22,2020 (promulgated) -> sep 19,2020 ( Rajya sabha) • protectio...
• Act of violence: harassment, damage to property, harm/injury/danger to life • Penalty; 1. Imprisonment = 3mts-5yrs 2. Fi...
COMPENSATION TO HEALTH CARE PERSONNELS: • Determined by court • If damage/loss of property: twice the amount of the damage...
32
×