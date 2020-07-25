Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Droom discovery cover Hyundai Venue Sport Launched, Kia Sonet Listed online,Tata Gravitas Launch Delayed, Rajinikanth driv...
Kia Sonet Listed online in Ofﬁcial Website Kia Motors has ﬁnally listed the much-awaited Sonet on its website ahead of its...
Thalaivar Rajinikanth spotted driving a Lamborghini Urus Rajinikanth was recently clicked by shutterbugs as he drove a Lam...
Tata Gravitas Launch Delayed to Early 2021 Tata Gravitas was scheduled to launch during the festive season around October-...
Hyundai Venue Sport Launched in India Hyundai India has launched a new 'Sport' trim of the Venue subcompact SUV at a start...
BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Price Increased by Rs 999 Bajaj Auto recently hiked the price of the BS6 Pulsar 150. The company...
Limited-Edition Aventador SVJ Xago Lamborghini Unveils Sant'Agata Bolognese based Automobile outﬁt has now unveiled a new ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hyundai venue sport launched, kia sonet listed online,tata gravitas launch delayed, rajinikanth driving a lamborghini urus and more

46 views

Published on

Droom discovery cover Hyundai Venue Sport Launched, Kia Sonet Listed online,Tata Gravitas Launch Delayed, Rajinikanth driving a Lamborghini Urus and More from indian auto updates.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hyundai venue sport launched, kia sonet listed online,tata gravitas launch delayed, rajinikanth driving a lamborghini urus and more

  1. 1. Droom discovery cover Hyundai Venue Sport Launched, Kia Sonet Listed online,Tata Gravitas Launch Delayed, Rajinikanth driving a Lamborghini Urus and More from indian auto updates.
  2. 2. Kia Sonet Listed online in Ofﬁcial Website Kia Motors has ﬁnally listed the much-awaited Sonet on its website ahead of its ofﬁcial launch on August 7.
  3. 3. Thalaivar Rajinikanth spotted driving a Lamborghini Urus Rajinikanth was recently clicked by shutterbugs as he drove a Lamborghini Urus.
  4. 4. Tata Gravitas Launch Delayed to Early 2021 Tata Gravitas was scheduled to launch during the festive season around October-November this year but now it has been pushed to early 2021.
  5. 5. Hyundai Venue Sport Launched in India Hyundai India has launched a new 'Sport' trim of the Venue subcompact SUV at a starting price of Rs 10.20 Lakhs.
  6. 6. BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Price Increased by Rs 999 Bajaj Auto recently hiked the price of the BS6 Pulsar 150. The company has now given a price hike of Rs 999 to BS6 Pulsar 150 Neon.
  7. 7. Limited-Edition Aventador SVJ Xago Lamborghini Unveils Sant'Agata Bolognese based Automobile outﬁt has now unveiled a new Aventador SVJ Xago Special Edition.

×